How to Choose an Airbnb Cleaning Service (+The Best Options)

Choosing the right Airbnb cleaning service is a crucial decision for a busy Airbnb host. With responsibilities like tracking bookings, managing repairs, handling last-minute reservations, and restocking essentials like bedding and towels, Airbnb vacation rental hosts have a lot on their plates.

Contracting a professional Airbnb cleaning service can significantly ease the burden by ensuring their properties are well-maintained and immaculate, which is key to providing a high-quality guest experience. This article will guide you on how to select the best Airbnb cleaning service for your needs.

What is an Airbnb Cleaning Service?

Between the guest check out and the next guest check-in, Airbnb cleaning services handle the many tasks that are required.

Drive Traffic to Your Website Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Sell Your Business Advertise Your Business Here

Here are the typical tasks handled by cleaning companies:

Laundry – linens, towels, kitchen washcloths and towels

Dusting and vacuuming, cleaning all floors.

Cleaning bathrooms, including toilets, sinks, tubs/showers.

Washing dishes, cleaning kitchen appliances (microwave, coffee maker, stove)

Sanitizing all surfaces which guests may touch, such as door handles, kitchen cabinet pulls, drawer handles, and light switches.

In addition, cleaning crews may do deep cleaning services, as needed, such as shampooing carpets or cleaning the insides of cabinets. Or you may need deep cleaning on the outside patio or fire pit areas.

Why do I need an Airbnb cleaning service?

People book a stay – credit card required – and check out. Their stay can be one night or several nights.

Small Business Deals

Hosts may start out doing their own cleaning. After all, Airbnb only collects 3% of the cleaning fee, which is set by the hosts. In other words, hosts that clean their own vacation rentals also make money by doing the cleaning.

But having an immaculate vacation rental property is an extremely important part of ensuring guest satisfaction and part of guest expectations.

In fact, it’s the number one factor mentioned in positive reviews. Negative reviews about the cleanliness of the property can greatly impact the popularity of your short-term rental.

Also, the short-term rental industry is booming. Guest bookings may be for just one or two days. The rental cleaning experience gets old! In addition, the host is pinned down into being always available for cleaning between check out and check in of the short-term rentals.

Types of Airbnb Cleaning Services

Maintaining a clean and welcoming Airbnb property is essential for guest satisfaction and achieving positive reviews. When it comes to cleaning services, Airbnb hosts have several options to choose from, each with its own advantages and considerations:

Hire An Airbnb Personal Maid

Professional Airbnb Cleaners

Property Managers

DIY Cleaning

Hire An Airbnb Personal Maid

Upscale Airbnb properties may include a personal maid option, which would be chosen at the time of guest booking.

Why add this to your Airbnb options? Some guests, for example, may ask for a change of towels or linens, or spot cleaning, during their stay. However, hiring a personal maid may be challenging, since the person would have to basically be “on call.”

Hire A Professional Airbnb Cleaning Company

First, having a professional Airbnb cleaning service available with just a few clicks helps the host save time. Often, once you contract, the cleaning service will use auto-scheduling. You don’t have to schedule cleanings – cross that off your to-do list.

Your Airbnb guest bookings can be connected to the cleaning services software, which will automatically schedule the cleaners to come as soon as guests check out.

You can also send messages and share notes – such as the need to replenish supplies or replace worn bedding or towels. You can also submit payments to the company.

Scope : This option can range from hiring an individual sole proprietor to a larger cleaning crew. The choice depends on the size of your property and the level of cleaning required.

: This option can range from hiring an individual sole proprietor to a larger cleaning crew. The choice depends on the size of your property and the level of cleaning required. Pricing Model: Professional cleaners may charge either a flat fee for the entire property or an hourly rate. A flat fee is predictable and straightforward, while an hourly rate can vary based on the actual time spent cleaning.

Property Managers

Comprehensive Service : Property managers often provide a full suite of services. Besides handling the interior cleaning, they might manage external tasks like lawn mowing, snow removal, and maintaining flower beds – all of which contribute to the property’s curb appeal.

