What is Kapow.com and How Can it Help You Leverage Events for Your Business?

Today’s businesses have more options than ever when it comes to connecting with employees or team members online. But face-to-face interactions are still the most impactful. In fact, a study by Harvard Business Review found that requests made in person are 34 times more successful than those made over email.

If you’re looking to get more face-to-face time with clients or prospects, events can be an incredibly powerful tool. But there’s one problem with that — events also take tons of time and skill to plan, which is why tons of small companies tend to stick to email or other forms of digital communication.

Sell Your Business Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

Enter Kapow. The events platform, owned by Cvent, wants to serve as the Airbnb for corporate events. Basically, you search or browse for event opportunities near you and book something that’s already planned. You don’t need to go through the entire process of finding a venue and going over other details. Just book and share with your guests.

Benefits of Kapow for Small Businesses

Kapow’s Director of Marketing Carolyn Chapin said in an email to Small Business Trends, “Events and meetings can take 100s of hours to plan and execute. Kapow’s marketplace and event platform scales the sourcing process, provides a centralized hub for all event details and takes detailed logistics off of your plate.”

There are tons of different event options available on the site. So you can book events that are meant to be just small team meetings. You can book exciting outings designed to impress top clients. Or you can schedule big outings to help you increase sales.

Chapin added, “Our experiences are pre-built and pre-negotiated, and can be booked in real-time on our platform. All of our experiences are designed specifically for corporate engagements (private/semi-private spaces, presentation areas available, etc.) and can be tailored to specific needs.”

Benefits Description Time Savings Kapow's platform streamlines event planning, saving businesses hundreds of hours by simplifying the sourcing process and handling detailed logistics. Centralized Event Management Kapow provides a centralized hub for all event details, making it easy for businesses to manage and organize events efficiently. Diverse Event Options Businesses can choose from a wide range of event options, including small team meetings, impressive client outings, or sales-boosting events. Pre-built and Pre-negotiated Experiences Kapow offers pre-built and pre-negotiated experiences that can be booked in real-time. These experiences are tailored for corporate engagements and offer private/semi-private spaces and presentation areas. Customization Events can be tailored to specific needs, allowing businesses to create unique and personalized experiences for their clients, team members, or prospects. Nationwide Accessibility Kapow's network of venues spans the country, enabling businesses to plan events in multiple cities to accommodate their regional needs. Simplified Pricing Kapow's per-person pricing model covers all event costs, ensuring transparency and ease of budgeting for businesses. Professional Support Kapow's dedicated team is available to assist with inquiries, recommendations, and the creation of custom event solutions.

Examples of Kapow Events

The site already has agreements with venues all over the country. So you can search by location and event type. Let’s look at a couple of the options.

In the San Francisco area, you can book a private lunch for 50 to 60 guests at neighborhood bistro Marlowe. With this option, you buy out the entire space for three hours. So it’s perfect if you want a private event for your team or top clients.

In the Denver area, you can book an axe throwing experience at Bad Axe Throwing. This event can accommodate between 10 and 89 guests. So you can use it as a team building activity or a larger group outing.

And in Reno, you can book an exotic car driving experience for between 8 and 20 guests at Exotic Auto Adventures. This could serve as an exciting outing for a small team or an intriguing reward for top clients.

These events are pre-planned and come with a set per-person price. You don’t pay anything extra to Kapow, since they earn money from agreements with venues. So you only pay for the event or outing itself.

If the events on the site do not meet your specific needs, you also have the option to make small adjustments to existing events or plan an event with a venue outside Kapow’s network. They just charge a small planning fee in those instances. The exact charge varies depending on what is required. They can also help you set up a large number of events in different cities.

How to Use Kapow

To take advantage of the platform, simply visit the site and click “browse events.” Then you can choose events based on type, location or theme. Each event page includes details about the venue and what all the event includes. Some might include a full private space, food and bar service or presentation equipment. Once you find one that suits your needs, you can book it instantly, or contact the team on the site to ask questions or request custom solutions.

