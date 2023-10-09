Eye-Opening Video Marketing Statistics Every Business Owner Should Know

What do the latest video marketing statistics tell you about growing your small business? The answers will surprise you. 92% of marketers say that videos are an important part of their marketing strategies, and 88% of them accept that videos offer them a positive return on investment (ROI).

If you want to use video content as a marketing tool, we have collected key video marketing statistics below to help you make informed decisions.

The Rise of Video Marketing

So why video marketing? Firstly, videos are more engaging and easier to digest than text documents. So people prefer watching a quick video over reading text. Plus, you can easily share videos on social media, helping you reach a broader audience to boost visibility and improve sales.

Consequently, small businesses are increasingly adopting videos as a marketing tool to grow. The following stats prove the point.

Video Marketing Statistics: A General Overview

Video marketing is increasing. According to Wyzowl research, 91% of small businesses will use video as a marketing tool in 2023.

Videos can be a game-changer for small businesses. They capture attention and explain products or services quickly. Videos are also shareable, helping to spread your brand message. Plus, they can boost website traffic, extend visitors’ time on your site, and drive sales. It’s a versatile tool for any marketing strategy.

According to a survey, 78% of respondents see more website traffic, and 83% of respondents find that the average time on their websites has increased after using videos.

The Power of Video Marketing

Using videos can boost small businesses’ visibility and sales. The following stats from Renderforest prove the point.

83% of respondents generated new leads with videos.

44% of users generated sales using videos

Moreover, 93% of brands get new customers due to a video posted on social media.

For small businesses, video marketing can effectively drive both visibility and sales.

Understanding Your Audience: Key Video Marketing Stats

Understanding your audience helps tailor your video content to their needs and interests. This increases engagement, boosts conversion rates, and makes marketing efforts more effective and targeted.

Check the following video marketing statistics to learn how people consume video content.

Video Consumption Habits

According to HubSpot research:

People watch, on average, 17 hours of online video content weekly.

66% of people have watched videos to learn more about a product or a brand.

Around 33% of people watch videos to relax and unwind.

36% of people like videos of 1-3 minutes, and 27% of viewers like videos of 4-6 minutes.

According to the Wyzowl research, 96% of users have viewed an explainer video to learn about a product/service. What’s more, 89% of people say that watching a video has convinced them to purchase a product/service.

Yes, your audience wants you to create more videos. The Wyzowl research reports that 91% of people want to view more online brand videos.

So, if you’re a small business, focus on video marketing to engage your audience and boost sales. Keep videos short and to the point to maximize your video marketing success.

Demographics and Video Marketing

In a 2022 global consumer survey , respondents reported viewing an average of 19 hours of online video content weekly.

As of October 2022, more than 40% of U.S. users said they watch online videos daily. Among users aged 18 to 34, the daily viewing rate was 53%.

Due mainly to smartphones and mobile devices, over 75% of U.S. adults watch up to two hours of short-form digital videos daily.

69% of U.S. consumers prioritize authenticity and relatability over high-quality video and audio in marketing videos.

People are viewing online videos more than ever, especially young adults. They often use smartphones and prefer short videos.

Interestingly, most viewers value genuine and relatable content over high-quality production. You should tap into this trend by creating authentic video content to engage their audience.

Video Marketing Platforms

Picking the right platform for video marketing is crucial. It ensures you reach your target audience effectively. The right platform can maximize engagement, ROI, and sales. The following are critical stats on video marketing platforms.

Social Media Video Marketing Statistics

According to the Wyzowl research, 51% of people are likelier to share a video with their friends/followers than any other type of content. Incorporating online videos in your social media posts can boost the reach of your posts.

Which social media platforms do marketers use to share videos? The Wyzowl research reports that 86% of marketers share videos on Facebook, 79% of them share on LinkedIn, and 54% of them share videos on X (formerly Twitter).

Here are other video channels marketers use, as found in the Wyzowl research:

Instagram (79%)

Webinar (60%)

TikTok (35%)

Snapchat (13%)

When it comes to using live video content, only 36% of marketers have employed ‘live’ video content, such as live streams on social media platforms.

