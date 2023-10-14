Grant Programs and Writing Workshops Aim to Help Underserved Business Owners

Small business grants don’t just improve outcomes for individual businesses; they can also improve opportunities and economic conditions, particularly for historically underserved groups. This week, several communities and organizations launched new grants and support programs aimed at improving their local economies and helping entrepreneurs succeed. Read about some of those opportunities below.

Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance Small Business Investment Program

The Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance just announced a new grant program to support the Black small business community across Metro Detroit. The Small Business Investment Program will offer grants of $2,500 to up to 200 eligible businesses. The program is funded by a $1 million grant from Prudential Financial. To qualify, businesses must be new or existing Metro Detroit Black Business Alliance members and participate in at least two of six Prudential Pathways Seminars in the Black Wealth Workshop Series. The workshop will run from October 25 to November 9. And the deadline to apply for a grant is November 17.

MIOSHA Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health Grant

The MIOSHA Workplace Improvement to Safety and Health grant program just launched a new funding round to support workplace safety across Michigan. The program is open to Michigan small businesses with 250 employees or fewer. Employers must also have a qualified safety professional or safety committee conduct a site evaluation to justify the expenses. Eligible businesses can request a matching grant of up to $5,000, which can cover equipment or training to improve the safety and health of employees. The funding period opened on October 1 and will continue until funding is expended. Businesses that haven’t received a MIOSHA grant in previous years will receive priority. And previous grantees may apply starting January 1, 2024, if funds are still available.

Port St. Lucie COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program

Port St. Lucie, Florida is partnering with the Florida Small Business Development Center at Indian River State College to launch a new COVID-19 Small Business Grant Program, providing financial support to small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The program is funded through a $423,707 grant that Port St. Lucie received from the FloridaCommerce Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Program. Eligible businesses can apply for reimbursement grants of up to $10,000, which can cover various pandemic-related expenses like reopening costs, insurance premiums, or mortgage payments. The application portal is open October 11 through 17. And the city will process applications in the order they are received.

Sevier County Small Business Grant Writing Course

The Sevier County Economic Development Department at Cossatot Community College at the University of Arkansas is offering a new course to help businesses and individuals improve their grant writing skills. The Small Business Grant Writing course is a four-day session, taking place on Thursdays from October 26 to November 16. The course is free to Sevier County residents and business owners. But those outside the county can sign up for a $25 fee.

Enid Microenterprise Grant Program

The Enid Regional Development Alliance in Enid, Oklahoma is accepting applications for its Microenterprise Grant program. This is the fourth round of this program, which will award $5,000 grants to six local businesses. To qualify businesses must have a brick-and-mortar location within Enid city limits, have six or fewer full-time-equivalent employees, and meet income requirements set by the Office of Housing and Urban Development. Interested businesses have until November 10 to apply for a grant.

Seattle U-District Vitality Grants

The U-District Partnership and Washington State Department of Commerce are partnering to award pandemic recovery grants to local businesses. The grant program includes $5 million in funding, which will go to businesses in Seattle’s University District. The one-time funding is allocated to main-floor businesses and non-profits to cover the cost of various improvements like signage, windows, lighting, or other facade updates.

