23 Vacation Out of Office Message Examples

Are you going on vacation and need to set up an out of office message? Not sure what to say? In this blog post, we will take you through some amazing vacation out of office message examples so you can mark them off your to-do list if you need to make some.

We will also provide communication tips and examples of each type of away message so that you can create the perfect out of office email for your needs.

What Is a Professional Out of Office Message?

A professional out of office message, or OOO message for short, are autoresponder email messages that reply to incoming emails. They tell the sender that you are away from your desk and have limited access or no access for a specified period of time.

This action lets them know that you will be unable to respond in a timely manner and then guides the recipient in the right direction.

Out of office messages can vary in length and tone, depending on the situation. For example, if you’re going on vacation for two weeks, you may want to greet the email sender with a lighthearted response.

Why is an Out of Office Message Important?

When you’re away from the office, it’s important to let your coworkers and clients know that you won’t be available for a certain period of time. By leaving an out of office message, you can ensure that people don’t expect you to respond to their emails in the short term.

Here are five reasons why you should leave an out of office vacation message:

It sets expectations: People will know when they can expect a response from you so that they won't be left hanging.

It's courteous and professional: An OOO message is a polite way to let people know that you're away and won't be able to respond right away.

You can provide contact information: You can include contact information for someone else who can cover for you in your absence. This is especially helpful if it's an urgent matter.

What Should You Include in an Out of Office Vacation Message?

When crafting an out of office vacation message, there are a few key elements that should be included to stay professional and courteous.

Here are six key elements to include in your out of office message:

Element Description A short explanation Let people know why you’re away by leaving an office message, such as “I am on vacation until X date.” Exact dates Include the exact timeline of when you will leave and get back in your automatic replies. Alternative contact information Include contact information for someone else who can help while you’re away. Always get approval before sharing personal contact information. A reason The recipient should know the general reason for your absence and when you will return. A closing line Include a line in your automatic replies to wish the recipient a pleasant day or week for personalization. A polite sign-off Terms such as “Warm Regards,” “Kindest Regards,” or “Thank You” are good sign-offs to remain professional while adding a personal touch to your out of office message.

There are also a few good rules of thumb about what not to include or do in your out of office message, such as being overly casual or making your messages too lengthy.

Also, refrain from including too many personal details. Your recipients don’t want to know about that painkiller you are sipping in the Caribbean when they are sweating a deadline and weathering a blizzard going home. Even worse, too many details can be a security concern.

Lastly, it is time-consuming to catch up on phone calls, projects and emails when you get back to work. Therefore, try not to set expectations that you’ll be able to respond to all your missed messages right away.

Now that you know all about what an out of office message is and what it should and shouldn’t include, let’s take a look at some different types and examples, starting with simple OOO messages.

Simple Out of Office Message Examples

If you’re looking for a simple, straightforward out of office reply, these examples can be adapted to fit your needs.

Thank you for your email message. I’m currently out of the office from (start date) and will be back at (return date). During this time, I will have limited email access. For immediate assistance, please contact me on my cell phone at (your phone #). Best Regards, (Your Name). Thank you for your message, and I apologize that I missed you. I will be away from the office until (return date) for (general reason). If you require immediate help, please contact (colleague) at (colleague’s contact information). Otherwise, I’ll get back to you as soon as possible after I get back. Sincerely, (Your Name). I’m away from my office attending (conference name) until (return date). For instance, you could say, “I am out away from work attending the 20XX International Engineering conference in Phoenix, Arizona.” For urgent matters, please contact (colleague’s name /email/phone). (Your name) I’m currently on vacation from (start date) until (end-date). During this time, I will have limited access to email. If you need immediate assistance, please contact my colleague, (name), at (name of colleague/colleague’s email/ contact info). Thank you for your message, and have a great day! Your Name.

Out of Office Messages to Generate Leads

OOO messages also present a unique opportunity for lead generation. So, if you’re looking to create leads while you’re away, here are some effective examples.

Thank you for your email message. I’m currently away from the workplace from (start date) and will be back at (return date). In the meantime, our team has put together some helpful information on (topic) that you might find useful. Click here to check it out! Best Regards, (Your Name). Thank you for your message, and I apologize that I missed you. I will be away from the office until (return date) for (general reason). In the meantime, feel free to take a look at our blog for helpful tips and tricks on (topic). I’ll get back to you after I return. Sincerely, (Your name). I’m away from the workplace for (general reason) until (return date). In the meantime, why not check out our latest ebook on (topic)? It’s packed with valuable advice that can help you get ahead. Click here to learn more. (Your name). I’m currently on vacation from (date) until (date). During this time, I will have limited access to email. In the meantime, check out our latest webinar on (topic). It’s full of insightful tips that can help you reach your goals. Click here to get started. (Your Name).

Networking Out of Office Messages

If you want to connect with people while away, try these OOO message examples to boost your reach.

