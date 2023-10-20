About Us   |  

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Published: Oct 20, 2023 by Lisa Price
The demand for homemade dog treats has been on the rise due to increasing pet ownership and a general trend towards organic, natural, and artisanal products. Pet owners seek high-quality, homemade dog treats.

If you have a dog or two of your own, you’ve probably already baked treats for them, and they loved them. Now, here’s how to turn that into a dog treat business. How to start a business is a question many people have, and turning your passion for dogs into a business can be rewarding.

The Dog Treat Market

Many consumers are becoming more health-conscious for themselves and their pets. As a result, there is a significant demand for treats made with high-quality, natural ingredients and no artificial preservatives or additives. This makes the idea of starting a homemade dog treat business a fantastic pet business idea.

In any big box store, there are typically several aisles of pet food, treats and other products. Your dog treat needs to be different than the competition.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Benefits of Homemade Dog Treats

Many dogs have specific dietary needs or allergies. For example, there are brands of dog kibble that are grain-free.

Since you’re the baker, you can assure owners of your use of natural ingredients. You can also bake dog treats that are specially made for a certain dog, as per the owner’s request. How to start a dog sitting business or how to start a dog boarding business also requires this level of personalized care.

In addition to baking grain-free dog treats, you can also bake gluten-free or adhere to another dietary restriction the owner specifies. This level of customization can give you a competitive edge if you’re considering how to start a dog training business as well.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Skills and Knowledge for Starting a Homemade Dog Treat Business

You love dogs, and you love to bake. Here are other qualities and education to bring to the dog treat bakery business:

Canine Nutrition Basics

There are courses and certifications available in pet nutrition. For instance, institutions like the American Association of Feed Control Officials (AAFCO) provide guidelines and certifications in animal feed, including dog treats.

Also, seek the advice of your veterinarian. Veterinarians often carry special brands of prescription dog food. Your vet may tell you what type of that food is most needed by clients. If you’re considering how to start a dog breeding business, consult your vet for appropriate nutrition guidelines.

Beyond the skills, start with a business startup checklist and follow up with a thorough business plan so you can see everything you need to do to make your entrepreneurial dream come true.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Crafting Unique and Tasty Dog Treat Recipes

Packaging is important. When you’re baking a homemade treat, the packaging should reflect that – and not be overly glitzy. Your label will provide an ingredient list that lets customers know the treats are nutritious for dogs.

The biscuit shape? There are plenty of commercial dog treats that are shaped the same way. You can find a unique shape or design so that your dog treat brand stands out from the competition. How to start a pet photography business also relies heavily on the uniqueness and quality of the final product.

How will you know if your dog treats are tasty? You’ll probably have no shortage of canine taste tester volunteers. Small business insurance can help cover any risks associated with product testing.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Legal and Licensing Requirements to Start a Dog Treat Business

Every business has requirements, including baking dog treats.

Getting Certified

While specific certifications may not be mandatory, it’s essential to meet local health and safety regulations. Some states or countries might require pet food/treats to meet certain nutritional and safety standards. You can get information about canine nutrition from the American Association of Feed Control Officials.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Licensing and Permits Needed for a Pet Treat Business

This can vary based on location, but commonly, you’ll need:

  • a business license
  • health department permit (if making treats at home or a specific location)
  • a seller’s permit.

Marketing Your Dog Treats Business

What is marketing? It’s essentially how you position your product to stand out. Undoubtedly, there is a tremendous amount of competition in the pet food industry. In order to thrive, your product must stand out, especially in package design. Website startup guide resources can help you get an online presence set up quickly and efficiently.

You’ll have a website and FB page, as well as a presence on other social media platforms. The photographs of your product must be top-notch. If you can’t do this, consider hiring a professional photographer. Common business structures can affect your marketing approach and profitability.

Work to establish partnerships with veterinarians, groomers, and owners of boarding kennels and dog day care facilities. You may be able to partner with a local pet store, but most likely not with a chain pet store (which carries only a set product line).

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Turning Your Passion into a Profitable Dog Treat Business

Can you make money selling home made dog treats? To set prices, consider these factors:

  • Cost of ingredients
  • Production cost (time and utility consumption)
  • Marketing expenses
  • Competition
  • Cost of distribution channels, such as delivering your product to stores and/or shipping it.
  • Packaging costs of products and packaging for shipping

These factors will impact your pricing and also your profitability.

Scaling and Growing Your Dog Treats Business

How can you branch out and grow? When you’re selling dog treats, you can reach a wider audience in person by attending dog events. For a list of dog events in your area, check out the American Kennel Club website and search under Events by state.

Also, don’t limit yourself to dog events. Get booths at every local event, where more than 70% of attendees (according to dog ownership statistics) will be dog owners.