To really make the most of the platform, Chapin offered some tips.

She says, “Events are definitely not one size fits all, so make sure to think about who your ideal attendee is and then use the platform, or contact your Kapow rep, to match an experience to that group. For example, getting a group of people who don’t know each other well to get hands on right away in small teams at a cooking competition works well, but if you are trying to nurture relationships with a higher-level group, choose a sports suite or reception that allows you to mingle.”

Unlocking the Power of Face-to-Face Interactions with Kapow

In today’s digital age, businesses have a multitude of options for connecting with employees and team members online. However, research has consistently shown that face-to-face interactions remain unparalleled in their impact. A study by Harvard Business Review revealed that requests made in person are a staggering 34 times more likely to succeed compared to those made through email or digital channels.

For businesses seeking to foster more in-person connections with clients, prospects, or team members, events can be a potent tool. Yet, planning and executing events can be a time-consuming and intricate process, deterring many small companies from utilizing this powerful approach.

Enter Kapow, a dynamic events platform owned by Cvent. Often dubbed the “Airbnb for corporate events,” Kapow simplifies the process of hosting memorable events by offering a curated selection of pre-planned and pre-negotiated experiences. Here’s why Kapow can be a game-changer for small businesses:

Time and Effort Savings : According to Kapow’s Director of Marketing, Carolyn Chapin, planning and executing events can consume hundreds of hours. Kapow’s marketplace and event platform streamline the sourcing process, providing a centralized hub for all event details while alleviating the burden of managing intricate logistics.

: According to Kapow’s Director of Marketing, Carolyn Chapin, planning and executing events can consume hundreds of hours. Kapow’s marketplace and event platform streamline the sourcing process, providing a centralized hub for all event details while alleviating the burden of managing intricate logistics. Diverse Event Options : Kapow boasts an extensive array of event options, catering to various needs. Whether you require small team meetings, impressive outings for top clients, or events aimed at boosting sales, Kapow’s selection has you covered.

: Kapow boasts an extensive array of event options, catering to various needs. Whether you require small team meetings, impressive outings for top clients, or events aimed at boosting sales, Kapow’s selection has you covered. Tailored Experiences: All Kapow experiences are tailored for corporate engagements, offering private or semi-private spaces, presentation areas, and more. This ensures that the events are precisely aligned with your specific requirements.

Let’s delve into a few examples of what Kapow offers:

San Francisco : Host a private lunch for 50 to 60 guests at the charming neighborhood bistro, Marlowe. This option allows you to reserve the entire space for three hours, perfect for exclusive team gatherings or client engagements.

: Host a private lunch for 50 to 60 guests at the charming neighborhood bistro, Marlowe. This option allows you to reserve the entire space for three hours, perfect for exclusive team gatherings or client engagements. Denver : Organize an axe-throwing experience at Bad Axe Throwing, accommodating groups ranging from 10 to 89 guests. This event serves as an ideal team-building activity or a thrilling group outing.

: Organize an axe-throwing experience at Bad Axe Throwing, accommodating groups ranging from 10 to 89 guests. This event serves as an ideal team-building activity or a thrilling group outing. Reno: Treat your team or top clients to an exotic car driving experience at Exotic Auto Adventures. With capacities of 8 to 20 guests, this outing promises excitement and luxury.

Notably, Kapow’s pricing structure is straightforward. You pay only for the event or outing itself, as Kapow earns revenue through its agreements with venues. In instances where the available events do not precisely align with your needs, Kapow offers the flexibility to make minor adjustments to existing events or plan an entirely new event with a non-affiliated venue, accompanied by a nominal planning fee.

