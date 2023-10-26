IRS Introduces Withdrawal Process for Employee Retention Credit Claims

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) shed light on a novel withdrawal mechanism inaccuracy for Employee Retention Credit (ERC) claims. This comes after a surge in businesses expressing concerns over the validity of their claims.

This withdrawal avenue has been tailored for employers who, after having filed an ERC claim, have not yet reaped any refunds. The essence of this measure is to grant them the leeway to retract their claims, thus sidestepping future liabilities such as reimbursements, penalties, and accrued interest. This is especially pivotal for employers who may unknowingly receive refunds for which they don’t qualify.

The inception of this withdrawal process stems from a rampant rise in misleading marketing strategies and promotions associated with the ERC. There’s been a noticeable push by marketers towards business owners, encouraging them to file claims they might not be eligible for. By choosing to withdraw, these claims are nullified, ensuring no penalties or interest are imposed by the IRS.

IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel voiced concerns,, stating, “The aggressive marketing of these schemes has harmed well-meaning businesses and organizations, and some are having second thoughts about their claims.” He further emphasized the IRS’s commitment to shielding small businesses from the repercussions of such predatory marketing.

At its core, the ERC, also labeled the Employee Retention Tax Credit, or ERTC, stands as a refundable tax credit engineered for businesses that upheld their payroll during the COVID-19 pandemic amidst government-imposed restrictions or significant receipt reductions. This credit, however, is not an option for individuals.

Despite its intended noble cause, the intricate nature of the ERC has caused confusion. Since mid-September, approximately 3.6 million claims have been lodged with the IRS.

In July, in light of growing concerns, the IRS proclaimed an intensified audit focus, zeroing in on suspicious claims and their promoters. This meticulous scrutiny has already seen thousands of claims earmarked for audit.

Furthermore, a moratorium, announced on Sept. 14, temporarily halting the processing of new ERC claims, was initiated in the wake of rising ineligible claims. Claims lodged prior to this date will continue to be processed, albeit at a more measured pace, owing to enhanced compliance checks. This initiative aims to safeguard businesses from penalties and interests that may arise from incorrect claims.

The IRS is thus advising small businesses to tread with caution when considering the ERC, owing to persistent, aggressive marketing tactics.

For those businesses that might feel they’ve been misguided in their ERC claims and have already seen payments, the IRS is in the process of devising guidelines. More information on this is anticipated this fall.

Key Points for Withdrawing an ERC Claim:

Claims should be made on an adjusted employment return. The return was filed exclusively for the ERC without any other adjustments. The desire is to withdraw the entire claim amount. The IRS has either not processed their claim or the refund check hasn’t been cashed or deposited.

Taxpayers can utilize the withdrawal process by following the steps outlined on the official IRS site. Additionally, for a comprehensive understanding of the withdrawal process and other related matters, there’s a scheduled webinar on Nov. 2, which will focus on the ERC’s current moratorium and claim withdrawal and correction options.

In this tumultuous time, the IRS has implored businesses to place their trust in knowledgeable tax professionals well-versed in the multifaceted ERC regulations, as opposed to marketers with potential ulterior motives.

This directive comes at a time when marketers are altering their ERC strategies after the Sept. 14 moratorium. Some are enticing businesses to accept premature loans while awaiting refunds. The IRS has ardently advised businesses to steer clear of such propositions and remain vigilant against potential ERC-related scams.

For small business owners navigating these uncertain waters, vigilance and informed decisions remain paramount.