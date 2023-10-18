7 Places to Get Paper Craft Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Paper crafts can have many benefits, both personally and professionally. You can express your creativity with paper crafts and sell the resulting crafts to customers. In addition, paper craft supplies enable you to run your business and create new products, such as exploring scrapbook ideas, coloring books, or even creating crafts such as jewelry and home decor. This article will help you find the best places to get your paper craft supplies in 2023.

The Paper Crafting Market in 2022

The paper crafting market has steadily grown, especially in areas such as home decor and greeting cards. Customers are always seeking unique designs to put in their homes or gifts to others, which is why the creative paper crafting industry has grown. Many paper crafts include floral supplies to create new kinds of mixed media products, card making, personalized scrapbooking, and more.

Top Places to Buy Paper Craft Supply and Art Supplies

There are many amazing companies that sell high-quality paper crafts and art supplies for your business. We’ve put together a comprehensive list of paper craft suppliers, including all your favorite brands and others that you may not have known before.

1. Amazon

Amazon has all the tools and supplies needed in its online store for papercraft creators. A large selection of products that a customer can browse, including different types of papers, embellishments, accessories, and packaging for gifts.

2. Etsy

If you are considering starting a craft project, consider checking Etsy for supplies. Supplies are available for all types of projects, including many options to personalize and create something truly unique. Some sellers may also offer bulk supplies and shipping, so it can be worth it to contact individual sellers to see if there are opportunities to save.

3. Blick Art Supplies

Blick Art Supplies has a vast array of craft supplies and accessories for your paper craft business. You can find all types of papers and boards at Blick for your projects. Additionally, Blick has paper supplies for bookbinding and origami to help you create exceptional products for your store.

4. Jerry’s Artarama

Jerry’s Artarama has been a staple in the craft world, with many unique options for creating paper goods for home decor. As a customer at Jerry’s Artarama, you can find transfer and tracing paper, different types of stock, and tons of other supplies to make your paper products.

5. Michael’s Arts & Crafts Supplies

As a company, Michael’s has been around for a long time and consistently offered great pricing on paper products for projects such as a scrapbook or other craft options. As a customer, you can shop at Michael’s for all your crafting needs and search for items quickly and easily. Michael’s also has bulk options, which can be a great way to save on supply costs.

6. Factory Direct Craft

Another company to consider when you are looking to shop for paper supplies is Factory Direct Craft. They offer great pricing, enabling businesses to save on costs when purchasing project supplies. At Factory Direct Craft, you can search for all paper supplies, including ornaments, papier mache, different cardstocks, and much more.

7. Art Supply Warehouse

Art Supply Warehouse is another one-stop shop store for projects and supplies. The store sells paper for all kinds of projects, including scrapbook decoration, Bristol paper, digital printing, origami, and drafting vellum. You can search for options on the Art Supply Warehouse business website and save on shipping depending on the quantity purchased.

Must-have Paper Crafting Supplies

There are many tools that can prove to be useful in paper crafting for projects, such as scrapbooking, home decor, card making, jewelry, and others. Let’s look at some of the most crucial supplies you need to create paper crafts for your business.

Cardstock

Cardstock is a thick and sturdy paper available in various weights, typically ranging from 50lb to 110lb. It’s heavier than regular printing paper, making it ideal for crafting projects that require structure. The weight and sturdiness set cardstock apart. It’s available in a plethora of colors, and can sometimes come with textured finishes like linen, hammered, or smooth.

Patterned Paper

Often used in scrapbooking, patterned paper showcases designs, motifs, and patterns. It typically has a decorative front side and a plain back. Its decorative patterns differentiate patterned paper. The designs range from florals and geometrics to themed prints for holidays and occasions.

Vellum

Vellum is a translucent paper with a smooth finish. Historically made from calf’s skin, modern vellum is usually made from plant-based materials. Its translucent quality is the hallmark of vellum. It can overlay other papers to produce a softened look or be used for windows in cards and envelopes.

Mulberry Paper

Originating from Asia, mulberry paper is handmade from the fibers of the mulberry tree. It has a fibrous, delicate appearance. The irregular, fibrous texture sets it apart. Often used for decoupage, collage, and cardmaking, it adds a touch of elegance and organic feel.

Washi Paper

A traditional Japanese paper, washi is made from plant fibers like bamboo, rice, or hemp. It’s known for its strength and flexibility. Washi paper has a distinct texture and can include intricate patterns and designs. The resilience of this paper, despite its thinness, is remarkable.

Handmade Paper

As the name suggests, handmade paper is crafted manually, often from recycled materials. It can contain inclusions like flower petals, leaves, or threads. The presence of unique inclusions and the irregular texture make every sheet of handmade paper one-of-a-kind.

