What is Responsive Web Design?

Published: Oct 2, 2023 Last Updated: Oct 3, 2023 by Annie Pilon In Technology Trends 82
If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Have you asked yourself, “What is responsive web design?” Responsive web design is an approach whereby a designer creates a web page that “responds to” or resizes itself depending on the type of device it is being seen through.  That could be an oversized desktop computer monitor, a laptop or devices with small screens such as smartphones and tablets.

Responsive Web design has become an essential tool for anyone with a digital presence. With the growth of smartphones, tablets and other mobile computing devices, more people are using smaller-screens to view web pages.

These websites have to also consider the mobile-first index just announced by Google in April 2018. As more small businesses increase their mobile presence, their website, eCommerce, Google Business page, social media pages and other assets have to be easily accessible across all devices.

The purpose of responsive design is to have one site, but with different elements that respond differently when viewed on devices of different sizes.

Let’s take a traditional “fixed” website.  When viewed on a desktop computer, for instance, the website might show three columns. But when you view that same layout on a smaller tablet, it might force you to scroll horizontally, something users don’t like. Or elements might be hidden from view or look distorted.  The impact is also complicated by the fact that many tablets can be viewed either in portrait orientation or turned sideways for landscape view.

On a tiny smartphone screen, websites can be even more challenging to see. Large images may “break” the layout. Sites can be slow to load on smartphones if they are graphics heavy.

However, if a site uses responsive design, the tablet version might automatically adjust to display just two columns. That way, the content is readable and easy to navigate. On a smartphone, the content might appear as a single column, perhaps stacked vertically.  Or possibly the user would have the ability to swipe over to view other columns.  Images will resize instead of distorting the layout or getting cut off.

The point is: with responsive design, the website automatically adjusts based on the device the viewer sees it in.

Responsive Web Design

How Does Responsive Web Design Work?

Responsive sites use fluid grids. All page elements are sized by proportion, rather than pixels. So if you have three columns, you wouldn’t say exactly how wide each should be, but rather how wide they should be in relation to the other columns. Column 1 should take up half the page, column 2 should take up 30%, and column 3 should take up 20%, for instance.

Media such as images is also resized relatively. That way an image can stay within its column or relative design element.

Related Issues

Mouse v. touch: Designing for mobile devices also brings up the issue of mouse versus touch.  On desktop computers, the user normally has a mouse to navigate and select items.  On a smartphone or tablet, the user mostly is using fingers and touching the screen.  What may seem easy to select with a mouse, may be hard to select with a finger on a tiny spot on a screen. The Web designer must take “touch” into consideration.

Graphics and download speed: Also, there’s the issue of graphics, ads and download speed. On mobile devices, it may be wise to display fewer graphics than for desktop views so that a site doesn’t take forever to load on a smartphone.  Larger ad sizes may need to be exchanged for smaller ads.

Apps and “mobile versions”:  In the past, you might have thought about creating an app for your website — say an iPad app or an Android app.  Or you would have a mobile version specifically for BlackBerry.

But with so many different devices today, it’s getting harder to create apps and different versions for every device and operating platform.

AspectDescription
Fluid GridsResponsive design uses fluid grids that proportionally size page elements, rather than fixed pixels. This allows content to adapt to different screen sizes.
Column WidthsInstead of specifying exact column widths, responsive design defines proportions. For example, Column 1 may occupy 50% of the page, Column 2, 30%, and Column 3, 20%.
Resizing ImagesImages are resized relatively to fit within their designated columns or design elements, ensuring they remain visually appealing across various screens.
Mouse vs. TouchResponsive design considers the difference between mouse and touch interactions. Design elements must be user-friendly for both navigating with a mouse and tapping on a touch screen.
Graphics and Download SpeedMobile-friendly sites often limit the use of graphics to enhance loading speed on smartphones. Ads and images may be optimized for smaller screens.
Apps and "Mobile Versions"In the past, businesses created separate apps or mobile versions for various devices. Responsive design simplifies this by offering a single site that adapts to all devices.

Responsive Web Design

Why Small Businesses Need to Switch to Responsive Web Design

More people are using mobile devices. A recent Pew study 77 % of Americans now own smartphones in 2018 which is up from just 35% in Pew Research Center’s first smartphone ownership survey carried out in 2011.

Check your traffic and you might just be shocked at how many visitors are getting to your website through mobile devices.  (In your Google Analytics, select “Audience” on the left side, then “Mobile” to see what proportion of traffic is from mobile devices. You can even drill down to see which devices are sending the traffic.)

