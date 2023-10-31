The SBA Launches its 10th Annual National Veterans Small Business Week

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) launches its 10th annual National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) from October 30 to November 3.

Administrator Isabel Guzman, the chief representative of the SBA and a pivotal figure in President Biden’s Cabinet overseeing America’s 33 million small enterprises, spotlighted the SBA’s continuous efforts to uplift the almost two million small businesses run by veterans and military spouses.

Events, both virtual and on-site, are scheduled throughout the week, featuring various narratives of veteran entrepreneurs and showcasing SBA’s consistent support to this group. Subjects range from transition assistance, entrepreneurial coaching, government contracts, and disaster assistance to much-needed access to capital. Presently, approximately 100 virtual events are scheduled, all of which are free and open to the public. A detailed calendar and registration information can be found at sba.gov/nvsbw.

Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

“For the last 10 years, the SBA has celebrated National Veterans Small Business Week to honor and highlight America’s nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have served our nation heroically in the military and now as leaders of their local communities,” stated Administrator Guzman. She further emphasized that the Biden-Harris Administration is unwavering in its commitment to veteran support, with the SBA playing a crucial role in facilitating veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses toward achieving the American dream via business ownership.

The administration hasn’t limited its support to only veteran business owners. Recently, the Biden-Harris Administration declared an executive order specifically focused on assisting military spouses in their business endeavors. The SBA will ensure these spouses receive the necessary resources, capital, and specialized support.

In the past year alone, the SBA has initiated pivotal changes to serve veteran and military spouse business owners better:

The SBA Veteran Business Certification program was launched, enhancing federal contracting opportunities for service-disabled veteran businesses.

was launched, enhancing federal contracting opportunities for service-disabled veteran businesses. The Veteran Business Outreach Center (VBOC) program witnessed an expansion, growing from 22 to 28 centers nationwide.

witnessed an expansion, growing from 22 to 28 centers nationwide. A loan program overhaul was implemented to increase capital accessibility for veteran businesses.

was implemented to increase capital accessibility for veteran businesses. A novel Military Spouse Pathway to Business training program was introduced, targeting military spouses embarking on their entrepreneurial journeys.

These veteran-led businesses are not just numbers but significant contributors to the U.S. economy, offering employment to over five million Americans and generating a whopping $1.3 trillion in sales.

Small Business Deals

For further details about the National Veterans Small Business Week, including upcoming events, visit sba.gov/nvsbw. Engage in the online discourse using the hashtag #NVSBW23.