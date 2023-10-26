Best Money Making Apps in 2023: Uncover Profitable Opportunities

If you are searching for ways to supplement your monthly income, money-making apps are dependable options. And the best thing is you don’t have to make any investments. You can use your smartphone to download apps that make you money and start your side hustle quickly.

Here are 47 legit apps that you can easily download to earn money, including ways to get paid to take surveys , play games, lose weight, work a side gig and even sell your stuff, in addition to a host of other activities you can perform from your favorite internet browsing device.

Our Methodology: The Best Money Making Apps

In the digital age, where our smartphones govern much of our lives, it’s no surprise that many entrepreneurs and savvy individuals turn to money-making apps to increase their incomes.

These apps can serve as a practical means to leverage your spare time or augment your main income. Our methodology for selecting the best money-making apps is comprehensive, considering various user needs and market conditions.

Here’s our criteria breakdown, ranked on a scale from 1 (least critical) to 5 (most critical):

Earning Potential (5/5)

How much can you realistically make using the app? We prioritize apps offering the best earning potential relative to the time and effort users need to invest.

User Experience (5/5)

The interface and usability of the app are crucial. We focus on apps that provide an enjoyable and straightforward user experience, eliminating the frustration that might deter continued use.

Payout Methods (4/5)

How does the app pay you? We consider the variety of payout methods available (PayPal, bank transfer, gift cards, etc.), the payout threshold, and the timeframe for receiving your earnings.

Task Variety (3/5)

Apps that offer a range of activities or tasks to earn money cater to a broader audience and skill set. Whether it’s taking surveys, shopping online, or completing tasks, a good mix can prevent monotony and task fatigue.

Time Requirement (5/5)

How much of your time does the app require? We assess whether you can make money during your spare time or if the app demands more consistent engagement.

Geographic Availability (4/5)

The app’s availability across different regions affects a broader audience’s accessibility. We favor apps accessible to a larger, more global audience for inclusivity.

User Feedback and Reviews (5/5)

We pay attention to user reviews and ratings on various app stores and review sites. Consistent negative feedback or reports of non-payment are red flags.

Data Security and Privacy (5/5)

The app’s policies on data security and user privacy are non-negotiable. We ensure the apps recommended adhere to stringent data protection standards, ensuring your information stays secure.

Market Competitiveness (3/5)

How well does the app fare against its competitors? Those with unique features that set them apart in the market score higher in this category.

Growth and Earning Trajectory (4/5)

We analyze user testimonials and case studies concerning earnings growth over time. Apps that show a positive trajectory and potential for increased earnings are a priority.

Our analysis’s depth ensures we recommend apps that are not only legitimate and secure but also worthwhile for your time and effort. The aim is to empower you with side hustles that complement your financial goals efficiently and enjoyably.

The Best Money Making Apps to Earn Passive Income

Passive income apps are ideal if you don’t have lots of time to do extra work but want to earn passive income. Choose from tons of income ideas, including apps that help you make money with cryptocurrency, commercial real estate investments and even online content.

The following are the best money-making apps for passive income:

1. Swagbucks

Swagbucks is a nice little app to make some money through your usual online activities. You can earn SB (reward points) as you create an internet browsing history, shop online and spend time watching videos. You also can find many in-app shopping deals for saving money.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $1 to $5 per day

Payment Method: Gift cards, PayPal cash or check

2. OnMyWay

The OnMyWay app pays you to drive without texting. It starts keeping track of the miles when you’re driving over 10MPH and pays OnMyWay Cash points, which can be converted to cash at certain levels. OnMyWay disables the message alerts, but you can answer calls via Bluetooth.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $0.05 for every safe mile you drive without texting or looking at your phone

Payment Method: Gift cards, PayPal or credit card payments

3. Public.com

Public.com is one of the best investing apps where you can invest and earn income. You can invest as little as $1 and buy parts of shares, ETFs and cryptos on one of the best apps for investing. Public.com also helps you connect and interact with fellow investors.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the investments