Which social media marketing channel is most effective for online video consumption for your audience?

According to the Wyzowl research, 69% of marketers find LinkedIn the most effective channel for video marketing. And Facebook has been rated by 59% of marketers as the most effective channel for video marketing.

49% of marketers found webinars the most effective channel for video marketing, 27% of them rated TikTok as the most effective platform, and only 24% found X the most effective channel for video marketing.

Each platform has its perks. Your best choice depends on your target audience and what you aim to achieve.

YouTube Video Marketing Stats

The Wyzowl research finds that 90% of marketers use YouTube in their video marketing. And 78% of marketers rate YouTube as the most effective video marketing channel.

YouTube is a massive platform with a broad audience reach. Ignoring it means missing out on a key channel that can drive engagement, brand awareness, and sales for your video marketing efforts.

Video Marketers’ Strategies and Challenges

Knowing statistics on the types of video content successful marketers create and the challenges they face can help you make informed decisions. You can identify what works and avoid common pitfalls, optimizing your strategy for better results.

Tactics Used by Successful Video Marketers

What type of video content do successful video marketers produce? According to Wyzowl research, 71% of marketers create social media videos. And 70% of marketers make explainer videos.

The following are other types of videos companies create, as found in the Wyzowl research:

Presentation videos (50%)

Testimonial videos (46%)

Video ads (46%)

Teaser videos (42%)

Sales videos (40%)

Here are some crucial findings from a Biteable survey to improve the success of your videos:

81% of marketers state music makes their videos perform better.

66% of marketers find that a voiceover makes their videos more effective when it comes to performance.

Having captions can improve the success of your video marketing. In fact, 64% of marketers find that captions help their videos perform better, as mentioned in the Biteable survey.

For small business owners, these insights can guide the type of video content to produce and what elements to include for better performance.

Video Marketing Strategy Challenges and Solutions

According to a HubSpot report, 39% of video marketers accept that a lack of time is the biggest challenge when it comes to creating marketing videos. And 33% of marketers find developing an effective video strategy challenging.

If you’re pressed for time, consider outsourcing video creation. You can hire freelancers or a small agency to do the work. Another option is to use video templates that speed up the process.

To create a successful video marketing strategy, you should:

Identify your target audience and set clear goals

Decide on the type of videos you’ll make, such as explainer videos or product showcases

Create a content calendar, outlining when to post each video

Allocate budget and resources

Track performance through metrics like views and engagement to refine your strategy

Why do marketers stop producing videos? The answer is a lack of content ideas. In fact, 29% of marketers, according to the same HubSpot report, report that lack of content ideas prevent them from creating video content for their brands.

If you’re running out of ideas for your online video content, here are some pointers to get started:

How-to guides that explain how to use your product or service effectively

Customer testimonials that feature satisfied customers sharing their experiences

Behind-the-scenes videos that offer a glimpse into your business operations

Product unboxing videos that showcase what customers get when they buy from you

Seasonal promotions that highlight special deals or holiday sales

Q&A Session videos that include common questions or misconceptions about your business.

Also, you can create video content to share your expertise on trends or challenges in your industry. Such video content will position you as a thought leader.

Video Marketing ROI

Understanding video marketing ROI statistics helps you allocate resources wisely. It shows what strategies yield the best returns, enabling smarter investment choices for your small business.

Measuring Video Marketing Success

According to the Wyzowl research, 96% of marketers say video marketing increases user understanding of their products/services. And 95% of marketers find that video marketing increases brand awareness.

Here are some additional findings from the Wyzowl research on how video marketing impacts key marketing metrics:

91% of marketers discover that video marketing boosts traffic.

53% of marketers accept that video marketing helps them reduce support queries.

So, for small businesses, integrating video marketing can offer multiple benefits, from brand recognition to sales growth.

