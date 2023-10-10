5 Places to Get Wood Carving Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Wood carving is a fulfilling and beautiful craft that can work as a successful business. Many businesses have found success in offering different types of wood carving projects to customers and opening their shop. However, creating beautiful carvings requires using essential tools, and we’ve found some of the best places to purchase your wood carving supplies.

The Woodcrafts Market in 2023

Many types of wood carving categories are available, including chip carving, relief carving, and other carving techniques you can use to create amazing products that customers keep coming back for. Wood carving and woodworking projects can be an easy way to turn projects into a business. You can offer a unique customer experience in the handmade goods market with wood carving, and there is undoubtedly a lot of demand for handmade woodcrafts.

Top Places to Buy Wood Carving Supplies

Having the right tools is key if you want to start your own shop and sell your wood carving pieces. There are many great places if you’re shopping for these tools and plenty of categories to choose from. Let’s look at some of the top places to purchase wood carving tools.

1. Amazon

Amazon is the perfect place to browse for tools and add everything you need to your cart to get started with wood carving. You can find all the tools you need on Amazon across different categories all in one place, making it easy for beginners looking to get started. Plus, Amazon’s fast shipping means you will get your tools quickly.

2. Etsy

Etsy is an online marketplace where you can find a wide variety of wood carving tools. Product categories include tools like chisels, branding irons, whittling knives, and other types of carving knives. In addition, you can use the product filters to find relevant tools to add to your cart and support other small businesses when shopping on Etsy.

3. TreelineUSA

TreelineUSA is a company that has a wide selection of wood carving tools that can be used for a hobby project or for business. You can sort through the site using their filters to find tools for traditional and hand carving at a great price. Their range includes knives for whittling and carving tools. TreelineUSA also has other tools such as chisels, sharpening tools, patterns, and books to learn new techniques.

4. Wood Carvers Supply Inc

Wood Carvers Supply Inc is a brand that has been around for a long time and has plenty to offer when it comes to carving tools. It’s an excellent place for both beginners and professionals since its collection of products includes a vast range of items at a competitive price point. Categories include carving knives for whittling, relief carving, and shaders to get all the fine details in your carving.

5. Schaaf Wood Carving Tools

Schaaf has plenty of options for beginner carvers and more advanced carvers. You can search on their site and find plenty of tools to add to your cart, including chisels, whittling tools, mallets, and even safety tools such as gloves. The brand has a great collection of carving tools to make each project fun and safe, as well as advice on how to carve wood.

Essential Wood Carving Supply

If you are ready to carve wood, here are some of the key carving tools you’ll need to get the right appearance and look for your carving:

Carving Knives

This product includes a set of specialized knives designed for precise carving and whittling. Carving knives are used for shaping wood, removing layers, and creating detailed patterns or features on a wood surface. The carving knife is the fundamental tool for any woodworker. Its versatility allows for both general and fine-detail work, making it essential for various projects.

Chisels and Gouges

Chisels and gouges are sharp-edged tools made of metal. Chisels have flat, straight edges, while gouges have a curved edge. They are used for removing wood in chunks, hollowing out areas, and creating detailed patterns. They allow for more aggressive wood removal than knives and are essential for sculpting intricate details and textures.

Mallets

A mallet is a type of hammer with a broad, usually wooden, head. This tool is used to tap chisels and gouges to drive them into the wood. It provides controlled force, ensuring precise carving and reducing the risk of accidental damage or injury.

Vise or Clamps

These vise and clamp devices hold wood securely in place while carving, ensuring safety and accuracy. Having a steady workpiece is essential to achieving precise carvings and preventing accidents.

Sharpening Stones

These are abrasive stones used for honing and sharpening tools. They’re use to keep carving tools sharp in order to ensure smooth cuts and better finishes. Regular sharpening maintains tool efficiency and extends their lifespan, ensuring consistent quality in your work.

Sandpaper (Various Grits)

Sandpaper is paper with a rough, abrasive surface. You can use it to smooth out the wood surface, removing tool marks and preparing it for finishing. Proper sanding is crucial for a polished finish and can elevate the quality and value of your creations. A power sander can also be beneficial for larger projects.

Wood Finish (e.g., oil, lacquer, varnish)

Protective coatings that are applied to the wood surface enhance the wood’s natural beauty, protect it from moisture, and give it a polished look. In fact, finishes not only make the wood piece aesthetically pleasing but also increase its durability and lifespan.