Responsive design templates are everywhere now, for purchase.  If, for instance, you have a WordPress site you can visit a reputable template gallery such as ThemeForest and search for “responsive WordPress themes.”  Purchase one for under $50. Your Web developer can then customize it for your logo and brand.

Responsive Web Design

Making the Shift to Responsive Web Design

If you’re considering the move to responsive web design for your business website, there are several key factors to keep in mind to ensure a successful transition. Here’s what you need to know:

  • Understanding Responsive Web Design: Responsive web design is an approach that allows your website to adapt and provide an optimal viewing experience across various devices, including desktops, laptops, smartphones, and tablets. It’s essential to grasp the core concept of responsive design before making the shift.
  • Benefits of Responsive Design: Explore the advantages of responsive web design, such as improved user experience, increased mobile traffic, better SEO rankings, and cost-effectiveness. Understanding these benefits can motivate you to make the switch.
  • Evaluating Your Current Website: Assess your existing website’s performance across different devices. Use tools like Google Analytics to gather data on your site’s traffic from mobile devices. This evaluation will help you identify the need for responsive design.
  • Choosing the Right Platform: If your website is built on a content management system (CMS) like WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal, research responsive design templates and themes compatible with your platform. Selecting the right foundation is crucial for a smooth transition.
  • Customization and Branding: While responsive templates provide a starting point, it’s essential to customize them to align with your brand’s identity. Work with a web developer or designer to ensure that your logo, colors, and branding elements are integrated seamlessly.
  • User Experience (UX) Considerations: Responsive design goes beyond resizing elements. It focuses on creating an optimal UX for users on all devices. Pay attention to touch-friendly navigation, legible fonts, and intuitive layouts to enhance UX.
  • Testing Across Devices: Before launching your responsive website, extensively test it across various devices and screen sizes. Ensure that all functionalities work correctly, and the content is displayed consistently. Testing is a critical phase to identify and address any issues.
  • Content Optimization: Optimize your website’s content for mobile users. Consider shorter paragraphs, concise headlines, and mobile-friendly images. A responsive site should deliver a seamless content experience on smaller screens.
  • Performance Optimization: Mobile users expect fast-loading websites. Optimize your site’s performance by minimizing large images, reducing unnecessary scripts, and leveraging browser caching. A faster site improves user satisfaction and SEO rankings.
  • SEO Implications: Responsive web design positively impacts your site’s SEO. Google favors mobile-friendly sites in search results. Ensure that your responsive site complies with Google’s mobile-first indexing guidelines.
  • Mobile-First Indexing: Understand the concept of mobile-first indexing by Google. This indexing approach prioritizes the mobile version of your site for ranking and indexing. Ensure that your responsive design is optimized for mobile SEO.
  • Maintenance and Updates: Responsive websites require ongoing maintenance and updates to stay compatible with evolving web technologies and devices. Plan for regular checks and updates to keep your site responsive and efficient.
  • User Feedback and Iteration: Encourage user feedback on your responsive site. Analyze user behavior and gather input to make iterative improvements. User insights can guide enhancements to your website’s responsiveness.
  • Mobile Marketing Strategies: As you transition to responsive design, consider integrating mobile marketing strategies. Leverage mobile advertising, SMS marketing, and mobile apps to engage with your audience effectively.
  • Training and Education: Invest in training and educating your team on responsive web design best practices. Ensure that content creators, developers, and designers understand the principles of responsiveness.
  • Monitor Analytics: Continuously monitor your website’s analytics, paying attention to mobile traffic trends and user behavior. Data-driven insights can help you fine-tune your responsive design strategy.
  • User-Centric Approach: Keep a user-centric approach throughout the process. Prioritize delivering an exceptional user experience across all devices, which will ultimately benefit your business and brand.
  • Seek Professional Guidance: If you’re unsure about the technical aspects of responsive design or need assistance with the transition, consider consulting with web design experts or agencies with expertise in responsive web design.
AspectDescription
Understanding Responsive Web DesignFamiliarize yourself with the concept of responsive design, which adapts your website for optimal viewing on various devices.
Benefits of Responsive DesignExplore the advantages, including improved user experience, increased mobile traffic, better SEO, and cost-effectiveness.
Evaluating Your Current WebsiteAssess your existing site's performance on different devices, using tools like Google Analytics to gather data.
Choosing the Right PlatformIf you use a content management system (CMS), research responsive templates compatible with your platform.
Customization and BrandingCustomize responsive templates to align with your brand's identity, ensuring seamless integration of logos and colors.
User Experience (UX) ConsiderationsPrioritize touch-friendly navigation, legible fonts, and intuitive layouts for an optimal user experience on all devices.
Testing Across DevicesThoroughly test your responsive site across various devices and screen sizes to ensure functionality and consistency.
Content OptimizationAdapt content for mobile users, focusing on concise paragraphs, headlines, and mobile-friendly images.
Performance OptimizationOptimize site performance with techniques like image compression, script reduction, and browser caching for faster loading.
SEO ImplicationsRecognize the positive impact of responsive design on SEO, with Google favoring mobile-friendly sites in search rankings.
Mobile-First IndexingEnsure your responsive design complies with Google's mobile-first indexing guidelines for optimal search engine visibility.
Maintenance and UpdatesPlan for ongoing maintenance and updates to keep your responsive site compatible with evolving web technologies.
User Feedback and IterationGather user feedback and analyze behavior to make iterative improvements, enhancing website responsiveness.
Mobile Marketing StrategiesConsider integrating mobile marketing tactics such as mobile advertising, SMS marketing, and mobile apps into your strategy.
Training and EducationInvest in team training to ensure content creators, developers, and designers understand responsive design principles.
Monitor AnalyticsContinuously monitor website analytics, focusing on mobile traffic trends and user behavior to inform your strategy.
User-Centric ApproachPrioritize delivering an exceptional user experience across all devices, enhancing your brand's reputation and appeal.
Seek Professional GuidanceIf needed, consult with responsive web design experts or agencies to navigate the technical aspects of the transition.

