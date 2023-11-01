The 25 Best Second Phone Number App Options in 2023

In today’s world, having a second phone number is becoming more necessary than ever before. Whether you’re trying to keep your personal and work lives separate, want to protect your privacy, or need a temporary number for online transactions, there are plenty of second phone number apps available to choose from. Keep reading to discover the 25 best second phone number app options for 2023.

Can you add a second phone number to the same phone?

Yes, it is possible to add a second phone number to the same phone using various methods, including dual sim phones. Dual SIM phones allow you to have two active SIM cards at the same time, each with its own phone number and service plan.

Another option is to use a second phone number app, which creates a separate line that can be used for outbound and inbound calls and messages. Some phone carriers also offer a feature that allows you to add a second number to your existing line.

This video by iDeviceHelp is an excellent supplement to this section. In it, they discuss an app that lets you have two phone numbers on one smartphone.

What is a second phone number app?

A second phone number app is a software application that, once installed on a mobile device, allows the user to have a separate, fully functional phone number alongside their primary number. It operates on the same device without the need for additional SIM cards or hardware. This is made possible through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology, which allows for the transmission of voice communications and multimedia content via the Internet.

These apps offer a level of versatility and privacy that can be valuable in various scenarios, including personal use, business communications, or situations where a temporary number is needed. For instance, you might use a second number for online selling to keep your primary number private, or a business may use it to separate personal and professional communications.

The features available vary by app, but common functionalities include:

Call Forwarding : This feature allows incoming calls to the second number to be forwarded to your primary number or another designated number. This can be particularly useful for businesses with multiple team members handling customer inquiries.

: This feature allows incoming calls to the second number to be forwarded to your primary number or another designated number. This can be particularly useful for businesses with multiple team members handling customer inquiries. Custom Voicemail Greetings : Some apps allow users to set a different voicemail greeting for the second number. This can be beneficial for providing a more professional image or delivering specific information to callers.

: Some apps allow users to set a different voicemail greeting for the second number. This can be beneficial for providing a more professional image or delivering specific information to callers. Text Messaging : Many second phone number apps support text messaging, allowing users to send and receive texts using the second number.

: Many second phone number apps support text messaging, allowing users to send and receive texts using the second number. Call Blocking : This feature enables users to block specific numbers or unidentified callers from reaching the second line.

: This feature enables users to block specific numbers or unidentified callers from reaching the second line. Contact Management: Some apps offer enhanced contact management features, allowing users to maintain separate contact lists for their primary and secondary numbers.

Why You Should Consider Using an App for a Second Phone Number

If you’re looking for added privacy and convenience, a second phone number app can provide the perfect solution.

Whether you’re dealing with a car rental company, want to keep your professional and personal lives separate, or just need another line for business calls, here are five reasons to consider using an app for a second phone number:

Increased Privacy: A second phone number app allows you to keep your identity secure and protect your personal information from prying eyes.

A second phone number app allows you to keep your identity secure and protect your personal information from prying eyes. Convenience: You don’t need to carry two phones around or have multiple SIM cards. Just manage everything on one device.

You don’t need to carry two phones around or have multiple SIM cards. Just manage everything on one device. Affordability: Compared to traditional phone plans, apps offer more features at lower prices.

Compared to traditional phone plans, apps offer more features at lower prices. International Calls: Some apps feature international calling capabilities so that you can make long-distance calls without incurring expensive roaming fees.

Some apps feature international calling capabilities so that you can make long-distance calls without incurring expensive roaming fees. Unlimited Features: Unique features like text masking, call forwarding, voicemail transcription, and more make it easy to customize your experience.

Selecting the Best Second Phone Number Apps: Our Methodology

Choosing a second phone number app is essential for small business owners who want to maintain separate lines for personal and professional communication without the need for multiple devices. Here’s our methodology for evaluating second phone number apps, using a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the most important:

Ease of Setup and Use (5/5): Simplified setup process without needing additional hardware

User-friendly interface for managing calls and messages

Quick learning curve for new users Reliability and Call Quality (5/5): Consistent call quality with minimal disruptions

Dependable service with good uptime

Quick resolution of connectivity issues Features and Functionality (4/5): Availability of essential features (voicemail, call forwarding, etc.)

