Shampoo Bowl and Chair: Choices for Your Salon

Salons and barber shops need a shampoo bowl and chair because washing a customer’s hair is one of the more important services these businesses provide. Getting the right unit in your shop can be tricky because of the size, cost, and features the shampoo chair and bowl offer.

Whether you are expanding your current shop or looking to open a new one, you have many purchasing options. Cost is a big concern because a shampoo bowl and chair can get expensive. However, there are affordable options too.

Why Should you Get a Shampoo Bowl and Chair?

Here are some of the reasons having a shampoo bowl and chair in your shop will make it better.

Improved Comfort: They provide a more comfortable and relaxing experience for clients, which can lead to repeat business and positive reviews.

Increased Efficiency: Shampoo bowls and chairs can streamline the shampooing process and make it easier for stylists to wash and style hair.

Better Hygiene : A dedicated shampoo bowl and chair can help maintain a hygienic salon environment by preventing cross-contamination between clients.

: A dedicated shampoo bowl and chair can help maintain a hygienic salon environment by preventing cross-contamination between clients. Versatility: They can be used for a variety of salon services, including hair washing, coloring, and treatments.

Professional Appearance: They can give your salon a more professional and sophisticated appearance, which can attract new clients.

Cost-Effective: Investing in a high-quality shampoo bowl and chair can save money in the long run by reducing water and product waste and increasing efficiency.

Shampoo Bowl and Chair – Our Top Picks From Amazon

Feature/Parameter Top Pick: DIR Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash W/Ceramic Sink Runner Up: Artist hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Barber Chair Best Value: Ainfox Shampoo Barber Backwash Chair Description/Position Top Pick Runner Up Best Value Sink Type/Material Tilting Ceramic Sink Tilt Ceramic Shampoo Bowl ABS Plastic Shampoo Bowl Adjustability & Features - Forward and backward sliding seat

- Super heavy-duty PVC base - Adjustable tilt ceramic bowl

- Reclining backrest - Reclining design

- Gel neck rest Additional Features Modern design - Double-reinforced saddle sticking

- Chrome sprayer

- Anti-leakage sprayer base - Double-reinforced saddle sticking

- Spray hose with shower nozzle

- Vacuum breaker Dimensions (DxWxH) 38.4″D x 24.2″W x 28.67″H 43″D x 24″W x 36.4″H 40.5″D x 20″W x 24″H Weight 125 lbs 80.1 lbs 78 lbs

DIR Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash W/Ceramic Sink

Top Pick: The top pick on our list of shampoo bowl and chair goes to DIR. This chair has a tilting ceramic sink, a forward and backward sliding seat, a super heavy-duty PVC base and modern design that can fit in any salon or spa. It is 38.4″D x 24.2″W x 28.67″H and weighs in at 125 lbs.

DIR Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash W/Ceramic Sink

Buy on Amazon

Artist hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Barber Chair

Runner Up: The runner up is also a solid brand in the industry. You get a tilt ceramic shampoo bowl you can adjust, double-reinforced saddle sticking, a reclining backrest, and a chrome sprayer with an anti-leakage sprayer base. It is ?43″D x 24″W x 36.4″H and weighs in at 80.1 lbs.

Artist hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Barber Chair

Buy on Amazon

Ainfox Shampoo Barber Backwash Chair

Best Value: Affordability and quality are why this Ainfox chair delivers the best value. It comes with an ABS sink bowl, reclining design, gel neck rest, double-reinforced saddle sticking to prevent ripping and tearing, a spray hose with shower nozzle, and a vacuum breaker. It is ?40.5″D x 20″W x 24″H and weighs 78 lbs.

Ainfox Shampoo Barber Backwash Chair

Buy on Amazon

Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash Unit

This chair from DIR has a reinforced solid steel frame with high-density memory foam and high-grade faux leather. Other features include remote-controlled electric leg rest, a tilting ceramic sink, and vacuum breakers. It is 48.75″D x 22″W x 38.75″H, weighs 250 lbs and DIR provides a one-year warranty.

Beauty Salon Shampoo Backwash Unit

Buy on Amazon

OmySalon Salon Shampoo Backwash Chair with Ceramic Bowl

A solid wood frame, a ceramic sink, and enhanced PVC leather for added waterproofing are some of the standout features. Additionally, you also get an adjustable footrest, a comfortable design, and easy assembly. It is 31.5″D x 25.9″W x 36.2″H.

OmySalon Salon Shampoo Backwash Chair with Ceramic Bowl

Buy on Amazon

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Unit

This compact design is ideal if you have limited space. It features a ceramic shampoo tilt bowl you can adjust along with double-reinforced saddle sticking, a reclining backrest, and a chrome sprayer with an anti-leakage sprayer base. It is 43″D x 36″W x 20″H.