Key Points Description The Impact of Face-to-Face Interactions In today's digital era, face-to-face interactions have proven to be significantly more effective than digital communication, as demonstrated by a study from Harvard Business Review. Kapow's Role in Facilitating In-Person Connections Kapow, a dynamic events platform owned by Cvent, simplifies the process of hosting impactful in-person events through pre-planned and pre-negotiated experiences. Time and Effort Savings Kapow's platform streamlines event planning, saving businesses hundreds of hours by simplifying the sourcing process and handling intricate logistics. Diverse Event Options Kapow offers a wide range of event options, accommodating various needs, from small team meetings to impressive outings for top clients or sales-focused events. Tailored Experiences All Kapow experiences are designed for corporate engagements and can be customized to include private or semi-private spaces, presentation areas, and more. Example Events Kapow provides examples, such as hosting a private lunch in San Francisco, organizing axe-throwing in Denver, or offering exotic car driving experiences in Reno. Transparent Pricing Kapow's pricing structure is straightforward, with businesses paying only for the event or outing itself, as Kapow generates revenue through venue partnerships. Flexibility in Event Planning If available events don't align with specific needs, Kapow offers the flexibility to adjust existing events or plan entirely new ones with non-affiliated venues for a nominal fee.

How to Leverage Kapow’s Potential:

To harness the full potential of Kapow’s platform, follow these simple steps:

Visit the Kapow website and click on “Browse Events.” Filter events based on type, location, or theme. Review each event’s details, including venue specifications and inclusions. Once you find an event that suits your requirements, you can instantly book it or reach out to Kapow’s team for inquiries or custom solutions.

Carolyn Chapin offers some valuable tips for maximizing your Kapow experience:

Target Your Audience: Events are not one-size-fits-all. Identify your ideal attendees and use the platform, or contact a Kapow representative, to match the experience with your group’s preferences and objectives. For example, choose team-building activities like a cooking competition for groups that need to build camaraderie, or opt for a sports suite or reception for higher-level groups focused on networking.

Kapow empowers small businesses to enhance their face-to-face interactions and create memorable experiences without the logistical hassles typically associated with event planning. Explore the possibilities with Kapow and elevate your business relationships to new heights.

Kapow’s Key Features at a Glance

Explore the essential features that make Kapow a standout platform for corporate events:

Extensive Venue Network : Kapow has established partnerships with venues across the country, ensuring a diverse range of event options in various locations.

: Kapow has established partnerships with venues across the country, ensuring a diverse range of event options in various locations. Real-time Booking : Enjoy the convenience of booking events instantly through Kapow’s user-friendly platform, saving you time and effort.

: Enjoy the convenience of booking events instantly through Kapow’s user-friendly platform, saving you time and effort. All-Inclusive Pricing : Kapow’s per-person pricing model covers all event costs, eliminating hidden fees and making budgeting straightforward.

: Kapow’s per-person pricing model covers all event costs, eliminating hidden fees and making budgeting straightforward. Customization Options : Tailor events to your specific needs by making minor adjustments to existing experiences or collaborating with external venues through Kapow’s planning services.

: Tailor events to your specific needs by making minor adjustments to existing experiences or collaborating with external venues through Kapow’s planning services. Professional Support : Kapow’s dedicated team is readily available to answer inquiries, provide recommendations, and assist in creating custom event solutions.

: Kapow’s dedicated team is readily available to answer inquiries, provide recommendations, and assist in creating custom event solutions. Nationwide Accessibility : With Kapow’s ability to set up events in multiple cities, you can effortlessly coordinate engagements across your business footprint.

: With Kapow’s ability to set up events in multiple cities, you can effortlessly coordinate engagements across your business footprint. Centralized Event Hub : Manage all event details, from venue information to logistics, within Kapow’s centralized platform, simplifying event organization.

: Manage all event details, from venue information to logistics, within Kapow’s centralized platform, simplifying event organization. Inclusive Experiences : Kapow’s offerings are designed to cater to corporate engagements, offering private or semi-private spaces, presentation equipment, and more, ensuring a seamless event experience.

: Kapow’s offerings are designed to cater to corporate engagements, offering private or semi-private spaces, presentation equipment, and more, ensuring a seamless event experience. Flexible Event Types: Whether you need intimate team meetings, impressive client outings, or sales-boosting events, Kapow provides a wide array of options to suit your goals.