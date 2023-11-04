If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Using 4K projectors can bring extra life to your business presentations. You can use projectors for training, interactive advertising, sales pitches, meetings, and more. Whether they be videos, images, PowerPoint, or Excel documents, 4K projectors can help you make impactful presentations with your audience.

What is a 4K Projector?

A 4K projector has 4x the number of pixels (or reproduces 4K resolutions) of 1080P projectors. They produce more detailed images with sharper quality and more saturated color than a 1080P projector.

4K Projectors: Great Picks for Your Business Presentations

Criteria for Choosing the Best 4K Projectors for Small Businesses

Choosing a 4K projector for your small business isn’t just about picking the one with the highest resolution. There are other essential aspects that ensure the product aligns with your business’s needs. We’ve established the following criteria based on extensive research and feedback from various entrepreneurs and business owners:

Resolution and Clarity Importance Scale: 9/10

Ensure the projector genuinely offers 4K resolution for crisp and clear presentations. Sometimes, marketing jargon can be misleading. Brightness and Lumens Importance Scale: 9/10

A projector with high lumens will provide a brighter picture, especially in rooms with ambient light. Connectivity Options Importance Scale: 8/10

Multiple connectivity options like HDMI, USB, and wireless capabilities can enhance versatility in presentations and streaming. Portability Importance Scale: 7/10

For businesses that need to move their projectors between rooms or locations, a compact and lightweight design is crucial. Lamp Life Importance Scale: 8/10

A long lamp life reduces the frequency of replacements and ensures longevity, saving costs in the long run. Price and Budget Importance Scale: 8/10

Ensure the projector offers value for money. Expensive doesn’t always mean better. Sound Quality Importance Scale: 7/10

Built-in speakers should deliver decent audio output, especially if external speakers aren’t readily available. Ease of Setup and Use Importance Scale: 8/10

A user-friendly interface and straightforward setup process save time and reduce frustrations during meetings or presentations.

ViewSonic M2 1080p UltraPortable Projector

The ViewSonic M2 supports most media players, PCs, Macs, and mobile devices with various input options, and built-in dual Harman Kardon Bluetooth speakers for excellent sound quality. 125% color accuracy and HDR content support produce beautiful picture quality according to ratings.

Autofocus and keystone correction make set-up easy. A dongle can be added for live streaming, and streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube can be downloaded and watched from the integrated Aptoide menu. The shorter throw lens projects up to 100-inches from 8-feet 9-inches. This is a great projector for presentations as well as entertainment.

ViewSonic M2 1080p Portable Projector with 1200 LED Lumens, H/V Keystone Auto Focus

LG HU70LA DLP 140″ 4K UHD Smart Projector

The CineBeam 4K UHD projector by LG offers up to a 140-inch screen size at 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160). It uses RGB separate primary colors for vivid picture quality and full-color gamut.

This projector also has dynamic tone mapping, TruMotion technology video processing, built-in Alexa, and up to 1500 lumens. Reviewers say this is a great projector for the office or home theater.

LG HU70LA DLP 140″ 4K UHD Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

Epson VS260 3-Chip 3LCD XGA Projector

For standard business use, this LCD projector offers the best features at the lowest price. Its 3,300 lumens of color and white brightness makes it ideal for displaying presentations, spreadsheets, and videos in well-lit rooms, and its XGA resolution delivers crisp text and image quality.

Epson states this projector’s 3LCD technology displays 100% of the RGB color signal while maintaining excellent color accuracy. An HDMI port allows you to easily conduct zoom calls or connect streaming devices. It also has a built-in picture skew sensor and a 15,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. Epson home cinema and business projectors are well respected and highly rated.

Epson VS260 3-Chip 3LCD XGA Projector HDMI, Built-in Speaker, 15,000:1 Contrast Ratio

Optoma High Brightness HDR Home Theater Projector

This projector by Optoma is geared towards gamers – it offers low input lag and its Enhanced Gaming Mode enables a fast response time of 8.4ms with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has 1080p resolution (1920×1080 with 4K input), 50,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR10 technology for HDR content, vertical keystone correction, and a 1.3X zoom.

This projector displays true 3D content from almost any 3D source including the latest-generation game consoles. It offers a 15,000-hour lamp life and a 10-watt built-in speaker.

Optoma HD39 HDR Home Theater Projector 4000 lumens Quiet Operation 26dB

LG Electronics Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Smart Home Theater Projector

This LG Electronics unit offers this ultra-short-throw projector with loads of features. The ultra-short 0.22 throw ratio delivers an 80″ screen when placed less than five inches from the wall, and the Real 4K has a resolution of 3840 x 2160–4x greater than FHD, boasting detailed, great picture quality for movies, presentations, and video games.

