What is Siri? And Does Siri Have Competitors?

If you own a recent iPhone or iPad, you know what Siri is. For those who don’t, we’re going to briefly explain Siri, including what it does, and some alternatives to Siri.

Siri is the name of a module for voice commands on Apple devices. Siri lets you control the iPhone with your voice. You can ask Siri questions using your voice — without typing. Siri answers in a human-sounding voice, also.

You can use Siri to search the Web, send emails, find text messages and read them to you out loud, post social media updates, make phone calls, and even set up appointments or reminders. You can also use Siri as a dictation device to dictate notes you want to remember.

Because of those types of activities, Apple calls Siri a “personal assistant.” Siri is built into recent-model Apple devices so there is nothing for you to download. It’s already available.

Apple says that you don’t need to talk slowly or pronounce things carefully — you can speak in a natural voice. There’s no need to “teach” it — although like most voice recognition programs it does get better the more you use it, as it does learn to recognize your speech patterns.

Siri was launched with a media campaign that featured Samuel L. Jackson in one commercial (embedded below). At first, while Siri was still a novelty, people wrote about it and used it. But after a while, the romance with Siri soured. people found that it wasn’t 100% accurate. One report put accuracy at under 70% in delivering correct responses.

The way it works is that your requests and commands to Siri are uploaded to Apple servers somewhere, interpreted, and then a response comes back to you.

Some companies, like IBM, at one point banned Siri on privacy and security grounds, because it’s not clear what happens to the queries and whether they are saved by Apple.

There are alternatives. These are considered two of the best:

Google Mobile Search for Android – Google has voice activated search for Android devices. You can request a variety of things.

Dragon Mobile Assistant – By Nuance Communications, the makers of Dragon voice activated software, comes this mobile assistant.

Our take: while Siri and other mobile assistants hold promise, they aren’t at the point where they can be relied upon 100% of the time with 100% accuracy. However, if you are looking for a way to be more productive in your daily work, these mobile assistants can cut down time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Siri, and what does it do?

Siri is a voice-command module developed by Apple for its devices. It serves as a virtual personal assistant that allows users to control their iPhones and iPads using voice commands. Siri can perform various tasks, including web searches, sending emails, reading text messages aloud, posting on social media, making phone calls, and setting up appointments or reminders. Users can also use Siri as a dictation tool to transcribe spoken notes.

How does Siri work?

Siri uses voice recognition technology to understand and respond to spoken commands. It is integrated into recent-model Apple devices, eliminating the need for additional downloads. Users can interact with Siri using natural language, and the system learns and adapts to their speech patterns over time.

Is Siri always accurate in its responses?

While Siri is a powerful tool, it may not always deliver 100% accurate responses. Some reports have suggested that its accuracy in providing correct responses is below 70%. Accuracy can vary depending on the complexity of the request and the user’s speech clarity.

What happens to the voice commands given to Siri?

When users interact with Siri, their voice commands are sent to Apple servers for interpretation. Apple has stated that it doesn’t require users to speak slowly or overly pronounce words. However, concerns about privacy and data security have led some companies, like IBM, to ban the use of Siri due to uncertainty about how user queries are handled and stored.

Are there alternatives to Siri?

Yes, there are alternatives to Siri. Two notable alternatives are:

Google Mobile Search for Android: Android devices feature voice-activated search by Google, offering similar functionalities to Siri.

Android devices feature voice-activated search by Google, offering similar functionalities to Siri. Dragon Mobile Assistant: Developed by Nuance Communications, the creators of Dragon voice-activated software, this mobile assistant provides voice-command capabilities.

Are these alternatives as reliable as Siri?

Like Siri, alternative voice assistants have their strengths and limitations. While they hold promise and can enhance productivity, they may not be completely reliable and accurate 100% of the time. The performance of these assistants can vary based on specific tasks and user interactions.

Can Siri or alternative voice assistants help save time in daily tasks?

Yes, Siri and alternative voice assistants can be valuable tools for increasing daily productivity. They can streamline various tasks, such as setting reminders, sending messages, and conducting web searches, helping users save time and stay organized.

How can I get started with Siri or an alternative voice assistant?

To begin using Siri or an alternative voice assistant, you can activate it on your device settings. For Siri, it’s pre-installed on recent Apple devices. For alternatives like Google Mobile Search or Dragon Mobile Assistant, you can download and install the respective apps from your device’s app store. Once activated, follow the on-screen prompts to set up and start using voice commands.

Image: Apple