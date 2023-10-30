Work Jeans for Men: Denim For All Kinds of Jobs

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Denim is one of the most durable fabrics used for clothing. It’s no wonder, then, that many jeans manufacturers began designing jeans specifically used for work. Work jeans for men may have additional pockets and loops for tools, or they may have a fire repelling treatment. In other words, they are different from your average pair of jeans in both their material and functionality.

What makes a good pair of work jeans?

Selecting the right work jeans is vital for comfort, safety, and durability, especially for those in physically demanding jobs. If you’re in the market for work jeans for your business needs, here’s what you should consider:

Material and Durability Importance Scale: 9/10

The jeans should be made of high-quality denim or a blend that can withstand regular wear and tear. Fit and Comfort Importance Scale: 9/10

A good fit is essential for comfort during long working hours. Look for options that offer a range of fits (e.g., relaxed, straight, slim) to cater to different preferences. Reinforced Areas Importance Scale: 8/10

Jeans with reinforced knees or seams provide extra durability in high-wear areas. Flexibility and Stretch Importance Scale: 8/10

Some work jeans come with added stretch, ensuring ease of movement, which is crucial for jobs that involve a lot of bending or lifting. Pocket Space and Functionality Importance Scale: 8/10

Multiple pockets, especially deep ones or those with secure closures, can be handy for holding tools or personal items. Weather Appropriateness Importance Scale: 7/10

Depending on the working environment, you might need jeans that are thermal-lined for colder conditions or breathable for warmer climates. Ease of Maintenance Importance Scale: 7/10

Work jeans should be easy to clean, with colors that don’t fade quickly. This ensures they look professional even after multiple washes. Safety Features Importance Scale: 7/10

Some jobs might require flame-resistant jeans or those with reflective elements for better visibility. Price and Affordability Importance Scale: 8/10

Quality is vital, but the jeans should also offer value for money, fitting within your budget without compromising on essential features.

Work Jeans for Men: Denim For All Kinds of Jobs

Using the criteria above, we’ve rounded up some great pairs of mens work jeans on Amazon. Take a look at our finds below:

ARIAT Men’s Rebar M4 Straight Leg Jean

Ariat specializes in work and western wear and ensures their jeans are the most comfortable and durable you can buy. They use ToughMax denim, which is a material designed to be twice as strong and abrasion resistant as regular 100% cotton jeans.

The Rebar M4 jeans feature no-rub comfort inseams, reinforced pockets, Duraflex technology and heavy-duty zippers and hardware. They are available in 6 different colors.

ARIAT Men’s Rebar M4 Straight Leg Jean

5.11 Tactical Men’s Defender-Flex Straight Jeans

5.11 produces functional yet stylish apparel for first responders, tactical operators, public safety personnel, and outdoor field guides. They are made of 10 oz mechanical stretch denim from 76% cotton and 24% polyester with Lycra T400 Tough Max, making them comfortable yet extremely durable.

While these jeans are considerably more expensive than some others on our list, 5.11 assures its products are a worthwhile investment. Aside from their proprietary material, they feature dual back patch pockets, two rear hip pockets, and the 5.11 signature mag pockets, made for those who carry a firearm. They come in several colors and in waist sizes 28 to 44 and lengths 30-36.

5.11 Tactical Men’s Defender-Flex Straight Jeans

Carhartt Men’s Straight Leg Flannel Lined Jean

Carhartt’s flannel-lined work jeans use Rugged Flex technology, which offers more room to bend in the knee area, more stretch between the legs, and extra flexibility in the hips. They have a straight leg opening that easily fits over work boots, and reinforced belt loops for added protection against wear and tear.

These jeans are made from 85% Cotton, 14% Polyester, and 1% Spandex. They are available in several denim washes.

Carhartt Men’s Straight Leg Flannel Lined Jean

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men’s Carpenter Jeans

You can’t talk about jeans and not mention Levi Strauss & Co., possibly the most well-known denim brand in the world. Levi’s gold-label men’s carpenter jeans boast superior quality, strength, and durability thanks to their premium denim.

These jeans have classic 5-pocket styling and are relaxed through the seat and thigh. You can get these carpenter jeans in several different colors, and they have a broad range of waist sizes and inseam lengths.

Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Men’s Carpenter Jeans

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s Ripstop Carpenter Jean

The Wrangler Riggs Ripstop jeans can help you keep your tools accessible with 2 slash pockets, 2 back pockets, 2 utility pockets on the right leg, and 1 hammer loop on the left leg.

These jeans are made from 100% Cotton Durashield Denim, which is designed for both durability and comfort. They have a relaxed fit, and deep front pockets, and are available in seven colors.

Wrangler Riggs Workwear Men’s Ripstop Carpenter Jean

Dickies Men’s Straight-Leg Duck Carpenter Jean

Dickies has been making workwear for 100 years, so it’s safe to say their products are built to last. The Duck carpenter jeans sit slightly below the waist and feature a utility pocket, hammer loop, and dual tool pockets.

These carpenter jeans are made with Duck fabric – a woven canvas-like material that is stronger than regular denim. They are available in 7 different colors.

Dickies Men’s Straight-Leg Duck Carpenter Jean

Red Kap Men’s Classic Work Jean

Red Kap makes work jeans for those on a tighter budget, but they state they do not sacrifice in quality. According to the brand, their work jeans offer ripstop reinforcement, wrinkle-resistant coating, and excellent color retention and soil release, which they say will keep your jeans looking good for years to come.

The classic work jeans feature a traditional rise and Bartak reinforced pockets. They are made from prewashed 13.75 oz. heavyweight denim in an indigo color.

Red Kap Men’s Classic Work Jean

Bulwark Men’s Midweight Fr Dungaree

For those who require flame-resistant work jeans, Bulwark specializes in all types of safety-oriented workwear, including chemical-resistant and fire-resistant garments and accessories. Their midweight FR jeans meet or exceed the standards for CAT2 and NFPA.

Besides being flame resistant, these work jeans feature plenty of places to keep your most used items – two utility pockets, a hammer loop, a rule pocket, two deep scoop pockets, and two oversized reinforced hip pockets. They are made from Duck material and come in 4 colors.

Bulwark Men’s Midweight Fr Dungaree

While regular denim jeans may be adequate for some, investing in some quality work jeans can save you money in the long run, as well as improve your workday. We hope our suggestions help you find the best men’s work jeans.