Payment Method: ACH, wire transfer or check

4. Fundrise

Fundrise offers real-estate investment opportunities. You can put small amounts across several large projects without paying for the entire property. Thus, you can invest and earn dividends and returns regularly. Keep in mind that Fundrise investment terms typically are 5 years, and investors pay a 1% penalty for early withdrawal.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the investments

Payment Method: Deposit to a bank account

5. Airbnb

Airbnb enables you to earn income by becoming a host and renting the extra space in the home to guests. You can delegate and automate regular cleaning and maintenance so service providers will take care of those tasks.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $41,026 per year

Payment Method: Payoneer prepaid Mastercard, PayPal account, Fast Pay to credit or debit card, international wire or direct deposit to a bank account

6. Medium

Medium is an open online publishing platform where writers can showcase their voices and expertise on any topic. Writers who join Medium’s Partner Program are paid for their content based on how much time people spend reading it. Publishing content is a great source of passive income for those interested in how to make money on Medium since readers could continue to consume it weeks, months or even years later.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $15 to $30 for every 1,000 views, depending on the read time

Payment Method: Stripe

7. Soundcloud

Wondering how to make money on Soundcloud? You even can make money listening to music. Soundcloud is an online platform where musical artists can find audiences for their creations. Musicians can monetize their Soundcloud accounts and earn money every time listeners stream their audio files.

Average Payout: Between $0.0025 and $0.004 per stream

Payment Method: PayPal

Best Cash Back Apps that Make You Money

Cash-back apps pay rewards in the form of points or money when you make a qualifying purchase from partner retailers, either online or in-store. The following apps are popular to earn points or cash rewards:

8. Shopkick

Shopkick provides you with cash back for online shopping as well as in-store purchases. You earn Kicks (reward points) to go to stores or buy products from within the app. Then, the points can be redeemed for gift cards.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $2 for 500 Kicks

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

9. Capital One Shopping

Capital One Shopping app gives you credit points to shop from its partners, which can be redeemed for gift cards. Capital One Shopping also provides price comparisons, cashback deals and discount coupons to help users save money.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to 15% of the shopping amount

Payment Method: Gift cards

10. Rakuten

Rakuten lets you earn rewards and savings when you shop from its app. It has links to hundreds of partner online stores from which you can shop and rake up cashback points. These points are paid out quarterly.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to 40% of the shopping amount

Payment Method: Check or PayPal

11. Dosh

Dosh provides cash back when you shop, dine or book accommodations with its partners. You earn points when paying with the card linked to the Dosh app. You can redeem these points for actual cash.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: 2% to 10% of the shopping amount

Payment Method: PayPal, Venmo or bank deposit

12. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards gives you points every time you click and upload a grocery shopping receipt, as well as receipts from certain other locations. Because Fetch Rewards accepts your gas station receipts, it even doubles as one of the more popular gas-saving apps. It also gives points for eReceipts in your email, so you can earn more by buying products from its affiliated brands and not just in-store purchases.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $15 to $50 per year

Payment Method: Gift cards

13. Ibotta app

Ibotta is a free app that can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or Google’s Play Store. Like other cash-back apps, it offers users cash back on every qualifying purchase, including restaurants, groceries and online shopping. To make money with the Ibotta app, just sign up, activate offers on your device before shopping at participating merchants and start making money.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $20 per month

Payment Method: Gift cards, PayPal account or bank deposit

Best Side Hustle Money Making Apps

As the name suggests, side hustle money-making apps can help you earn cash without leaving your existing job. Whether you want to create a side hustle by using a unique skill or learn how to make money with a pickup truck, you’ll find an opportunity with some of the best gig apps.

