105 Success Quotes to Help You Achieve Greatness

Whether you think you can or whether you think you can’t, you’re right! – Henry Ford, Ford Motor Company
I feel that luck is preparation meeting opportunity. ~ Oprah Winfrey, Philanthropist
Forget past mistakes. Forget failures. Forget everything except what you’re going to do now and do it. ~ William Durant, American Auto Industry Pioneer
Many of life’s failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up. ~ Thomas Edison, American Inventor
Business opportunities are like buses, there’s always another one coming. ~ Richard Branson, Virgin Group
Success usually comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it. ~ Henry David Thoreau, American Poet
None of us is as smart as all of us. ~ Ken Blanchard, The Ken Blanchard Companies
Success Quotes to Help You Keep it all Together
True leadership lies in guiding others to success–in ensuring that everyone is performing at their best, doing the work they are pledged to do and doing it well. ~ Bill Owens, American Photographer
Management is doing things right; leadership is doing the right things. ~ Peter Drucker, Author
Every time you have to speak, you are auditioning for leadership. ~ James Humes, Author
One of the tests of leadership is the ability to recognize a problem before it becomes an emergency. ~ Arnold Glasow, US Businessman
The single biggest way to impact an organization is to focus on leadership development. There is almost no limit to the potential of an organization that recruits good people, raises them up as leaders and continually develops them. ~ John Maxwell, Author
Becoming a leader is synonymous with becoming yourself. It is precisely that simple and it is also that difficult. ~ Warren Bennis, Author
The function of leadership is to produce more leaders, not more followers. ~ Ralph Nader, Political Activist
Before you are a leader, success is all about growing yourself. When you become a leader, success is all about growing others. ~ Jack Welch, General Electric
Success Quotes from Lessons Learned
On your journey towards greatness, there will be some stumbling blocks and failures along the way. These success quotes include insights to help you over those hurdles.
Its’ fine to celebrate success, but it’s more important to heed the lessons of failure. ~ Bill Gates, Microsoft
When you find an idea that you just can’t stop thinking about, that’s probably a good one to pursue. ~ Josh James, Omniture
Success depends on employees. For me knowing and connecting with my employees is very important. ~ Divine Ndhlukula, DDNS Security Operations Ltd
Make something people want, including making a company that people want to work for. ~ Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad
Be undeniably good. No marketing effort or social media buzzword can be a substitute for that. ~ Anthony Volodkin, Hype Machine
Always look for the fool in the deal. If you don’t find one, it’s you. ~ Mark Cuban, American Entrepreneur
If you hire only those people you understand, the company will never get people better than you are. Always remember that you often find outstanding people among those you don’t particularly like. ~ Soichiro Honda, Honda
If you define yourself by how you differ from the competition, you’re probably in trouble. ~ Omar Hamoui, AdMob
If you just work on stuff that you like and you’re passionate about, you don’t have to have a master plan with how things will play out. ~ Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook
Every time we launch a feature, people yell at us. ~ Angelo Sotira, deviantART
Be courageous – Look for opportunities to put your hand up and have a go. Back yourself. ~ Gail Kelly, Westpac
Don’t take too much advice. Most people who have a lot of advice to give — with a few exceptions — generalize whatever they did. Don’t over-analyze everything. I myself have been guilty of over-thinking problems. Just build things and find out if they work. ~ Ben Silbermann, Pinterest
Chase the vision, not the money, the money will end up following you. ~ Tony Hsieh, Zappos
Your most unhappy customers are your greatest source of learning. ~ Bill Gates, Microsoft
Make every detail perfect and limit the number of details to perfect.” ~ Jack Dorsey, Twitter
There is no greater thing you can do with your life and your work than follow your passions – in a way that serves the world and you. ~ Richard Branson, Virgin Group
Get five or six of your smartest friends in a room and ask them to rate your idea. ~ Mark Pincus, Zynga
Your employees come first. And if you treat your employees right, guess what? Your customers come back, and that makes your shareholders happy. Start with employees and the rest follows from that. ~ Herb Kelleher, Southwest Airlines
If you are not embarrassed by the first version of your product, you’ve launched too late. ~ Reid Hoffman, LinkedIn
Your time is limited, so don’t waste it living someone else’s life. ~ Steve Jobs, Apple
Always deliver more than expected. ~ Larry Page, Google
What do you need to start a business? Three simple things: know your product better than anyone, know your customer, and have a burning desire to succeed. ~ Dave Thomas, Wendy’s
Always think outside the box and embrace opportunities that appear, wherever they might be. ~ Lakshmi Mittal, ArcelorMittal
Get big quietly, so you don’t tip off potential competitors. ~ Chris Dixon, Andreessen Horowitz
Inspirational Quotes from those that Have Been There
Reading the right words can go a long way in lifting your spirits. If you fancy your chances in the ever changing world of entrepreneurship, these success quotes can inspire you to great new heights.
