16 Ways to Overcome Stage Fright When Speaking in Public

- Maintain an open posture, use expressive gestures, and avoid crossing your arms. Your body language should reinforce your message positively.
Be Authentic
- Authenticity builds trust. Be yourself, share your passion, and speak from the heart. Authenticity is contagious and encourages connection.
|Technique
|Description
|Eye Contact
|- Maintain eye contact with various audience members. - Conveys confidence and personal connection.
|Smile
|- A warm smile is welcoming and fosters a relaxed atmosphere. - Signals friendliness and approachability.
|Use Humor Wisely
|- Appropriate humor can break the ice and create a comfortable environment. - Avoid offensive or alienating jokes.
|Share Personal Stories
|- Relatable anecdotes from your experiences humanize you as a speaker. - Connects with the audience on a personal level.
|Ask Questions
|- Encourage audience participation by asking questions or seeking opinions. - Enhances engagement and interaction.
|Empathize
|- Show understanding and empathy toward the audience's perspective and concerns. - Addresses their needs and interests.
|Use Inclusive Language
|- Avoid divisive or exclusive language. - Ensures that all audience members feel included and valued.
Handling Unexpected Challenges: Adapting on Stage
Public speaking often comes with unexpected challenges that can test your composure. Here’s how to adapt and handle common surprises during your presentation:
Technical Glitches
- Prepare for technical issues by having a backup plan. Bring printed materials or slides on a USB drive. Stay calm, and inform the audience of the problem while technical support works on a solution.
Audience Disruptions
- If disruptions occur, address them calmly and professionally. You can acknowledge the disruption, request cooperation, or even use humor to defuse tension.
Memory Lapses
- If you forget part of your speech, take a moment to breathe and regain composure. Review your notes discreetly, and continue with your presentation.
Time Constraints
- Keep an eye on the clock during your speech. If you’re running out of time, prioritize your key points and conclude succinctly. Practicing your speech within the allotted time is crucial.
Unfamiliar Surroundings
- Familiarize yourself with the venue before your presentation. Arriving early allows you to adjust to the space, test equipment, and ensure everything runs smoothly.
Unresponsive Audience
- If your audience seems disengaged, try to re-engage them with a rhetorical question, a thought-provoking statement, or an interactive activity.
Physical Discomfort
- Overcome physical discomfort by practicing relaxation techniques, staying hydrated, and wearing comfortable clothing. Maintain good posture and move around the stage to reduce tension.
Unexpected Questions
- During Q&A sessions, be prepared for unexpected questions. If you don’t know the answer, it’s okay to admit it and offer to follow up later.
Loss of Focus
- If you lose your train of thought or become distracted, pause briefly to regroup. Use transition phrases or visuals to guide you back on track.
Feedback and Criticism
- Embrace feedback, whether positive or constructive. It helps you improve as a speaker. Respond professionally to criticism, and thank your audience for their input.
Handling these challenges gracefully demonstrates your adaptability and professionalism as a speaker. By preparing for the unexpected, you’ll boost your confidence and maintain your poise on stage.
Aira Bongco
Practice can really help. I have done this before and it helped me know what to say when I run out of words. Sure, it doesn’t eliminate the nervousness but it can help.
Raz Chan
Great article Antony. 3 suggestions I will add is:
1. When you arrive early is stand by the sign in table or where the guests come in. Introduce yourself to as many as you can. This will allow you to make a personal connection before you hit the stage.
2. Also sit at the far corners of the room to see if the audience can see or hear you from those spots.
3. Get to know the event staff from the audio person to the servers. Make friends with them. You don’t want the servers banging trays around during your presentation.
I second the ‘breathe’ advice! Focusing on taking a breath allows you to pause and mentally gather yourself.
And look into Toastmasters. It changed my life (and killed my fear of public speaking.)
Allie Lambert
Hi! I am a magician (that is quite an odd job for a girl) and I have had stage fright since I can remember. I decided to follow Steve Allen’s method and one month later I feel really confident =)
That is what worked for me because it is easy and goes to the point, guiding you. But any method that suits you will do. The thing is that you must pick a method that makes you read AND take action!
You can find the one I used here https://showbizcoachblog.wordpress.com/portfolio/how-to-beat-stage-fright/
But I believe any of the methods that exist will do if you go through it seriously!
Taya
“Visualize the Outcome” doesn’t help when you have anxiety
Anita Campbell
It takes practice, but I’ve found it does help me. But you really have to get fear out of your mind by replacing it with a positive vision of a good outcome. 🙂