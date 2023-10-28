Not Sure How to Integrate New Technology into Your Business? Experts Share Tips

With technology evolving rapidly, small business owners have more tools and options than ever before. But small business owners need a solid strategy for implementing new technology so as not to get overwhelmed or distracted from their main goals. Members of the online small business community have tips for leaders and entrepreneurs regarding new technology and business strategy.

Learn How to Approach New Technologies

If you’re a CMO or business leader, you’re likely responsible for implementing new technologies in your business. So what should that strategy look like? In this post on The Social Media Hat, Mike Allton shares a Partnership Unpacked episode featuring a chat with Mitch Joel. The two discuss this very topic in detail.

Make the Most of These Free Invoice Generators

No matter what type of service your business provides, you likely need to send invoices in order to receive payment. Luckily, there are tons of free tech tools that serve this exact function. Chonce Maddox shares several in this post on the Work at Home Woman blog.

Don’t Fall for These Innovation Myths

When it comes to innovation, there are, unfortunately some misconceptions that can block creativity and keep entrepreneurs from taking risks. In this Startup Professionals Musings post, Marty Zwilling details several and discusses what he thinks about real entrepreneurial innovation.

Avoid These Major Problems When Hosting Video Calls

Video calling software can help small business teams easily connect with clients and remote workers. But there are also some potential pitfalls to avoid. Lisa Sicard goes over the potential problems and how to solve them in this Small Biz Tipster post.

Explore Android Alternatives

Android is one of the most popular operating systems currently in use. But there are tons of options that provide unique features and capabilities outside of this popular OS. In this Techy Den post, Satish Ithamsetty lists the ten best options for those looking for alternatives.

Learn About the Top Generative AI Startups

Generative AI can have a huge impact on businesses. And there are already several startups developing tools and options that businesses can benefit from today. Learn the top options in this mvpGrow post by Eyal Katz. Then head over to BizSugar to see discussion from members of the community.

Drive Sales Through Facebook Commerce

Many businesses already utilize Facebook for marketing. But the social media giant also provides commerce features that can help you actually facilitate sales. Learn more in this Platter of Gold post by Elechi Emekobum.

Master Digital Employee Engagement

More and more companies are realizing the power of having a remote workforce. But there are still challenges that come with having this type of team – like keeping employees engaged. Luckily, there are ways to foster remote culture, including those in this Process Street post by Oliver Peterson.

Keep Recruitment Top of Mind

No matter how many tech tools and strategies you implement into your business, people will always be an important element. That’s why the recruiting process is so vital for businesses. Learn more and get tips in this Small Biz Viewpoints post by Harry and Sally Vaishnav.

Achieve More with These Productivity Apps

Small businesses often need to accomplish more with less. Luckily, there are many productivity apps available that can help you accomplish more throughout the day. Ivan Widjaya dives into several options in this Noobpreneur post. And BizSugar members discussed the post further here.

