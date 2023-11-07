14 Airbnb Apps for 2023

Are you a property owner, manager, or Airbnb host looking for the best Airbnb app to make your rental business run smoothly? Look no further! We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite apps for Airbnb in 2023 to streamline your processes and increase your revenue. From communication and scheduling to analyzing data and optimizing pricing, these apps will make managing your rental a breeze. Let’s get started!

5 Ways Vacation Rental Apps & Tools Help Airbnb Hosts

Being an Airbnb host is a great way to earn extra income while giving people a place to stay during their next big adventure. Here are five ways vacation rental apps and tools can help Airbnb hosts:

Communication and scheduling: With vacation rental apps, you can easily communicate with your guests and schedule cleanings, maintenance, and other appointments.

Analyzing data: Review your rental’s performance and make data-driven decisions to optimize your operations.

Optimizing pricing: Use dynamic pricing tools to adjust your rates based on demand, seasonality, and other factors.

Listing management: Keep your rental listing up-to-date and compliant with local laws and regulations.

Guest management: Get to know your guests and provide them with a 5-star experience from start to finish.

Choosing the Top Airbnb Apps: Our Methodology

Choosing the right Airbnb app for managing your listings can be pivotal in streamlining your operations and enhancing guest experiences. Here’s our curated methodology for selecting the best Airbnb apps for small business owners and entrepreneurs in the hospitality sector:

User Interface and Ease of Use (9/10) The app should have an intuitive interface that’s easy to navigate.

Quick learning curve, ensuring you can manage your listings efficiently. Integration with Airbnb Platform (8/10) Seamless integration with Airbnb to synchronize bookings and messages.

Real-time updates to avoid double bookings and other conflicts. Pricing and Subscription Model (7/10) Transparent pricing without hidden costs.

Flexible subscription plans that cater to the size and needs of your business. Customer Service and Support (8/10) Accessible customer support to assist with issues.

Resources like tutorials, FAQs, and community forums for self-help. Reviews and Ratings (7/10) Positive reviews from other users can indicate reliability and effectiveness.

Look for feedback related to your specific needs and business scale. Additional Features (6/10) Look for features like automated messaging, price optimization, and cleaning schedules.

Calendar management and multi-calendar views can enhance operational efficiency. Security and Data Privacy (8/10) Ensure the app complies with data protection regulations.

Secure handling of guest information is paramount. Mobile Optimization (7/10) The app should be fully functional on mobile devices for on-the-go management.

Notifications for new bookings, messages, or issues should be prompt. Scalability (6/10) The app should accommodate your business growth, handling more listings without performance issues.

It should offer features that cater to both small and large-scale operators. Trial Period or Free Version (5/10) Access to a trial period or a free version can help you assess the app’s suitability.

It reduces the risk of committing to a service that doesn’t meet your needs.

Taking these factors into account will help you select an Airbnb app that not only makes managing your listings easier but also enhances your guests’ experience, ultimately contributing to the success of your rental business.

Top Apps for Airbnb Hosts, Managers, and Property Owners

As an Airbnb host, are you looking for the best apps for Airbnb outside of the official Airbnb app? The following list features top apps in various Airbnb categories for hosts, managers, and property owners. These apps are used by expert hosts, giving guests a smooth check-in process, letting guests know about step-free bedroom access, and streamlining and optimizing your hosting experience.

1. Host Tools: Airbnb Tool for Guest Messaging

Here’s an app that all short-term rental hosts should have in their arsenal. Host Tools has many great features like automated messages allowing you to provide amazing guest communication, calendar syncing to avoid double bookings, automated availability rules, and more.

2. Properly: Best App for Cleaning and Disinfection Protocols

Properly is one of the best Airbnb tools for managing listings effortlessly and making sure your guests receive amazing service. One of its best features is the ability to inspect your rental using your mobile device. This is really useful to quickly inspect how well your cleaners did their jobs.

3. Touch Stay: Best Guest Experience Airbnb App

Touch Stay lets you create digital welcome books for your guests. This is a nice touch that’ll make you look like a more professional vacation rental host. It’ll also provide a much smoother, better experience for both you and your guests.

4. Party Squasher: Best for Monitoring Noise Levels in Vacation Rentals

Party Squasher is a really useful app for preventing parties at your vacation homes. It continuously monitors the number of people on your property by counting the number of phones both in and around the house.

5. Igloo App: Best App for Smart Key Exchange & Home Security

This app works with IglooHome, which provides smart locks and lockboxes for your property. This means that there’s zero chance of guests losing the keys to your short-term rental! Owners can easily unlock the property using Bluetooth or a PIN.

6. KeyCafe: Best Airbnb Tool for Sharing Property Keys

KeyCafe is a key management app that allows you to share keys with your rental properties remotely. You’ll need to have a SmartBox in your city, which is where the key exchange will happen. Fortunately, KeyCafe has a SmartBox network in major cities throughout the U.S.

