What is Social Audio and How Can Your Small Business Use It?

The latest in social media products uses audio to communicate. Like audio messaging and conversation rooms. That’s the quick definition of social audio.

This is a great new way for small businesses to engage new prospects and develop a brand. Consumers are expecting the human element when they interact with a small business. And the pandemic has forced these platforms to become the new normal.

Here’s what you need to know about this latest social media innovation.

What are Social Audio Platforms?

Social audio integrates social media by adding premium audio experiences. Some of the social media sites that have launched have a built-in audience already.

Big players have jumped onboard. Facebook announced they are building tools to create audio snippets like Soundbites. Twitter has an audio conversation tool that includes up to 13 people at once.

The trend is important for marketing. The human voice is intimate and engaging. Still you need to watch for personal data concerns when you enter a room. The big names like Facebook tops many lists for collecting this info.

New Audio Social Platforms are Growing

These platforms are gaining in popularity. They’re poised to be the next big thing. Check out the available stats for an industry leader in this social connection space, Clubhouse.

And then read on to find out how you can use this technology to get to the next level by increasing your social media ROI.

How to Use Audio Social Media in Your Business

Understanding how to use these new social platforms is important. Here’s five methods and tools to build a much different experience in communication.

There are some big advantages for small businesses. They can use these tools to train people to dialog, communicate and present. It all adds up to more of the kind of engagement that drives sales and profits for yet another way of how to make money on social media.

Live Audio Rooms

Facebook offers one of these. You can select a time and invite speakers. You’re allowed 50 speakers but unlimited listeners. You need to be iOS users. Follow this link for more articles on other requirements.

This is a great way for small businesses to satisfy their marketing/engagement needs. Get connected with prospects from around the world. This innovation is designed to compete with Clubhouse.

Social Audio for Online Events

Clubhouse understands how a live conversation at an online event makes a difference. This drop in audio chat tool offers excellent audio quality. And you can deliver personalized messages during big events. It’s a great way to engage target market audiences.

Social Audio For Voice Messaging

This app acts like a voice only news feed. Listen to voice messages that expire. Great for small business owners that need current info. Stay abreast of the current requirements in your niche .

As A Radio Station

Build a community around music. Host a radio station through a social audio app. Talk freely as people listen. Stationhead integrates with Spotify and Apple Music.

For Audio Meetings

Small business owners looking for live conversations focusing on audio first take note. Slack huddles can have up to 50 participants. Users can turn on captions and screens. A great option for departments that need to brainstorm when facing deadlines. This is a great option when video marketing tools need a little extra push. Or when you’d rather go with the audio rather than the visual.

7 Best Social Audio Apps and Audio Social Media Platforms

A social audio app is a social media tool that uses audio to let users communicate with each other. A live audio conversation is only one element of these new social innovations. Following are a few of the top app choices with a current version of each.

1. Clubhouse

Get Clubhouse at the App Store and on Android too. This social audio platform provides roles for a moderator, speaker and listener. There are rules that cover certain topics. Like violating intellectual property rights.

The co founder of Clubhouse is Paul Davison. Rohan Seth is the other person who co founded the company. They are one of the biggest players in this quickly developing field.

2. Twitter Spaces

Twitter Spaces is an excellent way to have audio conversations. You need to be a Twitter user with an account on the social network to get started. Keep in mind that for the time being all these spaces or conversations are public. Like Tweets. Anyone can listen in whether they log into a Twitter account or not. Use this when text doesn’t meet your needs. And video is too personal.

3. Greenroom

Got a large audience? Users here can monetize by getting access to what’s called a creator fund. Create recordings of conversations for use later with this platform. Sign up with a Spotify account. Select topics in advance and be notified about future discussions. This is a good tool when you want to get notified about marketing topics. And trends that make a difference to your target market.

4. Facebook Live Audio Rooms

The number of people consuming through this social online tool has no limits. But only 50 speakers at a time have access to this space. With no cap on the listeners, this type of room challenges Clubhouse. Allowing people who are listening to react with live captions is another bonus.

5. Spoon.

This social media/audio option is available for Android and iOS. You don’t need to worry about monetizing with annoying banner ads. There’s technology here whereby users can provide digital gifts. Get original live podcasts and more tools and channels for marketing through engagement. This app draws in more people through recorded snippets.

6. Instagram Live Rooms

Attend virtual events with three other people. There are features for businesses here like Live Fund Raisers and Shopping.

