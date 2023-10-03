Box truck companies perform a valuable service in the transportation world. They pick up and deliver freight where big trucks such as tractor-trailers can’t fit. Box trucks deliver in towns and residential areas, often in areas where large truck traffic is not permitted.

Is a box truck business a good fit for an entrepreneur? Absolutely. You can start with a used truck or leased truck to keep expenses low as you build your customer base. Here’s a deeper look into how to start a box truck business.

The Box Trucking Industry

Box trucks play a crucial role in local and regional logistics. There are many box truck business ideas within this industry. They’re especially important for “last-mile” deliveries – transporting goods from distribution centers to retailers or residential areas. Their size makes them more maneuverable than larger trucks, ideal for navigating city streets and making multiple stops.

What is Box Trucking?

A box truck, often referred to as a straight truck or cube van, is typically a chassis cab truck with an enclosed cuboid-shaped cargo area. Unlike a tractor-trailer, the cargo box is permanently affixed to the cab.

Box trucks commonly haul appliances, furniture, packaged retail items, parcels, and other goods that need protection from the elements but don’t require the space of a full-size trailer.

Box Truck Business Start Up Costs

Of course, the biggest cost in starting up the business will be the truck itself.

For a used box truck, prices vary widely based on age, mileage and condition. A valid ballpark range is $15,000 to $50,000.

For a new box truck, the price range is typically from $40,000 to $100,000, depending on specifications and features.

The cost to lease a box truck can range from $1,000 to $2,500 per month, depending on the terms and the truck’s age, size and features.

A key feature of a box truck is the type of door it has in the back. There are two types: barn doors (two doors, open in the middle, and each swing to the opposite side) or garage door style (rolls up). Another key feature is a lift gate, which can make loading and unloading much easier. In fact, without a lift gate, you may be limited to the type and weight of items you can pick up and deliver.

Will you need an office? With available technology, you may be able to operate using little more than a cell phone and laptop. If customers are going to drop off items for you to delivery, you’ll need an office or depot.

Recurring Costs: Maintenance, Fuel, and Licenses

In addition to equipment purchase or lease costs, there will be ongoing costs:

Maintenance: Regular servicing, oil changes, tire replacements, brake inspections, and unforeseen repairs. Most transportation companies have regularly scheduled checkups called PMs, for preventative maintenance.

Fuel: The cost varies depending on fuel prices and truck efficiency, but fuel is a major recurring expense.

Licenses and Permits: Renewal fees for operating licenses, permits, Unified Carrier Registration (UCR), and possibly tolls.

Cost Category Description Factors Affecting Cost Maintenance - Regular servicing Periodic inspections to ensure the truck is operating efficiently and safely. Frequency of servicing, local labor rates, and age/condition of truck. - Oil changes Changing the engine oil and filter to ensure smooth operation. Type of oil used, frequency of changes (usually based on mileage), and labor costs. - Tire replacements Replacing worn-out tires. Tire brand and quality, driving conditions, and load carried. - Brake inspections Checking the brake pads, rotors, and other components for wear and damage. Frequency of inspections, driving conditions, load carried, and local labor rates. - Unforeseen repairs Repairs that are not part of regular maintenance but arise due to accidents, wear, or unforeseen circumstances. Severity and nature of damage, parts required, and labor rates. - PMs (Preventative Maintenance) Regularly scheduled checkups to prevent larger issues. The thoroughness of the checkup, frequency, labor rates, and condition of the truck. Fuel - Fuel cost The cost of diesel or gasoline to run the truck. Current fuel prices, truck fuel efficiency, and distance traveled. Licenses and Permits - Operating licenses Licenses required to operate a trucking business legally. State and local regulations, size and type of truck, and nature of goods transported. - Permits Special permissions to transport certain goods or to operate in certain areas. Nature of goods transported, routes taken, and regional regulations. - UCR (Unified Carrier Registration) A type of registration required for interstate transportation. Number of vehicles operated, and applicable state regulations. - Tolls Fees for using certain roads, bridges, or tunnels. Routes taken, frequency of toll road usage, and vehicle classification.

Crafting a Box Truck Business Plan

No matter the industry, learning how to start a business starts with proper planning. A well-written business plan will help you gain traction with future investors or lenders. This document should include everything from common business structures to financial projections. Writing things down will also help you define the direction of your business and your future plans for long-term success.

Identifying The Target Market for Your Trucking Business

Small to mid-sized businesses needing regular shipments, e-commerce businesses, local retailers, moving services for residential clients, and regional distribution centers looking for last-mile delivery solutions.

Financial Forecasting and Budgeting in a Box Truck Company

There are key elements to budgeting and financial forecasting:

Startup costs (truck purchase/lease, insurance, permits, etc.)

Operational costs (fuel, maintenance, salaries, office expenses, etc.)

