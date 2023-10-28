TikTok’s “Out of Phone” Goes Beyond Digital

TikTok has unveiled its latest innovation, “Out of Phone” to redefine marketing strategies for small businesses. With this initiative, the TikTok experience isn’t confined to your mobile screen anymore; it breaks free and enters the physical realm, reaching out to audiences through billboards, cinemas, retail outlets, restaurants, and various other venues.

The Potential for Small Business Owners

For small business owners, this is a monumental opportunity. The traditional barriers that prevented them from leveraging the massive reach of out-of-home advertising are poised to crumble.

Imagine a local café that starts a unique campaign on TikTok. As the campaign gains traction and resonates with the online community, its visibility doesn’t just end online. With “Out of Phone: Billboard,” the café’s campaign can be amplified on billboards, offering exponential exposure. The ripple effect can usher in a broader customer base and increase footfall.

Cinema Screenings: TikTok’s Next Frontier

The moviegoing experience is set to transform, too. Before the main screening, audiences can now relish a slice of TikTok’s best content with “Out of Phone: Cinema.” For small-scale film producers or local businesses in the entertainment sector, this offers a unique advertising platform to engage potential customers in a setting where they are already relaxed and receptive.

Diverse Venues, Tailored Content

The beauty of “Out of Phone” lies in its versatility. Be it bars, airports, or gas stations, TikTok content can seamlessly integrate, ensuring brands and businesses remain at the forefront of consumer consciousness. Regularly updating content ensures freshness and relevance, keeping engagement levels high.

Dan Page, Global Head of Distribution, New Screens, TikTok, envisions a world where TikTok permeates every facet of daily life. He says, “With Out of Phone, we’re taking TikTok beyond the palm of our hands and into everyday life. From billboards to restaurants, gas stations to airports, we are on a mission to create endless ways for our community to experience the joy and creativity of TikTok.”

Strategic Alliances Galore

A host of partners, such as Adomni, DIVE Billboards, GSTV, and many more, have jumped on the “Out of Phone” bandwagon. Through these collaborations, the reach of TikTok content is getting broader, providing small business brands with unparalleled opportunities to tap into new audience segments.

TikTok’s “Out of Phone” isn’t merely an advertising strategy; it’s an evolution, a bridge that connects the digital and physical worlds. For small business owners, it’s a call to innovate, to harness this new tool, and to carve a niche in an increasingly competitive market. As the boundaries between the online and offline blur, the future looks promising, with endless creative possibilities waiting to be explored.