Responsive Web Design

Conclusion

the transition to responsive web design is not merely a technical upgrade; it represents a strategic shift in how businesses engage with their audiences online. With the ever-increasing use of mobile devices, responsive design has become an imperative for staying competitive and relevant in the digital landscape. By embracing responsive web design, businesses can achieve several critical objectives:

  • Enhanced User Experience: A responsive website ensures that visitors, regardless of their device, enjoy a seamless and engaging experience. This translates into longer visit durations, lower bounce rates, and increased chances of conversions.
  • Improved SEO and Visibility: Search engines, particularly Google, prioritize mobile-friendly websites. Responsive design positively influences search rankings, potentially leading to higher organic traffic and improved discoverability.
  • Cost-Efficiency: Maintaining a single responsive website is more cost-effective than managing multiple versions for different devices. It streamlines content updates, reduces development efforts, and lowers operational costs.
  • Broader Audience Reach: A responsive site opens doors to a broader audience, including mobile users who constitute a significant portion of internet traffic. It ensures your content and services are accessible to everyone.
  • Competitive Advantage: Businesses that adopt responsive design gain a competitive edge by demonstrating their commitment to providing a top-notch online experience. This can foster trust and brand loyalty among customers.
  • Adaptability to Future Technologies: As new devices and screen sizes emerge, a responsive framework is adaptable by design. It future-proofs your online presence and reduces the need for frequent redesigns.
  • Data-Driven Decision-Making: Responsive design allows for comprehensive data analysis, enabling businesses to understand user behavior across devices. These insights inform strategic decisions and continual improvement.

However, it’s essential to approach the shift to responsive design thoughtfully and systematically. Consider user needs, maintain branding consistency, and prioritize performance optimization. Regular monitoring and updates will ensure your responsive website remains effective and aligned with evolving technological trends.

Responsive web design is not merely a checkbox on your digital strategy checklist; it’s a commitment to delivering exceptional user experiences in an increasingly mobile-centric world. Embrace this transformation, and your business will be better positioned to thrive in the dynamic landscape of the digital age. Your responsive website will not only meet user expectations but also exceed them, leaving a lasting impression and fostering lasting connections with your audience.

Editor’s Note:  Here at Small Business Trends, we are working on a new responsive design. Shouldn’t you?

Photo via Shutterstock

More in: 82 Comments ▼
Annie Pilon
Annie Pilon Annie Pilon is a Senior Staff Writer for Small Business Trends, covering entrepreneur profiles, interviews, feature stories, community news and in-depth, expert-based guides. When she’s not writing she can be found exploring all that her home state of Michigan has to offer.
82 Reactions

  1. Shawn Hessinger
    May 8, 2013 at 1:59 pm

    Hi Annie,
    Fantastic post! This consideration is hugely important given the growing number of mobile devices especially. It’s so critical to have your Website accessible no matter what device your audiences are using.

    Reply
  2. Dev D
    May 9, 2013 at 6:01 am

    Excellent post. Glad to read such informative post while approaching the responsive web design concept in our organization. Being in web design and development industry, Dev Digital highly recommend using the same concept for all our projects.

    Reply

  3. Kiran Patel
    May 9, 2013 at 3:11 pm

    Yes, it is very much impressive and when I heard about last few month back I just decided to make my own website responsive.

    Reply

  4. Karman Khanna
    May 10, 2013 at 4:56 am

    Nice article considering the current rising trend of smartphones and tablets. Came across this book Responsive Web Design by Example. Good read to learn about web designing.
    (http://www.packtpub.com/responsive-web-design-by-example/book)

    Reply
  5. Noah Parks
    May 10, 2013 at 5:08 pm

    This is a very important thing to know about. Especially since mobile devices are exceeding PC usage. Using responsive web designs are going to become a must for companies to survive.

    Reply

  6. Copi Valdivieiz
    May 13, 2013 at 2:19 am

    Responsive Web Design is the new Birth of “Template Switching” whixh was nto as good as the this new version. What i read is that the Pixel of the web page get customized as per the display pixels and this is primarily done so that more and more people could access the site on the go. With increased internet accessibility the Responsive Web Design has become a hot cake indeed.

    Reply

  7. David
    May 19, 2013 at 3:14 am

    The future of web design is often said to be the RWD. However, there are different controversies which encompasses this theory. People say that it ruins SEO and speed optimization. It may be true at some circumstances, but I agree that the future of web would heavily rely on RWD. Any new technologies are subject to bugs and discrepancies and we cannot avoid that. Excellent info about RWD. Thanks!

    Reply
  8. W D
    June 14, 2013 at 6:47 am

    To be sure – most RWD sites designed today are not truly Responsive but a mix of Responsive + Adaptive. To make a website 100% responsive is usually a lot more work and sometimes unnecessary. This distinction is not known by everyone.

    Reply

    • Anita Campbell
      June 14, 2013 at 9:02 am

      Thanks for that distinction.

      That may be getting a bit detailed for our purposes. We’re using the term in a more general sense to convey that a website should be resizeable to view in multiple browser sizes and device sizes. We’ll leave it up to Web designers to figure out how to accomplish that end result.

      Reply

  9. Emil Uzelac
    June 16, 2013 at 12:34 am

    Hi Annie,

    The image on the top should say “desktop” vs ” computer”.

    Emil

    Reply

  10. sushant
    June 18, 2013 at 5:32 am

    Hi Annie, great post. U really made it simple even for a newbie like me. In my quest to learn more aboput the RWD, I have registered for a webinar on Best practices in Responsive Web Design.

    [Edited by Editor]

    Reply
  11. Michael - Web Design
    July 1, 2013 at 3:17 pm

    I agree that businesses need to start using responsive websites. Its a trend that will increase month to month. Take full advantage of it. Although it may cost more, its worth it in the long run.

    Reply

  12. Matt
    July 2, 2013 at 3:28 am

    We just put together a responsive design and have seen a HUGE drop in the bounce rate, increased user engagement and much longer viewing times among mobile browsers. Anyone else having good experiences with responsive websites ?

    Reply
  13. Karen Walters
    August 15, 2013 at 6:43 am

    A recent research by Litmus suggests that 42% of the emails are opened on mobile phones. Now, this is not a surprising number because the last few years have shown clear signs of increase in the use of mobile internet. This can be validated by the same research which states that there has been over 138% rise in mobile email consumption in the last 1.5 years.

    Reply
  14. George
    September 5, 2013 at 8:56 am

    Hello Annie, here you share such an informative post about responsive web design which is the latest and hot demand trend in web designing field.

    Reply

  15. John Locke
    September 30, 2013 at 3:49 pm

    Responsive web design not only helps improve the user experience for small business websites, but it also improves conversions, and who doesn’t like that?

    Reply

  16. Anirban Pathak
    December 26, 2013 at 6:44 am

    This is a great article. Responsive Web design (RWD) is a Web design approach aimed at crafting sites to provide an optimal viewing experience—easy reading and navigation with a minimum of resizing, panning, and scrolling—across a wide range of devices

    Reply
  17. Trevor Trewartha
    December 28, 2013 at 6:25 pm

    Excellent article. There’s still a lot to be examined as to the benefits of responsive design. We recommend responsive to many of our clients, not to mention a careful examination of the AI/wireframe, content strategy and CTAs.