StrategyImplementationChallengesSuccess Metrics
Product DiversificationIntroduce new flavors or types of dog treatsManaging increased inventoryIncrease in product sales
Marketing ExpansionUtilize social media, Google Ads, and influencer partnershipsBudget allocation for marketing campaignsCustomer engagement metrics
Retail PartnershipsPartner with pet stores to stock your treatsNegotiating contracts and termsNumber of stores carrying your product
E-commerce OptimizationImprove your online store’s user experienceKeeping up with changing online algorithmsIncreased online sales, lower bounce rate
Supply Chain EfficiencyOptimize supply chain for cost-efficiencyFinding reliable suppliersReduction in production costs
Quality AssuranceImplement stringent QA checksEnsuring consistency in qualityCustomer reviews and repeat orders
Customer Loyalty ProgramsDevelop programs to encourage repeat purchasesKeeping the program engagingIncrease in customer lifetime value
Seasonal PromotionsRun promotions during pet holidays like 'National Dog Day'Timing and logistics of promotionsSales numbers during promotion period
Geographic ExpansionExpand into new cities or countriesUnderstanding new markets and regulationsSales numbers in new locations
Scaling ProductionIncreasing production capabilitiesManaging larger operations and staffAbility to meet increased demand

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

How to Start a Dog Treat Business Online

Many dog-treat bakery businesses start both locally and online. You have a couple of choices for online platforms to use:

Choosing the Right Platform to Sell Dog Treats Online

  • Platforms: Shopify, WooCommerce (for WordPress), BigCommerce, and Wix are popular. The best platform depends on your specific needs, budget, and your own technical expertise.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Marketing and SEO for Your Online Dog Treat Business

Use high-quality photos and detailed product descriptions. Using dogs in the photos helps drive traffic. However, since they can’t write reviews, you’ll have to use their owner’s reviews. Make sure you’ve got the software to simplify the secure checkout process.

Social media marketing can help drive traffic to your website. Also, you can optimize your online stores for search engines so that it pops up during shoppers’ searches.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

Packaging and Shipping Considerations for Dog Treats

Your product must be packaged securely for shipment so that the treats arrive in good condition. There should be plenty of filler so that the items inside don’t get bounced and broken.

Dog Bakery Business Niche

What about a brick-and-mortar dog bakery? When you’re selling dog treats, that’s a sure way to ensure that the goods are freshly baked as well as homemade.

Of course, your overhead costs will be higher, including a mortgage or lease, plus utilities. But having a storefront in a busy area can make selling homemade dog treats much easier – and fun! Can dogs pick out what they want?

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

What Makes a Dog Bakery Unique?

A bakery that is for dog treats only has great appeal. The items can be displayed in sections, including cake, cookie, and pie shapes that are just for dogs.

Capitalizing on Birthdays and Holidays with Your Dog Treat Bakery

Be sure to get information from customers to include their dog’s name and birthdate. To capitalize on the dog birthday cake business, keep a decorated dog birthday cake on display to attract customer orders.

Do the same with upcoming holidays. Also, you can celebrate dog milestones, such as graduation from Obedience Class.

How to Start a Dog Treat Business

FAQs: How to Start a Dog Treat Business

How much money is needed to start your own dog treat business?

Costs can vary widely depending on location, the size of the operation, and whether you’re starting from home or a separate location. Initial expenses include ingredients, equipment, permits, licenses, marketing, and possibly a storefront or website.

How do I differentiate my dog treat bakery business from competitors?

You will stand out from the commercial dog treat market by baking homemade dog treats. To stand out from other homemade dog treat bakers, you’ll need to analyze the competition and provide a unique product. Also, packaging is very important.

Is it better to sell homemade dog treats on social media or in pet stores?

Both channels have their merits. Online selling offers a broader reach, while in-store sales can benefit from local loyalty. A hybrid approach, starting online and then expanding to local pet stores or farmers’ markets, might be optimal.

What ingredients should be avoided in homemade dog treats?

Some harmful ingredients include chocolate, grapes, raisins, onions, garlic, xylitol (a sweetener), and certain nuts like macadamia. Xylitol is often used as a sweetener in peanut butter.

What animals can one cater to besides dogs in the pet treat business?

Treats can also be made for pets like cats, birds, and rabbits. Each type of pet has its own nutritional needs and things that are toxic, so thorough research is essential.

Image: Envato Elements

Lisa Price
Lisa Price Lisa Price is a freelance writer living in Barnesville, Pennsylvania. She has a B.A. in English with a minor in journalism from Shippensburg State College (Pennsylvania). She has worked as a trucking company dock supervisor, newspaper circulation district manager, radio station commercial writer, assistant manager of a veterinary pharmaceutical warehouse and newspaper reporter.
