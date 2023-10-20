If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Got used furniture sitting around? Are you looking for some extra cash by matching a potential buyer with new pieces and/or antique pieces? Start selling those items. It’s a lucrative side hustle.

Read on to learn everything you need to know about selling your items, from transacting with antique shops to doing business with furniture dealers and even selling online.

The Used Furniture Market in 2023

Secondhand and old furniture sales, including household goods, increased by over $2 billion in 2020. In a November survey, 48 % of respondents cited ease of purchase for buying these big-ticket items online.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Sell Your Business Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

However, a sales dip of 2.8% is forecast this year. Interest rate hikes and a drop in the housing market are spooking potential buyers.

Preparing Furniture for Sale

Still, you might be able to find potential buyers for your unwanted or manufactured furniture. You’ll have more luck selling items after adopting these tips. Remember, there are tax deduction incentives when you start your own business.

Clean and Repair The Furniture Pieces

Prospective buyers won’t want to see dust and cobwebs. A fresh coat of paint on second-hand furniture makes a difference.

Small Business Deals

Good Pictures Get The Best Price

Quality photos and online platforms go hand in hand. Sell faster with pictures from different angles. Vintage items need close-up shots of any damage.

Write a Good Ad

An accurate description will help to sell your used furniture. A detailed description includes the dimensions. And mention the name brand if there is one for new furniture.

How to Sell Furniture Online

If you want to sell your items online, follow a few simple steps. Online marketplaces are a good alternative to a yard sale. But there’s a process. Remember, in 2021, selling this way was worth $133 billion.

1. Choose The Right Model To Sell Items

Find older furniture and sell it on your own. Or manufacture office furniture and advertise through your online store. Source second-hand furniture from resellers. Or set up a place selling furniture online for designers.

The one you pick depends on storage, budget, and skill level.

2. Pick A Niche

The furniture market is saturated. You’ll be battling big-name brands in this home decor space. Finding a niche and a target market is important to sell your furniture. You can check off a few boxes, like style and use. One example is a minimalistic coffee table made from recycled materials geared toward local buyers. Consider the namesake furniture t-shirts for advertising.

3. Trends Matter

A bit of online research into the selling process should show you what’s doing well. Some colors and styles tend to endure. Other trends to pay attention to try and sell your furniture are colors and patterns.

4. Be Flexible

If you’ve listed your antique furniture to compete with retail prices and nothing happens, lower the price. Items get bought quicker if you go back and forth with an interested party.

5. A Fair Price Makes A Difference

You’ll get the most profit for a fair price. Buyers are looking for the best deals. Check out other sites to see what people pay for your selling.

Step Description Choose The Right Model - Find older furniture and sell it independently - Manufacture office furniture and run an online store - Source second-hand furniture from resellers - Set up an online furniture store targeting designers - Consider factors like storage, budget, and skill level to decide Pick A Niche - In the saturated furniture market, find a niche and target market - Define your niche by style, use, or unique features - For example, focus on locally made minimalistic furniture - Use branding and advertising, like furniture-themed t-shirts, to promote your niche Trends Matter - Research online to identify current furniture trends - Pay attention to popular colors, styles, and patterns Be Flexible - Adjust your pricing strategy based on market response - If antique furniture isn't selling, consider lowering the price - Engage with potential buyers and negotiate when necessary A Fair Price Makes A Difference - Set competitive prices that attract buyers while ensuring a reasonable profit margin - Research similar listings on various platforms to determine fair pricing

Where to Sell Furniture

Online furniture stores are only one of the places to sell you can choose from. An interested buyer might prefer a brick-and-mortar location advertising on a social media platform.

Following is a list of some of the best places to sell.

Facebook Marketplace

Other online marketplace choices are similar, but Facebook Marketplace has a user-friendly mobile app. Get more exposure for those yard sales.

Consignment Shops

Bringing documentation when you use a consignment shop is a good idea. A receipt helps determine what you originally paid. Pieces from estate sales can benefit from a certificate of authenticity.

Shopify

This is a good place to start if you want to make a few hundred dollars as a side hustle. There are premade templates to set up an e-commerce website. Plus, a 14-day free trial.

Apartment Therapy Bazaar.

Listing free is a big bonus when you want to eliminate unwanted furniture. Promoting items cost one dollar per listing.

Etsy

People who know this platform think of artistic handmade crafts and knick-knacks. However, you can sell a few pieces here too. Just keep in mind that potential buyers are usually looking for handcrafted antique or vintage furniture.

Tips for Successful Furniture Sales

Selling used furniture can be a lucrative side hustle, but it requires careful planning and execution. Here are some additional tips to help you succeed in the furniture sales market:

Unique Selling Proposition: Differentiate your furniture by highlighting its unique features or history. Whether it’s a vintage piece or custom-made furniture, make it stand out.

Differentiate your furniture by highlighting its unique features or history. Whether it’s a vintage piece or custom-made furniture, make it stand out. Customer Reviews: Encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews or testimonials. Positive feedback can boost your credibility and attract more buyers.

Encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews or testimonials. Positive feedback can boost your credibility and attract more buyers. Social Media Promotion: Use social media platforms to showcase your furniture. High-quality images and engaging posts can attract potential buyers.

Use social media platforms to showcase your furniture. High-quality images and engaging posts can attract potential buyers. Price Negotiation: Be open to negotiation but set a bottom-line price to ensure you don’t sell at a loss.