Revenue projections (number of jobs per month, average revenue per job)

Break-even analysis

Profit and loss forecast

Cash flow statement

Balance sheet

Risk Management and Contingency Planning

In the transportation industry, business owners need a plan for what to do when things don’t go as planned:

Potential risks: vehicle breakdowns, accidents, fluctuating fuel prices, loss of major clients, and regulatory changes.

Contingency plans: Maintenance schedules, small business insurance coverage details, emergency funds, backup vendors, alternative routes or suppliers, diversifying client base, and continuous monitoring of industry trends and regulations.

Starting a Box Truck Business

As you start taking steps to starting your box truck business, make sure you focus on the most important ones:

Acquiring the Necessary Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

Acquiring a CDL is often an essential part of the process of how to become a truck driver. The need for a CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) is determined by the GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating) of the vehicle and the type of cargo.

Typically, if the box truck has a GVWR of over 26,000 lbs, a Class B CDL is required, however, specific requirements may vary by state.

Obtaining Essential Permits and Numbers

Box truck business owners need certain registrations and IDs before starting operations. These registrations and ID numbers must be renewed annually.

Unified Carrier Registration (UCR)

The UCR is a federally mandated, annual state-administered registration program for interstate motor carriers. Motor carriers, motor private carriers, freight forwarders, brokers, and leasing companies are all required to register and pay an annual fee based on the size of their fleet.

Motor Carrier Authority Number

Often just called the “MC Number,” the Motor Carrier Authority Number represents the authorization granted by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) to haul freight across state lines. It’s a sign of legitimacy and compliance with federal regulations.

Selecting the Right Box Truck for Your Needs

It’s challenging to choose the right truck at the outset. Once you have a good idea of who your customers will be and what type of freight they will have, you can make more informed decisions.

Here are general definitions to help you make the right choice:

Understanding Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR)

GVWR (Gross Vehicle Weight Rating): The maximum allowable weight for the truck, including its own weight and the payload. It's essential for determining license requirements and understanding load capacities.

Payload: The weight a vehicle can carry, excluding its own weight. Payload = GVWR minus the vehicle's empty weight.

Box Truck Size and Dimensions

The size and dimensions of the cargo area will determine the volume of the goods the truck can transport. This should match the nature of the goods you intend to transport.

Evaluating Fuel Efficiency and Payload Capacity

Fuel efficiency directly impacts the operational costs. Of course, more fuel-efficient trucks can save the company significant money in the long run.

As a rule, the higher the GVWR and payload, the lower the fuel economy. However, if a truck’s cargo area is too small, you’ll be making extra trips.

Choose a Business Model: Self-Drive vs. Employing Drivers

Many entrepreneurs in this business start as an owner/operator. Should you take that route or employ a driver?

Self-Driving Box Trucks or Employing a Driver: Pros and Cons

Owner/Driver: Pros: As a box truck owner-operator, you have greater control over customer service, potentially higher profits, and flexibility in scheduling. Cons: Limited to one truck's operation, personal wear and tear, difficult to scale business.

Employing a Driver: Pros: Ability to manage and scale the business, potential to operate multiple trucks, reduced personal workload. Cons: Employee costs (salary, benefits), potential issues with box truck driver reliability or behavior, need for management.



Aspect Owner/Driver Employing a Driver Pros Pros Control Greater control over customer service. Ability to manage multiple aspects of the business simultaneously. Profitability Potentially higher profits since there's no driver's salary or benefits to pay. Potential for profits from multiple trucks. Scheduling Flexibility Flexibility in scheduling based on personal preference. Flexibility to focus on other business aspects, relying on drivers for transportation. Scalability Limited since only one truck is operated. Can operate multiple trucks, expanding business reach. Cons Cons Operational Limit Limited to one truck's operation. Potential issues with driver reliability or behavior. Physical Strain Personal wear and tear from driving and handling logistics. Reduced personal workload, as you don't drive the truck. Business Growth Difficult to scale the business as operations are tied to a single person's capacity. Need for more complex management as the fleet and team grow. Employee Costs None. Employee costs including salary, benefits, training, and possibly recruitment.

Ensuring Safety and Compliance in Your Box Truck Operations

Weather

Despite deadlines and the need to pick up and deliver freight in a timely manner, you must consider the limitations of your vehicle. For example, most box trucks are rear-wheel drive vehicles that do not handle treacherous conditions such as snow and ice. You can use studded tires or tire chains, but once deliveries are complete and the truck has little weight over the rear tires, traction will be negatively affected.

Routine Vehicle Checks and Maintenance

A trucking company should perform regular inspections help identify upcoming problems and help insure vehicle safety and operability. Routine servicing can prevent unexpected breakdowns.

Staying Updated with Transport Regulations

Regulations in the industry can change. Keep track of any changes in regulations such as driver’s hours of service, weight limits and cargo safety standards.

