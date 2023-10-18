5 Places to Get Sewing Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Whether you run a clothing business or a fabric craft business, good sewing supplies will be incredibly beneficial for you. However, finding the right sewing supplies for your needs can often be challenging, or figuring out what other supplies you need as demand for your products increases. To help your sewing business grow, we’ve put together a guide to help you find the best sewing supplies to add to your sewing room.

The Sewing Market in 2022

With more and more people interested in handmade goods, there is a real demand for high-quality sewn products. Many people have taken a one-off sewing project to build their skills and start a business around it.

The sewing market is seeing stable growth across different types of sewing category options such as embroidery, quilting, and handmade clothing. There is definitely demand for sewing, whether it’s decor or functional products.

Top Places to Buy Sewing Supplies Online

There are many types of stores where you can purchase sewing supplies, depending on what you’re looking for there. You can start your search in many places, such as a dedicated notions shop, a popular brand shop for supplies, or an all-purpose craft store.

1. Amazon

If you’re looking for a variety of supplies for sewing, as well as functional items such as packaging materials, Amazon is a one-stop shop. You can pick up a wide array of items and have them delivered quickly so you can carry out sewing projects quickly.

2. Etsy

Etsy is another one-stop shop when it comes to sewing supplies specifically. You can find tons of material for craft items such as embroidery, quilting, jewelry, and more to create unique sewn products. You can also find sewing patterns and other useful things to make the design process more manageable.

3. Joann

Joann has long been a staple in the fabric and craft community for its bulk options and excellent product selection. You can find all manner of sewing supplies at Joann, including yarn, beads, fabric, zippers, pins, and more, to create crafts at a competitive price.

4. Michaels

Michaels has been another staple in the craft world since it offers both art supplies and sewing supplies. You can shop at Michaels for yarn and needlework, fabric, thread, and other items from leading brands.

5. Loralie Designs

Loralie Designs is an option if you’re seeking specific sewing items, such as fabrics from leading designers, quilting supplies, and other creative tools. While it doesn’t necessarily have functional items such as bobbins or pins, it can be a great way to find interesting fabrics and supplies for your products.

Essential Sewing Supply

If you’re starting your own sewing business, it’s essential to stock up on important items you’ll frequently use, so it makes sense to invest money purchasing them. Some of the key things you’ll need for your sewing business include:

Cotton Fabric

Cotton is a soft and breathable natural fiber derived from the cotton plant. It’s widely used due to its comfort and versatility. It’s highly absorbent and can be dyed easily. Cotton fabric is available in a variety of weights, from lightweight voile to heavy canvas, making it suitable for a diverse range of projects from summer dresses to tote bags.

Linen Fabric

Linen is made from the fibers of the flax plant and is known for its strength and durability. It’s a breathable fabric and has a natural luster. Linen wrinkles easily, which gives it a distinct, casual look. It’s often used for summer clothing, tablecloths, and bed linens.

Silk Fabric

Silk is a natural protein fiber produced by silkworms. It’s known for its softness, sheen, and luxurious feel. It’s lightweight, drapes beautifully, and has a unique lustrous shine. Silk can be used for blouses, dresses, scarves, and even linings.

Wool Fabric

Wool is derived from the fleece of sheep and certain other animals. It’s renowned for its warmth and insulation properties. Wool can hold a significant amount of moisture without feeling wet. It’s also naturally flame-resistant. Wool is often used for sweaters, suits, coats, and blankets.

Polyester Fabric

Polyester is a synthetic fabric known for its durability and wrinkle-resistance. It retains shape and dries quickly. Often blended with other fabrics to lend these properties, it’s used in clothing, upholstery, and numerous home textiles.

Rayon Fabric

Rayon, often referred to as ‘artificial silk’, is a man-made fabric derived from wood pulp. It’s soft, absorbent, and drapes well. Used in dresses, blouses, and linings, rayon feels comfortable against the skin but can wrinkle easily.

Denim

Denim is a sturdy cotton twill fabric, best known for its use in jeans. Denim is durable and wears well over time. Its color, especially in indigo denim, fades in a unique way with wear, creating a personalized look.