How do marketers measure the success of their video content? Here are key metrics, according to the Wyzowl research, marketers keep tabs on to assess video marketing’s success:

Videos views (63%)

Audience engagement (61%)

Leads/clicks (56%)

Brand awareness (43%)

Retention (42%)

These metrics can help you understand performance and refine your video marketing strategy, including elements like video SEO or adding effective calls to action.

Video Marketing’s Impact on Revenue

Yes, video marketing works. According to HubSpot research, 25% of marketers believe that video is a media format that offers the highest ROI.

Here are two stats from the Wyzowl research to prove that video marketing can help small businesses increase sales:

90% say that video marketing helps them generate leads.

87% of marketers state that video marketing helps them increase sales.

Considering these benefits, video marketing is the right strategy for small businesses looking to improve their performance.

The Future of Video Marketing

The future of video marketing looks promising, with a rising focus on short-form content and interactive features. Advances in AI and AR will make videos more engaging.

As more people consume video content, its role in sales and lead generation will grow. It’s an evolving field that you can’t afford to ignore.

Emerging Video Marketing Trends

Live video consumption is growing. According to a survey done by TikTok, 60% of TikTok users showed interest in branded or sponsored live content.

Now, 40% of marketers use shoppable video ads. In the future, more brands will use shoppable videos. This is because interactive videos perform better than linear videos.

Also, more and more marketers are using AI in their videos. The market for AI in video production is set to grow at a 22.37% CAGR, rising from $362.5 million in 2021 to $1.49 billion by 2028.

Around half (54%) of people accept that YouTube is important for helping them buy products/services. So, more businesses will share videos on YouTube.

Video Marketing Predictions and Outlook

Video marketing is rising due to increased online engagement and evolving tech. It’s a key tool for businesses to attract and retain customers. So, you can expect more businesses to create video content in the future.

In 2022, the global digital video content market was worth $171.5 billion. IMARC Group predicts it will grow to $355.2 billion by 2028, with a 12.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2028.

FAQs: Video Marketing Statistics

What Are the Most Important Video Marketing Statistics for Small Businesses to Know?

Key stats for small businesses include:

Average weekly video consumption is high.

Short videos are preferred.

Video can drive sales effectively.

Additionally, most consumers find authenticity in videos important, and social media videos are great for acquiring new customers. These insights can guide your video marketing strategy.

How big is the video marketing market?

In 2021, the digital video advertising market had a value of $53.2 billion. Experts predict it will grow to $712.6 billion by 2031, with a 29.6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

How many businesses use video marketing?

According to the Wyzowl research, 91% of businesses use video marketing.

Small businesses use video marketing to boost engagement and sales. Videos capture attention better than text and can explain complex ideas simply. They’re also shareable, extending brand reach.

How Can I Measure the Success of My Video Marketing Efforts?

To measure the success of video marketing, track key metrics like view count, watch time, and click-through rate.

You should also monitor engagement levels through likes, shares, and comments. And use analytics tools to assess lead generation and conversion rates.

These metrics can offer insights into your video’s effectiveness.

What Platforms Should I Prioritize for My Video Marketing Strategy?

Choose platforms based on your target audience. YouTube is a must for a broad reach. For B2B, LinkedIn works well. Instagram and TikTok are great for a younger audience.

Facebook is versatile and suitable for both B2C and B2B. Align platform choice with your business goals for maximum impact.

What Are the Most Effective Video Formats for Engaging My Target Audience?

According to HubSpot, video content showing your products/services (demos, teasers, etc.), trendy content (cultural moments, news stories), funny content, and interactive content (polls, games, augmented reality, etc.) are the most effective video formats to offer the biggest ROI.

How Can I Stay Informed About the Latest Video Marketing Trends and Statistics?

To stay updated on video marketing trends, subscribe to reputable marketing blogs and follow industry hashtags on social media.

Attend webinars for real-time insights and read new research reports. Networking with peers can also offer valuable information. You should keep an eye on multiple sources to stay informed. There are also agencies and marketing franchises you can partner with to handle video marketing for you.