7. Aircover: Airbnb App with Free Top To Bottom Protection

Aircover offers guests the most comprehensive free protection with every booking. It protects guests from Airbnb host cancellations, listing inaccuracies, and more. The Airbnb app lets guests easily reach out to support during times like this.

According to Airbnb, all accessibility features that a home has gone through an accessibility review process confirmed by their specialists.

For hosts, there is $1 million in damage protection, which covers things like deep cleaning, pet damage, and more. Aircover also provides hosts with $1 million in liability insurance.

8. Turno: Best App to Find a Top-Notch Cleaning Crew

Turno, formerly known as TurnoverBNB, is a great app for finding cleaners to maintain your properties in-between guest stays. It allows you to schedule and pay your cleaning crew as well as easily communicate with them. You can even use different cleaning crews for any properties you have in different areas.

Feature/Function Host Tools Properly Touch Stay Party Squasher Igloo App KeyCafe Aircover TurnoverBNB Primary Use Guest Messaging and Management Cleaning and Disinfection Protocols Guest Experience and Information Noise Level Monitoring Smart Key Exchange & Home Security Key Management Guest and Host Protection Cleaning Crew Management Automated Messaging Yes No No No No No No No Calendar Syncing Yes No No No No No No No Automated Availability Rules Yes No No No No No No No Property Inspection Tools No Yes, via mobile device No No No No No No Digital Welcome Books No No Yes No No No No No Noise Level Monitoring No No No Yes No No No No Smart Lock Integration No No No No Yes, with IglooHome products No No No Key Exchange No No No No No Yes, requires SmartBox No No Damage Protection No No No No No No Yes, up to $1 million No Liability Insurance No No No No No No Yes, up to $1 million No Cleaning/Disinfection Protocol No Yes No No No No No Yes, connects with cleaning services Property Accessibility Review Process No No No No No No Yes No Scheduling and Payment for Services No No No No No No No Yes, for cleaning services Remote Access/Management Yes Yes, for property inspection No Yes, for noise monitoring Yes, via Bluetooth or PIN for property access Yes, for key exchange No Yes, for scheduling cleanings

Other Apps and Airbnb Tools for Property Owners, Managers, and Hosts

9. Operto

Smart locks, smart home devices, and smart home automation are without a doubt the future. Especially when it comes to short-term rentals. With Operto, hosts can generate unique codes for each guest and change them once the guest checks out. This is a great way to ensure your property is always secure and your guests are safe. You can also use Operto to control your properties’ temperature and energy usage.

10. Airbnb Split Stays

The innovative new feature Airbnb Split Stays allows guests to book accommodations from their search results for multiple destinations within one trip. Split Stays automatically splits up the reservation and payment, making it easier for travelers to plan their itinerary.

11. iGMS

iGMS is a powerful property management app that enables hosts to keep track of all of their listings in one place. It offers many awesome features like invoice management, the ability to coordinate with your cleaning team, automation tools, and more.

12. Plum Guide

Plum Guide is a vacation rental company that hand-selects the top 1% of homes in popular cities around the world. Their team of experts personally visits and vets each property to ensure they meet their high standards for design, comfort, and hosting.

13. Instant Book

Airbnb Instant Book allows hosts to automatically accept booking requests from guests without manually confirming each request. This feature can save time for busy hosts and make it easier for guests to quickly secure a reservation.

14. RemoteLock

RemoteLock allows you to use and control smart locks on your properties using WiFi. You can provide your guest with an access code that self-expires and which you can disable at any time. While this is a great solution for any short-term rental business, it is one of the more expensive ones.

Feature/Function Operto Airbnb Split Stays iGMS Plum Guide Instant Book RemoteLock Smart Device Integration Yes (smart locks, thermostats, etc.) Not applicable Not directly (may integrate with other smart device apps) Not applicable Not applicable Yes (smart locks) Unique Code Generation Yes Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Yes Energy Usage Control Yes Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not applicable Not specified, but possible if integrated with smart locks Split Reservation Management No Yes (allows splitting reservations for multiple stays) No No No No Invoice Management No Not applicable Yes Not applicable Not applicable No Cleaning Coordination No Not applicable Yes Not applicable Not applicable No Automation Tools Not specified (likely has automation for devices) Not applicable Yes Not applicable Not applicable Yes (for access codes) Hand-Selected Properties No Not applicable No Yes (top 1% of homes) Not applicable No Expert Vetting No Not applicable No Yes Not applicable No Instant Booking No Not applicable No No Yes No Remote Access Management Yes Not applicable Yes Not applicable Not applicable Yes Property Security Enhanced (via smart device controls) Not applicable Not specified Not specified Not applicable Enhanced (via smart locks) Personalized Guest Experience Not specified, but possible with smart devices Not applicable Not specified Not specified Not applicable Not specified Property Management Efficiency Yes (through automation and secure access) Not applicable Yes (centralized listing and team management) Not applicable Yes (speeds up the booking process) Yes (through remote lock management) Cost Not specified No additional cost for using the feature Not specified Not specified (but selects top-tier homes) No additional cost for using the feature Generally more expensive