Advanced features like auto-attendant or customized greetings

Ability to send and receive texts, images, and videos Cost-Effectiveness (4/5): Transparent and competitive pricing plans

Free trial or free tier for basic usage

Value for money considering the features offered Privacy and Security (5/5): Measures to protect users’ privacy and personal data

Secure communication channels for calls and messages

Compliance with data protection regulations Customer Support (4/5): Accessibility and responsiveness of support staff

Availability of help resources or FAQs

Support through various channels (email, chat, phone) Integration with Other Tools (3/5): Ability to integrate with business software (CRM, productivity tools)

Syncing with contacts and calendars

API availability for custom integrations Number Portability and Flexibility (4/5): Option to port existing numbers into the app

Flexibility to choose or change numbers as needed

Variety of number options (local, toll-free, international) Scalability (3/5): Ability to scale up with business growth

Options for adding multiple lines or extensions

Suitable for both solo entrepreneurs and growing teams Reputation and Reviews (3/5): Positive feedback and reviews from current users

Reputation for reliability and customer satisfaction

Endorsements or awards from industry bodies

By meticulously rating second phone number apps against these criteria, we aim to provide small business owners with reliable and efficient communication solutions that cater to their professional needs while preserving personal privacy.

25 Best Second Phone Number Apps

Here’s a simple table that gives a quick look at the top 25 apps for getting a second phone number. It’s a great starting point before you dive into the detailed list above.

Number App Name Description 1. Google Voice Offers AI-powered spam call blocking, voicemail transcriptions, Google Meet and Calendar integrations. 2. Hushed Provides affordable private phone numbers with talk and text capabilities from multiple countries. 3. Sideline Offers a second phone number for calls, texts, voicemails, with features like custom caller ID and spam detection. 4. OpenPhone Provides business calls, texts, toll-free numbers, shared inboxes, call logs, and analytics in one app. 5. Burner Provides multiple phone numbers for work, life, and play, with features like unlimited calls and texts, and auto-reply texts. 6. Cloud SIM Offers up to four extra numbers to a user's smartphone with features like free calls and messaging between users. 7. Line2 Provides a convenient second line with unlimited calls, messaging, and customizable features. 8. TextFree Offers a unique free second phone number, unlimited texts, WiFi calls, and customizable voicemail greetings. 9. Dingtone Provides a free app for unlimited calls and texts, a free phone number for WIFI calling, and business phone features. 10. Dialpad Offers AI-powered customer support, contact center transcripts, and real-time transcription. 11. Vonage Provides communication solutions like APIs, unified communications, and contact centers. 12. Flyp Lets users add multiple phone numbers to their device with a local US area code. 13. JustCall Offers a communication stack for customer-facing teams with automation, analytics, and integrations. 14. YouMail Offers call-handling services tailored to small businesses and professionals. 15. Numero eSIM Provides virtual phone numbers from 80+ countries, eSIM data-only plans, cheap calls and SMS, and bundles. 16. TextMe Offers unlimited texting and calling to any US or Canadian number. 17. ConXhub Combines VoIP and mobile cellular communications to offer a unified communication solution. 18. RingCentral Offers UCaaS and CCaaS solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries. 19. Grasshopper Provides a virtual phone system for small businesses. 20. TextNow Offers free nationwide phone service, flexible features, and coverage on a large network. 21. iPlum Designed for professionals and teams, offering features like dual calling reliability and voicemail transcriptions. 22. Ooma Offers a VoIP service with plans starting at $19.95/user/month. 23. Phoner Provides a second phone number for privacy and security. 24. TalkU Offers free calling and texting worldwide, with a walkie-talkie feature and cool sharing options. 25. Talkatone Offers free calling and texting over WiFi or data connections without using cell minutes.

Whether you need a disposable number or an additional line for work or personal use, these apps offer a range of features, including call forwarding, customizable voicemail greetings, auto-reply texts, and integration with popular mail apps. Here are the 25 best second phone number apps to consider:

1. Google Voice

Google Voice is a customizable business phone system available that uses AI to block spam calls and transcribe voicemails. It’s easy to deploy, works with SIP Link and certified hardware, and integrates with Google Meet and Calendar. It offers three license editions to manage costs.

