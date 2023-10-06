What is AppSumo and How Can it Benefit Your B2B Business?

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Since its launch in 2010, AppSumo has been gaining notoriety as a way for businesses to connect with digital products and services to help them grow. It can also help online businesses reach tons of new customers and increase sales quickly. If you’re interested in learning more about AppSumo and potentially even taking advantage of these benefits for your own business, here’s a quick guide.

What Is AppSumo?

In basic terms, AppSumo is a daily deals site that’s specifically for digitally delivered goods and services. Think Groupon but with an online B2B spin.

There are two ways to use AppSumo. Businesses that sell digital products or services can partner with AppSumo to offer their products or services at deep discounts in order to attract more customers and get them to try out their offerings and potentially become recurring customers.

On the other side, entrepreneurs can also browse through the different offers available on the site to find affordable, or sometimes even free, products or services that can help them grow their businesses. There are things like video editing services, project management systems, and even social media tools available.

How Does It Work?

In order to facilitate these deals, AppSumo has to partner with digital product sellers and service providers that are willing to offer their products and services at highly discounted rates. In order to make it worth their while, AppSumo distributes information about each deal to its vast online audience in order to facilitate a large amount of sales very quickly. Essentially, AppSumo’s distribution power makes it possible for these companies to make a large number of sales very quickly, making those huge discounts worth it for the supplier. Then AppSumo also takes a portion of those sales to support its own operations as well.

For buyers, you can subscribe to receive new deals in your inbox or simply browse available deals on the site. When you see a deal that appeals to you, simply follow the prompts to complete your purchase. Sellers can set a certain number of deals they want to make available, so once it’s sold out, you can’t access it anymore.

What Are the Benefits?

For businesses that are looking to purchase digital products or services, the benefits of AppSumo are pretty obvious. You can access discounts of up to 95 percent from a variety of online sellers and service providers. So if you’re looking for, say, a new accounting software and can’t afford to pay for a major upgrade, you can keep an eye on the site to take advantage of a deal that fits with that need.

For the partners that actually offer products and services on the site, the benefits are a bit more complicated. Not every digital company can necessarily afford to offer such deep discounts on products and services, or would feel compelled to do so. However, if your business is in need of a quick influx of cash or wants to reach more customers quickly in order to demonstrate the benefits of a product or service, then offering discounts with AppSumo can potentially be a worthwhile promotion. The company can help you reach more potential buyers than you would on your own, since it has more than 700,000 active subscribers. And the discount gives them an incentive to buy right away, as you can also set a specific amount of deals you’re willing to offer before it sells out at that price.

Aspect Description How AppSumo Works Partnering AppSumo collaborates with digital product sellers and service providers who offer discounts on their offerings. Distribution Power AppSumo leverages its vast online audience to promote and sell these deals quickly. Revenue Sharing AppSumo takes a portion of the sales to support its operations. For Buyers Discounts Access discounts of up to 95% on a variety of digital products and services. Deal Discovery Subscribe for deal updates or browse available deals on the website. Ease of Purchase Follow prompts to complete purchases when a desired deal is found. For Sellers Broad Exposure Reach a large audience of more than 700,000 active subscribers through AppSumo. Quick Sales Offer products or services at discounted rates to attract rapid sales. Limited Deals Set a specific number of deals available at the discounted rate, creating urgency. Financial Opportunities Benefit from an influx of cash or reach more customers to showcase your offerings.

Unlocking the Potential of AppSumo

AppSumo, with its unique approach to connecting businesses and digital products, offers a multitude of opportunities for both buyers and sellers. Here’s a closer look at how you can unlock the potential of AppSumo:

Navigating AppSumo Effectively

To maximize your experience with AppSumo, here are some tips and strategies for navigating the platform effectively:

Subscribe to Updates: Sign up to receive regular email updates from AppSumo. This ensures you stay informed about the latest deals and offerings that align with your business needs.

Sign up to receive regular email updates from AppSumo. This ensures you stay informed about the latest deals and offerings that align with your business needs. Set Alerts: If you have specific products or services in mind, you can set up alerts to be notified when deals related to your interests become available.

If you have specific products or services in mind, you can set up alerts to be notified when deals related to your interests become available. Check Reviews and Ratings: Before making a purchase, read user reviews and check product ratings on AppSumo. This can provide valuable insights into the quality and suitability of the offerings.

Before making a purchase, read user reviews and check product ratings on AppSumo. This can provide valuable insights into the quality and suitability of the offerings. Act Quickly: Keep in mind that AppSumo deals often have limited quantities available at discounted rates. If you come across a deal that aligns with your requirements, don’t hesitate to make a purchase, as it may sell out quickly.

Keep in mind that AppSumo deals often have limited quantities available at discounted rates. If you come across a deal that aligns with your requirements, don’t hesitate to make a purchase, as it may sell out quickly. Explore Exclusive Content: AppSumo occasionally offers exclusive content, such as ebooks, courses, or templates. Take advantage of these resources to enhance your business skills and knowledge.

AppSumo occasionally offers exclusive content, such as ebooks, courses, or templates. Take advantage of these resources to enhance your business skills and knowledge. Engage with the Community: Join the AppSumo community to connect with other entrepreneurs and businesses. Share your experiences, ask for recommendations, and participate in discussions related to digital tools and strategies.

Join the AppSumo community to connect with other entrepreneurs and businesses. Share your experiences, ask for recommendations, and participate in discussions related to digital tools and strategies. Utilize AppSumo Credits: AppSumo offers a referral program that allows you to earn credits by referring new customers. These credits can be used to offset the cost of future purchases on the platform.

Aspect Description Subscribe to Updates Sign up to receive regular email updates from AppSumo to stay informed about the latest deals and offerings that match your business needs. Set Alerts Create alerts for specific products or services you're interested in, and receive notifications when related deals become available. Check Reviews and Ratings Before making a purchase, read user reviews and check product ratings on AppSumo to gain insights into the quality and suitability of the offerings. Act Quickly AppSumo deals often have limited quantities available at discounted rates. Act promptly when you find a deal that fits your requirements to secure it before it sells out. Explore Exclusive Content Take advantage of exclusive content like ebooks, courses, or templates occasionally offered by AppSumo to enhance your business skills and knowledge. Engage with the Community Join the AppSumo community to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and businesses. Share experiences, seek recommendations, and participate in discussions about digital tools and strategies. Utilize AppSumo Credits AppSumo's referral program allows you to earn credits by referring new customers. Use these credits to offset the cost of future purchases on the platform.