Be open to negotiation but set a bottom-line price to ensure you don’t sell at a loss. Professional Packaging: If shipping furniture, invest in proper packaging materials to ensure items arrive in excellent condition.

If shipping furniture, invest in proper packaging materials to ensure items arrive in excellent condition. Timely Responses: Respond promptly to inquiries and messages from potential buyers to maintain their interest.

Respond promptly to inquiries and messages from potential buyers to maintain their interest. Local Pickup Option: Offer local pickup as an option, especially for larger items. Some buyers prefer this to avoid shipping costs.

Tips for Successful Furniture Sales Description Unique Selling Proposition - Highlight the unique features or history of your furniture to differentiate it from others - Emphasize whether it's a vintage piece or custom-made furniture to make it stand out Customer Reviews - Encourage satisfied customers to leave positive reviews or testimonials to boost credibility - Positive feedback can attract more buyers and enhance your reputation Social Media Promotion - Utilize social media platforms to showcase your furniture with high-quality images and engaging posts - Attract potential buyers and create a strong online presence Price Negotiation - Be open to negotiation while setting a bottom-line price to avoid selling at a loss Professional Packaging - Invest in proper packaging materials if you're shipping furniture to ensure items arrive in excellent condition - Protect your furniture during transit and maintain customer satisfaction Timely Responses - Respond promptly to inquiries and messages from potential buyers to keep their interest - Provide helpful information and maintain good communication throughout the sales process Local Pickup Option - Offer local pickup as an option, especially for larger items, to accommodate buyers who prefer it - This can help buyers avoid shipping costs and make the purchasing process more convenient

Ensuring Safe Transactions

When selling furniture, especially online, it’s crucial to prioritize safety for both yourself and your buyers. Here are essential steps to ensure secure transactions:

Use a Secure Payment Method: When receiving payments, opt for secure methods like PayPal or other reputable online payment platforms.

When receiving payments, opt for secure methods like PayPal or other reputable online payment platforms. Verify Buyer Information: Before finalizing a sale, verify the buyer’s identity and contact information. Confirm that they are a legitimate buyer.

Before finalizing a sale, verify the buyer’s identity and contact information. Confirm that they are a legitimate buyer. Meet in Public Places: If conducting in-person transactions, arrange to meet in well-lit, public locations, such as a local police station or a busy parking lot.

If conducting in-person transactions, arrange to meet in well-lit, public locations, such as a local police station or a busy parking lot. Inform Someone: Share transaction details with a trusted friend or family member, including the location and time of the meeting.

Share transaction details with a trusted friend or family member, including the location and time of the meeting. Beware of Scams: Be cautious of potential scams, such as fake checks or overpayments. If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts and proceed with caution.

Be cautious of potential scams, such as fake checks or overpayments. If something seems suspicious, trust your instincts and proceed with caution. Keep Records: Maintain records of all transactions, including receipts, messages, and payment confirmations.

Maintain records of all transactions, including receipts, messages, and payment confirmations. Online Platform Safety: Use established online selling platforms that offer buyer and seller protections

How to Price Furniture for Sale

Getting more buyers and better money for what you got to sell means pricing it right. Here are some tips.

Clean It Up

Clean items sell quickly. A quick coat of paint can increase the selling price of faded old pieces. You can remove stains from an old couch with salt, lemon juice, ammonia, and mild dish soap.

These Factors Add Value

You can sell more for a piece that is in excellent condition. Some minor wear-and-tear and things like cushion settling shouldn’t matter.

Quality materials make a difference. Mahogany, maple, oak, and anything else that stands the test of time will bring in more money.

A brand name increases the price. This boosts the value of what you are putting up for sale .

Furniture valuation guides are a great tool like this one. Finally, consider selling the pieces at 70 to 80% of the original price.

What Is the Best Site to Sell Furniture?

OfferUp is a leader in this space. There is no listing fee. The seller fees are 12.9 percent of the final price. Shipping items also cost.

How Can You Sell Furniture Online Safely?

First off, you need to protect all of your personal information. Use a unique email address. Not the one you use daily in case you get harassed. Never give out a home address or phone number.

Read the fine print to understand the fees like shipping costs. Do you owe a percentage of the final price? Or is there a flat rate?

Don’t deal with anyone outside of the platform. The same goes for buyers who ask for your banking info.

Stay cautious when meeting someone in person. Bring a friend and always meet in a public place like a police station.

Conclusion

Selling used furniture in 2023 can be a lucrative side hustle, offering opportunities to declutter your space and earn extra cash. Despite a forecasted sales dip in the furniture market, there are strategies you can employ to maximize your success. Cleaning and repairing furniture, accompanied by high-quality photographs and detailed advertisements, can make your items more appealing to potential buyers.

Selling furniture online, choosing the right model and niche, staying updated with trends, and being flexible with pricing are key factors to consider. You can explore various platforms such as Facebook Marketplace, consignment shops, Shopify, Apartment Therapy Bazaar, and Etsy to reach a wide audience.

When pricing your furniture, cleanliness, condition, materials, and brand names play significant roles in determining value. Furniture valuation guides can be a helpful resource in setting reasonable prices.

For online safety, it’s essential to protect your personal information, understand platform fees, avoid dealing outside the platform, and exercise caution when meeting buyers in person.

Overall, with careful preparation and consideration, selling used furniture can be a rewarding venture for both your wallet and living space.

Read More: