Macy’s and Toys“R”Us Unveil the Must-Have Toys for 2023 Holiday Season

The race to get your hands on the season’s hottest toys has officially begun. Teaming up this festive period, Macy’s and Toys“R” Us have unwrapped Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for 2023. This coveted list is a holiday tradition that brings joy and excitement to gift givers and receivers alike. And for small businesses looking for potential inventory ideas or to anticipate holiday shopping trends, this list is your key to the season’s demands.

In 2023, toys from iconic brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Pokémon, and LEGO make the list, offering something for every age. Unique to this year is the inclusion of a Toys“R” Us global exclusive: the Geoffrey with a Globe FUNKO. Shoppers can also anticipate exclusive in-house brands like Fast Lane, You & Me, and True Heroes.

The retail collaboration between Macy’s and Toys“R” Us isn’t just for the holidays. Toy enthusiasts can indulge year-round, as Toys“R” Us has established its presence in every Macy ’s-branded store throughout the nation. For the digital-savvy, both macys.com and toysrus.com, including the Macy’s app, have a diverse toy inventory available from the Hot Toy List, which is supplemented with user-friendly online gift guides.

Macy’s resident toy expert, Adeline Trento, expressed the company’s enthusiasm. “We are thrilled to bring Geoffrey’s Hot Toy List for the 2023 holiday season to our customers with unique Toys“R” Us experiences for kids of all ages to explore and discover all of these fun toys at Macy’s stores across the country,” she said.

Among the must-haves on Geoffrey’s Top Toys List for 2023 are:

Sharper Image Team Battle Laser Tag Set

MINTiD Dog-E Interactive Robot Dog

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Series 3 Obsidian Flames Elite Trainer Box

Fingerlings Interactive Baby Unicorn Lulu

Barbie Make & Sell Boutique Playset

And many more.

For the social media savvy, Toys“R” Us is also hosting a Geoffrey’s Hot Toys List sweepstakes. From September 26th to October 6th, U.S. residents can engage with the Hot Toy posts on Instagram for a chance to win. Each day, a toy from the top 10 list will find a new home, with a grand prize winner snagging all ten! Winners will be announced on October 13th.

From mid-October, Macy’s stores are turning festive with Geoffrey’s Birthday In-Store Celebrations. These offer interactive events, free giveaways, and even a “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

For small business owners, this partnership and its product list offer valuable insight into holiday consumer trends and popular items.

