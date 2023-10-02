Mastercard Raises Concern About the Credit Card Competition Act for Small Businesses

In a recently dispatched letter to members of the U.S. Congress, Mastercard raised significant concerns about the implications of the Credit Card Competition Act, especially emphasizing the challenges it may pose to consumers, businesses of varying sizes, and financial institutions.

For small business owners, understanding the intricate workings of the payment industry is crucial. Today’s payment ecosystem, as touted by Mastercard, ensures consumers can make transactions safely and securely while also enjoying the perks of credit access and benefits like zero liability. The company fears these advantages are at stake.

No Increase in US Interchange Rates

In light of recent discussions around potential rate increases, Mastercard was adamant in confirming that they are not hiking US interchange rates this autumn, countering claims suggesting otherwise. The company pointed to data from Nilson, which indicated that merchant processing costs per transaction had decreased since 2018. This comparison starkly contrasts with rising gas and grocery prices in the same period, debunking myths linking interchange rates to these inflationary trends.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Win $100 for Vendor Insights Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Network Fees to Remain Unchanged

With the evolving landscape of financial charges, small businesses need to know what each fee entails. Unlike interchange fees, network fees play a crucial role in managing a globally operable network. Mastercard confirmed that these fees will not be increased this fall in the US. They emphasized the value of services such as the Authorization Optimizer, which protects both consumers and merchants from potential declined transactions and subscription cancellations.

Rise in Payment Options

The payment industry is bustling with competitive vigor. From traditional methods like cash and checks to more contemporary options like real-time payment platforms and digital currencies, consumers and businesses have many choices. With this in mind, Mastercard questioned the logic behind excluding major credit card issuer American Express from the Credit Card Competition Act, given their extensive involvement in consumer credit and merchant charges.

Electronics Payments: A Boon for Small Businesses

Electronic payments offer a wide array of benefits. They give consumers credit access for essential purchases, a safety net against fraudulent transactions, and an opportunity to earn rewards. However, the Credit Card Competition Act could jeopardize these benefits. Referring to past regulations, Mastercard quoted studies suggesting that such policies led to more expensive financial services for consumers and a failure to pass savings from reduced interchange rates to the customers.

Small businesses, in particular, stand to gain significantly from the acceptance of electronic payments. Mastercard’s tailored efforts for this sector include lowered rates for small-ticket purchases and other specific categories. The company highlighted that the credit interchange rate for a coffee cup is now even lower than a regulated debit transaction on their network.

Mastercard’s Stand on Cybersecurity

Fraud prevention is at the heart of a thriving business ecosystem. In an age of escalating cybersecurity threats, Mastercard’s investments in protective measures, amounting to over $7 billion in the past five years, signify their commitment. They highlighted the efficacy of products like Safety Net, which reportedly prevented fraud worth $20 billion in the past year alone.

Mastercard’s message is clear, that while competition is the backbone of innovation and growth, ill-conceived legislation, without a foundation in accurate data, can be detrimental. The company urges careful reconsideration of the Credit Card Competition Act, pointing out potential setbacks in consumer choice, security, rewards, and most crucially, the ability of small businesses to invest in their futures.

Follow us for more Small Business News: