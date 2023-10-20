32 Mason Jar Crafts to Sell

Mason jar crafts to sell offer a unique, creative, and affordable avenue for budding entrepreneurs. These crafts are not only sought-after by buyers but also provide a plethora of design opportunities to match any aesthetic or purpose.

The History of the Humble Mason Jar

Before we dive in and start sharing some of our favorite Mason jar crafts to sell, let’s first give a shout-out to who we have to thank for these versatile containers: John Landis Mason. He’s the inventor and the containers are named after him.

Mason’s groundbreaking patent in 1858 showcased the first use of bleached glass. This was a significant leap in canning as it provided a clear view of the contents, ensuring the safety of the consumer. Being able to visually inspect for spoilage in preserved foods was revolutionary for the time.

Regrettably, in a twist of fate, Mason never reaped the rewards of his invention’s vast success. In 1884, he sold his rights to the Ball Corporation, which is why many jars today bear the “Ball” branding.

The addition of the threaded metal ring and cap, which we see on most jars today, was introduced in 1882, further enhancing the design’s functionality.



What Kind of Crafts Can You Make with Mason Jars?

Mason jar artistry is one of the best-selling small craft business ideas around, and they can be used for a wide variety of crafts, including glasses.

Fans of the Duck Dynasty show might recall the cast sipping on their favorite drinks, like lemonade and sweet tea, from handled mason jars. Inspired by such scenes, many viewers wished for similar glass sets for their own homes.

Beyond just drinkware, these jars serve as a base for various DIY projects like bird feeders, wind chimes, and other decorative items that bring joy to any household.

How Much Can you Sell Mason Jars for?

Pricing Mason jar crafts is an art in itself, intertwined with business acumen. The value you place on your crafted items will often be influenced by the design’s intricacy, the materials used, and the time and effort you’ve invested.

We’ve observed a broad pricing spectrum in the market. On one end, some creators offer their Mason jar crafts for as low as $15, especially for simpler designs.

On the opposite end, artists who’ve delved deep into intricate designs, potentially using luxury materials or incorporating specialized techniques, might command prices soaring above $50.

But pricing isn’t just about evaluating your efforts. It’s vital to strike that sweet spot where your perceived craft’s value meets the market’s demand and willingness to pay. For budding artisans unsure about their pricing strategy, a great first step is to immerse oneself in market research.

Platforms like Etsy, craft fairs, or local boutiques can provide invaluable insights into prevailing pricing trends, helping ensure your creations aren’t just beautiful, but also competitively priced.

Pricing your Mason Jar Crafts

When it comes to pricing your DIY Mason jar crafts, there are a few things to keep in mind:

First, you’ll want to factor in the cost of materials. This includes things like the Mason jars themselves, paint, ribbon, and any other supplies that you used.

Next, consider how long it took you to make the craft. If it took you several hours to complete, you’ll likely be able to charge more than if it was a quick and easy project.

Finally, think about the overall design of your craft. If it’s something that is unique or one-of-a-kind, you can typically charge more than mass-produced items.

When pricing your Mason jar crafts, it’s important to keep all of these factors in mind. By doing so, you’ll be able to come up with a price that is fair to both you and your buyers.

Where to Find Mason Jars

If you’re not sure where to find Mason jars for sale, don’t worry! There are a few different places that you can check to get glass jars to make popular selling items.

Source Pros Cons Online Stores (e.g., Amazon, Etsy) Wide variety, competitive pricing, convenient Shipping costs, potential wait times Craft Stores Can inspect quality, local Might be pricier than online Landfill Eco-friendly, free or cheap Quality not guaranteed, limited availability Big Box Stores Readily available, consistent quality Selection may be limited Auction Websites Potentially cheaper, vintage options Need to monitor auctions, condition may vary Pasta Sauce Containers Repurpose, eco-friendly Need to clean thoroughly, labels might be hard to remove

32 Mason Jar Craft Ideas

The appeal of mason jar crafts in the contemporary market can’t be understated. There are numerous reasons why these crafts make for an ideal small business venture or even just a fulfilling hobby:

Uniqueness and Authenticity : At the heart of mason jar crafts’ popularity is the uniqueness of each item. Buyers are invariably drawn to the individuality of these crafts. There’s an inherent value in items that are painstakingly crafted by hand, exuding a charm and character that mass-produced items often lack. It’s this organic, one-of-a-kind aesthetic that sets them apart, making each piece a treasured keepsake.