Velvet

Velvet is a woven, tufted fabric with a short dense pile, giving it its plush feel. Known for its softness and shiny appearance, velvet is often used for evening wear, jackets, and home decor like curtains and upholstery.

Chiffon

Chiffon is a lightweight, sheer fabric often made from silk, polyester, or rayon. With its delicate and soft drape, chiffon is perfect for evening gowns, blouses, and scarves. It can be tricky to sew because of its slippery nature.

Tweed

Tweed is a rough, woven woolen fabric known for its warmth. Often featuring multi-colored flecks, tweed is commonly used for jackets, blazers, and winter skirts. It’s especially associated with traditional British country clothing.

Fabric Source Key Features Common Uses Cotton Cotton plant Soft, breathable, absorbent, dye-friendly, available in varied weights Summer dresses, tote bags, shirts Linen Flax plant Strong, breathable, natural luster, wrinkles easily Summer clothing, tablecloths, bed linens Silk Silkworms Soft, shiny, luxurious, lightweight, drapes well Blouses, dresses, scarves, linings Wool Fleece of sheep/other animals Warm, insulating, moisture-retaining, flame-resistant Sweaters, suits, coats, blankets Polyester Synthetic Durable, wrinkle-resistant, retains shape, dries quickly Clothing, upholstery, home textiles Rayon Wood pulp Soft, absorbent, good drape, can wrinkle easily Dresses, blouses, linings Denim Cotton Sturdy, durable, unique fading Jeans, jackets Velvet Various (silk, cotton, synthetics) Woven, tufted, plush feel, shiny Evening wear, jackets, curtains, upholstery Chiffon Silk, polyester, rayon Lightweight, sheer, soft drape, can be slippery Evening gowns, blouses, scarves Tweed Wool Rough, warm, multi-colored flecks Jackets, blazers, winter skirts

Pins and Pincushion

Pins are small, sharp objects made of metal, often with a plastic or glass head. They’re used to temporarily hold fabric pieces together before sewing. The pincushion provides a safe and convenient storage place for pins.

Needles

Needles are slender pieces of metal with a pointed end and an eye at the other. They’re used for hand sewing, embroidery, and attaching buttons. Various sizes and types of needles are available for different fabrics and purposes.

Thread

Thread is a long, thin strand of cotton, nylon, or other materials used in sewing. It’s used to stitch fabric pieces together. Threads come in various colors and thicknesses to match different fabrics and purposes.

Thimble

A thimble is a small protective shield, often made of metal or rubber, worn on the fingertip. It helps push needles through thick fabrics and protects the finger from getting pricked.

Elastic

A stretchy material that can return to its original shape after being stretched, elastic is commonly used in waistbands, cuffs, or any garment section that requires flexibility and fit.

Interfacing

A material, often used to add stiffness, interfacing is applied to areas like collars, cuffs, and waistbands to give them structure and support.

Buttons

Buttons are a popular type of fastener for clothing and accessories. They are generally sewn onto garments through small holes, and they require a buttonhole at the point that needs to be attached.

Snaps

Snaps are another popular fastener. They require attaching two separate pieces to different sides of the garment, and are closed as the two sides are pressed together.

Zippers

Zippers are sewn into seams to provide another form of fastener. They’re popular on pants, skirts, and bags.

Notion/Accessory Description Primary Use Pins and Pincushion Small metal objects, often with a plastic or glass head. Pincushion provides storage. Temporarily hold fabric pieces together. Storage for pins. Needles Slender metal pieces with a pointed end and an eye. Varieties available for different tasks. Hand sewing, embroidery, attaching buttons. Thread Long, thin strand made of various materials. Available in multiple colors and thicknesses. Stitching fabric pieces together. Thimble Protective shield for the fingertip, made of metal or rubber. Push needles through thick fabric; protect fingers. Elastic Stretchy material returning to original shape after stretching. Provide flexibility and fit in waistbands, cuffs, etc. Interfacing Material to add stiffness. Add structure and support to collars, cuffs, waistbands, etc. Buttons Fasteners sewn onto garments through small holes. Secure parts of garments together. Requires buttonholes for attachment. Snaps Two-piece fasteners that close as pressed together. Secure parts of garments or accessories. Easier to use than buttons for some items. Zippers Fasteners sewn into seams. Popular in pants, skirts, bags, etc.

