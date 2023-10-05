22 Secrets to Hiring the Right Virtual Assistant

Seek Someone Who Anticipates Your Needs
A professional virtual assistant takes the time to understand your business and its needs. Over time, the virtual assistant begins anticipating your business requirements and can make informed decisions.
In conclusion, hiring a virtual assistant is much like hiring any employee you are looking to add to your team, but with a few tweaks,” Levin says. “Once you establish a process that both you and your assistant are clear on, working with a virtual assistant is going to change your business and allow you the time to focus on tasks that will make you money.”
|Consideration
|Description
|Be Clear About Expectations
|Determine your specific needs and tasks you want to delegate to the virtual assistant. A good assistant can help identify tasks over time.
|Know What Qualities You Are Looking For
|Assess how the candidate handles specific situations and demonstrates qualities such as problem-solving, accountability, and taking ownership of mistakes.
|Know What Skills You Are Looking For
|Define the required skills for the virtual assistant based on the tasks they will handle, whether it's social media management, Quickbooks, customer service, or other skills.
|Maintain Clear Communication
|Ensure that the virtual assistant maintains transparent and open communication, as physical presence is not possible.
|Pick a Communications Channel and Approach
|Establish a communication process, whether it's through daily calls, video conferencing tools like Skype or Zoom, or messaging platforms like Slack.
|Look for Someone with Industry Experience
|Seek a virtual assistant with knowledge and experience in your industry, as they will better understand your target audience and business needs.
|Make Sure They Can Own Mistakes
|Choose a virtual assistant who takes responsibility for mistakes and learns from them, demonstrating accountability.
|Ask for Verifiable References
|Check references and testimonials from previous employers to assess the candidate's work, personality, and skills.
|Make Sure They Understand Social Media
|If social media management is required, ensure the virtual assistant has a deep understanding of social media platforms and their business applications.
|Look for Someone Who Makes Suggestions
|Seek a virtual assistant confident enough to offer suggestions for improving processes and efficiencies based on their experience.
|Look for Someone Who Asks Questions
|A virtual assistant who asks questions about the job role and responsibilities demonstrates interest and engagement in the position.
|Try a Trial Run
|Consider starting with a trial project or probation period to test the working relationship and trust before committing to a long-term engagement.
|Look for Great Management
|Assess the candidate's time management skills, ability to prioritize tasks, and meet deadlines, as these are essential qualities for an effective virtual assistant.
|Seek Out a Compatible Personality
|Find a virtual assistant with a personality that aligns with yours, as you will be working closely even without physical presence.
|Make Sure They Understand Your Target Audience
|If connecting with a specific audience is essential, hire a virtual assistant who understands or is willing to learn about that audience's preferences and needs.
|Look for Someone Who Will Remain Reachable
|Ensure that the virtual assistant's working hours and availability align with yours to maintain regular and effective communication.
|Look for Someone Who Understands Your Business
|Seek a virtual assistant willing to understand your business deeply, which helps them contribute more effectively and make informed decisions.
|Look for Someone Willing to Learn
|Consider candidates open to learning and grooming, even if they have less experience. The willingness to learn can lead to valuable skills development.
|Seek Someone Who Takes Feedback
|Look for a virtual assistant who actively seeks feedback to improve their performance, fostering a constructive working relationship.
|Want Someone Who Keeps You Updated
|A good virtual assistant understands the importance of keeping you informed about progress and maintains regular updates to prevent miscommunication.
|Look for Someone Who Delivers Detailed Project Reports
|Professional virtual assistants pay attention to detail and provide detailed project reports to track progress and results effectively.
|Seek Someone Who Anticipates Your Needs
|A seasoned virtual assistant anticipates your business requirements over time, making informed decisions and streamlining processes.
While all valid tips, it is crucial to understand that a virtual assistant is your partner in your business, as well as a fellow business owner .. so treat us with a bit of respect, not as your personal delegation dump. We are vested in helping our clients excel in their business so make sure that your values and business philosophies match. Together .. we can make better business together.