: At the heart of mason jar crafts’ popularity is the uniqueness of each item. Buyers are invariably drawn to the individuality of these crafts. There’s an inherent value in items that are painstakingly crafted by hand, exuding a charm and character that mass-produced items often lack. It’s this organic, one-of-a-kind aesthetic that sets them apart, making each piece a treasured keepsake. Creative Fulfillment : Whether you’re aiming to establish a full-fledged business or simply dabbling in crafts as a therapeutic hobby, mason jar crafting offers immense satisfaction. It’s a canvas for artists to express themselves, bringing ideas to life and witnessing them evolve from concept to creation. Every completed project is a testament to one’s creativity and vision.

: Whether you’re aiming to establish a full-fledged business or simply dabbling in crafts as a therapeutic hobby, mason jar crafting offers immense satisfaction. It’s a canvas for artists to express themselves, bringing ideas to life and witnessing them evolve from concept to creation. Every completed project is a testament to one’s creativity and vision. Ease of Start-Up : One of the most attractive aspects of mason jar crafting is its accessibility. With a minimal upfront investment, one can set the ball rolling: A trusty glue gun to piece elements together. Spray paint to add a splash of color or give the jars a vintage look. Basic tools and embellishments to jazz up your designs. And, needless to say, a collection of Mason jars to serve as the base for your creations.

: One of the most attractive aspects of mason jar crafting is its accessibility. With a minimal upfront investment, one can set the ball rolling:

With such ease of entry and the potential for creativity, mason jar crafts stand out as a promising avenue for both budding entrepreneurs and passionate crafters.

Now that you know a little bit more about pricing and where to find Mason jars for sale, it’s time to get creative! Here are 32 mason jar ideas that you can make and sell for profit.

1. Mason Jar Bird Feeder

Mason jars full of goodies aren’t just for feeding humans, and you can feed our feathered friends with a lovely bird feeder made from one. Their construct ranges from very simple designs to incorporating terra cotta saucers and other materials. This nifty tutorial by Cottage Life can get you started.

2. Mason Jar Wind Chimes

Another fun project you can make with Mason jars is wind chimes! You can get as creative as you want with this one, and there are a ton of different ways to make them. This DIY design by Bob Vila is super cute, and his tutorial that transforms a simple Mason into a lovely, smooth glass wind chime is easy to follow.

3. Mason Jar Toothbrush Holder

This Mason jar toothbrush holder is perfect for the bathroom. It’s a quick and easy project that you can make in just a few minutes. You can reference the tutorial at the Country Chic Cottage blog to do your own. This DIY jar project can also be used as a pencil holder too (just leave out the chicken wire).

4. Candle Holder

You can create some really beautiful candle holders with Mason jars. This video tutorial on Cottage Life TV is simple, easy to follow and the end result is stunning. You can also use the technique in the wind chime tutorial to cut and sand the mason jar to make a pretty open-top votive for candles too.

5. Salt and Pepper Shakers

These charming little salt shakers illustrate the power of a good stencil and some paint. You can use this same technique to make all sorts of different home decor ideas for your store. They not only make for good crafts to sell, but they also make a great gift too. You can get the tutorial for creating them at Landeelu at the Creating a Home website .

6. DIY Mason Jar Piggy Bank

A piggy bank made out of a Mason jar is such a cute and clever idea. This video shows you how to make simple but elegant piggy banks for putting your tips or spare change in. The container can be customized with pink paint instead of white to be perfect for a kid’s room or even as a baby shower gift. If you don’t want to go through the trouble of cutting the slot in the lid, they sell packs of Mason jar lids with pre-cut slots that are already sanded and smoothed that are safe for kids.

7. Mini Mason Candy Jars

This adorable mini project is one of the easiest ones on this list. All you need to assemble it are a few mini mason jars and lids, plastic toy animals, E6000 glue and paint. You can find the tutorial on Burkatron to help you with everything. Fill each empty jar with colorful candy, and you have an instant party favor or decoration!

8. Magnetic Spice Holders

These spice holders, with just the right amount of magnetism, can really organize a kitchen. You can find the video for making them at Simple Home Art Decor Ideas. These containers would also make a great gift for people who like to putter around in the kitchen. Use chalkboard stickers to really jazz up the lids or sides of the spice containers too.