Let’s explore these side hustle apps to make money:

14. TaskRabbit

TaskRabbit connects you with individuals who want to outsource their everyday tasks. So, you can set your hourly rate and earn extra cash in your free time. The simple tasks include grocery shopping, furniture assembly, lawn mowing, and more. If you’re looking to make money with your car, you can probably find an errand that needs to be completed on TaskRabbit.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $36 per hour

Payment Method: Bank deposit

15. UrbanSitter

UrbanSitter is a money-making app for you if you like to spend time with kids. It connects you with parents looking for nannies, babysitters or tutors. You also can find pet care and senior care tasks on UrbanSitter.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $17 to $19 per hour

Payment Method: Bank direct deposit

16. Rover

Rover helps you find pet owners who want someone to take care of their dogs/cats. You can even offer boarding facilities for pets. But daycare, walking and house sitting are among the common tasks available.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $15 to $30 per hour

Payment Method: Stripe

17. Upwork

Upwork is a platform to find creative freelance projects. Designing, accounting and marketing are among the hundreds of categories available on Upwork. So, you can find many tasks within your skill set to do in your free time. Want to make money typing? You can find data entry gigs on Upwork, as well as content writing, social media management and so much more.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the projects

Payment Method: PayPal or ACH

18. Fiverr

It’s easy to see how to make money on Fiverr. The global marketplace for freelancers differs from competing platforms. Instead of bidding on projects and being selected by clients, Fiverr freelancers list their available services so prospective customers can shop for them. The variety of services offered on Fiverr ranges from writing or proofreading to website design or marketing and everything in between.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Varies based on project and experience

Payment Method: PayPal

Best Money Making Apps that Pay You to Play Games

Do you love playing games on your phone? Can you believe you can get paid while playing the games you love? You’ll definitely want to explore the following gaming apps that pay.

If you happen to find any game of your interest, you can make money fast.

19. Mistplay

Mistplay is like a loyalty program app exclusively for gamers. Users earn reward points, known as units, to test and review games. So, they can discover fun games and earn rewards for playing them.

Compatibility: Android

Average Payout: $14 to $50 per month

Payment Method: Gift cards

20. Bananatic

Bananatic is another online gaming app where users play games to earn reward points, called bananas. Here, players test games, finish quests and write reviews. Watching ads is another way to earn additional reward points with Bananatic.

Compatibility: Android or iOS

Average Payout: Up to $5 per task

Payment Method: Gift cards, Steam Wallet or PayPal

21. Gamehag

The Gamehag app also pays you to play games. It provides reward points called “soul gems” for playing games and completing quests. You can earn more by writing game reviews and interacting in the forums.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $2 per hour for gameplay

Payment Method: Gift cards, PayPal, Steam Wallet and Robux

22. PlaytestCloud

PlaytestCloud is a money-making gaming app where you can join as a game tester and earn money. You get the tests based on your demographics and devices. Each testing session lasts about 10-15 minutes.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $9 per session

Payment Method: PayPal

23. Twitch



One of the most popular ways to make money playing video games is live streaming gameplay on Twitch. Twitch content creators accrue viewers and followers by showcasing their gaming skills and commentary. The more people who watch a video – and the more ads that they view – the more money the Twitch user earns by playing games.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $50 to $1,500 per month

Payment Method: ACH, PayPal, wire or check

Best Mystery Shopper Apps that Pay You for Shopping Online and In-Store

Do you like shopping? Do you always have an opinion about how a store owner can improve customer experience?

If your answer is Yes to those questions, then you can get paid handsomely as a mystery shopper. Businesses are constantly seeking visitors who will evaluable their experiences, and they are willing to pay good money for your opinions when using the following apps:

24. Field Agent

Field Agent provides a money-making opportunity to those who love shopping. When you sign up as an agent, you can get paid to try products and complete tasks. The cost of products is reimbursed upon the task’s completion.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $6 to $30 per hour

Payment Method: Bank direct deposit

25. EasyShift

The EasyShift app lists auditing tasks, called shifts, at local shops and retailers. In the EasyShift app, you get tasks like taking product photos, checking prices and reviewing promotions. It usually takes about 15 minutes to complete a “shift.”