Parchment Paper

Not to be confused with the baking essential, parchment paper for crafting is a translucent paper with a slightly aged appearance. Parchment is valued for its old-world charm. It’s often used in projects that aim to evoke a sense of antiquity or vintage flair.

Tissue Paper

Thin and lightweight, tissue paper is commonly used for wrapping gifts but also has applications in paper crafting. Its sheer and delicate nature allows crafters to create layered effects or use it for paper flowers and pom-poms.

Paper Type Key Feature(s) Description/Usage Cardstock Thickness and Weight Thick and sturdy, usually ranging from 50lb to 110lb. Ideal for projects requiring structure. Available in various colors and sometimes with textured finishes such as linen or smooth. Patterned Paper Decorative Designs Often used in scrapbooking, it features motifs, patterns, and themed designs. Usually has a decorative side and a plain back. Designs vary widely from florals to geometric patterns. Vellum Translucency A translucent paper with a smooth finish. Modern vellum is plant-based. Used to overlay other papers for a softened look or for card windows and envelope designs. Mulberry Paper Fibrous Texture A delicate paper made from mulberry tree fibers, originating from Asia. Recognized by its fibrous appearance. Popular in decoupage, collage, and card making. Washi Paper Strength and Flexibility Traditional Japanese paper made from plant fibers. Known for its durability and distinctive texture, often inclusive of intricate patterns. Valued for its resilience despite its thin profile. Handmade Paper Unique Inclusions and Texture Crafted manually and can contain elements like flower petals or threads. Each sheet has an irregular texture and unique inclusions, making it individualistic. Parchment Paper Aged Appearance Translucent and slightly aged-looking paper. Offers an old-world charm and is ideal for projects aiming for a vintage or antique feel. Not the same as the kitchen essential. Tissue Paper Sheer and Delicate Extremely thin and lightweight. Commonly used in gift wrapping but also employed in crafting for layering effects or creations like paper flowers.

Buttons

Buttons, whether vintage or modern, can be added to paper crafts to lend a 3D effect. They are often used as focal points, to close envelopes or pockets, or simply for decorative purposes. Both flat-backed and shank buttons are utilized in crafting.

Brads

Brads are two-pronged metal embellishments that pierce through paper and are folded back to hold in place. They come in various designs and sizes and are frequently used to attach vellum, act as pivot points for spinning cards, or simply for decorative purposes.

Ribbons and Bows

Ribbons and bows add texture and color to paper projects. They can be used to tie cards, adorn gift boxes, or add flair to scrapbook pages. Available in various materials, colors, and widths, they cater to diverse styles and preferences.

Die Cuts

Die cuts are shapes, letters, or patterns cut out from paper using specialized cutting machines or dies. They can be layered, colored, or textured, serving as embellishments on cards, scrapbooks, or any other paper craft.

Stickers and Decals

Stickers and decals are adhesive-backed embellishments that come in countless designs, sizes, and materials. They provide a quick and easy way to add images, phrases, or decorative elements to a paper project.

Sequins and Glitter

These sparkly embellishments are perfect for adding a touch of glam or whimsy. Sequins can be sewn or glued onto projects, while glitter can be sprinkled on wet adhesive or mixed with mediums like gel or paste to be spread across surfaces.

Washi Tape

Originating from Japan, washi tape is a decorative adhesive tape made from paper. It can be torn by hand and is often used to border, layer, or add decorative touches to paper crafts due to its varied designs and easy application.

Stamps and Inks

Stamps allow for the repetitive application of designs, letters, or patterns using ink pads. Rubber or clear stamps can be pressed into ink and then onto the paper, enabling personalized imprints and designs.

Enamel Dots and Gems

These are small adhesive-backed embellishments that add dimension and shine. Enamel dots are often flat and come in various colors, while gems can be faceted to reflect light and mimic jewels.

Charms and Metal Accents

Metal charms and accents provide a vintage or elegant touch to projects. They can be threaded onto ribbons, attached with brads, or adhered with strong glue to various paper crafts.