Shubhomita
Wise words, Denise. Thanks for your comment.
Shauna
Yes, you are so right. One of the biggest mistakes a business can make is trying to manage a virtual assistant like one of their employees. They are your partner with your best interest at heart. The relationship is more like collaborating together.
These are great tips, thanks for sharing! One thing I wanted to add is that a VA can do much more than admin work and mundane tasks! In my experience I have noticed that when people hear of Virtual Assistants, they tend to think of delegating basic admin tasks. However, nowdays there are so many highly skilled and versatile professionals who choose to work virtually, and to offer much more than basic admin. In fact, at Worldwide101 our team of premium virtual assistants partner with successful business owners to provide business grade level assistance in the areas of project management, and marketing. Of course, I totally agree with your point that whether you decide to outsource admin work or business grade tasks to your VA, it’s all about finding the right VA with the right skill set to create a successful business relationship!
Absolutely, Sarah! My company, Don’t Panic Management, offers more than just basic admin work as well, and I agree, there are many different associations with virtual assistants… some great and some not so good! It’s our job to help educate the world about what we really do, who we are, and how we can help. Thanks for reading!
Quite impressed with how comprehensive this article is. Thank you so much Shubhomita. Truly, VA’s are good companions for your startup business. And even if it isn’t and its a established, you can still gain a lot of benefit out from these dudes for a fraction of the costs compared to an onshore employee.
One thing I learned throughout this whole process of outsourcing is you got to learn together with your virtual team member as you progress. And as time hones every skill of your VA’s you and them also build trusts with each other and that’s one of the most important thing you have to build with your VA.
Shubhomita
Thanks for your comment, Tom. I think trust is a very important factor when it comes to managing your relationship with your VA, mainly because you don’t get to “see” each other on a daily basis. To be able to rely on your VA, who is sitting in some other corner of the country/world, makes a big difference.
Yani Lim Lacaba
Impressive tips! As a VA, you should know your
capabilities before applying for a job. Employers
nowadays tend to hire more qualified individuals
rather than hire beginners because it can save them a
lot of money and time. I am sure to take note of these tips!
Making sure they have all of this qualities or maybe just some of this well make you comfortable to hire a virtual assistant. Anyway thanks for sharing this article. It helps a lot of business owners that needs a virtual assistant.
Louie Beckerton
A well-written article, thank you for sharing.
Aira Bongco
It is important that you have everything written down before you hire a VA. This way, you can properly communicate how you want the job to be done. It is better than mulling over a task with the VA right after hiring them.
Shubhomita, Wonderful post!
These days virtual assistants are becoming more popular with business owners in an attempt to minimize meager tasks that they would be forced to do otherwise.
Glad that I saw your post.
Awesome article!
I loved, how you laid out the steps to finding an ideal VA. Definitely something I’m going to implement as I continue to grow my small business.
Great article, Shubhomita. Also under communication and channels, I would suggest to create a proper, organized schedule that your VA can clearly follow instead of waiting random times of the day for an update. This will organize your VA’s workflow and will ensure work as they’ll be expected to present an update at the deadline.
Do most people just give a VA permissions to the listings/ edit etc. OR do you give them access to the whole main login?
amit kumar
This article was quite informative and helpful. As I am a seller and buyer on Fiverr I can say that Fiverr is a go-to platform if you want to hire quality freelancers at a cheap price. If you’re interested in hiring a virtual assistant you can check out my profile in Fiverr my user id is amityad0012.
Well worth a read. Got great insights and information from your blog. Thanks.
Jenifer
Thank you! these tips are quite impressive. As an employer, if I hire a Virtual assistant I will surely check many other qualities of a virtual assistant like typing speed, punctuality, dedication to work, and so on. A few months back I hired a virtual assistant for my office from an agency named “SageDoer”. I am reasonably happy with my current VA.
Great article, almost covers all the concerns and the right steps to hire the right VA!
Very thorough and helpful write-up!