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowl Backwash Unit

Buy on Amazon

BarberPub Backwash Ceramic Shampoo Bowl

A solid wood frame with high-elastic sponge and enhanced PVC leather with high-quality fiberglass make up some of the leading features. There is also a ceramic bowl with standard sprinklers, a streamlined ergonomic design, and a 1-year manufacturer warranty. It is 60.2″D x 36.2″W x 26.4″H and weighs 99 lbs.

BarberPub Backwash Ceramic Shampoo Bowl

Buy on Amazon

Dir Beauty Salon Full Body Massage Shampoo Backwash Unit

This other entry from DIR has a tilting ceramic sink along with remote-controlled electronics with full back, seat, and leg rest massage functions. The seat is high-grade faux leather with high-density memory foam and a reinforced solid steel frame. It is 74”D x 25”W x 39”H and weighs 225 lbs.

Dir Beauty Salon Full Body Massage Shampoo Backwash Unit

Buy on Amazon

ReligWan High-end semi-Lying Shampoo Bed, Barber Backwash Chair

If you are going for a high-end, luxury look this ReligWan chair delivers. The frame is made of solid wood and stainless steel and the bowl is light-glazed ceramic. Other features include leather, an ergonomic design, a pressurized shower hose, and a rubber headrest.

ReligWan High-end semi-Lying Shampoo Bed, Barber Backwash Chair

Buy on Amazon

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowls for Salons with Chair

The last chair is from Artist, and it provides some great features. This includes a ceramic bowl, enhanced PVC leather, spray hose with shower nozzle, vacuum breaker, and single lever hot/cold fixtures. It is 54″D x 24″W x 34″H

Artist Hand Shampoo Bowls for Salons with Chair,

Buy on Amazon

Guide to Choosing the Perfect Shampoo Bowl and Chair for Your Business

Whether you’re setting up a salon, barber shop, or simply enhancing your existing workspace, a shampoo bowl and chair are crucial components for providing top-notch hair care services. These tools aren’t just about aesthetics; they’re about offering an optimal experience to your clientele, especially those who rely on you for their professional appearance. Here’s what you should consider to ensure that your clients get the best experience:

Versatility and Flexibility : Adjustable Height : Cater to clients of all statures. An adjustable height feature ensures that both the stylist and the client have a comfortable experience. Reclining Capability : Not all hair treatments are the same. Chairs with reclining options let clients lay back, aiding in relaxation and ease during hair washes. Tilting Bowl : This innovation ensures that water and product runoff are directed away from the client’s face, enhancing the overall wash experience.

: Efficiency and Precision : Drain Hose : Preventing water spills is essential. An effective drain hose ensures a mess-free environment, safeguarding your business space from potential slip hazards. Spray Hose : A must-have for targeted rinsing. This tool reduces water wastage and ensures a thorough rinse.

: Comfort and Stability : Comfortable Chair : Especially during long treatments, a comfortable chair can be the difference between a one-time client and a repeat customer. Sturdy Base : Safety first! A robust base guarantees the chair won’t topple over, putting your client’s safety as a priority. Adjustable Headrest : For those long hair treatments or deep conditioning sessions, a headrest can boost client comfort.

: Maintenance : Easy to Clean : A clean salon represents professionalism. Opt for bowls and chairs made from materials that resist staining and can be wiped down quickly.

:

Incorporating these features will not only optimize your client’s experience but also streamline your service delivery. Remember, investing in high-quality equipment is an investment in your business’s reputation. Equip your workspace with the best, and you’ll soon see the benefits in client retention and satisfaction.

FAQs

Do shampoo bowls and chairs come fully assembled?

Most shampoo bowls and chairs require some assembly, but the process is usually straightforward and can be done with basic tools.

How do I choose the right shampoo bowl and chair for my salon?

Consider factors such as the size of your salon, the type of services you offer, and your budget when choosing a shampoo bowl and chair.

Can shampoo bowls and chairs be used for other salon services?

Yes, shampoo bowls and chairs can be used for a variety of salon services, including hair coloring and treatments.

How often should I clean my shampoo bowl and chair?

Shampoo bowls and chairs should be cleaned and disinfected after each use to ensure a hygienic salon environment.

Can shampoo bowls and chairs be adjusted for clients of different heights?

Yes, most shampoo bowls and chairs can be adjusted in height to accommodate clients of different sizes.

Do shampoo bowls and chairs come with a warranty?

Many shampoo bowls and chairs come with a manufacturer’s warranty, so be sure to check the product details before purchasing.