9. String Lights in a Jar

This is such a cute idea for decorating Mason containers! By simply using some galvanized cable and tea light candles, you’ve got an instant decoration that’s a perfect backyard accessory year-round. You can find the tutorial on the MasonJarCraft’s blog.

10. Frosted Glass Jar Solar Lights

You can turn any mason jar into a pretty solar lantern with frosted glass effects by using this tutorial from Footprint Hero . These fairy light lanterns are perfect for outdoor summer parties or weddings!

11. Facial Tissue Dispensers

Tired of having your Kleenex box out in the open? Make these cute and easy DIY mason jar holders to store them away in style. This is a really simple project that anyone can do, and you can find the tutorial at the Landeelu at the Creating a Home website .

12. Mason Jar Lid Coasters

Besides using a Mason jar, you can also salvage their lids to make some really cool drink coasters. This tutorial that features a bit of cork in the bottom of the lids lets your customers settle down and get comfortable with a cold drink on a pretty and unique coaster.

9. Flower Vases

You can make some pretty flower jar decor that really pops by painting the outside of the Mason container with gold or silver paint over 3-D glue dots. You can also hot glue some burlap sack material or rope around them to make them fancier. Flower vases that have a gilded effect can be achieved through gold leaf kits you can order online.

14. Mason Jar Photo Frame

This unusual photo frame uses vegetable oil, a photo, some dried flowers and a Mason container to create a beautiful and unique way to display a photo. You can find the tutorial for the 3-step project at the August & After Blog.

15. DIY BBQ Utensil Holder

This DIY utensil holder is great for impressing guests at a family picnic or BBQ. It’s also a great way to keep your utensils organized and within reach while you’re cooking. They look really nice in a wooden holder too. You can watch DIY Dollar Tree Farmhouse’s video for making the holders here.

16. DIY Candles

This tutorial by Something Turquoise shows you how to make your own poured candle. The best part is that it’s a really easy process, and all you need are some supplies that you can find at your local craft store.

17. Leather Mason Jar Coffee Cup

This video tutorial by the Badger Workshop utilizes some leatherworking skills to make a leather holder and handle for a Mason jar coffee cup or mug. The DIY project brings some brilliant cowboy fashion to any coffee table.

18. Treat Jar for Pets

This is a pawsome idea if you have pets! Paint them in various colors and add some paw print graphics. If the containers are gifts for others, you can glue some thin rope and put a “to and from” card on the side.

19. “Hillbilly Crystal”

This one is giving us Duck Dynasty vibes again! This mason jar craft utilizes candleholders to turn Mason jars into wine glasses. It’s a great way to recycle old candleholders, and it’s a really unique way to serve drinks at a party. You can find the instructions at Modern Day Moms.

20. Snowglobe Holiday Containers

People will be looking for the perfect gift around the holidays if you want to make and sell these snowglobes. They are made from clear plastic Christmas ornaments and Mason jars and will hold candy, hot chocolate mix and other delights. Kids will love them, and they are a really fun way to distribute some holiday cheer. You can find out how to make them on Abbi Kirsten Gillespie’s YouTube video .

21. Twine Dispenser

If you dispense twine, you know how easily it can get tangled. This project is such a handy way to keep your twine organized, untangled and within reach. All you need is a mason jar, some hardware and a daisy-cut lid (the tutorial has links to where you can order the lid). You can reference the tutorial at A Casarella and add your personal style to the project.

22. Outdoor Chandelier

These are perfect for outdoor summer parties or just to add some light to your deck or patio area. This could also work as a gift that would really knock someone’s socks off too. You can find the instructions from Marty Musing’s website.

23. Colorful Bathroom Organizers

This project combines two tutorials. One is the project by the Entirely Eventful Day that uses a wood backboard for mounting blue jar organizers, and the other by Capturing Parenthood that uses a little food coloring or Mod Podge to tint the clear Masons. In the end, you wind up with multi-colored, country-chic cottage storage items that keep washcloths, toothbrushes, cotton balls, etc. off the counter.

24. Decoupaged Dry Pasta Holder

This project uses 13″ tall or so Masons that come with a hinge. You can add decoupaged art to containers and fill them with dry pasta, cereal, preserves and more when you’re done. You can follow along with Joan-Marie Domino’s video to see how to add some DIY Decoutage to the outside of the containers.

25. Multicolored Tiki Torches

Colored citronella oil will easily transform a Mason into a multicolored tiki torch. Your customers will love the torches, but the mosquitoes will not! You can find the tutorial for this mason jar craft at The Frugal Homemaker.