: Property managers often provide a full suite of services. Besides handling the interior cleaning, they might manage external tasks like lawn mowing, snow removal, and maintaining flower beds – all of which contribute to the property’s curb appeal. Cost-Effectiveness: While this option might be more expensive, it offers the convenience of having a single point of contact for multiple services, which can be particularly beneficial for hosts who manage multiple properties or live far from their Airbnb rental.

DIY Cleaning

Personal Involvement : Hosts can choose to do the cleaning themselves, especially if they live nearby or prefer a hands-on approach. This option can be more cost-effective but requires a significant time investment.

: Hosts can choose to do the cleaning themselves, especially if they live nearby or prefer a hands-on approach. This option can be more cost-effective but requires a significant time investment. Combination Approach: For more intensive cleaning needs, such as periodic deep cleans, hosts can combine DIY cleaning with professional services. This approach allows for regular personal maintenance while ensuring professional-level cleanliness at intervals.

Each cleaning option offers different benefits and suits different types of Airbnb hosts. Your choice should align with your personal preferences, the amount of time you can dedicate to property management, and your budget for upkeep and maintenance.

Comparing Types of Airbnb Cleaning Services

To help you choose the right cleaning service for your Airbnb property, this table compares various cleaning options based on their offerings, costs, and suitability for different rental types:

Cleaning Service Type Services Offered Cost Structure Best Suited For Professional Airbnb Cleaning Company Full cleaning, laundry, sanitizing, potential for auto-scheduling Typically a percentage of listing price or flat/hourly rate Hosts with frequent guest turnover, multiple listings Personal Maid Service On-call cleaning, towel/linen changes, spot cleaning Hourly rate, possibly higher due to on-call nature Upscale properties, guests requiring premium services Property Management Teams Interior cleaning, exterior maintenance (e.g., mowing, snow removal) Varies; may include a management fee Hosts needing comprehensive property management including cleaning Self-Service (Host Cleaning) Depends on host’s ability; usually all standard cleaning tasks No direct cost but time-intensive Hosts with infrequent bookings, smaller properties Specialized Deep Cleaning Crew Deep cleaning tasks (e.g., carpet shampooing, extensive outdoor cleaning) Often a flat rate based on the specific project Periodic deep cleaning needs, larger properties

Top Considerations When Selecting the Best Airbnb Cleaning Service for Your Business

When operating an Airbnb, ensuring a clean and inviting space is crucial for guest satisfaction and positive reviews. Selecting the right cleaning service requires careful consideration of various factors:

Airbnb Cleaning Fee

Pricing Structure : The cleaning fee typically represents a percentage of the listing price, around 25% on average. This fee often ranges between $75 and $95, though it can vary based on the size and specifics of the property, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Additionally, extra charges may apply for guests with pets.

: The cleaning fee typically represents a percentage of the listing price, around 25% on average. This fee often ranges between $75 and $95, though it can vary based on the size and specifics of the property, such as the number of bedrooms and bathrooms. Additionally, extra charges may apply for guests with pets. Payment Model: Decide whether to opt for a flat fee or an hourly rate. This decision should be based on the average time required to clean your property effectively.

What is Included in the Cleaning Package?

A standard package usually includes laundry (bedding, towels, kitchen items), vacuuming, dusting, floor cleaning, sanitizing high-touch surfaces, bathroom cleaning, and dishwashing. Ensure that the cleaning service can cover all these aspects to maintain a high standard of cleanliness.

Are Cleaning Supplies Provided?

Determine whether the cleaning service will use their own supplies and equipment. Some companies prefer using their own products, which can ensure consistency and quality but may affect the overall cost.

What is the Expected Turnaround Time?

The turnaround time is critical in the Airbnb business. Cleaning must be completed in the window between guest check-out and the next check-in, typically around 4 hours. Ensure the cleaning service can adhere to these time constraints to avoid any disruptions in your booking schedule.

Will the Airbnb Cleaning Crew Report Property Damage and Help You to Fix It?

The actual reporting of property damage is an important requirement and you should either require the crew to take pictures or take pictures yourself.

Airbnb reviews work both ways – they can be given by the guests and also by the host. For instance, if guests trash a property, the host can enter a negative review, and prospective hosts can see that.

Often a cleaning company does not double as a home repair company. Some do (see below) or you can hire a separate contractor to make repairs as needed.