Built-in streaming apps are available thanks to WebOS 6.0.1, and this projector supports Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Surround sound speakers provide cinematic quality sound, and an adaptive contrast ratio ensures all scenes are crisp and clear.

LG Electronics Ultra Short Throw 4K UHD Laser Smart Home Theater CineBeam Projector

XGIMI Elfin Ultra-Compact 1080P Portable Projector

If you need a smaller model, check out the XGIMI Elfin Ultra-Compact projector. This portable projector offers 1080p FHD image resolution for a clear visual display, and Intelligent Screen Adaption technology with automatic focusing, screen adjustment, and obstacle avoidance for a fast and easy setup.

800 ANSI lumens provide a 150-inch screen filled with ample brightness and contrast in dark environments or a 60-80 inch view under natural light. This projector uses Android TV 10.0 and promises to deliver excellent picture quality.

XGIMI Elfin Ultra-Compact 1080P Portable Projector 4K Input Supported 800 ANSI Lumens

BenQ MW632ST WXGA Short Throw Projector

This short-throw projector from BenQ has 3, 200 lumens and a high native contrast ratio, promising more accurate vivid color even in ambient light. This ceiling-mounted projector has a 10,000-hour lamp life and a 0.9 short-throw lens design, preventing viewers from getting blinded by the light.

There are 2 HDMI ports to provide audio and video in one cable with a clear image size of 60″ to 120″ (diagonal) and an image size of 30″ to 300″. The projector is 11.3 x 9.15 x 4.5 inches and weighs 5.7 lbs.

BenQ MW632ST WXGA Short Throw Projector 3200 Lumens

NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector

According to Nebula, the 2400 ISO lumens on its Cosmos projector will make your presentations or movies shine even in bright light, while the 4K UHD image quality makes every pixel pop. This portable projector weighs just 10 lbs. for easy portability, and features seamless autofocus, automatic screen fit, gridless auto keystone correction, and more.

The Cosmos projector uses Android TV 10.0 and has dual 5W tweeters and dual 10W speakers for high audio quality.

NEBULA Cosmos Laser 4K Projector with Bluetooth, 2,400 ISO Lumens, Android TV 10.0

Raydem LED Portable Projector

Raydem offers a 2-year limited warranty on its updated portable DLP projector. This projector has a physical resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, it supports 4K, and has 3 layers of refractive lenses for crisp edges. It has a brightness of 300 ANSI lumens, 5W dual stereo speakers with a HiFi system, and a low noise fan.

You can sync your smartphone screen using 2.4G and 5G Wifi. Its keystone correction allows for lens shift and the Bluetooth function supports connection to speakers or headphones.

Raydem 9500L, Native 1080P 200″ Display Outdoor LED Portable Projector

Hisense Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw 4K Pro UHD Projector

The PX1-Pro by Hisense is one of the more expensive projectors on our list, but it comes with impressive features and ratings. It uses a TriChroma laser engine to achieve full coverage of the BT.2020 color space.

This ultra-short throw projector also has 30W Dolby Atmos surround sound and offers 2200 lumens at peak brightness. Other features include auto low latency mode and filmmaker mode.

Hisense PX1-PRO Triple-Laser Ultra Short Throw Projector, 4K UHD 22oo Lumens

Surewell 2022 4K FHD 200″ Portable Projector

The Surewell projector can provide clear and bright pictures both indoors and outdoors with 130,000 lumens. This projector is suitable for most platforms using 2 HDMI, 2 USB, AV, and audio interfaces. Its TRUE1080P size projection chip supports 4K online video playback at the same time.

Additional features include a Bluetooth 5.0, multi-band 5G WiFi and infrared remote, 4-point keystone, built-in speaker, and a quiet motor.

Surewell 2022 4K FHD 200″ Portable Movie Projector

YABER V10 5G WiFi Bluetooth Projector

YABER claims its V10 5G projector brings a wider color gamut and sharper projected image quality than its competitors using a high transmittance and refraction lens with 9500L brightness and 12000:1 high contrast ratio.

This projector has built in the latest bidirectional Bluetooth 5.1 chip and stereo surround speaker, allowing the user to connect to Bluetooth speakers or a mobile device. It offers 12000 hours of lamp life, USB presentation ability, an advanced cooling system, 4-point keystone correction, and 50% zoom.

YABER V10 5G WiFi Bluetooth 9500L Full HD 1080P 400 ANSI Lumen Projector

