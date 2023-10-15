Magic Studio by Canva Unleashes the Power of AI in Design

Canva just announced its latest groundbreaking product – Magic Studio. This platform promises to harness the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), offering a number of features aimed at simplifying the design process.

Canva’s initial launch ten years ago capitalized on the surging growth of the internet and smartphones, allowing 150 million users worldwide to embrace visual communication in multiple languages across diverse devices. Today, the company stands on the cusp of another transformative era driven by AI.

With AI tools being primarily targeted at professional designers, fragmented across varied platforms, or niche in their functionalities, many teams find it challenging to integrate them seamlessly. Magic Studio seeks to address this gap, consolidating AI’s power in a singular, user-friendly environment.

The platform’s features are designed for ease of use, with a focus on catering to the majority who may not have intricate design expertise:

Magic Design™: Users can rapidly convert textual prompts or media uploads into sophisticated designs tailored specifically for them. One of the standout components of this is Magic Design for Video, which facilitates rapid video creation, complete with music recommendations and timed syncing.

Magic Switch™: This transformative tool lets users modify their designs' content and format with a click. Designs can be auto-translated, reformatted for different channels, or even transformed into different content types altogether.

Advanced Image Editing Tools: Magic Studio incorporates a series of AI-driven image editing features, including Magic Grab, Magic Expand, and Magic Morph, which make altering and enhancing images a breeze.

Magic Media™: This tool empowers users to generate media assets, including photos and videos, from simple text prompts. Renowned AI image-generation applications like OpenAI's DALL·E and Google Cloud's Imagen are also integrated.

Magic Animate: With a single click, users can infuse their designs with captivating animations and transitions, ensuring an engaging visual experience.

Magic Write™: This writing assistant, enhanced with a brand voice feature, helps draft, summarize, or expand text, ensuring that the content remains aligned with a brand's unique tone.

Canva’s app marketplace is filled with various AI-powered applications from partners like Google and OpenAI. This assortment of tools assists in amplifying the creative process, right from generating unique illustrations to incorporating high-quality music.

But it’s not just about features. Safety remains paramount for Canva. Introducing Canva Shield guarantees robust safety, privacy, and security measures for users. Organizations can rest easy, knowing their creations with AI are protected. Moreover, Canva emphasizes that it doesn’t utilize users’ content for AI model training by default, ensuring user privacy and content integrity.

As Magic Studio debuts, the future of design seems poised for another revolutionary phase, redefining how professionals and novices alike perceive and engage with the world of digital creation.

