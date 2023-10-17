How Can Advertising Help Your Business?

Joe is profitable and is getting by, but just barely. Without some profit cushion he can’t invest in the kind of amenities his customers are asking about.
The restaurant is starting to look a bit worn. He can’t afford the new booths and chairs needed for a facelift — let alone a beautiful new patio like his competitor.
He also doesn’t have the money to invest in new technology. As a result, his business expends a lot of staff time grappling with an ageing point of sale system.
Aside from lack of growth, he’s beginning to worry about his business shrinking.
Mary, the Gift Shop Owner
Mary also owns a small business — a gift shop. Like Joe’s restaurant, her business gets customers through word of mouth. She too is proud of that.
But two years ago she realized she had to reach out beyond her business’s current circle of customers and their referrals. So Mary started to advertise her business.
Admittedly, her advertising budget is small — nothing huge. But through careful planning and clearly understanding her target market, she’s been able to attract new customers and accelerate growth.
Mary has a written advertising plan. She tracks ad expenditures against results to make sure her business gets a good return on investment (ROI). After all, she doesn’t have money to waste.
By taking a calculated spending risk, she’s been able to profitably grow her business in double digit percentages. In turn, she’s earned the money to expand inventory to sell trendy artwork and unique gifts, upgrade the building sign (thereby increasing foot traffic), hold more events with refreshments and invest in a new ecommerce website to grow online sales.
Here’s something she wasn’t expecting: by advertising her business, word of mouth also increased! The more new customers Mary attracts through advertising, the more those customers talk about her business. This attracts even more customers.
In other words, Mary increased word of mouth referrals by advertising.
Mary didn’t just get a one-for-one return for her advertising dollar — she got more.
Seeing the Value in Advertising a Small Business
Can you see the differences between Joe and Mary when it comes to advertising?
Joe isn’t exactly a high-growth kind of guy, but he is beginning to realize the world around him isn’t standing still. He may be a little late to the party, but he now knows he has to make changes just to avoid losing ground.
Advertising will help him take charge to find new customers. He won’t feel the situation is out of his control. Advertising will give him a way to attract more customers.
And advertising will help expand his circle of potential new customers much wider than word of mouth alone can do. The extra money brought in through more customers gained by advertising, will fund the improvements he needs to make in his facilities and technology.
The main difference between Joe and Mary is that Mary realized much earlier she needed to do something. And she also recognized that an initial modest investment in advertising could pay off.
It wasn’t long before new customers were funding her business growth far beyond the modest amount she spent on advertising. She still advertises today to keep a steady stream of new customers.
For Mary, advertising was the first step in her overall strategic plan to make her business stronger.
So the next time you wonder “how can advertising help my small business?” just think of Joe and Mary.
Read the complete Small Business Advertising Guide:
- Introduction to Small Business Advertising
- How Can Advertising Help Your Business?
- What Is The Difference Between Advertising And Marketing?
- Where Can You Advertise Your Business?
- What’s The Cheapest Way To Advertise?
- Where Can You Advertise For Free?
- How Much Do Small Businesses Spend On Advertising?
- How to Plan your Small Business Advertising Campaign (Checklist)
- 50 Small Business Advertising Ideas
- How to Advertise Your Small Business Locally
Photo via Shutterstock
More in: Advertising
Monica Chavez
My brother has always wanted to start a business selling ties. Before doing anything, he wants to make sure that he can be successful. I think it’s a great tip to advertise in newspapers, magazines, television, and radio. It would probably be really helpful if he had a nice sign installed outside his business to draw attention and attract customers.
Bethany Birchridge
I like that advertising can help small businesses hype up new products and get more customers in the store. My friend is working on setting up a small business, so I think reading this article could be very beneficial for him. I’ll be certain to share it with him, so he can have a successful business.
Great article! I think that advertising is very helpful. I think that when we have a good business advertising, we will definitely attract more clients. Thanks for sharing this article. This is a very helpful article.
You made a good point that advertising is a good way to announce new products of my business. I’m planning to open my own ice cream parlor soon and I’d like to have a limited edition flavor of the months the cycles every year. Perhaps mobile advertising would help in announce those flavors of the month.
I like that you said that one of the benefits of advertising is that it lifts its image by making people aware of expanded capabilities or offerings. My sister plans on opening an organic cosmetic line soon. I’ll share this with her and suggest she invests in targeted TV advertisements. Thanks!
qastv is a news website, here you can find breaking news, latest news, headlines and also news related videos
And with published works we still have issues. We are not studying, we are only writing essays and stupidities. So I have to learn to write them correctly, use the correct form, etc. So I hope you can think about the details, how to start writing at pro-essay-writer and finishing, and how to write techniques etc. It’s good for you, I think. When you don’t do it correctly.
it is helpful for me. It is informative. I think you are the best blogger. so thanks for sharing informative article.
its been very helping to new start up with understanding the advertising for business
It’s great that you talked about advertising and how it helps a business with its image. Recently, my brother mentioned he’s interested in starting a business, and he wants to start advertising it. I believe my brother could start by looking at our local newspaper and its online or offline platforms, so I’ll suggest it and share this article with him. Thanks for the advice on advertising and its advantages for a business.