Safety Gear (Safety Glasses, Dust Mask, Gloves)

Personal protective equipment protects your eyes from flying debris, your lungs from dust, and your hands from sharp tools. Some that you might consider for wood carving include safety glasses, a dust mask, and protective gloves. Safety should always be a priority. Proper gear reduces the risk of accidents and health issues.

Coping Saw

A coping saw is a small saw with a thin blade, held in a U-shaped frame. It’s used for cutting intricate external shapes and interior cutouts in woodworking projects. This tool allows for more detailed work and shapes that other tools might not easily achieve.

Bench Hook

A bench hook is a wooden tool with a hook and a stop, which is placed on a workbench. It helps in holding the wood piece in place, especially when sawing or carving. This provides additional stability, ensuring accuracy and safety in your work.

Tool Description Primary Use Significance Carving Knives Set of specialized knives for carving and whittling. Shaping wood, removing layers, creating detailed patterns or features. Fundamental tool for woodworkers, versatile for both general and fine-detail work. Chisels and Gouges Sharp-edged metal tools; flat edges for chisels and curved for gouges. Removing wood, hollowing out areas, creating detailed patterns. Allows aggressive wood removal and is essential for sculpting details and textures. Mallets Hammer with a broad, usually wooden, head. Tapping chisels and gouges to drive them into wood. Provides controlled force, ensuring precise carving and reduced risk of damage or injury. Vise or Clamps Devices that hold wood securely. Stabilizing wood pieces during carving. Essential for achieving precise carvings and ensuring safety. Sharpening Stones Abrasive stones for honing and sharpening. Keeping carving tools sharp. Maintains tool efficiency and extends lifespan, ensuring consistent quality. Sandpaper Paper with rough, abrasive surface in various grits. Smoothing wood surface and preparing it for finishing. Crucial for achieving a polished finish and elevating the quality of creations. Wood Finish Protective coatings like oil, lacquer, or varnish. Enhancing and protecting the wood's surface. Increases aesthetic appeal, durability, and lifespan of the wood piece. Safety Gear Protective equipment like glasses, masks, and gloves. Protecting eyes, lungs, and hands during woodwork. Essential for reducing risks of accidents and health issues; prioritizes safety in the workspace. Coping Saw Small saw with thin blade in a U-shaped frame. Cutting intricate external shapes and interior cutouts. Allows for detailed work and shapes that other tools might not achieve. Bench Hook Wooden tool with a hook and stop for workbenches. Holding the wood piece in place during sawing or carving. Provides stability, ensuring accuracy and safety during work.

Wood Carving Tools for Business

Many more wood carving tools are available depending on the type of piece you are creating. You can find a wide selection of carving tools that will make the process fun, and many of these tools are not very expensive in price.

Table Saw

A table saw is a large stationary saw with a circular blade. It’s used for making straight cuts on larger pieces of lumber. This is the workhorse of most woodworking shops, allowing for efficient and precise cuts, especially for larger projects.

Band Saw

A band saw is a stationary saw with a long, thin, looped blade. Another type of power saw, it’s used for making curved cuts or resawing wood into thinner slices. This tool offers versatility in cutting intricate shapes and allows for resawing, which can be essential for veneers or book-matched panels.

Compound Miter Saw

A compound miter saw is a saw designed to make precise angled cuts. It’s ideal for trim work, framing, and other projects requiring angled cuts. This tool provides accuracy for mitered corners and angled cuts which are common in furniture and molding.

Jointer

A jointer is a machine that flattens and straightens the edges of boards. It’s used to ensure boards are flat and have straight edges before joining them together. This tool is essential for ensuring pieces fit perfectly together, especially in furniture making.

Planer

A planer is a tool that trims boards to a consistent thickness. After jointing, boards are run through a wood planers to achieve a uniform thickness. This ensures consistent and even boards, which is crucial for any woodworking project.

Router & Router Table

A router is a tool that hollows out or shapes wood using interchangeable bits. It adds versatility to a workshop, allowing for a variety of decorative and functional cuts.

Wood Lathe

A lathe is a machine that rotates wood on an axis to allow for symmetrical shaping. It is used for turning wood to create objects like bowls, spindles, or legs. Quality wood lathes are essential for any woodworking business aiming to produce turned items, as it provides a unique form of wood shaping.

Chisel Set

These sharp-edged hand tools made of metal are used for hand carving and refining joints or other details. For detailed work, sometimes machine tools won’t suffice. Chisels offer precision and control in these scenarios.

Woodworking Clamps

Woodworking clamps are devices that hold wood pieces securely together. They ensure tight bonds and precise alignment during the assembly process.