Entrepreneur is someone who has a vision for something and a want to create. ~ David Karp, Tumblr
In the end, a vision without the ability to execute it is probably a hallucination. ~ Steve Case, AOL
Empower yourself and realize the importance of contributing to the world by living your talent. Work on what you love. You are responsible for the talent that has been entrusted to you. ~ Catharina Bruns, WorkIsNotaJob
It’s not about ideas. It’s about making ideas happen. ~ Scott Belsky, Behance
I don’t look to jump over 7-foot bars — I look for 1-foot bars that I can step over. ~ Warren Buffett, American Business Magnate
The important thing is not being afraid to take a chance. Remember, the greatest failure is to not try. Once you find something you love to do, be the best at doing it. ~ Debbi Fields, Mrs. Fields Cookies
Don’t let others convince you that the idea is good when your gut tells you it’s bad. ~ Kevin Rose, Digg
Everything started as nothing. ~ Ben Weissenstein, The Entitled Group
Risk more than others think is safe. Dream more than others think is practical. ~ Howard Schultz, Starbucks
Don’t be afraid to assert yourself, have confidence in your abilities and don’t let the bastards get you down. ~ Michael Bloomberg, Bloomberg L.P.
Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve. ~ Mary Kay Ash, Mary Kay Cosmetics
You have to see failure as the beginning and the middle, but never entertain it as an end. ~ Jessica Herrin, Stella & Dot
The only thing worse than starting something and failing… is not starting something. ~ Seth Godin, Squidoo
When you are building a startup, it’s difficult. Particularly, a startup that is expanding at the rate of Tinder. You have to give 100%, and you have to be committed. Solving the problem has to be personal or else you’re going to disintegrate. ~ Sean Rad, Tinder, Inc.
If we tried to think of a good idea, we wouldn’t have been able to think of a good idea. You just have to find the solution for a problem in your own life. ~ Brian Chesky, Airbnb
I cannot give you the formula for success, but I can give you the formula for failure, which is: Try to please everybody. ~ Herbert Swope, American Journalist
Outstanding leaders go out of their way to boost the self-esteem of their personnel. If people believe in themselves, it’s amazing what they can accomplish. ~ Sam Walton, Walmart
If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader. ~ John Quincy Adams, 6th President of the United States
Great leaders are willing to sacrifice the numbers to save the people. Poor leaders sacrifice the people to save the numbers. ~ Simon Sinek, Author
Management is focusing on getting someone to get a result. Leadership is producing a standard in someone that when you’re gone, they will live by to produce higher level results consistently. ~ Tony Robbins, Life Coach
Leadership does not always wear the harness of compromise. ~ Woodrow Wilson, American Politician
Leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality. ~ Warren Bennis, American Scholar
Don’t find fault, find a remedy. ~ Henry Ford, Ford Motor Company
Leadership is knowing when to lean on others and let them step up and shine. ~ Michelle Peluso, Gilt
Conclusion
In the pursuit of success, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. It’s a blend of hard work, determination, motivation, and good ideas that propels individuals forward. Often, the wisdom of those who have already walked the path to success can serve as a guiding light on your own journey.
These motivational success quotes offer valuable insights and inspiration. They remind us that success isn’t merely handed out; it’s earned through dedication, innovation, and resilience. Each quote encapsulates a different facet of the road to success, whether it’s the importance of perseverance, the significance of passion, or the wisdom of learning from failure.
Leadership, too, plays a pivotal role in the journey to success. Effective leadership isn’t just about personal achievement; it’s about empowering others to thrive. These quotes underscore the idea that true leadership involves lifting others up and fostering their growth.
Additionally, these quotes serve as a reminder that success is often a result of taking risks, pursuing passions, and pushing boundaries. They encourage us to stay focused on our goals, embrace failure as a stepping stone to success, and remain adaptable in an ever-changing world.
Ultimately, these success quotes are more than just words; they are guiding principles that can motivate and empower you to reach new heights. As you navigate your own path to success, remember the lessons shared by those who have already walked that road – because success, in the end, is not just about the destination but the journey itself.
