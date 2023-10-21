how to sell stamps

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you have a collection of stamps gathering dust, it may be time to consider stamps selling. Whether you’re looking to make some extra cash or simply want to declutter your space, there are several options available for selling your stamps. In this article, we’ll explore some tips and strategies for successfully selling your stamp collection.

The Collectible Stamps Market in 2023

The collectible stamp market has shifted towards serious collectors investing in one-off stamps, while values for complete collections are dropping. Stamp condition is crucial, with buyers demanding mint issues, and rare stamps are fetching record prices. Specialized collections can attract considerable attention. The Philatelic Traders Society (PTS) and the American Stamp Dealers Association promote stamp collecting and provide a platform for traders and collectors to connect. As the market evolves, these organizations will need to adapt to meet changing needs.

Why Should You Consider Selling Your Stamp Collection?

If you’re a stamp collector, you may have invested countless hours and resources into your collection. However, it’s important to consider selling your stamps for various reasons. A stamp dealer can help you get the best value for your collection. Here are five compelling reasons to sell your stamps in 2023:

Reasons to Consider Selling Your Stamp Collection Description Extra Cash - Selling your stamp collection can provide you with much-needed cash that can be used for various purposes, such as paying bills or investing in other assets. Decluttering - If you're running out of space at home or wish to downsize your belongings, selling your stamp collection can help declutter your living space. Changing Interests - As interests evolve over time, you may find that stamp collecting no longer captivates you, and you'd prefer to invest your time and resources in other hobbies or pursuits. Market Trends - Staying informed about current stamp market trends is crucial to maximizing the value of your collection when selling. Market conditions can fluctuate, impacting stamp prices. Estate Planning - If you plan to pass down your collection to heirs, selling less valuable pieces now and distributing the proceeds among family members can be part of an effective estate planning strategy.

How to Sell Stamps

If you’ve decided to sell your stamp collection, there are several ways to go about it. You can sell stamps online through various marketplaces, an online store, or your own website. You can also sell them offline at a stamp auction through a Private Treaty Sale, through a stamp magazine, or even stamp fairs. Either way, here are the steps to follow:

1. Determine the value of your stamps

Before selling your stamps, it’s important to determine their value. You can do this by consulting with a stamp dealer or appraiser, researching recent sales of similar stamps, or using online resources.

2. Choose a selling method

Once you know the value of your stamps, decide whether you want to sell them online or at a stamp auction. Selling online may be more convenient and accessible, while auctions can attract serious collectors and potentially lead to higher profits.

3. Prepare your stamps for sale

Regardless of where you plan to sell your stamps, make sure they are properly cleaned and organized for display. Take high-quality photos and write detailed descriptions that accurately represent the condition and rarity of each stamp.

4. Set a fair price

When setting a price for your stamps, consider their condition, rarity, and demand in the current market. Be realistic with pricing if you want to attract buyers quickly.

5. Advertise your stamps

Whether you’re selling online or at an auction house, advertise your stamps as much as possible to reach potential buyers. Utilize social media platforms and relevant forums to promote your collection and generate interest from potential buyers.

Steps to Successfully Sell Stamps Description Determine the Value of Your Stamps - Before selling your stamps, assess their value through professional appraisers, research, or online resources. Understanding their worth is crucial for pricing accurately. Choose a Selling Method - Decide whether you want to sell stamps online through marketplaces, an online store, or offline at stamp auctions, fairs, or via private treaty sales. Select the method that aligns with your goals. Prepare Your Stamps for Sale - Ensure your stamps are cleaned, organized, and well-presented. High-quality photos and detailed descriptions help potential buyers assess the condition and rarity of each stamp. Set a Fair Price - Price your stamps based on factors such as condition, rarity, and market demand. Realistic pricing increases the likelihood of attracting interested buyers. Advertise Your Stamps - Promote your stamp collection extensively, both online and offline. Utilize social media, forums, stamp magazines, and stamp fairs to reach potential buyers and generate interest.