Doweling Jigs or Biscuit Joiners

Doweling jigs and biscuit joiners assist in creating specific types of wood joints. They are used to join two pieces of wood together securely without using nails or screws. These tools provide a clean, seamless connection between wood pieces, enhancing the overall finish of a project.

Tool Description Primary Use Significance Table Saw Large stationary saw with a circular blade. Making straight cuts on larger pieces of lumber. Workhorse of woodworking shops; ideal for large projects and precise cuts. Band Saw Stationary saw with a long, thin, looped blade. Making curved cuts or resawing wood into thinner slices. Offers versatility in intricate shapes and is essential for veneers or book-matched panels. Compound Miter Saw Saw designed for precise angled cuts. Trim work, framing, and projects requiring angled cuts. Ensures accuracy for mitered corners and angled cuts, commonly used in furniture and molding. Jointer Machine that flattens and straightens edges of boards. Ensuring boards are flat and have straight edges before joining. Crucial for fitting pieces perfectly, especially in furniture making. Planer Tool that trims boards to consistent thickness. Achieving uniform thickness after jointing. Ensures consistent and even boards for woodworking projects. Router & Router Table Tool that hollows out or shapes wood using interchangeable bits. Hollowing out wood and making a variety of decorative and functional cuts. Adds versatility to a workshop, allowing a broad range of cuts and designs. Wood Lathe Machine that rotates wood for symmetrical shaping. Turning wood to create objects like bowls, spindles, or legs. Essential for businesses aiming to produce turned items, providing a unique form of wood shaping. Chisels Sharp-edged metal hand tools. Hand carving and refining joints or details. Offers precision and control, especially when machine tools aren't suitable. Woodworking Clamps Devices that hold wood pieces securely together. Ensuring tight bonds and alignment during assembly. Essential for a secure assembly process, ensuring tight bonds and proper alignment. Doweling Jigs or Biscuit Joiners Tools for specific wood joints. Joining two wood pieces together without nails or screws. Provides a clean, seamless connection, enhancing the overall finish of a project.

What Is the Most Important Wood Carving Tool?

There are many essential tools needed for carving wood and creating a beautiful finished product. The most crucial wood carving tool is a chisel, as it can be used to create defined, beautiful shapes in the wood.

Are Wood Carving Businesses Profitable?

Wood carving businesses have the potential to be very successful. If you can find the right price point for your carvings and create unique handmade products, there is definitely a customer base that will purchase carvings from your shop.

Here are some tips to help you build a profitable wood carving business:

Market Research: Study the local market to determine the demand for wood carved items. Identify your target audience and their preferences. Check out the competition to see what they’re offering and at what price.

Business Plan: Outline your business objectives, target market, and marketing strategies. Budget for tools, materials, marketing, and other expenses. Project potential income based on market research.

Skill Development: Take advanced courses or workshops to refine your carving techniques. Stay updated with the latest trends and tools in wood carving.

Quality Materials: Source the best quality wood and carving tools. Ensure that your products are durable and finished to a high standard.

Branding and Marketing: Develop a unique brand identity for your business. Create a professional website showcasing your products. Utilize social media platforms to promote your work and engage with potential customers.

Diversify Product Range: Offer a variety of products, from small trinkets to large carved furniture. Consider introducing customizable pieces where clients can request specific designs.

Pricing Strategy: Ensure that your pricing reflects the quality and uniqueness of your work. Regularly evaluate and adjust your prices based on costs, competition, and demand.

Networking: Build relationships with local artisans, galleries, and shops. Attend craft fairs, exhibitions, and trade shows to showcase your products and meet potential buyers.

Customer Service: Foster good relationships with your customers by being responsive and helpful. Seek feedback from clients and make necessary improvements.

Online Presence: Consider selling through popular online marketplaces like Etsy or your own e-commerce website. Utilize online advertising to reach a wider audience.

Sustainability: Opt for sustainably sourced wood. Adopt environmentally friendly practices in your workshop to appeal to eco-conscious customers.

Expand Gradually: Start small and reinvest profits to grow your business organically. As demand increases, consider hiring additional help or expanding your workshop.

Legal Considerations: Make sure your business is registered and you have any necessary licenses. Keep track of finances and taxes to ensure compliance with local regulations.

Continuous Learning: Stay updated with industry news, techniques, and market trends. Continuously adapt and innovate to meet changing market demands.



Where Is the Best Place to Find Wholesale Carving Tools for Wood?

The best place to find wholesale carving tools at a great price is an online shop such as Wood Carvers Supply Inc. They have a variety of categories to sort and browse, including search filters to help you find the right tool. You can add products to your cart easily, and have shipped to you in no time.