The Live Camera option gives you access. You’ll be at the top of the screen until you add other creators. If you run into any issues, there’s a customer care page that can help.

7. Racket

Another one of the apps that gives you the ability to speak to people around the world. This platform is good for small businesses and marketing. Racket competes with industry leaders like Clubhouse with micro podcasts. Work by talking on your phone’s browser.

Remember, this is a quickly expanding field. For example, here’s a new tool that’s focusing on mentorship. Wisdom provides another great angle for entrepreneurs.

Navigating the World of Social Audio: Tips for Small Businesses

While social audio platforms present exciting opportunities for small businesses to engage with their audience in new ways, it’s essential to approach them strategically. Here are some tips to help you make the most of these platforms:

Understand Your Audience : Before diving into social audio, research your target audience’s preferences and habits on these platforms. Knowing their interests and behaviors will guide your content strategy.

: Before diving into social audio, research your target audience’s preferences and habits on these platforms. Knowing their interests and behaviors will guide your content strategy. Content Planning : Plan your audio content carefully. Consider hosting discussions, Q&A sessions, or interviews related to your industry or niche. Ensure your content aligns with your brand’s messaging and values.

: Plan your audio content carefully. Consider hosting discussions, Q&A sessions, or interviews related to your industry or niche. Ensure your content aligns with your brand’s messaging and values. Engage Actively : Social audio thrives on interaction. Encourage listeners to ask questions, share their thoughts, and participate in conversations. Engage with your audience actively to build a community around your brand.

: Social audio thrives on interaction. Encourage listeners to ask questions, share their thoughts, and participate in conversations. Engage with your audience actively to build a community around your brand. Consistency : Maintain a consistent schedule for your audio sessions. Whether it’s a weekly podcast or a monthly live event, consistency helps keep your audience engaged and informed about your upcoming content.

: Maintain a consistent schedule for your audio sessions. Whether it’s a weekly podcast or a monthly live event, consistency helps keep your audience engaged and informed about your upcoming content. Promote Your Sessions : Use other social media channels to promote your social audio sessions. Announce upcoming events, share highlights, and encourage followers to join your audio discussions.

: Use other social media channels to promote your social audio sessions. Announce upcoming events, share highlights, and encourage followers to join your audio discussions. Collaborate : Explore collaboration opportunities with influencers or experts in your industry. Partnering with well-known figures can help you reach a broader audience and establish credibility.

: Explore collaboration opportunities with influencers or experts in your industry. Partnering with well-known figures can help you reach a broader audience and establish credibility. Monitor Analytics : Most social audio platforms offer analytics tools. Keep an eye on metrics like listener engagement, session duration, and audience demographics. Use this data to refine your strategy.

: Most social audio platforms offer analytics tools. Keep an eye on metrics like listener engagement, session duration, and audience demographics. Use this data to refine your strategy. Stay Updated : The social audio landscape is evolving rapidly. Stay informed about new features and trends on these platforms to adapt your approach and take advantage of emerging opportunities.

: The social audio landscape is evolving rapidly. Stay informed about new features and trends on these platforms to adapt your approach and take advantage of emerging opportunities. Respect Privacy : Be mindful of privacy concerns. Avoid sharing sensitive or personal information during live sessions, and ensure you comply with platform-specific guidelines.

: Be mindful of privacy concerns. Avoid sharing sensitive or personal information during live sessions, and ensure you comply with platform-specific guidelines. Feedback and Improvement : Encourage feedback from your audience and use it to improve your content and delivery. Consider conducting surveys or polls to gather insights.

: Encourage feedback from your audience and use it to improve your content and delivery. Consider conducting surveys or polls to gather insights. Experiment and Innovate: Don’t be afraid to try new formats or ideas. Experiment with different types of content and formats to discover what resonates best with your audience.

Conclusion

The rise of social audio platforms presents a dynamic opportunity for small businesses to engage with their audience in innovative ways. These platforms offer a unique avenue to connect with customers, build communities, and enhance brand visibility. By understanding the nuances of social audio, creating compelling content, and actively participating in discussions, small businesses can harness the power of this evolving medium to strengthen their online presence, drive customer engagement, and stay at the forefront of the ever-changing digital landscape. As the world of social audio continues to evolve, staying informed, adapting to new trends, and maintaining an authentic and engaging presence will be key to reaping the benefits of this exciting communication channel.