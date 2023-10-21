Are you thinking about selling your services on Fiverr? This How to Sell on Fiverr guide has everything you should know to start your freelance career and make money on Fiverr. Also, it has some proven Fiverr tips to make good money on this ever-popular online marketplace for freelancers.

What Is Fiverr?

Fiverr was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2010. It is one of the largest online marketplaces for buying and selling digital services. Buyers have to pay in advance on Fiverr to buy services.

At present, sellers receive 80% of the total order value. For example, if your service costs $10, you will receive $8 for the completed order.

What Is a Fiverr Gig?

A Fiverr Gig is a service you offer to sell on the platform. It is your opportunity to showcase your skill and talent to potential buyers. If you want potential clients to show interest in your services, your Gig packages should include all the essential information they may require before placing orders.

Successful freelancers on Fiverr use Gig Extras to make more money online. Gig Extras are additional services that can fit into your Gig packages.

For example, you can add ‘Fast Delivery’ as a Gig Extra to your Gig package. Buyers need to pay extra money if they want faster delivery than the standard turnaround time mentioned in your Gig. And make sure to keep up with the latest trends taking place in the community so you can learn how to make money on Fiverr wth these new trends or tools the company provides.

Why Should You Start Selling Services on Fiverr?

Here are reasons why you should start selling on Fiverr.

You can supplement your regular income by offering digital services through Fiverr

Selling on Fiverr allows you to set your working hours and take on as many or as few jobs as you want

You don’t need money to start selling on Fiverr, as creating a Fiverr account and your Gig is free

You can reach buyers from all around the world

You can offer any digital service that fits your skill set. From digital marketing to photography, you can choose from a diverse range of services to start selling

What Should You Sell on Fiverr?

There is tough competition on Fiverr. So if you want to stand out from other sellers, you should start selling digital services that you can deliver with perfection.

Some popular categories to buy and sell digital services on Fiverr include but are not limited to:

Digital Marketing

Graphic Design

Writing & Translation

Video & Animation

Programming & Tech

Every digital service is suitable for making money on Fiverr as long as you can deliver quality work that delights your buyers. Pick a category in which you shine. And start creating Gigs that can attract potential buyers.

How to Sell Services on Fiverr

Here is a step-by-step Fiverr tutorial to launch your freelance career on Fiverr.

1. Sign up for a Fiverr Account

It is easy to join Fiverr and start selling your digital services. Visit the Fiverr website and click on the Become a Seller button. You have the option to continue with Facebook, Google, or Apple ID. You can also join Fiverr with an email ID.

2. Create a Winning Seller Profile

After you have created your account on Fiverr, the next step is to complete your profile. You should understand that your Fiverr profile is your first introduction to potential buyers. A complete profile with all the relevant information inspires trust and confidence in buyers.

Therefore, you should make sure that:

Use a professional profile picture

Write a clear, concise profile description to let buyers know you as a person. You can also mention additional expertise in the description section

Link social media channels to inspire trust and authenticity

Add information about your education and relevant certification

You can consider earning a few badges by learning from Fiverr to make your profile stand out from other Fiverr sellers.

3. Create Winning Gigs

So you have created your Fiverr profile. Now is the time to create your first Gig.

The following are some tips for creating a winning Gig:

Write a concise Gig title to let buyers know what you’re offering. Don’t forget to include relevant keywords in your Gig title

Research the most commonly used search tags relevant to your services in your Gig. Fiverr allows you to include up to five relevant tags, so include them strategically

Write a clear description of your Gig, which aptly describes your digital service

A Gig image, video, or PDF can explain your Gig more. So you should use relevant images, videos, or PDFs in your Gig gallery

When it comes to pricing your Gig, Fiverr allows you to offer up to three different packages – basic package, standard package, and premium package. The pricing of your Gig can vary based on delivery time, number of revisions offered, Gig Extras, etc.

