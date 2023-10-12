Intuit Mailchimp and Wix Forge Alliance to Boost Small Business Capabilities

A partnership has been unveiled between Intuit Mailchimp and Wix.com Ltd. for establishing and growing an online presence. This bilateral strategic alliance, spanning several years, promises to interlink these platforms to offer enhanced marketing functionalities that are set to propel customer engagement and consequently, sales growth.

Intuit Mailchimp and Wix are joining forces and the outcome is a collaborative interface allowing users to tap into both platforms, reaping the advantages of their unique tools to expand their businesses.

This integration signals a quantum leap for both self-creators and digital agencies. While the former can anticipate a more streamlined experience using Wix and Mailchimp, the latter, particularly those operating through Wix Studio, can anticipate offering their clientele a comprehensive email marketing suite armed with top-tier marketing tools.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Small Business Spotlight Advertise Your Business Here

Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix shed light on the vision propelling this collaboration. “This partnership will allow both of our companies to bring our respective expertise and best-in-class products together to form a seamless user experience. Intuit and Wix both strive to provide the best online solutions for our users, this is why I believe that together we will bring greater value and we look forward to the exploration of expanding the offering through this multi-year agreement,” said Zohar.

Backing this sentiment, Ken Chestnut, Global Head of Ecosystem at Mailchimp, commented on the pressing need for businesses to harness customer data to catalyze their growth trajectories. “With Intuit’s history of serving small businesses and marketers and Wix’s global footprint in the digital space, we’re bringing together a wealth of valuable technologies and insights that can unlock limitless possibilities for mutual customers of Wix and Mailchimp.”

Echoing this excitement, Yaniv Vakrat, Chief Business Officer at Wix, stated, “By streamlining the complex nature of running a business, we aim to provide the tools businesses need to thrive in today’s digital landscape. Our joint users will benefit from our complementary industry-leading products to help them manage the essential aspects of their business.”

Small businesses, freelancers, and agencies in the U.S., Canada, and the UK can look forward to experiencing this cross-platform integration soon, as a phased global rollout is imminent.

For small business owners, this alliance marks an era where they can seamlessly knit their online presence and email marketing strategies to cultivate deeper customer relationships and amplify their growth.

Follow us for more Small Business News: