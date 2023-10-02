Personalized Golf Balls: Options For Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re looking for ideas for promotional items, client gifts, or company event souvenirs, consider personalized golf balls. It’s easier than you might think to get your company name or logo printed on quality golf balls.

Personalized golf balls make unique and memorable gifts, promotional items, or keepsakes from company events. Golf-loving recipients of the personalized balls will take your brand with them to the course. That gets lots more eyes on your business! Additionally, golf balls are sort of a luxury item – something people don’t often buy for themselves. Show your clients, co-workers, boss, or whomever the recipient is that you went the extra mile.

Personalized Golf Balls on Amazon

Callaway Warbird Personalized Golf Balls

This Amazon seller offers a pack of 12 personalized golf balls with the option of double-sided printing. The Warbird golf ball features a high-energy core and 2-piece construction.

Spotted Dog Company Personalized Printed Golf Balls

Runner Up: Our second-place pick is this pack of 3 customizable golf balls from Spotted Dog company. Choose from several different font colors and styles for your business name. The golf balls feature 2 piece titanium core construction, a cut-proof cover, and an aerodynamic and symmetrical dimple design.

Taylor Made Distance Plus Personalized Golf Balls

Best Value: Our best value pick is this pack of 12 personalized Taylor Made golf balls. You can customize up to 3 lines of text on these high-speed, low-driver spin performance golf balls.

Infusion Personalized Golf Balls

Infusion offers a set of 12 golf balls with your business name or logo in full color. The balls, by NexTee, are USDA-approved and constructed with aerodynamic dimples. They come in an optional black gift box.

Nitro Maximum Distance Personalized Golf Balls

You get a 7/8″ diameter of customization with this pack of 3 Nitro Maximum Distance golf balls. The balls have a solid 2-piece titanium core and an aerodynamic and symmetrical dimple design.

Bridgestone Tour B RX Personalized Golf Balls

Bridgestone is another leader in golf equipment, and their Tour B RX is an impressive example of their craftsmanship. They feature Dual Dimple technology for efficient trajectory and reduced drag through enhanced aerodynamics. This is a set of 3.

GBM Customizable Color Golf Balls

For an economical option, GBM offers a 12-pack of custom golf balls in a variety of colors. This is an ideal option if you plan on buying in bulk. They can imprint up to 4 colors, too, so it’s a great option for multicolored business logos.

Srixon Soft Feel Personalized Golf Balls

This pack of 12 white golf balls can be customized with up to 3 lines of text. The company promises better performance in the wind, more greenside spin, and a softer feel on all pitches, chips, and putts with their soft-feel golf balls.

Titleist TruFeel Custom Golf Balls

Choose from single or double-sided printing on this 12-pack of Titleist TruFeel golf balls. TruFeel is the softest Titleist golf ball and offers a new TruTouch core and new TruFit aerodynamics. The maximum imprint size for customization is 7/8″ in diameter.

Buying Personalized Golf Balls: Essential Tips for Business and Work

When you’re investing in personalized golf balls for your business or professional work, understanding the nuances can make all the difference. Golf balls that are tailored with your logo or message can be a powerful tool in building brand visibility and forging stronger business relationships. Here’s a more comprehensive guide to help you make the best choices:

Set a Budget: This remains the cornerstone of any purchase. Whether you’re buying for an upscale client or as part of a larger corporate event, setting a clear budget will help narrow down options and prevent overspending.

This remains the cornerstone of any purchase. Whether you’re buying for an upscale client or as part of a larger corporate event, setting a clear budget will help narrow down options and prevent overspending. Purpose Driven Purchase: Client Gifts: High-quality balls like Titleist may be pricier, but they make an impression. When your recipient is a passionate golfer, they’ll appreciate your choice and associate your brand with quality. Promotional Giveaways: If you’re distributing these at a corporate event, you might want to opt for mid-range balls with appealing customization. They offer good playability without breaking the bank. Team Rewards: Recognize team milestones or achievements with personalized balls. They can be a unique way to bolster team spirit.

Quality Matters: Understand the difference between premium, mid-range, and budget balls. Premium balls offer enhanced playability and are preferred by seasoned players. Mid-range balls strike a balance between cost and performance. Budget balls are great for bulk purchases but may not offer the best playing experience.

Artwork & Customization: Clear Branding: Ensure your logo or message stands out without overcrowding the ball. Color Choices: Match the colors to your brand, but remember that some colors might look different when printed on a golf ball’s surface.

Open Communication: Before finalizing your order: Request a digital mock-up or a sample to avoid any unexpected surprises. Discuss the delivery timeline, especially if you need them for a specific event. Check if there are any additional fees, such as setup charges or shipping costs.

Incorporating these considerations will not only ensure you get value for money but also that your customized golf balls effectively communicate your brand’s message or appreciation to the intended recipient. Always remember, it’s not just a golf ball – it’s a reflection of your brand.

