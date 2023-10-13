Managing the Double-Edged Sword of Teaser Emails

I want you to look at these two emails below and decide for yourself which one is better.

Barring the fact that anything to do with drugs gets people’s interest, there is more zing in the Priceonomics (on the left) email than SearchSOA. Now, let’s understand why.

It is a teaser through and through. It is brief and gives you no inkling about what could be in the article as opposed to SearchSOA’s email, which gives away a little too much information. It uses an image (best way to get more brownie points). It has a single core message so you don’t have too many messages vying for your attention. And lastly but most importantly, it has a killer headline.

Now, let us understand in detail how to send out awesome single email teasers like Priceonomics …

It All Starts with the Subject Line

A few days ago, I ordered a handbag for my sister from Vera Bradley. And now I am receiving email newsletters from them almost daily. Here are some of their email subject lines and I can’t make heads or tails out of most of them:

Here, There, Anywhere

Late-night craving? You are in for a treat!

Pretty as can be…

Your subject line can either make or break your email campaign. Too short and you come across as lazy; too long and you come across as boring; too revealing and you drive away the need to click; too mysterious and you come across as abstract; too funny and you come across as cheeky – there isn’t an easy way to master the art of writing great subject lines.

You can take cue from listicle websites like Makeuseof and Buzzfeed and learn how to write killer subject lines for teaser mails. Here are a few examples of headlines from these two sites:

2 Chrome Extensions Are All You Need to Manage All Your Cloud Storage

3D Printing Scams: How Con Men Leverage New Technology

Are You A Bagel Or A Doughnut?

All these headlines have a suspense value and are click-inducing. They are ‘there’ but not ‘completely there’; for instance, you know they are talking about Chrome Extensions but they leave you wondering which ones will help you manage cloud storage.

In case, they had used the headline “All You Need to Manage All Your Cloud Storage” you would think it was one of those articles that summed up cloud management strategies and not open it. But they knew the combination of quick Chrome extensions and cloud storage will work wonders, and they used it to their advantage. So don’t leave out the important parts from your subject line, even if it gets a bit longer.

Here’s another interesting read on subject lines.

Last but not the least, include teaser text that acts as the snippet of your email instead of using the regular text – Having trouble viewing this email? Click here to view in browser window. Many times, this text can’t be seen in the email but is visible just below your subject line in the email preview area, and it makes you look bad. Here’s an interesting article on pre-headers.

Over to You

So, I just described what I think is the best way to handle the double-edged sword of teaser emails.

Did I miss out on any important aspects of creating or managing them? What are your views and experiences with teaser emails? Have you used them before and more importantly, have they worked for you? I hope to hear from you with your opinions and views in the comments.