Strategies for a Successful Box Truck Business

Without customers, trucks are empty.

The shipping industry is fast-paced. Often items are ordered as needed and require a fast shipping time.

To have a successful business, box truck owners should focus on customer service and scheduling.

Building Client Relationships for Consistent Loads

An important part of building a client relationship is honesty. If, for any reason, you’re not going to be able to deliver a shipment on time, immediately get in touch with the customer. Do what you can to make it right.

A customer needs to depend on reliable shipping. If something unforeseen occurs, and you’re upfront about it, you should be able to maintain a good client relationship.

To prevent problems from happening, have a quick-action plan to handle things such as truck breakdowns or employee call-offs.

Effective Routes and Scheduling for Profitability

Trucks that are running with empty cargo areas are burning fuel and losing money. Do your best to be proactive.

For example, if you or a driver will empty a truck with a last delivery in a certain area, call shipping clerks/managers for businesses in that area. Do they have any freight you can pick up and deliver? You can even offer a lower rate – since it’s better to earn some money than run empty.

Embracing Technology in Box Truck Operations

Tracking Systems: Allows for real-time location tracking, optimizing routes, and ensuring timely deliveries.

Allows for real-time location tracking, optimizing routes, and ensuring timely deliveries. Digital Billing: Streamlines the billing process, improves accuracy, and can integrate with other accounting software.

Streamlines the billing process, improves accuracy, and can integrate with other accounting software. Electronic Logging Devices (ELDs): Mandatory in many places, they electronically record a driver’s Record of Duty Status (RODS).

Marketing and Growth in the Box Truck Business

Once you’ve got a truck or trucks and some regular customers, it’s time to explore what is marketing for a box truck business:

Crafting a Brand Identity for Your Box Truck Business

Logo and Design: Should be memorable and convey reliability and professionalism.

Should be memorable and convey reliability and professionalism. Unique Selling Proposition (USP): What sets your service apart from others.

What sets your service apart from others. Online Presence: A professional website, social media presence, and online reviews.

A professional website, social media presence, and online reviews. Customer Service: Reputation is critical in the logistics industry.

Having a Great Website for Your Box Truck Company

An informative and eye-catching website and a social media presence can go a long way towards building your business.

Of course, a website is most valuable if it pops up in search engines. You may consider hiring a professional to make sure your website is linked properly in search engines. See other factors to consider in our website startup guide.

With your social media ventures, update often, and use pictures and testimonials from satisfied customers who are happy with your box truck services.

Networking and Building Partnerships

Associations like the American Trucking Associations (ATA) or the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association (OOIDA) offer resources, advocacy, and networking for trucking businesses.

Those are national associations; don’t overlook local organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development groups.

FAQs: How to Start a Box Truck Business

How Profitable is a box truck business?

We’ve worked out a formula with an example to give you a guideline to follow:

Revenue:

Rate per Job: Assume an average of $200 per job. This can vary widely based on distance, type of cargo, and contract terms. Jobs per Day: Let’s say four jobs per day. Working Days per Month: Assume 22 working days (5 days a week).

Total Monthly Revenue: $200/job × 4 jobs/day × 22 days = $17,600

Expenses:

Fuel: Assume an average of $3 per gallon, 10 miles per gallon fuel efficiency, and 100 miles per day. That’s 10 gallons/day or $30/day. Maintenance: Set aside $300/month for routine maintenance and unforeseen repairs. Insurance: Approximately $500/month for commercial vehicle insurance. Driver Salary: If you hire a driver, assume $20/hour at 8 hours/day. Lease Payment: If leasing, $1,500/month for the truck. Licenses and Permits: Spread out over the year, assume about $100/month. Miscellaneous (Tolls, administrative expenses, etc.): $200/month.

Total Monthly Expenses:

Fuel: $30/day × 22 days = $660

Maintenance: $300

Insurance: $500

Driver Salary: $20/hour × 8 hours/day × 22 days = $3,520

Lease Payment: $1,500

Licenses: $100

Miscellaneous: $200

Total: $6,780/month

Monthly Profit:

$17,600 (Revenue) – $6,780 (Expenses) = $10,820

Annual Profit:

$10,820/month × 12 = $129,840

Keep in mind that these are rough estimates. Your actual profitability might be higher or lower based on countless variables. Also, this doesn’t take into account startup costs, potential debts, or unexpected challenges.

What are some challenges in the box truck industry?

There are challenges in every business, including the box truck industry. Following a business startup checklist can help you anticipate and successfully navigate the following issues.

Fluctuating fuel prices.

Maintenance and unexpected repairs.

Regulatory changes and compliance.

Driver recruitment and retention.

Competition from larger logistic companies or new entrants or services like Amazon DSP.

Securing consistent contracts and clients.