    Reply

  18. MD. SHAHADATH Hossain
    January 8, 2014 at 12:53 pm

    Hi, Thank you for the post.

    Is there any easy way to identify the site if it is responsive or not?

    Reply

  19. Matt
    December 29, 2014 at 10:15 pm

    RKG Digital documented a significant increase in mobile visitors coming from organic search in its latest quarterly digital marketing report (an increase of 11% since 2013 for a total of 38% in 2014).

    Reply
  20. Shawn
    May 1, 2015 at 11:43 pm

    making it easier to stay engaged with your brand.

    Reply

  21. Raymond
    May 25, 2015 at 6:11 am

    The impact is also complicated by the fact that many tablets can be viewed either in portrait orientation, or turned sideways for landscape view.

    Reply
  22. Jesse
    June 6, 2015 at 5:10 am

    I’m hopping your fiancé likes traveling to?! I wish you the best ! Many more far far travels!
    Keep up your smiling! Your Enthusiasm! your blessed & have blessed the youtube Community! Thanks!

    Reply
  23. adam
    June 14, 2016 at 5:19 am

    Have you ever tried opening a high resolution website in 5 inch mobile? That is called a responsive website which shrinks the website without removing/hiding any important content.

    Reply
  24. adam
    June 14, 2016 at 5:22 am

    Nice article with few words.

    Reply
  25. Ben William
    August 16, 2016 at 12:43 am

    Hello Annie Pilon,
    Thanks for pointing excellent issues.
    Responsive website design is mandatory nowadays, because of :
    1. 50% web visitors are from mobile device. so you website must be responsive or mobile friendly.
    2. Advantages on google mobile search. In 2015, google update algorithm for mobile search. Only mobile friendly website can be search positions for mobile search.

    So, website should be mobile friendly or responsive for better performance or better leads.
    Cheers
    Ben

    Reply

  26. Aira Bongco
    January 4, 2017 at 1:56 am

    It is surprising that a lot of people are still unfamiliar with a responsive web design when it should be common by now. After all, websites are now viewed in mobile gadgets more than ever.

    Reply
  27. Jigar Shah
    October 26, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Nice Article.

    It seems that this post has cover the almost main points about Responsive web design.

    Yes, It is true that due to the growth of smartphones and other mobile devices, the importance of Responsive web design is increasing day by day.

    Thanks Again for such a great post.

    Reply
  28. Ryan Gardiner
    November 13, 2017 at 6:00 am

    I read a study last year from Litmus showing that 56% of emails are now opened on mobile! Crazy numbers, wondered what the stats for 2017 will be!

    Reply
  29. Daniel
    January 1, 2018 at 11:44 am

    Great and helpful blog to everyone. Thanks a lot for sharing this amazing article.

    Reply

  30. Vibodha
    December 12, 2018 at 12:32 am

    Great article

    Reply
  31. Deepak
    February 9, 2019 at 2:15 am

    This article is helpful Thanks for sharing

    Reply
  32. Aditya
    August 27, 2020 at 7:05 am

    Great post on responsive web design. Kudos

    Reply
  33. InnovationFunda
    November 2, 2020 at 10:38 am

    Thanks for suggesting this amazing article mate. It has really helped me and I guess a lot of other people as well.

    Reply
  34. Branding
    November 2, 2020 at 6:13 pm

    Can you tell us more about this? I’d love to find out
    some additional information.

    Reply

  35. W3innovative
    February 24, 2021 at 3:36 am

    Responsive Web design is the approach that suggests that design and development should respond to the user’s behavior and environment based on screen size, platform and orientation. The practice consists of a mix of flexible grids and layouts, images and an intelligent use of CSS media queries

    Reply
  36. kashi digital
    April 14, 2021 at 6:04 am

    Great post! We are linking to this particularly great content on our website.

    Reply
  37. Desiment
    May 27, 2021 at 12:15 am

    Nowadays, modern website builder comes with GRID system to solve responsive issue. Which makes your website 100% compatible with any device.

    Reply

  38. Iftekhar
    August 1, 2013 at 3:52 am

    Hi Annie , M new for this, Can u pls send me few Responsive Web Design Templates for reference.

    Reply
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