Embellishment Primary Function Description/Usage Buttons 3D Decorative Effect Used for a variety of purposes from focal points to closures for envelopes. Both vintage and modern styles can be used, and they may have flat backs or shanks. Brads Attachment and Decoration Two-pronged metal pieces that pierce and fold back to secure in place. Useful for attaching layers like vellum, acting as pivot points on interactive cards, or simply for decoration. Come in various designs and sizes. Ribbons and Bows Texture and Color Add flair and decoration to various projects. Used for tying, adorning, or accentuating. Available in diverse materials, colors, and widths. Die Cuts Shaped Decorations Shapes, patterns, or letters cut from paper using machines or dies. Used as embellishments across a range of paper crafts and can be colored, textured, or layered. Stickers and Decals Adhesive Decorations Pre-designed, adhesive-backed decorations. Offer a quick way to add images, text, or decorative elements without the need for additional glue. Sequins and Glitter Sparkle and Shine Sequins can be sewn or glued, while glitter can be sprinkled onto adhesive surfaces or mixed into mediums. They add a glamorous or playful touch to projects. Washi Tape Adhesive Borders and Designs Tearable by hand, this decorative tape is great for adding borders, layers, or designs. Originating from Japan, it comes in countless patterns and colors. Stamps and Inks Design Replication Used to repeatedly apply specific designs or texts. Stamps can be rubber or clear and are pressed into ink pads before being stamped onto paper, enabling custom designs. Enamel Dots and Gems Dimension and Shine Adhesive-backed, these embellishments add pop and shine. Enamel dots are flat and colorful, while gems can be faceted to glint and mimic the appearance of jewels. Charms and Metal Accents Vintage/Elegant Decorations Metal elements that can be attached in various ways. They bring an elegant or vintage touch to paper crafts, whether threaded onto ribbons, fixed with brads, or glued directly to the project.

Essential Paper Craft Tools for Businesses

There are many other options you can go for when adding essential tools to your papercraft business, such as die-cutting and specialized supplies. These can include

Scissors

Scissors are a basic tool for cutting paper, trimming edges, or creating decorative cuts. There are various styles, including those designed for intricate cuts or decorative patterns.

Paper Trimmer

A paper trimmer ensures straight and uniform cuts. Especially useful for larger projects or when needing to cut multiple sheets at once.

Bone Folder

A bone folder is a flat, polished tool used for folding and creasing paper. It helps in achieving sharp, clean folds without damaging the paper.

Score Board

A score board assists in creating neat folds by providing grooved lines to score paper at consistent intervals.

Craft Knife (or X-Acto Knife)

A craft knife allows for precise cutting, especially for intricate designs or places hard to reach with scissors.

Self-healing Cutting Mat

A self-healing cutting mat is a protective surface for cutting that “heals” after being sliced with a knife, preserving both the mat’s surface and the knife’s sharpness.

Adhesives

Adhesives are used to bond paper and embellishments. Different projects may require different types of adhesives depending on the material and desired bond strength. Popular options include glue, tape runner, and double sided tape.

Die-Cutting Machine

A die cutting machine is a device that uses metal dies to cut paper into specific shapes, patterns, or letters.

Punches

Punches are manual tools that “punch” out shapes, borders, or corners in paper. They come in various shapes and sizes.

Tool Primary Function Description/Usage Scissors Cutting Basic tool with various styles. Can trim edges, create decorative cuts, or be used for intricate designs. Some scissors are designed specifically for decorative patterns. Paper Trimmer Uniform Cutting Allows for straight and consistent cuts. Especially helpful for larger projects or when cutting multiple sheets simultaneously. Some trimmers have measuring guides for precision. Bone Folder Folding and Creasing A flat, polished tool used to create sharp, clean folds in paper without causing damage or marks. Score Board Paper Scoring Board with grooved lines at consistent intervals. Used for marking paper to assist in creating neat, uniform folds. Often comes with a scoring tool. Craft Knife (or X-Acto Knife) Precision Cutting Allows for detailed cutting in intricate designs or hard-to-reach areas. Offers more control than scissors for detailed work. Usually paired with a cutting mat for safety. Self-healing Cutting Mat Protective Cutting Surface Mat that “self-heals” after being cut. Protects underlying surfaces from cuts and preserves the sharpness of cutting tools. Often used with craft knives or rotary cutters. Adhesives Bonding Includes various types like glue, tape runners, and double-sided tape. Different types of projects or materials require different adhesives. Some are permanent, while others are repositionable. Die-Cutting Machine Shape Cutting Uses metal dies to cut paper into specific shapes, patterns, or letters. Some machines are manual, while others are electronic. They enable mass production of identical shapes and are often used for detailed or complex designs. Punches Shape Creation Manual tools that cut out specific shapes, borders, or corners from paper. Available in a wide range of shapes and sizes, from simple circles to intricate designs. Perfect for adding decorative elements or consistent shapes to projects.

Stylus

A stylus is a tool used for embossing or for adding small details to paper crafts.

Embossing Folders

Paired with a die-cutting machine, embossing folders impress a raised design onto paper for texture and design.

Heat Gun

A heat gun is a tool used to quickly dry ink or set embossing powder for a raised, shiny finish.

Tweezers

Tweezers are helpful for placing small embellishments or handling delicate die cuts.

Ruler and T-square

Essential for measuring, ensuring straight lines, and creating precise layouts, rulers and t-squares come in various sizes and varieties.

Lightbox

A lightbox is a backlit surface helpful for tracing designs or aligning layers of paper.