4. Promote Your Gigs

If you’re a new seller, you should promote your Gigs aggressively to reach more interested buyers.

Here are some ways to promote your Fiverr Gigs and services:

Send cold emails to potential buyers

Promote your Gigs on social media platforms

Spread the word about services on your Youtube channel if you have the one

Run paid ads to enhance the visibility of your Gigs on Fiverr’s search results

You can also write blog posts about how your services can help potential sellers and include links to your Fiverr Gigs in your posts. This can help you reach several clients if these blog posts rank higher on search engine results.

5. Strive to Become a Top-Rated Seller

Active days on the platform, the number of orders completed, past earnings, star rating, on-time delivery, and various other factors help sellers achieve different Fiverr Seller levels.

If you’re a top-rated seller on Fiverr, you can create up to 30 active gigs and include six Extras per Gig. Also, you can create custom offers (up to $20,000 each).

So you should strive to achieve a top-rated seller level to increase your earning potential. And the company provides new tools to make sellers more successful. Fiver launches Seller Plus Loyalty Program for sellers to do just that.

6. Become a Fiverr Pro User

If you are serious about selling on Fiverr, you should consider becoming a Fiverr Pro user. At present, Fiverr Pro is open to selected categories.

If you’re selling your services in those categories, you can avail the following benefits after becoming a Fiverr Pro:

Quicker payment clearance

Dedicated success manager to assist you in maximizing Fiverr

Better search exposure

Higher price limit for Gigs

What’s more, the Pro badge on your profile can signal to potential buyers that you are highly skilled in what you offer. This will help you win more clients on Fiverr.

7. Use Fiverr Mobile App for Prompt Communication

Be it Fiverr or any other online marketplace for freelancers, prompt communication is the key to turning prospects into clients. This is why many sellers who earn well on Fiverr use the Fiverr mobile app.

So you must use the Fiverr mobile app to make your Fiverr journey successful.

Top Tips for Success on Fiverr

We have listed down five proven tips to help make more money online on Fiverr:

There are many sellers on Fiverr offering similar Gigs as you do. So you should make your Fiverr profile stand out

Use SEO-friendly language and keywords in your profile and Gigs so that potential buyers can quickly locate you

Include a portfolio to showcase your skills and expertise. This will help you convince your client about the quality of work you deliver

More 5-star ratings from buyers will build your good reputation on the platform. Consequently, your Gigs will rank higher and reach more potential buyers

You must utilize Gig Extras to upsell your Gigs.

Also, you should aggressively promote your Gigs off-platforms to reach more potential buyers who might be interested in your services.

Asking satisfied clients for referrals can be a good marketing strategy for finding new clients. Request your best clients to spread the word about your Gigs.

How Much Does It Cost to Sell on Fiverr?

It doesn’t cost to sell on Fiverr. The platform doesn’t charge any subscription or sign-up fee. You don’t have to pay any fee to list your digital services on Fiverr. However, Fiverr takes a 20% cut of your earnings as a seller. So you will receive 80% of each transaction.

How Much Money Can Fiverr Sellers Make?

The money you make on Fiverr depends on the category you choose to sell your services and the amount of time you commit to the platform. 96% of Fiverr freelancers earn less than $500 per month.

Some freelancers earn six figures on Fiverr. You can increase your earnings by choosing a profitable category, spending more time working on Fiverr, and including Extras in your Gigs.

Can a Beginner Earn Money with Fiverr Gigs?

Yes, a beginner can earn money with Fiverr Gigs. Fiverr allows sellers to sell their digital services for as low as $5, making the platform an ideal place for beginners to start their freelance careers.

How Is Fiverr different from other freelance marketplaces?

Fiverr is a unique online marketplace that connects buyers to sellers. Unlike any other online marketplace for freelancers, clients don’t post a job and have freelancers applying for the same on Fiverr. Instead, they have to buy from the already listed Fiverr Gigs. So you need to learn the art of creating persuasive Fiverr Gigs to win buyers.