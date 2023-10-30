Sales Management Software: 20 of The Best for Small Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Juggling sales tasks in a small business feels like spinning plates while riding a unicycle. You’re tracking leads, closing deals, and digging through data all at once. Sales management software is your backstage helper, making sure none of those plates crash. In this article, we’ve rounded up 20 of the best tools, including eBay listing tools that can really make a difference for your small business.

What is Sales Management Software

Sales management software is like a Swiss Army knife for your sales team. It’s a digital tool that helps you handle all sorts of tasks in one place. Think of it as a super-smart assistant that takes care of things like tracking leads, managing customer information, and creating sales metric reports.

Sales Forecasting

Ever wish you had a crystal ball to see into your sales future? Sales forecasting in sales management software is almost as good. It uses past data to predict what your sales might look like in the coming weeks or months. This helps you make smart choices for your business.

Sales CRM (Customer Relationship Management)

Imagine you have hundreds of friends, and you want to remember everyone’s birthday. Tough, right? Sales CRM is your memory booster for customer info. It keeps track of all interactions, so you know exactly when to send that special deal or say a quick ‘hello.’ Moreover, when choosing a CRM, picking the best CRM for small business is crucial for your sales success.

Sales Reporting

Sorting through sales data can feel like finding a needle in a haystack. Sales reporting makes it easy. It pulls all the info together into neat charts and graphs. This gives you a clear picture of how well you’re doing so you can give yourself a pat on the back or make changes.

Lead Management

Leads are like seeds; you’ve got to nurture them to turn them into paying customers. Lead management tools, often included in sales training, help you keep an eye on potential customers, reminding you to follow up at just the right time to seal the deal.

Inventory Management

Running out of your top-selling item? Not good. Having too many of a slow mover? Also, it’s not great. Inventory management helps you find that sweet spot. It tracks what you have and what you need and even suggests when to place new orders.

Types of Sales Management Systems

Not all sales management software is created equal. Different sales management system types focus on specific tasks, making your life easier in unique ways. Let’s dive into some of the most common types and see how they can give your small business a big boost.

Sales Performance Management Software

If you’re a coach, you want to see your players’ stats, right? Sales performance management software is like your team’s scoreboard. It keeps track of quotas, targets, and how everyone’s doing. That way, you can give high-fives or figure out where to improve.

Sales Lead Management Software

You know that feeling when you have a good fishing spot, but you’re not catching anything? Sales lead management software is your expert fishing guide. It helps you identify and track possible customers so none of them slip away.

Sales Order Management Software

You got the sale, awesome! Now what? Sales order management software is like a super-efficient mailroom. It makes sure all orders go where they need to, from start to finish. No more lost orders or angry customers.

Sales Pipeline Management Software

Think of your sales process as a car assembly line. Sales pipeline management software is the boss who makes sure everything moves smoothly. It shows you every step a deal takes, helping you know when to tighten bolts or add some polish.

Sales Team Management Software

Managing a sales team can feel like herding cats. Sales team management software is your digital shepherd’s whistle. It helps you assign tasks, set goals, and keep everyone on the same page. No more wild goose chases, just a well-oiled sales machine.

Benefit Description Example Feature Impact on Small Business Data Centralization Allows for a single repository of all sales data. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Makes it easier to track customer interactions and sales history. Forecasting Helps predict future sales trends. Sales Forecast Dashboard Enables better stock planning, reducing inventory costs. Efficiency Automates repetitive tasks. Auto-email responders Saves time for the sales team to focus on selling. Accountability Tracks sales activities and goals. Performance Metrics Helps identify strong and weak performers within the team. Customer Retention Helps track and manage customer relationships. Customer Segmentation Allows targeted marketing, increasing customer lifetime value. Real-Time Monitoring Updates data in real-time for quick decision-making. Live Dashboard Keeps management updated, enabling agile responses to market changes. Reporting Generates customized reports for analysis. Custom Report Builder Helps in understanding market trends and customer preferences. Team Collaboration Enhances communication within the sales team. Internal Chat Function Reduces email clutter and enhances intra-team communication. Lead Management Manages and scores sales leads. Lead Scoring System Prioritizes leads, increasing the conversion rate. Mobile Accessibility Allows remote access to sales data. Mobile App Enables the sales team to be productive even when on the go.

20 of The Best Sales Management Software

Ready to take your sales game to the next level? Here’s our handpicked list of 20 top-notch sales management tool options that can supercharge your small business.

1. HubSpot CRM Suite

HubSpot CRM Suite is a powerhouse in the sales management arena. This platform excels in ease of use and is super versatile. This sales management solution is perfect for small businesses wanting to integrate sales, customer service, and marketing under one roof. With features like sales forecasting, lead management, and automated emails, HubSpot makes managing your sales cycle a breeze.

2. Salesforce

Salesforce is like the big kid on the playground everyone knows. It’s robust and comes loaded with features for businesses of all sizes. Its customization options are practically endless, making it a great pick for companies with specific needs. Plus, it has powerful analytics to help you make data-driven decisions.

3. Pipedrive

Pipedrive focuses on making your sales process as streamlined as possible. It’s especially great for businesses that are all about closing deals fast. Its visual sales pipeline makes it easy to see where each potential sale stands, so you know exactly where to focus your efforts.

4. Close

Close is designed for startups and small businesses with an emphasis on inside sales. The software comes with built-in calling and emailing features, making it a one-stop shop for customer engagement. Its intuitive interface helps sales teams spend more time selling and less time navigating software.

