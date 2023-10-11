6 Reminder Email Template Examples

Do you need to send a client a friendly reminder about an upcoming meeting or payment? Email reminder templates are a great way to save time and keep your business running smoothly.

By having pre-made email reminders, you can quickly send out messages to clients or customers without having to type up the same thing every time. In this article, we’ll share six email reminder template examples that you can use for your small business. Let’s get started!

What Is a Reminder Email?

A reminder email is a message sent to someone in order to remind them of something they were supposed to do, of a previous email, or of an event that is coming up.

Reminder emails can be very helpful for keeping people organized and on track, especially if the task or event in question is important. In order to make sure a reminder email is effective, it’s important to make sure the message is clear and concise, and that the recipient knows when to expect it.

How to Write Reminder Emails

Polite reminder emails are a great way to ensure that important tasks don’t get forgotten. By sending a polite reminder email, you can make sure that the recipient is reminded of what needs to be done and when it needs to be done. Here’s a quick step-by-step guide on exactly how to write a reminder email, starting with the subject line:

Step 1: Write a Clear Subject line

The subject line of an email reminder is important because it’s the first thing the recipient will see. Subject lines should be clear, concise, and to the point. For example, “Reminder: Upcoming meeting on Wednesday” or “Reminder: Payment due on Friday.”

Step 2: Open With a Courteous Greeting

After the subject line, the next thing the recipient will see is the opening of the email. It’s important to open with a courteous greeting, such as “Dear Mrs. Smith,” or “Hello Mr. Jones.” You can be courteous while also including the time of day in your greeting.

For example, you can say “Good morning” or “Good afternoon.”

Step 3: Get to the Point Quickly

The body of the email should be brief and to the point. There’s no need to beat around the bush – just state the purpose of the email right away.

For example, “I’m just writing to remind you of our meeting on Wednesday,” or “I wanted to remind you that your payment is due on Friday.”

Step 4: Include Any Relevant Details

If there are any relevant details that the recipient needs to know, be sure to include them in the email.

For example, “Our meeting will be at 10 am in the conference room,” or “Your payment is due by 5 pm on Friday.”

Step 5: Thank the Recipient in Advance

End the email with a courteous thank you, such as “Thank you for your time,” or “Thank you for your attention to this matter.” This will help to create a sense of goodwill and make the recipient more likely to comply with the request.

Email Reminder Template

Let’s take a look at our first polite reminder email template including a subject line that you can use for inspiration when creating your own reminder email…

Subject Line: Reminder – Upcoming Meeting on _________

Hello Mr/Mrs. ______,

I’m just writing to remind you of our meeting on _________. Our meeting will be at __am/pm in the conference room. Please let me know if there is anything you need to prepare for the meeting.

Thank you for your time,

(Your name)

More Effective Reminder Email Templates

As you can see, the above email reminder was short, courteous, professional, and to the point. It’s important to make sure your reminder emails are clear and concise in order to avoid confusing or frustrating the recipient. Here are five more reminder email samples you can use in your business for various situations.

Appointment Reminder Template

An appointment reminder email template is perfect for reminding your clients or customers of an upcoming appointment, whether it’s for a consultation, meeting, or service. It’s important to include all relevant details, such as the date, time, and location of the appointment, in order to avoid any confusion or mix-ups.

Subject Line: Reminder – Upcoming Appointment on _________

Hello Mr/Mrs. ______,

I’m just writing to remind you of your upcoming appointment with __________ on _________ at __________. Your appointment is scheduled for __am/pm. Please let me know if you need to reschedule or if there is anything I can do to prepare for the appointment.

Thank you for your time,

(Your name)

Payment Reminder Template

A payment reminder email template is perfect for reminding your customers or clients that a payment is due.

Subject Line: Reminder – Payment Due on _________

Hello Mr/Mrs. ______,

I’m just writing to remind you that your payment due date is _________. Your payment is due by __ am/pm on that date. Please let me know if you need to arrange a payment plan or if there is anything I can do to assist you.

Thank you for your time,

(Your name)

Appointment Confirmation Text

Sending an appointment confirmation text for an upcoming meeting with a customer or client is a great way to make sure they remember the appointment and are prepared for it.

Hello Mr/Mrs. ______,

This is just a quick text to confirm your upcoming appointment on _________. Our appointment is scheduled for am/pm in the _______ room. If you have any questions or need to reschedule, please let me know.

Thank you,

(Your name)

Gentle Reminder Email

A gentle reminder email is perfect for reminding your customers or clients of something important, without sounding too demanding or pushy.

Subject Line: Gentle Reminder – _________

Hello Mr/Mrs. ______,

I hope you are well. I just wanted to gently remind you of _________. Please let me know if you have any questions or need assistance.

Thank you for your time,

(Your name)

Event Reminder Emails

Event reminder email templates are perfect for reminding your customers or clients of an upcoming event, such as a sale, webinar, or training.

Subject Line: Reminder – Upcoming Event on _________

Hello Mr/Mrs. ______,

I’m just writing to remind you of our upcoming event on _________. Our event will be held on _________ at __am/pm. Please let me know if you have any questions or need assistance.