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $7 per task

Payment Method: PayPal

26. GigWalk

GigWalk is a mystery shopping app where users apply to complete listed tasks. You can undertake them upon the client’s approval. The tasks are simple and include activities like location checks, shopping experience reviews, property inspections and more.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $4 to $12 per task

Payment Method: PayPal

27. Marketforce

The Marketforce mystery shopping app is a good option for foodies. The tasks on this platform are mostly related to restaurants, fast-food outlets and delivery service providers. Users review cleanliness and food quality, while also completing other related tasks.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 – $10 per task

Payment Method: PayPal

28. PrestoShopper

PrestoShopper is a money-making app that aggregates tasks from different mystery shopping companies. You can pick the task you’re interested in and then connect with the company which posted it.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $5 – $10 per task

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

Money Making App Options – Losing Weight

Millions of people around the world wish they could drop at least a few pounds, but motivation continues to deter their efforts. What if you could get paid to lose weight? You can, with some of the best weight-loss apps. The following apps not only can help you lose weight but also earn money for your success:

29. HealthyWage

The HealthyWage app has a weight loss challenge program that gives cash prizes upon losing the committed pounds. You can make a personal weight loss bet or even build a team fitness challenge.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $24 per pound lost

Payment Method: Check or PayPal

30. DietBet

DietBet gives you cash if you win the weight loss bet you set for yourself. The app features various game types for different health goals. You can be a part of an upcoming game challenge or create a new one.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: 1.5- to 2-times the bet amount

Payment Method: Check or PayPal

31. Evidation

The Evidation app helps you earn points by tracking your activities. You can connect the app to your fitness tracker and log your biking, running, walking time, etc. You even earn points to log sleeping and meditation, too.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $20 per year

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

32. StickK

StickK pays to do activities you commit to. In StickK, you bet on yourself and commit to a health goal, which can be either short-term or long-term. You’re then assigned a “referee” to track and verify your progress.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Varies based on the bet amount

Payment Method: PayPal

Best Apps to Sell Your Things

Do you have piles of stuff lying around that you no longer use? Or perhaps you’re in possession of antique, rare or collectible items, but you don’t where to sell them. Fortunately for you, there’s also an app for that.

The following selling apps will help you market your things and earn money. Some will even offer sellers with a pre-paid shipping label to help with delivery. These money-making apps are completely legit.

33. OfferUp

The Offerup app can help you sell anything. It has an easy-to-follow posting template to upload item details and set your offer price. Offerup offers local selling as well as nationwide shipping.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price (minus a 12.9% service charge)

Payment Method: Bank deposit or In-person transaction

34. Poshmark

Poshmark is a marketplace for fashion and home decor products. You can sell dresses, shoes, makeup products and so much more. Poshmark is a superb option if you’re looking forward to cleaning and updating your wardrobe.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price (minus a 20% service charge)

Payment Method: Check, bank deposit, Venmo or check

35. NextDoor

Nextdoor is a handy app to sell your things locally via a mobile device. It’s a neighborhood-specific social media platform where users can post items for sale. Once you list products to sell, others in the local area can see them in their feeds.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price

Payment Method: As negotiated with the buyer

36. Facebook Marketplace

Facebook Marketplace helps users connect with people willing to buy products locally, regionally or anywhere. The items appear in Facebook Marketplace feeds for everyone in your geographic location, as well as anyone else searching a broader area. Just strike a deal and negotiate the delivery and payment methods.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: The offer price

Payment Method: As negotiated with the buyer

37. Decluttr

Decluttr is a money-making service designed for selling old tech products, including phones, computers, media players, smartwatches and much more. The app gives users a valuation of the items when they upload the details. On Decluttr, you can sell old gaming consoles, used tablets and all of your other used electronics.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Depends on the item and condition

Payment Method: Check, PayPal or direct bank deposit

Other Legit Money-Making Apps You Should Consider

If any of the above money-making apps didn’t take your fancy, here are a few other apps for your perusal:

38. Redbubble

It’s easy to see how to make money on Redbubble. The print-on-demand online marketplace displays designs submitted by independent artists and designers, then Redbubble customers can pay to have those the artwork printed on a large variety of products, including shirts, phone cases, notebooks and canvases. Artists are paid a portion of the Redbubble sales that incorporate their designs.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: 20% of the product’s base price