Top Tips for Successfully Selling Stamps

If you’re looking to sell your stamp collection, it’s important to have a strategy in place. Here are some top tips for stamp collectors to successfully sell their stamps:

Where to Sell Old Stamps

If you’re looking to sell your old stamps, it’s important to find a reputable dealer who can offer a fair price on online marketplaces or at local stamp shops. Here are some of the best places to sell your old stamps.

eBay

eBay is a popular platform for selling old stamps. One advantage of using eBay is the large audience that you can reach, potentially leading to higher prices for your collection. However, it can also be competitive, with many other sellers vying for attention. There are also fees associated with selling on eBay, which can impact your profits. Overall, eBay can be a great option if you’re willing to put in the effort to create an appealing listing and manage the selling process.

Sotheby’s

Selling old collectible stamps through Sotheby’s is a great option for collectors. Sotheby’s has a reputation for being a top auction house and can offer expert guidance throughout the selling process. They also have a large network of potential buyers, increasing the chances of getting a good price for your stamps. By working with Sotheby’s, you can ensure that your collection is given the attention it deserves and sold to the right buyer.

Warwick & Warwick

Warwick & Warwick is a collectibles trading company established in 1958, with a long-standing reputation for expertise in valuing and marketing collectibles. They hold 24 auctions annually and have a database of collectors and clients worldwide. Accredited by various professional associations, including the Philatelic Traders Society and British Numismatic Trade Association, they offer free valuations for collectible items, including stamps, coins, medals, toys, postcards, and cigarette cards.

Mystic Stamp Company

Headquartered in Camden, New York, the Mystic Stamp Company has been a trusted dealer of coins and stamps since its establishment in 1923. Over the past five years alone, Mystic has invested more than $70 million dollars in purchasing stamps and stamp collections, making it the largest buyer of such collections in the US. Through its user-friendly website and extensive 164-page catalog of US stamps, Mystic caters to the needs of stamp collectors worldwide.

Sandafayre

Sandafayre is a stamp dealer and auctioneer that offers stamp collection valuations for those looking to sell their stamps. The company provides two options: an offer to purchase the stamps or to sell them in one of their public auctions for a commission fee. To obtain the highest possible price, Sandafayre recommends emailing them images of the stamps or sending the collection to their office for appraisal.

Apfelbaum, Inc.

Apfelbaum, Inc., a family-owned business established in 1910, provides expert advice on selling stamp collections, travels to view and evaluate collections, offers free comprehensive appraisal services, and provides a high price for collections with immediate cash payment. They advise collectors to consult professional philatelic firms for the sale of their collections, which could be done through an outright sale or an auction. The company also offers estate planning services for collectors who want to plan for the sale of their stamp collection after their death.

West Coast Stamp Company

The West Coast Stamp Company buys stamp collections worldwide, with no size limits. They offer free appraisals and pay up to 50% more due to low overheads. They provide cash payments with no limits and can cover shipping or travel to you. They use a private insurance policy with Lloyds Of London for security and offer transparent market values for retail and wholesale pricing.

How Do You Know If Your Stamps are Valuable?

To determine if your stamps are valuable, you need to consider their market value. This can be determined by researching recent sales of similar stamps, consulting with a stamp dealer or appraiser, and using online resources. Factors that affect the market value of stamps include rarity, condition, age, and historical significance. It’s important to note that not all old or unique stamps are necessarily valuable, so it’s essential to do proper research before selling or investing in a stamp collection.

What Is the Best Way to Sell Stamp Collections?

The best way to sell valuable collections is through auction houses or specialized dealers who have expertise in the field. These professionals can accurately appraise the collection and market it to potential buyers, ensuring that the seller receives the most money possible for their stamps. It’s important to do research and find reputable dealers or auction houses with a proven track record of successful sales in order to get the best results.

Are Rare Stamps Easy to Sell?

Rare stamps can be both easy and difficult to sell depending on various factors. Factors such as rarity, condition, age, historical significance, and demand all play a role in determining the value of a stamp. If you have a rare stamp that is in high demand, then it can be relatively easy to sell. However, if you are trying to sell a less desirable or common stamp, buyers may not be interested. If you are looking to buy stamps for investment purposes, it’s important to do thorough research before making any purchases.