5. MindTickle

MindTickle is a bit different as it’s more focused on sales readiness and training. It’s like a training camp for your sales team, offering onboarding, skills development, and coaching tools. If you’re looking to level up your team’s skills, MindTickle might be the software for you.

6. Gamifier

Gamifier turns your sales process into a game, making it fun and engaging for your team. Think of it as turning work into play. It uses game mechanics like points, badges, and leaderboards to motivate your salespeople. This can help boost productivity and make achieving those sales targets a lot more enjoyable.

7. Copper

Copper is designed for people who love Google Workspace, as it integrates seamlessly with Google apps. This makes it easy to pull in data from Gmail, Google Calendar, and other Google services. Copper automates many of the tedious tasks, freeing your team to build better relationships and close more deals.

8. Salesflare

Salesflare is perfect for small businesses that want a simple yet effective CRM. It automates a lot of the data input, which is a relief when you’re juggling multiple tasks. Its user-friendly interface ensures you don’t waste time trying to figure out complex features.

9. Bitrix24

Bitrix24 offers a ton of features like email marketing, telephony, and task management, all wrapped in one software. Its free plan is surprisingly robust, offering a range of CRM and project management tools. It’s versatile and can be a good match for businesses looking for an all-in-one solution.

10. Leadsquared

Leadsquared focuses on automating sales and marketing activities, making it easier to capture and nurture leads. It helps you keep an eye on every stage of the customer journey. From sending personalized emails to tracking website visits, it ensures you’re always one step ahead.

11. Flowlu

Flowlu is an all-in-one business operating system that includes sales management tools. It takes care of everything from project management to invoicing. For sales teams, it offers features like a sales funnel, revenue forecasting, and client profiles. This makes it a solid choice for businesses that need more than just a basic CRM.

12. Workbooks

Workbooks is designed to offer affordable CRM and business applications for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers robust features like lead scoring, marketing automation, and customer support ticketing. It’s an all-around tool that aims to keep your entire team on the same page.

13. LevelEleven

LevelEleven zeroes in on performance metrics to motivate your sales team. It uses real-time leaderboards and instant recognitions to celebrate wins and keep everyone focused. If you’re looking to bring a competitive spirit to your sales floor, LevelEleven might be what you’re searching for.

14. ZOHO Free CRM

ZOHO Free CRM is a fantastic option if you’re on a budget but still want powerful features. It’s easy to use and offers essential CRM capabilities like lead management and analytics. If you’re a small business looking to get into the CRM game without a big investment, ZOHO Free CRM is worth a look.

15. Gryphon

Gryphon focuses on sales acceleration and customer engagement. It’s big on analytics and provides actionable insights that can help your team become more efficient. With Gryphon, you can track calls, automate dialing, and even get real-time coaching during customer conversations. It’s all about making every sales call count.

16. VanillaSoft

VanillaSoft is a sales engagement platform that boosts productivity with its queue-based lead routing and auto-dialing features. It’s great for inside sales teams who want to reach out to more leads in less time. Its automation features help eliminate boring tasks, leaving more time for actual selling.





17. Ambition

Ambition uses gamification to create a more engaged and motivated sales team. It sets up contests and provides real-time scorecards to keep everyone pushing for their best. If you have a team that thrives on competition and rewards, Ambition can help you get the most out of them.

18. Kiite

Kiite focuses on providing intelligent sales enablement solutions. The platform is designed to help sales teams learn from each other and share best practices. It acts like a personal assistant that can pull up documents, case studies, or pricing info right when your team needs it.

19. Zendesk Sell

Zendesk Sell is about making life easier for sales teams. Its visually appealing and intuitive interface simplifies complex tasks. With features like email tracking, task automation, and in-depth analytics, it’s all about helping sales reps focus on building relationships and closing deals.

20. Freshsales

Freshsales is a CRM from Freshworks that offers everything a sales team might need—from email tracking and lead scoring to full-fledged customer profiles. It’s designed to keep you organized and make sure no potential sale falls through the cracks. It’s a solid choice for businesses that want a balanced blend of features and usability.

How to Choose the Right Sales Management Software Tools

Picking the best sales management tool can feel like a maze. But don’t sweat it. Focus on features that match your business needs, like lead tracking or inventory control. The right tool can turn your sales process from a rickety bike into a sleek racing machine. It’s all about finding a system that lets you work smarter, not harder. Your future sales numbers will thank you.

FAQs: Sales Management Software

Is there any free sales management software available?

Absolutely, there are free sales tools out there like Zoho’s free CRM software . While free options might not have all the bells and whistles of paid versions, they can still be a big help. These freebies often cover basics like contact management and task tracking. It’s a good way to dip your toes in without breaking the bank.

How can sales management software benefit customer service teams?

Customer service and sales go hand in hand. With the right software, customer service teams can access client history and preferences easily. This means they can solve problems faster and even suggest new products that the customer might like. It’s a win-win for everyone.

How do the best sales management systems differentiate themselves?

The best systems aren’t just packed with features; they’re also easy to use. They may offer advanced analytics, automated tasks, or even AI-driven insights. Plus, they usually play well with other software, making it easier to fit them into your existing setup. It’s all about saving you time and effort.

How does sales management software streamline the sales process?

Imagine cutting through a jungle with a machete. Now, imagine doing it with a chainsaw. That’s what good software does—it turns a challenging process into a breeze. It organizes leads, manages customer info, and even automates emails. All of these help you focus on what you do best: selling.

Can sales management software help with sales forecasting?

You bet! Sales forecasting tools in the software use past sales data to make educated guesses about your future sales. This can help you prepare for busy seasons, manage your inventory better, and set realistic goals. It’s like having a weather forecast but for your sales.