Payment Method: PayPal or bank deposit

39. Doordash

Doordash is another reliable app for starting a side hustle and making money. It pays you to deliver food from local restaurants to customers’ homes and workplaces. You can choose your own hours with Doordash and the orders you want to deliver. However, drivers can earn extra money by making deliveries during Peak Pay times when offered by the company.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $25 per hour

Payment Method: Bank deposit

40. Instacart

Instacart is another delivery app that pays you to shop in store and deliver groceries. It provides a flexible schedule for drivers to work when they want. You even can choose to sign up as an Instacart delivery partner only.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $13.88 per hour plus tips

Payment Method: Check or bank deposit

41. Uber

Uber is a ride-sharing service that pays gig workers to drive in their spare time. You can set your own schedule with the Uber app, and you even can set a destination to pick up and drop off other people on your way. Uber now provides qualified drivers with free tablets to help them earn even more from ad revenue share.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $25 per hour

Payment Method: Bank deposit or debit card deposit

42. Rocket Money

It’s easy to save money when you use the Rocket Money app. The financial management application helps users lower their bills and optimize their budgets with a variety of useful tools. By connecting all of your financial accounts, Rocket Money can help you save enough money it will be like adding extra cash into your bank account.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $512 saved each year

Payment Method: N/A

43. TikTok

It’s hard to use the internet these days without recognizing how to make money on TikTok. The global platform hosts user-submitted short-form videos on any topic. Users can share their content, view others’ videos and follow their favorites. You can monetize your TikTok account once you achieve 10,000 followers and 100,000 video views, then you’ll get paid when people stream your videos.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: 2 to 4 cents per 1,000 views

Payment Method: PayPal or Zelle

Best Survey Apps

Companies around the world are extremely interested in consumers’ thoughts and opinions, and so they frequently seek people interested in answering surveys for money. Completing relevant surveys online with apps like Survey Junkie is a great way to earn extra cash in a few hours of your spare time, but it’s important to make sure the app is legitimate.

Check out some of the best survey apps that are totally legit:

44. Survey Junkie

Hundreds of thousands of users access Survey Junkie each day to trade their opinions for cash payments. To start, just create a profile and specify your interests, then start taking surveys and earning points that can be redeemed for cash. Some Survey Junkie users even can earn extra money by testing products.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: $1 to $3 per survey

Payment Method: PayPal or e-gift cards

45. InboxDollars

With the InboxDollars app, you can make money by taking online surveys, watching videos, playing video games, redeeming coupons and even shopping online. This free app offers legit money-making opportunities, and it’s quick and easy to use. The best part, InboxDollars users earn actual cash for completing tasks instead of points that must be converted and redeemed.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $5 per task

Payment Method: Gift cards or PayPal

46. Branded Surveys

Another app that lets users earn money by taking surveys is Branded Surveys. An online community where companies pay for consumers’ opinions, the program will match users to relevant surveys, then send daily updates with polls, challenges and other offerings that can be completed to earn points.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: A few dollars per survey

Payment Method: PayPal or Dwolla

47. Google Opinion Rewards

The Google Opinion Rewards program allows users to participate in a mobile panel as they spend time taking surveys and earning rewards that can be converted into cash payments or credit in Google’s Play Store. Just answer questions asked by market researchers from the Google Opinion Rewards app to start earning credits. Topics include opinion polls, hotel reviews, merchant satisfaction surveys and more.

Compatibility: Android and iOS

Average Payout: Up to $1 per survey

Payment Method: PayPal or Google Play Store credits

Here is a quick snapshot of the moneymaking apps and their key details in an easily-referenced comparison table.

Apps Not Worth Your Time

All of the apps mentioned above offer legitimate ways to make some extra money, but there are plenty of others out there amounting to little more than scams. How can you make sure you’re choosing an app that’s worth your time? Be aware of the following red flags:

Cost – Legitimate money-making apps won’t charge you to try them, or they will base their service fee off of your earnings. Be aware of apps that want you to pay upfront without even a free trial for new users.