2. Hushed

Hushed, a product of AffinityClick Inc. provides affordable private phone numbers with talk and text capabilities from 300+ area codes in the US, Canada, and the UK. They prioritize customer privacy and offer mobile and local numbers from multiple countries. AffinityClick specializes in mobile, web, and enterprise telecom solutions.

3. Sideline

Sideline is a mobile app that offers a second phone number for calls, texts, and voicemails. It works with the existing carrier network to provide high-quality calls and features custom caller ID, spam detection, auto-reply, web texting, and more.

4. OpenPhone

OpenPhone is an all-in-one phone system for teams that provides business calls, texts, toll-free numbers, and contacts in one app, with shared inboxes, call logs, and analytics. It allows instant claiming of North American phone numbers and customization of call flows. It has won multiple product quality and customer satisfaction awards.

5. Burner

Burner provides multiple phone numbers for work, life, and play, ensuring privacy and control. Users can create up to 3 phone numbers, block spam, and set communication boundaries. It includes unlimited calls and texts, auto-reply texts, and more for an ad-free experience.

6. Cloud SIM

Cloud SIM is a mobile app that adds up to four extra numbers to a user’s smartphone. It allows for cheaper calls, privacy protection, and custom profiles. The app enables free calls and messaging between users and low-cost calls and SMS to non-users.

7. Line2

Line2 is a cloud-based communication solution that offers a convenient second line with unlimited calls, messaging, and customizable features. It requires no new hardware, is affordable, scalable, and accessible from anywhere through the mobile app and browser.

8. TextFree

TextFree is a free texting app available on iOS, Android, and desktop, with over 130 million users. Users can choose a unique free second phone number, send unlimited texts, make WiFi calls, and customize their voicemail greetings. The app is praised by users for saving them money and providing reliable communication.

9. Dingtone

Dingtone offers a free app for unlimited calls and texts to any number, a free phone number for WIFI calling, and business phone features. It has over 100 million users worldwide and offers cheap international calls to 200+ countries.

10. Dialpad

Dialpad is an AI-powered app for customer support and collaboration. The platform offers contact center transcripts, voice and meeting interfaces, and real-time transcription. It’s available in 70+ countries with 74+ integrations and has been named a leader in eight categories by G2.

11. Vonage

Vonage provides communication solutions like APIs, unified communications, and contact centers to enhance customer experiences across channels. With 100,000+ businesses and 1.15 million developers worldwide, Vonage boasts 99.999% uptime reliability and terminates 25 billion messages and minutes yearly.

12. Flyp

Flyp is a mobile app that lets users add multiple phone numbers to their device with a local US area code, control who can contact them and when, and enjoy high-quality calling. Available on the App Store and Google Play for $7.99/month or $79.99/year, users can try their first additional line for free for 7 days.

13. JustCall

With automation, analytics, and integrations, JustCall provides a communication stack designed for customer-facing teams. They’re the top-rated choice for small and medium businesses’ contact center software for ease of use, and over 6,000 firms rely on them. They support more than 100 CRM, Helpdesk, and business tools with native integrations and employ a Tier-1 infrastructure for excellent call quality.

14. YouMail

The YouMail Professional Plan offers call-handling services tailored to small businesses and professionals, including call routing, auto-attendant, and unified inbox. It also protects against scammers and provides professionally recorded greetings and a second phone number. Users praise its ease of use and spam reduction.

15. Numero eSIM

Numero eSIM provides virtual phone numbers from 80+ countries, eSIM data-only plans, cheap calls and SMS, and bundles. They offer call forwarding and voicemail. With 3M+ active users in 150+ countries, it allows users to have a second phone number and data connection without an extra SIM card.

16. TextMe

TextMe is a free app for unlimited texting and calling to any US or Canadian number, offering voicemail and custom phone numbers for privacy. Developed by the TextMe team in 2011, it’s also used for low-cost international communication and can be used on iPad or iPod.