Blending Tools

Blending stumps and brushes are used to blend inks, paints, or other mediums on paper to create gradients or smooth color transitions.

Paper Distresser

A paper distresser is a tool that roughens the edges of paper to give it an aged or worn look.

Mist Sprayer

You can use a mist sprayer for evenly spraying inks, paints, or shimmer mists onto paper.

Stamp Positioner

A stamp positioner is a tool that ensures stamps are placed precisely where desired, especially helpful for layered stamping.

Tool Primary Function Description/Usage Stylus Embossing and Detailing Used to emboss designs onto paper or add fine details. Often comes with a ball-end tip and can be used on a soft surface to create raised patterns. Embossing Folders Design Impression When used with a die-cutting machine, these folders press a raised design onto paper. They add texture and intricate patterns. Heat Gun Drying and Setting Quickly dries ink and sets embossing powder, resulting in a raised, shiny finish. It's like a hair dryer but more intense and concentrated. Tweezers Precision Handling Great for placing small embellishments, picking up tiny items, or handling delicate die cuts. Some are reverse grip, automatically closing and only opening when squeezed. Ruler and T-square Measuring and Aligning Essential tools for ensuring straight lines, accurate measurements, and precise layouts. T-square helps with perfect perpendicular lines. Lightbox Tracing and Aligning A backlit surface that illuminates designs from below, aiding in tracing or aligning layers of paper. Especially useful for intricate designs or overlaying multiple paper layers. Blending Tools Color Application and Gradient Creation Brushes, sponges, or foam tips designed to blend inks, paints, or other mediums. Create smooth transitions, gradients, or layered color effects. Paper Distresser Aging Paper Edges A tool with a rough edge that is used to scrape or rub the edges of paper. This gives the paper an aged or worn appearance, perfect for vintage or rustic looks. Mist Sprayer Even Liquid Application Used for applying inks, paints, or shimmer mists in a fine spray. Helps to evenly distribute the liquid over the paper surface and can create various effects depending on the spray's coarseness. Stamp Positioner Precision Stamping Ensures stamps are placed exactly where desired. Especially useful for layered stamping or when you need precise alignment. Often comes with a clear plate for accurate placement.

What Is Paper Crafting Called?

The most famous kind of paper craft practice is origami, an art from Japan that involves folding paper into different objects.

What Kind of Paper Is Best for Paper Crafting?

The type of paper used in crafting will depend on the type of craft. For example, cardmaking may require a heavier type of paper, whereas scrapbooking may require a lighter style of paper.

What Paper Crafts Sell Best?

Paper crafting has always been a popular hobby, but certain crafts have gained traction as bestsellers, especially in niche markets or during specific seasons. Crafts that combine aesthetic appeal, functionality, and personalization often stand out in the market. Here are a few specific types of paper crafts that can be profitable:

Custom Greeting Cards: Personalized cards for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions often have a consistent demand.

Personalized cards for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions often have a consistent demand. Scrapbooking Kits & Supplies: Ready-to-use kits that cater to themes (like weddings, baby showers) or hobbies (like travel) are highly sought after.

Ready-to-use kits that cater to themes (like weddings, baby showers) or hobbies (like travel) are highly sought after. Hand-bound Journals & Notebooks: Unique, artisanal journals can attract a crowd that values craftsmanship and individuality.

Unique, artisanal journals can attract a crowd that values craftsmanship and individuality. 3D Paper Sculptures: Intricately designed sculptures, often used as home decor, showcase the versatility of paper as a medium.

Intricately designed sculptures, often used as home decor, showcase the versatility of paper as a medium. Origami Decorations: Items like paper cranes or stars can be used as ornaments, mobiles, or garlands.

Items like paper cranes or stars can be used as ornaments, mobiles, or garlands. Custom Wedding Invitations: Bespoke invitations, RSVP cards, and other wedding-related paper goods can fetch premium prices.

Bespoke invitations, RSVP cards, and other wedding-related paper goods can fetch premium prices. Wall Art & Prints: Artistic creations, quotes, or personalized prints have a wide audience.

Artistic creations, quotes, or personalized prints have a wide audience. Pop-up Books or Cards: The element of surprise and intricate design in pop-up creations can be particularly appealing.

The element of surprise and intricate design in pop-up creations can be particularly appealing. Handmade Paper Flowers: Ideal for home decor, events, or weddings, these can last longer than real flowers and can be customized to fit themes or color schemes.

Ideal for home decor, events, or weddings, these can last longer than real flowers and can be customized to fit themes or color schemes. Paper Jewelry: Unique pieces like earrings, necklaces, or brooches crafted from durable paper or treated with sealants can be trendy and unique.

The key to successful sales in paper crafts lies in understanding one’s target audience, staying updated with current trends, and continually innovating. Offering customization options can also set a craftsperson apart in the market.

