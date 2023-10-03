Major Surge in SBA Loans to Latino-Owned Businesses

According to data from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Latino-owned businesses have witnessed a rise in loan support. The increase, over 1.5 times, showcases the dedicated efforts to foster equitable growth among small business owners.

The SBA’s recent findings, unveiled in Orlando by Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman alongside Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC) Chairwoman Nanette Barragán and fellow CHC members, paints a promising picture for the future of Latino entrepreneurs.

Considering small businesses’ crucial role in the nation’s economy, this upward trend in support could have significant implications. Latino-owned enterprises contribute more than $800 billion annually, reinforcing the nation’s position on the global competitive stage.

“We are seeing a small business boom and the fastest creation rate of Latino-owned businesses in over a decade,” Guzman remarked. She attributes the positive trajectory to the Biden-Harris Administration’s steadfast dedication to bridging historic gaps in lending, primarily to this vital entrepreneurial segment.

Backing her sentiments, CHC Chairwoman Barragán emphasized the administration’s purposeful efforts. While acknowledging the long road ahead to ensure full equality, she praised the SBA and Biden Administration for enabling more Latino businesses across the U.S. to access crucial funding.

In FY 2023 alone, over 7,300 SBA loans, through the 7(a) and 504 programs, have been secured by Latino-owned businesses. This significant increase from previous years – with loans amounting to $2.8 billion and comprising 12.2% of SBA-approved loans – reveals the administration’s proactive approach towards inclusivity.

Recent data suggests a renaissance period for small businesses in the U.S., especially among women and people of color. Since President Biden’s inauguration, over 13.6 million new business applications have been filed, which is 65% higher than the pre-pandemic rate. Notably, the Latino-owned business segment has grown over 20% faster than before the pandemic.

Several Congress members, including Darren Soto and Maxwell Frost, have lauded the administration’s efforts. Emphasizing the crucial role of Latino businesses in Florida and beyond, they credited the SBA’s initiatives for offering lifelines to entrepreneurs often sidelined by larger financial institutions.

Key strategies propelling the growth include the expansion of the Community Advantage Program, the $100 million Community Navigator Pilot Program from Biden’s American Rescue Plan, and the recent launch of the Latino Prosperity Tour. Additionally, the administration has tripled the number of Women’s Business Centers at Hispanic-Serving Institutions and introduced reforms to address enduring capital access gaps.

The SBA’s primary business loan initiative, the 7(a) Loan, along with the 504 Loan program, are pivotal for many small business owners. With guarantees up to $5 million and $5.5 million, respectively, these loans enable entrepreneurs to secure working capital, among other essentials. Furthermore, the SBA’s guarantee encourages lenders to support businesses that might not usually qualify, offering them better repayment terms and conditions.

This signifies a promising era for small business owners, especially in the Latino community. As the U.S. seeks to emerge stronger from global economic challenges, the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to supporting all entrepreneurial sectors may pave the way for a more inclusive and thriving future.