Sewing Tools for Business

As part of sewing supplies, you might also need some sewing accessories to complement what you already have

Sewing Machine

A heavy-duty, high-quality sewing machine will be instrumental in helping you work faster and quicker. Many top brands like Singer and Brother offer sewing machines at various price points. Smaller ones may be better if you don’t have much space, but if you want to increase your products, large sewing machines may be the better option.

Bobbins

Small spools that hold the bottom thread in a sewing machine, bobbins feed the thread to create a stitch from the underside of the fabric. It’s essential to have bobbins specific to your machine and to fill them with the thread color of your choice.

Scissors and Shears

These are cutting tools specifically designed for fabrics. While scissors are generally smaller and used for detail work, shears are larger and used for cutting out fabric pieces.

Rotary Cutter and Mat

A rotary cutter looks like a pizza cutter, and it is used alongside a self-healing mat. It allows for precise cuts, especially helpful for quilters or when needing straight lines. The mat protects your table and extends the life of the rotary blade.

Seam Ripper

A seam ripper is a small tool with a pointed and hooked end. It’s used to remove stitches without damaging the fabric, which is especially helpful when correcting mistakes.

Tape Measure

A flexible measuring tool, a tape measure is essential for taking body measurements and ensuring accuracy when cutting fabric pieces.

Marking Tools

Tools like chalk and marking pencils are used to mark fabric. They help transfer pattern markings, darts, or seam lines onto fabric. It’s crucial to use a type that can be easily removed without staining.

Seam Gauge

A seam gauge is a small metal or plastic ruler with a sliding marker. It’s used for measuring and marking hems, seam allowances, or any other small measurements.

Tailor’s Ham

A tailor’s ham is a rounded, firmly stuffed cushion, often covered with wool and cotton. Essential for pressing curved areas like darts, sleeves, or collars to give them a natural shape.

Pattern Weights

Pattern weights are small, heavy items used to hold down patterns. They keep patterns in place on fabric, eliminating the need for pinning. They’re especially useful for delicate fabrics where pins might leave marks.

Bodkin

A bodkin is a tool resembling a large, blunt needle. It’s used for threading elastics, cords, or ribbons through casings, like in waistbands or drawstring bags.

Point Turner

A small, flat tool usually made from bamboo, plastic, or bone, a point turner designed to help turn points or corners right-side out to achieve a crisp edge, such as in collars or cuffs.

Serger or Overlock Machine

A serger or overlock machine is a specialized sewing machine that stitches, trims, and finishes seams all in one step. It provides a professional finish to seams and prevents fraying, especially useful for knit fabrics.

Dress Form

A dress form is a mannequin-like tool used by dressmakers. Useful for fitting garments, especially dresses, blouses, and jackets, to see how they drape and fit on the body.

Loop Turner

A loop turner is a long tool with a latch hook on the end. It’s designed to help turn fabric tubes right-side out, such as spaghetti straps or button loops.

Fray Check

A liquid solution that prevents fabric edges from fraying, fray check is often applied to raw edges or the ends of ribbons, especially if they won’t be enclosed in seams.

Tweezers

Tweezers are a small tool used for picking up and handling small objects. In sewing, they can help in threading sergers or removing stray threads.