17. ConXhub

ConXhub is a mobile-first communication service that combines VoIP and mobile cellular communications. It offers a unified communication solution with professional switchboard features, customer interaction, and cost-saving options. Users can run multiple numbers from their current mobile and enjoy features such as call forwarding and messaging.

18. RingCentral

RingCentral is a leading global business cloud phone system that offers UCaaS and CCaaS solutions for businesses of all sizes and industries. They provide powerful, reliable, and global telephony for Microsoft Teams, along with analytics and integrations, and are used by over 400k customers in 45 countries.

19. Grasshopper

Grasshopper offers small businesses a virtual phone system to appear professional and grow. Users get a business phone number and communication tools to separate work and personal calls, make and receive calls from anywhere, and never miss a call. The service has served over 400,000 customers and provides resources for business growth.

20. TextNow

TextNow is an app offering free nationwide phone service, flexible features, and coverage on a large network. Users can bring their own number or get a new one. Plans range from 1G to 5G starting at $8.99 per month. The app also offers a SIM card activation kit for free cell phone coverage.

21. iPlum

iPlum is a mobile app designed for professionals and teams, offering features like dual calling reliability, phone tree/auto-attendant, secure texting, voicemail transcriptions, call recording, online fax, BYOD, and API integration. It also provides extensive reports for managing accounts and is available for download via email.

22. Ooma

Ooma Office is a VoIP service with plans starting at $19.95/user/month. Its mobile app, with a 4.9-star rating, allows users to manage calls, prioritize voicemails, send texts and pictures, record calls, and use advanced telephony features.

23. Phoner

Phoner offers a mobile app that provides a second phone number for privacy and security. It allows reliable calling, anonymous texting on websites, and international numbers. Easy cancellation and additional productivity features are included.

24. TalkU

TalkU offers free calling and texting worldwide, with a walkie-talkie feature and cool sharing options. Users get a U.S. phone number, cheap calling plans, and privacy protection. Calls and texts between 30 million TalkU users are free, and users can earn credits. Inexpensive international calling rates start at 1 credit per minute.

25. Talkatone

Talkatone is a free calling and texting app for iOS and Android that lets users call and text over WiFi or data connections without using cell minutes. It offers a free US phone number, and unlimited texting, and is available for download on the App Store and Google Play.

How to Use a Second Number App

A second phone number app can be an invaluable tool for privacy, convenience, and more. Here are a few simple steps to get started using one:

Download and install the app: Choose a reputable second phone number app from your app store and install it on your device. Sign up and choose a plan: Create an account and select a plan that suits your needs, whether it’s a free or paid option. Choose a phone number: Pick a phone number from the available options, which could be local or from another area code. Set up call forwarding and voicemail: Depending on the app, you may need to set up call forwarding and voicemail for your new number. Start using your new number: Once everything is set up, you can start using your new number to make calls and send messages.

How can you get a second phone number for free?

It’s possible through certain second phone number apps like Google Voice. Another option is to use free WiFi calling services, which allow you to make calls over the internet without using cellular data or minutes. It’s worth noting that the cheapest phone service may not always be the best option, as they may not have the specific features you’re looking for.

Are second phone number apps safe?

Second phone number apps are generally safe and secure. They use encryption to protect conversations and provide a layer of privacy for users. Most also offer customizable settings for extra protection. Some phone services even offer on-hold music for business, which can enhance the phone experience for callers.

What second phone number app is best for private phone calls?

Hushed is the top app for private calls and texts, offering local numbers in 300+ area codes. With customizable features such as voicemail greetings, auto-reply texts, and call forwarding, you can protect your privacy.

Hushed has an unlimited calling and texting with 1 or 3-line subscriptions and flexible prepaid plans. Get a disposable number with full talk, text, and MMS capabilities today.

Which app is best for a second phone number?

Trusted by numerous businesses, OpenPhone is a flexible VoIP phone system that provides a free US, Canadian, or toll-free number to every team member, with more numbers available at $5/month.

Its features include unlimited calls and texts, shared phone numbers, direct team messaging, and integrations with apps like Slack and HubSpot. Test out OpenPhone yourself with a complimentary one-week trial.