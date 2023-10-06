In the News: Get Up To $50,000 in Grants for Your Small Business

Leveraging small business grants can significantly uplift storefront aesthetics and streamline operations. These grants, offered by various cities and organizations, provide financial backing for exterior upgrades, special events, and more. They pave the way for businesses to enhance customer appeal, optimize operational efficiency, and contribute positively to their communities.

Whether you small business needs storefront renovation or other form of assistance, make sure to keep an eye on grants available in your community from local, state, and national public organizations as well as non profits and private entities.

Small business grants assist with diverse projects all year round. Presently, numerous cities and organizations run programs aiding businesses in everything from exterior enhancements to special events. You will find a comprehensive list of small business grants with October 2023 deadlines.

Recent years have seen commercial districts facing challenges. However, several small business grant programs are geared towards supporting business owners and aiding in the enhancement of their storefronts and communities. Here are some exterior improvement grants alongside other opportunities to bolster small businesses nationwide.

Small Business News October 6, 2023

In the rounup this week, the American workers are concerned that inflation is outstriping wage growth, while the IRS has set up a specialized unit to oversee significant or complex pass-through organizations to monitor high-income tax compliance.

WhatsApp announced several new features tailored to benefit small businesses during their global Conversations event. These additions streamline business-consumer interactions, making it more user-friendly and efficient for both ends.

According to a recent survey by Bank of America, American workers are recalibrating their financial priorities amid rising concerns about inflation outstripping wage growth. The bank’s 13th annual Workplace Benefits Report titled “The Transforming Workplace” disclosed that 67% of employees feel that living costs are increasing faster than their salaries.

The race to get your hands on the season’s hottest toys has officially begun. Teaming up this festive period, Macy’s and Toys“R” Us have unwrapped Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2023. This coveted list is a holiday tradition that brings joy and excitement to gift givers and receivers alike.

Intuit Inc. has just unleashed a game-changing educational initiative: fully functional food trucks paired with a curriculum. This program is aimed at arming high school students from selected districts with real-world entrepreneurial experience. For small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs, this is a groundbreaking moment.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is amplifying its efforts to monitor high-income tax compliance by setting up a specialized unit to oversee significant or complex pass-through organizations. This initiative is part of the agency’s more comprehensive focus on reinforcing the nation’s tax regulations.

According to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Latino-owned businesses have witnessed a rise in loan support. The increase, over 1.5 times, showcases the dedicated efforts to foster equitable growth among small business owners.

Visa and Swift unveiled a strategic collaboration designed to streamline international business-to-business (B2B) payments. This partnership seeks to bolster the connectivity between their expansive networks, ultimately benefiting many small businesses that regularly transact on a global scale.

Most small business owners have the dream of selling their company. Sometimes they are able to sell it to their competitors. Other times private equity firms buy a majority of their company and invests money to grow it more instead of a 100% sale.

In a recently dispatched letter to members of the U.S. Congress, Mastercard raised significant concerns about the implications of the Credit Card Competition Act, especially emphasizing the challenges it may pose to consumers, businesses of varying sizes, and financial institutions. For small business owners, understanding the intricate workings of the payment industry is crucial.

Amazon unveils its newest Wi-Fi innovation: the eero Max 7. This latest release promises unparalleled speeds, courtesy of the cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology and a boost from 10 Gigabit Ethernet capabilities. The announcement spotlights a mesh system that uses TrueMesh technology to avoid interference from adjacent networks and enhance mesh latency.

Etsy is stepping up its support as the holiday season approaches to ensure its community of millions of small business owners thrives during the most critical shopping season. In a letter to the sellers, Etsy’s Chief Operating Officer, Raina Moskowitz, outlined key updates that promise to bolster support.

Square’s September 26, 2023 announcement highlighted more than a dozen new features designed to bolster sellers’ competitive edge. The centerpiece is Square Online’s ‘Themes,’ offering 19 design templates. These templates, combined with customizable fonts, colors, and layouts, allow businesses, regardless of their domain – from retailers to restaurants – to craft a unique online identity.

