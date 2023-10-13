In the News: Thousands in Grants for Entrepreneurs and Vacant Storefront Locations

There are a number of benefits to opening a business in a vacant storefront. One benefit is that you may be able to negotiate a lower rent than you would have to pay for a new storefront. Another benefit is that you may be eligible for tax breaks and other incentives from the government. Additionally, opening a business in a vacant storefront can help to revitalize the community.

If you’re an entrepreneur with a dream of opening your own brick-and-mortar business, consider applying for a grant and opening your business in a vacant storefront. It could be the perfect way to get your business off the ground and running.

To find grants that are relevant to your business, you can search online or contact your local chamber of commerce. You can also check with the Small Business Administration (SBA) for a list of government grants that are available to entrepreneurs.

Here are some grants that are looking to improve their local communities by offering entrepreneurs the funding they need to get their businesses up and running. There are also additional grants, with funds for entrepreneur education, scholarships, and other resources.

This week, the roundup includes the news that U.S. small businesses increasingly lean on credit cards as they face inflation and funding challenges. There is also news of the IRS reminding small business owners of the imminent tax filing extension deadline and the SBA’s extension for an additional $139 million for Maui wildfire relief. For that and more, here is the rest of the week’s roundup:

As wage patterns continue to be a matter of concern for small business owners nationwide, Square has stepped in with a solution. The fintech firm has launched the Square Payroll Index. This comprehensive economic tool draws on Square’s vast database to illuminate the hourly earnings of retail and restaurant workers across the U.S.

A partnership has been unveiled between Intuit Mailchimp and Wix.com Ltd. for establishing and growing an online presence. This bilateral strategic alliance, spanning several years, promises to interlink these platforms to offer enhanced marketing functionalities that are set to propel customer engagement and, consequently, sales growth.

Intuit’s inaugural 2023 QuickBooks Small Business Index Annual Report brings to light small businesses’ profound challenges in the US, Canada, and the UK. The report analyzes the effects of macroeconomic pressures’ effects on small business operations, job creation, and their quest for funding, such as inflation and soaring interest rates.

Adobe has released its forecast for the upcoming U.S. holiday season, highlighting some noteworthy trends and data of significant importance for small business owners. Based on a vast trove of data analyzed by Adobe Analytics, the company anticipates a 4.8% year-over-year growth in U.S. online holiday sales, amounting to $221.8 billion. This is up from the $211.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reminded small business owners of the imminent tax filing extension deadline. If you’re among the millions who requested an extension to file your 2022 tax return, you must submit your Form 1040 by Monday, Oct. 16, to avoid potential late filing penalties.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is strengthening its efforts to support businesses and residents affected by the Maui wildfires. Currently, the SBA has approved a massive sum of over $139 million in federal disaster loans aimed at rebuilding and recovery efforts in Hawaii. This financial injection comes at a critical time for many.

Meta has unveiled its next-generation Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses with eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. These revamped specs are geared towards integrating digital experiences into daily life more seamlessly, especially for the busy small business owner who may benefit from hands-free multitasking capabilities.

You may not be a liar, but we all lie sometimes in small business. We tell “white lies” on occasion to make our business look better to a customer or by not being totally honest with the poor performance of an employee.

According to the latest Global Talent Trends report by LinkedIn, job listings citing AI or Generative AI (GAI) have surged 2.2 times worldwide in the past two years. Moreover, these AI-mentioning posts see applications grow 17% faster than those that don’t. During LinkedIn’s 12th annual Talent Connect Summit, CEO Ryan Roslansky shed light on AI’s role in enhancing productivity.

On September 22, Apple unleashed its latest products, including the iPhone 15 lineup, Apple Watch Series 9, and Apple Watch Ultra 2. As Apple enthusiasts worldwide eagerly dive into the new offerings, small business owners might wonder: How do these products impact the business landscape? Here’s a rundown: 1.

Feedback is usually a good thing. Whether positive or negative, feedback shows your customers want to talk to you. It can be a goldmine of information where you can dig deeper to discover what you’re doing right or wrong. When it comes to optimizing your business, your customers’ insight can be very valuable.

Apple’s latest operating system update, macOS Sonoma, is now live. But why should a small business owner care? Beyond the aesthetic changes and cool widgets, the update offers features that could revamp how small businesses operate, communicate, and present. 1. Personalization & Efficiency: macOS Sonoma introduces desktop widgets, enhancing both personalization and productivity.

YouTube is taking significant steps to enhance its podcast platform, signaling growth opportunities for small businesses in the podcasting space. This as podcasts continue to gain traction as a prominent medium for creators and artists, Centralizing Podcasts on YouTube Music Podcasts are transforming, and YouTube stands at the forefront of this change.

Recognizing the potential challenges AI-enhanced content poses, a new initiative has been launched to ensure creators label their AI-generated materials. This move supports the responsible use of AI in creativity and underscores the importance of media literacy for both creators and viewers.