Thank you for your time,

(Your name)

Reminder Email Tips

Now that you’ve seen a few reminder email samples, it’s time to learn some tips for writing your own reminder emails. Here are five tips you should follow the next time you need to create just a quick reminder email for your customers or clients:

Keep it short and sweet

The best reminder emails are short, sweet, and to the point. There’s no need to write a novel – just remind your customers or clients of what they need to do, when they need to do it, and why it’s important.

Component Description Subject Line Concise and relevant. e.g., "Appointment Reminder for Tomorrow" or "Final Deadline Approaching!" Opening Address the recipient by name, e.g., "Hi John," to make it personalized. Reminder Details Clearly state what they need to do. e.g., "Remember to attend your 3 pm meeting tomorrow." Date & Time Specify when the action or event will take place. Importance Briefly mention why it's essential. e.g., "This will finalize your booking process." CTA (if applicable) A Call to Action like "Confirm Now" or "Reschedule if Needed". Ensure it's clear and clickable. Closing Sign off professionally and politely. e.g., "Best Regards, [Your Name/Your Company]"

Be professional

When writing a reminder email, it’s important to be professional. Avoid sounding demanding or pushy, and stick to a courteous and polite tone. Doing so will help you maintain a good relationship with your customers or clients.

Include a Clear Call to Action

At the end of your reminder email, include a direct call to action (CTA). Whether it’s to “Click here to RSVP,” “Renew your subscription now,” or “Book your appointment,” make sure it’s clear what the next steps should be. This guides your reader on what they need to do next without leaving them guessing.

Essential Components for a Clear Call to Action (CTA):

Visibility : Ensure your CTA stands out. Use bold colors, larger fonts, or buttons so that it immediately draws the reader’s attention. It shouldn’t get lost in the rest of the content.

: Ensure your CTA stands out. Use bold colors, larger fonts, or buttons so that it immediately draws the reader’s attention. It shouldn’t get lost in the rest of the content. Concise Language : Use short, action-oriented words. Phrases like “Sign up,” “Learn more,” or “Get started” are clear and direct, informing the reader exactly what is expected.

: Use short, action-oriented words. Phrases like “Sign up,” “Learn more,” or “Get started” are clear and direct, informing the reader exactly what is expected. Urgency : If applicable, introduce a sense of urgency. Phrases like “Limited time offer,” “Only a few spots left,” or “Offer ends soon” can prompt users to act quickly.

: If applicable, introduce a sense of urgency. Phrases like “Limited time offer,” “Only a few spots left,” or “Offer ends soon” can prompt users to act quickly. Relevance : Ensure your CTA is relevant to the content of the email. If you’re reminding someone about an unpaid invoice, the CTA should be about making a payment and not something unrelated like subscribing to a newsletter.

: Ensure your CTA is relevant to the content of the email. If you’re reminding someone about an unpaid invoice, the CTA should be about making a payment and not something unrelated like subscribing to a newsletter. Feedback Loop: Once the action is taken, ensure there’s a confirmation message or feedback to the user. For instance, if they click on “RSVP Now,” they should be taken to a page confirming their RSVP or get an immediate email acknowledgment. This reassures them that their action was successful.

Offer assistance or Support

Sometimes, your customers or clients might need additional information or have questions about the reminder. Provide them with a way to get in touch with you, whether it’s through a phone number, email address, or a link to a support page. This shows them that you’re there to help and ensures they have all the necessary resources to take action.

Provide Context or a Brief Recap

Especially if the reminder pertains to a previous interaction, it’s helpful to provide a short recap or context. For example, “As discussed in our last meeting,” or “Following up on the invoice sent last month.” This jogs their memory and gives them a clear reference point. Remember, not everyone might remember the specifics, and a little context can go a long way.

Personalize Your Email

When possible, personalize your reminder emails by addressing your customers or clients by name. This will make them feel valued and appreciated, and it will help them remember the email. It will also show that you’re taking the time to write a personal email, rather than just sending a generic reminder.

Be Clear

When writing a reminder email, make sure you are crystal clear about what needs to be done and when it needs to be done. This will help your customers or clients stay organized and on track. It also helps to avoid any confusion or misunderstandings.

Proofread Your Email

Before sending your reminder email, make sure you proofread it for grammar and spelling mistakes. This will help you maintain a professional image and avoid any confusion. There’s nothing worse than a reminder email with mistakes in it!

How Do You Politely Email Just a Reminder?

Sometimes, people need just a friendly reminder about an upcoming event or deadline. In these cases, it’s polite to email them a quick note. You can do that by starting your email addressing the person you’re sending the reminder to.

Next, let the person know why you’re emailing them. And finally, let the person know what they need to do such as confirm their attendance, make a payment, or complete a task.

Is a Reminder Message Effective?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer to this question, as the effectiveness of a reminder follow-up email will vary depending on the individual business and its customers.

However, in general, reminder messages can be an effective way to follow up with clients and customers and to ensure that they are aware of important updates or deadlines. Successful reminder emails can increase the chances that a customer will take the desired action.