Are The Professional Cleaners Screened?

To ensure their good reputation, a professional cleaning company wants to make sure they hire quality individuals who take pride in their work.

When choosing an Airbnb cleaning service, consider the cost structure, the comprehensiveness of the cleaning package, the logistics of cleaning supplies, and the ability to meet tight turnaround times. These factors will significantly impact the guest experience and the efficiency of your Airbnb operation.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Places to Find Airbnb Cleaning Services

Finding reliable and high-quality cleaning services for Airbnb properties is a key concern for hosts. Our methodology for selecting the best platforms or places to find Airbnb cleaning services focuses on resources that effectively connect hosts with top-rated cleaning professionals.

Here’s how we approached this:

Range of Service Providers (10/10)

We prioritize platforms that offer a wide range of cleaning services, providing hosts with various options to choose from based on their specific needs.

User Reviews and Ratings (9/10)

Platforms featuring user reviews and ratings allow hosts to gauge the quality and reliability of cleaning services based on other users’ experiences.

Ease of Use and Booking Process (9/10)

The user-friendliness of the platform and the simplicity of the booking process are crucial for a hassle-free experience in finding and scheduling cleaning services.

Service Specialization for Airbnb (8/10)

Platforms that focus on or have a specialization in Airbnb and short-term rental cleaning services are highly valued for their understanding of specific hosting requirements.

Pricing Transparency and Competitiveness (8/10)

We look for platforms that offer clear pricing information, allowing hosts to compare costs and find services that offer value for money.

Geographical Coverage (8/10)

Platforms with a wide geographical reach, offering services in numerous locations, are important for hosts with properties in various areas.

Reliability and Trustworthiness (7/10)

The platform’s reputation for reliability, including the vetting process for service providers, is a critical factor in our evaluation.

Flexibility and Responsiveness (7/10)

Platforms that facilitate services with flexibility in scheduling and responsiveness to last-minute requests cater well to the dynamic nature of Airbnb rentals.

Insurance and Guarantee Policies (6/10)

Offering insurance or satisfaction guarantees provides an additional layer of security and trust for hosts using the service.

Integration with Airbnb Operations (6/10)

Platforms that offer integration with Airbnb’s booking system or other rental management tools add convenience for hosts.

Customer Support and Service (6/10)

Accessible and helpful customer support for resolving issues or answering queries is essential for a smooth experience.

Environmental and Health Standards (6/10)

Platforms promoting services that adhere to eco-friendly practices and health standards align with growing trends in sustainable and safe accommodation.

Our methodology for identifying the best places to find Airbnb cleaning services is geared towards connecting hosts with reliable, high-quality cleaning professionals who understand the unique needs of short-term rentals.

We aim to highlight platforms that offer a combination of wide service provider selection, user-friendly interfaces, and trustworthy services, ensuring Airbnb hosts can maintain their properties to the highest standards.

Best Places to Find Airbnb Cleaning Services

We have compiled a list of websites where you may start your search for cleaners:

1. Airtasker

Individual people post a profile on Airtasker.com/us.

2. Angi

People post a profile and site users post reviews at Angi.

3. Handy

If you want cleaners and fix-it services, try Handy.

4. HomeAdvisor

You can find cleaning people and services and contractor services on HomeAdvisor.

5. Thumbtack

You can browse personal profiles listed by cleaners, plumbers, electricians, etc. at Thumbtack.

6. Vacation Home Help

This company solely focuses on cleaning rental properties. Find them at vacationhomehelp.com.

7. TurnoverBnB

TurnoverBnB is a cleaning company and maintenance App for property managers.

How to Find an Airbnb Cleaning Service

In addition to searching the web, you can:

Use word of mouth and Airbnb Forums

Check out what other hosts are saying on Airbnb Forums

Check your yellow pages for listings

Join your local Chamber of Commerce and network

The Benefits of Professional Cleaning for Airbnb Hosts

Opting for a professional cleaner or cleaning service can significantly benefit Airbnb hosts. It not only frees up valuable time but also ensures a high standard of cleanliness, thanks to the expertise and experience of trained professionals.

This investment in quality cleaning can lead to better guest experiences, higher ratings, and potentially more bookings for Airbnb hosts.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: