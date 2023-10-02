Vlogging Kit: Get Creating With These Top Picks

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Thinking of starting a vlog? It doesn’t take much, especially if you already have a smartphone. A good Vlogging kit gives you everything you need to capture professional quality video on your smartphone or DLSR camera.

Most professional vloggers know that a high-quality camera is essential to the video production process, but if you are a beginner, you do not need to have the best Olympus, Sony, or Canon video camera with image stabilization to get started. However, as you progress, it is totally logical to upgrade your gear.

Enhancing Your Vlogging Ventures: Equipment to Elevate Your Content

Vlogging has evolved from a simple hobby into a full-fledged profession. To stay ahead in this competitive market, investing in the right equipment is paramount, especially if vlogging is vital for your business or work. Here’s a look into the essential tools:

Microphone: Sound quality can make or break your content. A good microphone reduces background noise and focuses on your voice, making it clearer for your viewers. For interviews or outdoor vlogs, consider lavalier mics that clip onto your clothing.

Best Vlogging Kits

Feature/Parameter Top Pick: Movo iVlog5 Complete Director’s Vlogging Kit Runner Up: DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus Universal Modular Video Rig Kit Best Value: SmallRig Universal Phone Vlogging Kit Compatibility Android, iPhone, DSLR Camera iPhone Most smartphones (width: 62mm to 86mm) Microphone Two distinct shotgun mics DREAMGRIP wired Gun Microphone Battery-free, plug-and-play microphone Lighting Not specified Two 36LED lights with dimmer Mini-LED light with 0 to 100% brightness control Battery Information Not specified Li-ion accumulator (60 minutes at 100% brightness) Not specified (LED light charged via Type-C cable) Mounting Versatile mounting options Not specified Supports tripod and handheld shooting

Movo iVlog5 Complete Director’s Vlogging Kit

Top Pick: The iVlog5 is the most complete vlogging kit that we have come across. It gives you everything you need to create professional video and photo content on your Android, iPhone, or DSLR Camera. It comes with two distinct shotgun mics so you can capture crisp audio from multiple sources simultaneously. With versatile mounting options, you’ll be ready to capture stable, well-framed shots whether recording on set or on the go.

Movo iVlog5 Complete Director’s Vlogging Kit

Buy on Amazon

DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus Universal Modular Video Rig Kit

Runner Up: The DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus is an extremely well done, high-quality vlog kit that comes with several useful accessories to equip a mobile journalist with the basic set of tools. It features two 36LED lights with integrated wheel dimmer to adjust the brightness within 10 and 100% and a Li-ion accumulator that has enough capacity to keep the light with 100% brightness for about 60 minutes. Other features include an extra clamp holder and DREAMGRIP wired Gun Microphone for the best audio.

DREAMGRIP Evolution MOJO 2 Plus Universal Modular Video Rig Kit

Buy on Amazon

SmallRig Universal Phone Vlogging Kit

Best Value: The SmallRig is a lightweight, portable, and stylish mini-LED vlogging kit specially designed for live streaming and vlogging and supports both tripod and handheld shooting. The phone cage is suitable for most smartphones with a width range between 62mm and 86mm. The mini-LED light offers 0 to 100% brightness control, and it is also easily recharged using a Type-C charging cable. The battery-free, plug-and-play, high-quality microphone reduces background noise. The phone cage kit provides multiple cold shoe mounts for varied mounting options.

SmallRig Universal Phone Vlogging Kit

Buy on Amazon

Movo iVlog3 Smartphone Video Bundle

When it comes to vlogging kits, you cannot miss out on Movo. It is a popular brand with a wide variety of vlog kits to suit a variety of content-creating needs. This kit is perfect for budding creators features a flexible phone holder, a VXR10-PRO shotgun microphone captures sharp, directional sound with zero background noise, a tripod, LED light with three adjustable brightness settings, and a host of other accessories that make video recording a breeze.

Movo iVlog3 Smartphone Video Bundle

Buy on Amazon

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit

The JOBY GorillaPod vlogging kit allows you to be the content creator that you have always wanted to be. It is light in weight and highly portable making it a great choice for on-the-go creators. It also comes with a dimmable and Bluetooth-controlled Beamo mini-LED light that allows for accurate color tones. The microphone produces crisp audio while the stand, which can stand, wrap on a pole, or be grippped, allows for creative unconventional shoots.

JOBY GorillaPod Mobile Vlogging Kit

Buy on Amazon

Movo Smartphone Video Rig

We wanted to make sure we also have something for budding TikTokers. This video rig is the most basic of the Movo vlogging kits, but still packs some interesting features including a cardioid microphone that allows for crisp audio while cutting down on background noise. The handgrip clamp fits a wide range of smartphones including Android smartphones and iPhones. This rig is also super light and easy to carry.

Movo Smartphone Video Rig

Buy on Amazon

Movo iVlog1 Smartphone Video Vlog Kit

The Movo iVlog1 vlog kit contains light, microphone, stabilizers, mini-tripod and a host of accessories that are necessary for smartphone video recording. The directional pickup microphone uses the supercardioid polar pattern that eliminates background noise for accurate, crisp audio. The tripod can also be easily adjusted for the best video shooting angles.

Movo iVlog1 Smartphone Video Vlog Kit

Buy on Amazon

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for iOS Devices

This Rode vlog kit is specially designed as an iPhone vlogging kit and contains everything you need to get professional results when filming using your iPhone. Among the features includes a MicroLED that ensures all your shots are perfectly lit and the SmartGrip ensures stable recording and connects seamlessly to the Tripod 2 for either tabletop or handheld use. The VideoMic Me-L microphone connects directly to your iPhone, delivering clear, crisp, directional sound for any application.

Rode VideoMic Vlogger Kit for iOS Devices

Buy on Amazon

DREAMGRIP SCOUT MOJO 2 Plus Modular Rig Kit

The SCOUT MOJO 2 is the perfect vlog kit for any content creator that’s looking for an affordable, but highly functional vlog kit. This kit includes two omnidirectional HD microphones, a directional minigun microphone, and an audio jack splitter so you can connect two microphones at the same time. The LED lamp provides great lighting. This kit is perfectly designed for both tabletop and handheld recording.

DREAMGRIP SCOUT MOJO 2 Plus Modular Rig Kit

Buy on Amazon

PowerVision S1 Explorer Kit

This phone stabilizer with a built-in tripod is a great choice for vlogging or TikTok. This compact device weighs just less than 0.3 kilograms and easily fits into any pocket or bag. It features smart tracking and gesture control and allows for wireless phone and earbuds charging. Simply place them on top of the S1 and begin charging. PowerVision’s support app provides access to stickers, filters, and many special editing provisions that make spicing up videos a breeze.

PowerVision S1 Explorer Kit

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for When Buying a Vlogging Kit

A good vlogging kit will certainly help you get started with your content creation. There are however a few things that you need to consider before buying a vlogging kit, including:

Features: Does the kit come with all the features you need for your video recording? Go for the most complete kit as you just might never know the accessories that you will need down the line.

Does the kit come with all the features you need for your video recording? Go for the most complete kit as you just might never know the accessories that you will need down the line. Lighting: Ensure your kit comes with good lighting options. Some of the kits on this guide come with some of the best-LED lights that can be dimmed or brightened as you would like.

Ensure your kit comes with good lighting options. Some of the kits on this guide come with some of the best-LED lights that can be dimmed or brightened as you would like. Use: For on-the-go video recording ensure your vlog kit is light in weight, compact if possible, and can also easily adapt to the shooting environment to produce the most creative videos.

For on-the-go video recording ensure your vlog kit is light in weight, compact if possible, and can also easily adapt to the shooting environment to produce the most creative videos. Compatibility: Ensure your preferred vlogging kit is compatible with your phone or camera. Some of the kits are specially designed to fit certain types of phones so just make sure it works with your devices.

Ensure your preferred vlogging kit is compatible with your phone or camera. Some of the kits are specially designed to fit certain types of phones so just make sure it works with your devices. Budget: Of course, any good businessman or woman needs to think about the amount they have to spend. As you might have noticed, in this guide we have a variety of kits ranging from about 50 bucks all the way to 500 bucks.