– Legitimate money-making apps won’t charge you to try them, or they will base their service fee off of your earnings. Be aware of apps that want you to pay upfront without even a free trial for new users. Privacy – No money-making app should require private information such as your Social Security number unless you’ve earned at least $600, and it’s needed for tax purposes. You also might want to investigate the app’s data collection policy to ensure you’re comfortable when the company decides to collect data from you. Of course, your bank account details will need to be provided if you opt for direct deposit.

– No money-making app should require private information such as your Social Security number unless you’ve earned at least $600, and it’s needed for tax purposes. You also might want to investigate the app’s data collection policy to ensure you’re comfortable when the company decides to collect data from you. Of course, your bank account details will need to be provided if you opt for direct deposit. Ratings – Review what other users are saying about the app. Take a few minutes to read product reviews and customer ratings in Google’s Play Store or the Apple App Store.

– Review what other users are saying about the app. Take a few minutes to read product reviews and customer ratings in Google’s Play Store or the Apple App Store. Awards – What sort of rewards does the app offer? Can you earn enough to make it worth your time?

– What sort of rewards does the app offer? Can you earn enough to make it worth your time? Qualifications – Does the app require users to meet significant qualifications to complete tasks? If so, new app users might end up spending too much time answering surveys only to discover they aren’t qualified for a reward.

Start Increasing Your Bank Account Balance Today

If you’re looking for ways to get extra cashback and increase your bank account balance, you can find plenty of apps that let you earn free gift cards, free stock and even cash back. Some of these free apps require new users to spend time completing surveys, tasks and activities for making money, while other apps offer passive income opportunities for users to boost their earning potential.

Can you earn money from the Google Play Store?

There are so many ways to make money on your phone. Sometimes users even can get cash back directly from Google’s Play Store. If you have the right skills, you can create an app and sell it from within the online store, but you also can earn rewards by watching YouTube videos promoted within many games and apps. Google will reward participants with credits toward other Play Store purchases or even cash into your PayPal account.

What is the best app to earn money?

The best app to earn cash is Upwork, as it is completely legit, and you will get paid timely. However, this app is best for freelancers.

Following are a few best money-making apps to cater to a diverse audience

Uber (for drivers)

DoorDash (for food delivery contractors)

Facebook Marketplace (for sellers)

Airbnb (for house owners to rent their properties)

The above apps are completely legit and known to pay on time.

Do money-making apps really work?

Yes, money-making apps can work, and many people have found success using them. However, you should download apps that pay on time and are completely legit. Popular apps like Survey Junkie, Uber and Capital One Shopping, as well as the others listed above, can be considered trustworthy.

Unfortunately, there are many fake money-making apps in the market. So, you should be extra careful to download a legit app to make money. It’s also important to understand that these apps aren’t a quick fix for financial woes. While they can provide a source of extra income or savings, they’re not typically a pathway to quick riches.

Things to Consider When Using Money-Making Apps

Legitimacy: The internet is rife with scams, and the world of money-making apps is no exception. Before downloading an app, do some research to ensure it’s legitimate. Look for reviews and ratings on app stores, as well as discussions about the app on online forums or social media. Payout: Consider the potential earnings and payout methods. Some apps might offer enticing potential earnings but make it difficult to actually get your money. Make sure to understand how and when you’ll be paid before you start using an app. Time and Effort: Some apps require a substantial time investment for a relatively small payout. Consider whether the potential earnings are worth your time. Privacy: Many money-making apps require access to personal information, such as your location or shopping habits. Make sure you’re comfortable with the information you’re sharing, and understand how it will be used.

What apps pay you cash instantly?

Airbnb, Facebook Marketplace, TaskRabbit and Nextdoor pay you instantly. Sometimes, there is a minimum threshold amount you have to touch before getting paid. Usually, apps that help you sell something (products/services) offer quick pay.

Which game is best for earning money?

The best game for earning money is the game that you’re crazy about. It’s a tough job to earn cash by playing a game. So, if you don’t like the game, you will not be able to earn much money, regardless of how great the game is.