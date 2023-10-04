If you own a business that employs people, you’ve got to assume a wide range of responsibilities. A lot of those responsibilities are pretty obvious, like conducting payroll or fulfilling new tax requirements.

Yet every so often, an employee will come to you asking for something that might seem a bit less straight-forward — such as the provision of evidence of employment to help them secure a bank loan or snag a new tenancy.

But this sort of request is actually a lot more common than you might think. And when it happens, the easiest way to help out is to issue a Verification of Employment (VoE) letter.

What is a Verification of Employment Letter?

A VoE letter is a short document that an employee can use to prove they are currently employed at a particular company. Banks and mortgage companies will often request potential borrowers to produce a VoE letter before they agree to offering a loan, and landlords will usually ask for a similar reference before letting a property out.

At the end of the day, lending institutions and other agencies ask for VoE letters to prove the individual in question is on top of their finances or will be in a position to make regular payments to repay a debt obligation. If you employee foreign nationals, a VoE letter could also be a crucial visa requirement.

Bearing that in mind, chances are most of your employees will need to ask for a VoE letter as some point over the course of their work. It’s not something individuals need very often, but it isn’t a rare request. What’s more, it can be a very important request.

As an employer, you aren’t legally obliged to issue a VoE letter in most situations. Various states have different rules relating to when and how these references are issued. That being said, these rules are generally quite similar – and it will only take a few minutes out of your day in order to write one.

What Information is Included in a Verification of Employment Letter?

A VoE letter isn’t an ordinary, long-winded employment reference. The organizations requesting a VoE letter typically only want employers to confirm a few of the key facts relating to an individual’s employment. These include: the date employment began, the individual’s name and title, their salary and how often they are paid and whether the employee is part-time or full-time.

The letter itself follows the style of an ordinary business-style letter – but if you’d like to see an example or two, there are plenty of websites that offer easy-to-use templates. If your business has official stationary, this is a good time to use it – and you should generally include business contact details in case the ultimate recipient of the VoE letter has further questions concerning the letter.

You should also seal the envelope before issuing it to your employee.

It might not seem like much, but VoE letters can make a world of difference to an employee’s personal life. That’s why authorship of these letters is a relatively crucial admin task that comes hand-in-hand with taking on staff.

Providing a Verification of Employment (VoE) Letter: A Step-by-Step Guide

If you own a business that employs people, you’ve got to assume a wide range of responsibilities, including some that might seem less straightforward. One of these responsibilities is providing a Verification of Employment (VoE) letter when requested by your employees. Below is a step-by-step guide on how to issue a VoE letter:

Understand the Request: When an employee comes to you requesting a VoE letter, understand the purpose behind it. Typically, it’s needed for financial purposes like securing a bank loan or renting a property. Additionally, if you employ foreign nationals, a VoE letter could be a crucial visa requirement.

Legal Obligations: In most situations, you aren’t legally obliged to issue a VoE letter. However, it’s a common and important request. Familiarize yourself with your state’s rules regarding VoE letters, as they may vary slightly, but the process is generally straightforward.

Gather Necessary Information: A VoE letter is concise and includes key employment details. Ensure you have the following information ready:

The date the employee’s employment began.

The employee’s full name and job title.

Details about their salary and how often they are paid.

Clarify whether the employee is part-time or full-time.

Format the Letter: Create the VoE letter following the style of an ordinary business letter. If your business has official stationery, use it for a professional touch. Include your business contact details in case the recipient has further questions.

Seal and Deliver: Once the VoE letter is prepared, seal it in an envelope and provide it to your employee. Ensure that the letter is appropriately addressed to the requesting institution, whether it’s a bank, landlord, or government agency.

Tips for Handling Verification of Employment Requests Efficiently

Dealing with Verification of Employment (VoE) requests can be made more efficient by following these tips:

Establish a Standard Procedure: Create a standardized process within your organization for handling VoE requests. This ensures consistency and streamlines the issuance of letters when needed.

Designate a Point of Contact: Appoint a specific individual or department responsible for managing VoE requests. Having a dedicated point of contact can expedite the process and reduce confusion.

Educate Your Employees: Make sure your employees are aware of the VoE request procedure. Encourage them to provide ample notice when requesting a letter to ensure you have enough time to prepare it.

Use Templates: Consider using pre-made VoE letter templates to save time and maintain a consistent format. Customizing these templates with the required employee information can make the process quicker.

Keep Records: Maintain records of all VoE letters issued, including the date, recipient, and purpose. This documentation can be useful for future reference or in case of any disputes.

Set Realistic Timelines: Communicate realistic timelines to your employees for when they can expect to receive their VoE letters. Setting expectations can help reduce stress and uncertainty.

Verify Requests: Ensure that VoE requests are legitimate by confirming the identity of the requester and the purpose of the letter. This precaution protects your business from potential misuse of the letter.

Stay Informed: Stay updated on any changes in state or federal regulations related to VoE letters to ensure compliance with legal requirements.

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Issuing Verification of Employment Letters

When handling Verification of Employment (VoE) requests, it’s essential to be aware of potential pitfalls and mistakes that can occur in the process. Avoid these common errors to ensure your VoE letters are accurate and effective:

Inaccurate Information: Double-check all the information included in the VoE letter, such as employment dates, job titles, and salary details. Inaccuracies can lead to misunderstandings or even financial issues for the employee.

Failure to Verify Requests: Don't issue VoE letters without confirming the legitimacy of the request. Verify the identity of the requester and ensure the purpose aligns with the intended use of the letter.

Ignoring Privacy Regulations: Be mindful of data privacy laws, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in Europe or the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the United States. Only include necessary information in the VoE letter and obtain consent from the employee when required.

Delaying Responses: Timeliness is crucial when responding to VoE requests. Delays can inconvenience your employees and potentially harm their financial or housing opportunities. Establish a process that ensures prompt responses.

Lack of Consistency: Maintain a consistent format and wording in your VoE letters. Using different language or formats for different requests can lead to confusion and may raise questions about the authenticity of the letter.

Failing to Document Requests: Keep records of all VoE requests and issued letters. Failing to do so may result in difficulties tracking requests, potentially causing issues down the line.

Not Informing Employees: Ensure your employees are aware of the purpose of the VoE letter and where to request it. Lack of information can lead to misunderstandings or missed opportunities.

Not Tailoring Letters: Customize the VoE letters to suit the specific request when necessary. Some institutions may have unique requirements, and a one-size-fits-all approach may not be sufficient.

Ignoring Legal Requirements: Familiarize yourself with local and national laws regarding VoE letters. Some jurisdictions may have specific rules or restrictions that must be followed.

Conclusion

In navigating the responsibilities that come with running a business, issuing Verification of Employment (VoE) letters may seem like a minor administrative task. However, as we’ve explored, these seemingly routine documents can have a profound impact on the lives of your employees. Timely and accurate VoE letters can open doors to financial opportunities and secure housing arrangements, while mishandling them can lead to confusion, delays, and missed chances.

By establishing clear procedures, staying informed about regulations, and avoiding common mistakes, you can ensure that your organization efficiently meets the VoE requests of your employees. In doing so, you not only fulfill a crucial administrative duty but also contribute to the financial well-being and peace of mind of those who make your business thrive. Remember, in the realm of employment verification, attention to detail and a commitment to accuracy can make a world of difference.