26. Crocheted Mason Jar Cozy

This video by B.Hooked Crochet & Knitting is for a pretty crocheted cozy that you can make and slide around the sides of a Mason jar. It’s a simple crochet project, so it would be great for beginners. You could make them in any color or combination of colors to match your kitchen decor. The crochet pattern for making the jar decor is in the description below the video.

27. DIY Air Freshener Containers

These little gems from A Life Adjacent are perfect for freshening up your car, laundry room, bathroom or any other small space. They’re made with essential oils and just a few other ingredients. Get the instructions here.

28. Liquid Soap Dispenser

This DIY liquid soap dispenser tutorial from The Gracious Wife is easy to do; it just requires a few supplies that you can get from your local hardware merchant. These look oh-so-pretty on your bathroom or kitchen counter, making it really easy to dispense soap with just the touch of a finger.

29. Herb Garden

Home herb gardens add freshness to a living space or give your taste buds a treat when you add them to special dishes you’ve whipped up. Put them in a kit that puts combines the backboard mason jars, seeds, hardware and instructions so customers can order and assemble it. You can find The Whoot’s instruction for making this quaint herb garden here .

30. Flowerpots

If you have a green thumb, 64 oz mason jars are perfect for growing spring flowers like hydrangeas or even glitter-dusted poinsettias if you wanted to add some holiday flair. From Mother’s Day to Valentine’s Day to birthdays, these farmhouse-decorated containers are sure to add a personal touch to any special occasion. You can see how to do this mason jar craft with a blue crate holder here.

31. DIY Mason Jar Party Favors

These party favors shown in Alicia Payne’s YouTube video show a great way to shower guests with some appreciation for coming. These gifts are easy to make and you can fill them with favors everyone is sure to like and depending on the party theme.

32. Tiffany Lamp

You can give Mason jar lamps a Mondrian-inspired stain glass effect with some strategically placed leading and Gallery Glass colors. This tutorial by Mason Jars Craft Love shows how to gussy up the lights this way and the finished product is something to behold. This second tutorial by Blue Monkey Sports shows you how to make the bases of the lamps and add the lights.

Where to Sell Mason Jar Crafts

If you’re looking to start a small business, selling Mason jar crafts is a great way to get started. You can find customers online or in person at local craft shows and farmers markets. Here are a few places to start:

Etsy: This is the perfect place to sell your handmade crafts online. There’s a huge community of crafters and buyers, and it’s easy to get started.

This is the perfect place to sell your handmade crafts online. There’s a huge community of crafters and buyers, and it’s easy to get started. Amazon Handmade: Another great option for selling online. This is a good choice if you’re looking to reach a wider audience.

Another great option for selling online. This is a good choice if you’re looking to reach a wider audience. Local craft shows: Check with your local chamber of commerce or search online for upcoming craft shows in your area. This is a great way to connect with local buyers.

Check with your local chamber of commerce or search online for upcoming craft shows in your area. This is a great way to connect with local buyers. Farmers markets: If you’re in the market for a physical location to sell your crafts, farmers markets are a great option. This is a good way to get exposure to new customers.

If you’re in the market for a physical location to sell your crafts, farmers markets are a great option. This is a good way to get exposure to new customers. Your blog: Don’t forget to promote your Mason jar crafts on your blog! This is a great way to reach new customers and build up your brand.

Once you’ve got your Mason jar crafts selling and you still feel creative, it’s a good idea to check out more craft ideas to sell to diversify your store offerings.

Tips on Selling Your Mason Jar Crafts

Now that you know where to sell your Mason jar crafts, here are a six tips on getting started:

Take great photos. This is especially important when selling online. Make sure your photos are clear and well-lit, and show off your products in the best possible way.

Create attractive packaging. This will help your products stand out from the competition and give customers a great first impression.

Write compelling descriptions. This is your chance to sell your products, so make sure your descriptions are clear, concise, and persuasive.

Offer discounts and promotions. This is a great way to attract new customers and boost sales.

Provide excellent customer service. This is essential for building repeat customers and a positive reputation.

Do market research. Conducting good market research helps you determine what customers want and how much they’re willing to pay. You can click on our article about how to conduct market research for help if you need to.

Follow these tutorials and tips, and before long, you’ll be selling your Mason jar crafts like a pro and maybe even taking paid commissions to create fabulous art! What a wonderful way to say busy in your craft room.