I hope this email finds you well. I’m currently away from (start date) and will be back at (return date). In the meantime, please feel free to contact me on LinkedIn or Twitter to stay connected. Best Regards, (Your Name). Thank you for your message, and I apologize that I missed you. I will be away from the workplace until (return date) for (general reason). In the meantime, why don’t you follow me on Twitter or connect with me on LinkedIn? You can find my contact info below. I’ll get back to you after I return. Sincerely, (Your Name) I’m out of the office for (general reason) until (return date). During this time, please feel free to follow me on Twitter or connect with me on LinkedIn. I post regularly about topics related to (topic), and I’d love to hear your thoughts. (Your Name)

Social Media Out of Office Messages

If you’re planning on being away from social media for a while and don’t want to miss out on any potential leads or conversations, here are some OOO email replies you can use.

Greetings! I’m currently away from work from (start date) and will be back at (return date). In the meantime, please feel free to follow me on Twitter or connect with me on LinkedIn. I post regularly about (topic) and would love to hear your thoughts. Best Regards, (Your Name). Thanks for visiting my page! I’m currently taking off work from (start date) and will be back at (return date). I will be checking my email whenever possible and will try to respond to your email message promptly. In the meantime, follow me on Instagram, where I post daily updates. Best Regards, (Your Name). Hey there! I apologize that I missed you. I will be away from the office until (return date) for (general reason). In the meantime, follow me on Twitter and Instagram to stay up to date with my posts, or check out my LinkedIn page for more info. Thanks for getting in touch! I’m off work from (start date) and will be back at (return date). During this time, I won’t be active on social media. For updates, please subscribe to my email list here: (link). Warm Regards, (Your Name).

Out of Office Email Examples for Holidays

We all enjoy a break to celebrate the holidays, and here are some OOO message examples that you can use while you’re away. Tip: Be sure to add some holiday cheer whenever relevant by starting off your office response with a warm holiday greeting in the email subject line, introduction or parting note.

Thank you for your email. I’m out of the office for the holidays on the following (dates). I’ll respond to your email as soon as I can upon my return. If you require immediate attention, please contact (colleague) at (colleague’s name /email/phone). Wishing you and yours a joyous holiday, (Your Name). Hello, and thank you so much for your note! If you’re getting this reply, it means I’m out recharging my batteries so that I can come back to work with new and wonderful ideas for everyone! The holidays are not about scoping out an email account, so I won’t be checking them. Look for me to reply to your note as soon as possible after I return on (date). Sending awesome vibes from me to you and yours for a happy 20XX, (Your Name). Happy holidays! I’m out of the office from (date) to (date). In the meantime, follow me on Twitter or connect with me on LinkedIn. You can find my contact info below. I look forward to reading your input when I return. Sincerely, (Your Name). Hey there, and thanks for writing! I’m currently out of the office for the holidays. While I won’t be quite as far as the North Pole, I will still be completely disconnected from tech until I get. Look for me to respond to your note once I get back to work on (date). While you wait for my return, here’s something for you: (Include an ebook, worksheet, video, article, or something else that’s interesting or helpful tool). Have a happy holiday season and an epic New Year. (Your Name).

Funny Out of Office Messages

Are you feeling adventurous? Try one of these funny OOO messages when you’re away from the office for a while. Note that these funny messages typically call for a certain culture in your work environment. So, if your workplace frowns on a funny out of office reply, it’s best to err on the side of caution when it comes to your auto-reply messages.

Well, I was planning on being in the office today, but then I remembered it’s (holiday/day off). So here I am, out of office and ready for a break! Chat with you on (date)! (Your Name). Attention: Outta Office!! Don’t worry – this isn’t goodbye forever, just a much-needed break from the office. I’ll be back soon on (date) and will respond to your message as soon as possible. Don’t worry, I’m only out of the office for a few days – it’s not like a permanent vacation or anything! But until I get back, here’s a puppy photo for good measure. (Your Name). Who said vacations were all work and no play? I’m out of the office for a few days, but don’t worry – I’ll be back soon on (date) and will answer your message ASAP. But in the meantime, let’s all take a break and watch some cat videos! (Your Name).

How Do You Put a Vacation Message in Your Email?

Setting up an autoresponder for incoming messages is effortless! All you need to do is find the ‘vacation responder’ option in the settings of your email platform. You can then enter your start and end dates, along with a personalized message. If you’re using Gmail, you can find the vacation responder option by clicking ‘Settings > Vacation Responder.’ You can then enter your desired dates and message. Don’t forget to hit ‘save’ when you’re done!

Once activated, your vacation responder will automatically send a reply whenever someone emails you. This will let your contacts know that you’re away from the office and when to expect a reply from you.

Should You Mention Vacation In Your Autoresponder Email Message?

Yes, you should definitely mention vacation in your out of office email. It’s important to let people know that you’ll be away from the office for an extended period. This way, they’re aware that their emails won’t get a response right away and that you’ll reply once you return. Also, your business associates need to know the specifics of your business trip, including when and where you’re traveling to. This can help them understand the urgency of their emails and that a response may take longer than usual.

Once you’ve set up your out of office message, don’t forget to update it once you return! This way, everyone knows you’re back in the office and can expect a prompt response.

Thanks for reading about these vacation OOO message examples. They can easily be tweaked to send an auto-reply from anything to sick leave and medical leave to maternity leave and annual leave and more.

Happy time away!