Sewing Tool Description Primary Use Sewing Machine Heavy-duty machine from various brands. Available in different sizes. Essential for most sewing tasks; different models cater to various needs and space constraints. Bobbins Small spools for the bottom thread. Hold and feed thread for underside stitching in sewing machines. Scissors and Shears Cutting tools for fabrics. Scissors are smaller; shears are larger. Scissors for detail work; shears for cutting out fabric pieces. Rotary Cutter and Mat Cutter resembling a pizza cutter, used with a self-healing mat. Precise cutting of fabrics; the mat protects surfaces and prolongs blade life. Seam Ripper Tool with pointed and hooked end. Removing stitches without fabric damage. Tape Measure Flexible measuring tool. Taking body measurements and ensuring accurate fabric cuts. Marking Tools Include chalk and marking pencils. Transferring pattern markings, darts, or seam lines to fabric. Seam Gauge Small ruler with sliding marker. Measuring and marking small measurements like hems and seam allowances. Tailor's Ham Rounded cushion covered with wool and cotton. Pressing curved fabric areas for a natural shape. Pattern Weights Small heavy items. Holding patterns in place on fabric without pins. Bodkin Tool resembling a large blunt needle. Threading elastics or cords through casings. Point Turner Flat tool from bamboo, plastic, or bone. Turning points or corners for crisp edges. Serger/Overlock Machine Specialized sewing machine. Stitches, trims, and finishes seams in one step. Prevents fraying. Dress Form Mannequin tool for dressmakers. Fitting garments to see drape and fit on the body. Loop Turner Long tool with a latch hook. Turning fabric tubes right-side out. Fray Check Liquid solution. Prevents fabric edges from fraying. Tweezers Small tool for picking up small items. Threading sergers, removing stray threads.

Where Is the Best Place to Buy Wholesale Sewing Supplies?

Many businesses offer great prices and exclusive promotions for sewing supplies. The place to buy wholesale sewing supplies is a dedicated sewing store such as Joann. They have a wide variety of brands and may offer options to ship to you to help you save money on bulk purchases.

What Are the Most Important Sewing Supplies for Business?

Many supplies are essential for sewing businesses, but the most important one is fabric. Good fabric can turn a good product into great and really creates the look and feel of the product, especially with the design and weight of the material. Here’s a list of some more important sewing supplies:

Fabric Significance: The foundation of any sewing project, the fabric dictates the aesthetics, texture, and durability of a product. For a business, sourcing high-quality fabrics that align with the brand’s image is crucial. The right choice can elevate a product from average to premium. Considerations: Different projects require different types of fabric. While a lightweight chiffon might be ideal for elegant blouses, a sturdy denim would be more appropriate for jeans or jackets. Thus, understanding the design and weight of the material is essential.

Sewing Machine Significance: A robust, reliable sewing machine is the workhorse of any sewing business. Its performance can drastically impact production speed and product quality. Considerations: Depending on the business’s scale and product range, multiple machines or specialized machines (like embroidery machines or sergers) might be necessary.

Cutting Tools (Scissors, Shears, and Rotary Cutters) Significance: Precise cutting ensures the components of the product fit together accurately. This directly impacts the appearance and quality of the final product. Considerations: Sharp, high-quality cutting tools reduce the risk of fraying and ensure smooth edges. Rotary cutters can be especially useful for bulk cutting or ensuring straight lines.

Quality Threads Significance: Threads hold everything together. Their strength and color consistency can influence the durability and appearance of the product. Considerations: It’s essential to have a range of thread colors and types (e.g., cotton, polyester) to match different fabrics and projects.

Measuring Tools (Tape Measure, Rulers, Seam Gauge) Significance: Accurate measurements are the backbone of a well-fitted product. They ensure consistency, especially when producing multiple units of the same product. Considerations: It’s beneficial to have a variety of measuring tools on hand for different tasks – a tape measure for body measurements, rulers for straight edges, and a seam gauge for small measurements.

Patterns and Drafting Tools Significance: Patterns serve as the blueprint for each product. Drafting tools help modify or create patterns to ensure a unique and consistent product. Considerations: Depending on the business model, investing in software for digital pattern drafting might be worthwhile.

Iron and Pressing Tools Significance: Proper pressing gives a finished look to the product, setting seams and giving structure to the garment. Considerations: A good quality iron with steam capabilities and various pressing tools like tailor’s ham or pressing cloths can make a significant difference.



In summary, while fabric is undeniably a cornerstone for a sewing business, a combination of high-quality tools and supplies ensures efficiency, consistency, and the production of premium products. Investing wisely in these tools can set a sewing business up for success.

What Is the Most Popular Brand for Sewing Machines?

The most popular brand for sewing machines is Singer, as it is a high-end brand with good quality.

What Are the Types of Sewing Notions?

Notions are small objects and accessories used in sewing. Notions include buttons, snaps, needles, thread, elastic, measuring tape, and marking pens.

