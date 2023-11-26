Bank Boxes – Organize Your Documents

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Many businesses still house significant amounts of essential paperwork that can’t be destroyed in short to medium term. If you are looking for a way to organize and store your important documents, bank boxes are a good option.

There are a variety of bank boxes to choose from, ranging from lockable heavy-duty file storage boxes for extra security to simple and stylish file storage boxes with lids. The file storage boxes also come in a variety of materials, colors, sizes, and designs, making finding the right boxes for your business a daunting task. However, we have done our best to find the best file storage and bank boxes for your business.

What is a Bank Box?

A “bank box” is a box, typically with a lid, which is used to store files and other items. They are meant to keep important items secure and organized, and should be easy to stack and store away when necessary.

The term “bank box” or “bankers box” has become a blanket term for any box of this nature. There is a brand name Bankers Box, but other brands refer to their products as “bankers boxes” just as many people refer to any tissues as “Kleenex.”

Why You Should Have Bank Boxes for Your Small Business

Having some type of storage system for your documents should be at the top of your to-do list. Here’s why:

Security – First and foremost, you’ll want important documents secured. This is not only important, in some cases it is also the law.

First and foremost, you’ll want important documents secured. This is not only important, in some cases it is also the law. Organization – Having all of your files in one place can save a great deal of time and energy when the time comes to search for a needed item.

– Having all of your files in one place can save a great deal of time and energy when the time comes to search for a needed item. Extra Storage – You can always use extra storage boxes, and bankers boxes are great for storing just about anything around the office.

Bank Boxes – Organize Your Documents

Criteria for Choosing the Best Banker Boxes for Small Businesses

For many small businesses, organization is paramount. Banker boxes are often the go-to choice for storing files, documents, and various office supplies. When choosing the best banker boxes for your business, it’s essential to consider several factors to ensure you get the most out of your purchase. Here are the criteria we recommend:

Durability and Strength Importance Scale: 9/10

The box should be constructed with sturdy materials, ensuring it doesn’t fall apart when filled with heavy documents. Size and Dimensions Importance Scale: 8/10

Depending on your storage space and the types of documents or items you’re storing, choose a box size that meets your needs. Stackability Importance Scale: 9/10

Boxes should stack securely without the risk of toppling, optimizing storage space and safety. Handles and Portability Importance Scale: 8/10

Reinforced handles make it easier to transport boxes, especially when they’re full. Assembly and Setup Importance Scale: 7/10

Boxes that are easy to assemble without needing extra tools can save time and effort. Lid Security Importance Scale: 8/10

Lids should fit securely, protecting the box’s contents from dust, moisture, or accidental spills. Eco-friendliness Importance Scale: 7/10

Consider boxes made from recycled materials and are recyclable themselves, contributing to sustainable practices. Aesthetics and Design Importance Scale: 6/10

While functionality is paramount, some businesses may want boxes that look professional or align with their branding. Price and Value Importance Scale: 8/10

As always, ensure the boxes provide good value for money, balancing quality and cost.

By using this criteria set, we hope that small business owners and entrepreneurs can effectively choose banker boxes that align with their operational needs and storage requirements. Below are some great banker boxes we found on Amazon.

BIRDROCK HOME Rolling File Cabinet

Disguise your files with this stylish and sturdy file storage box. The BirdRock Home Seagrass Rolling File Cabinet is a hand-woven storage box that’s made of durable and robust abaca seagrass.

This beauty comes fitted with durable wheels that allow you to easily move it around, and it also easily holds both legal-sized hanging files and letters. The brown wash color effortlessly matches a variety of office themes, and the attached hinged lid will prevent lid loss.

BIRDROCK HOME Rolling File Cabinet – Storage Organizer Box with Lid

Fireproof File Storage Box with Lid

For a heavy-duty storage option, this bankers box from Tamfile is fireproof up to 2000°F. It also has a double lid – a zip closure around the box and an additional lid that covers the top of the box.

This box is collapsible so you can pack it away when you’re not using it. Last but not least, it has a 3-digit password zipper lock to keep your privacy secure. The dimensions for this fabric bankers box are 15. 74″x12. 2″x10. 23″ when expanded and 15. 74″x12.2″x2.36″ when folded.

Tamfile Collapsible Portable Document Safe Box with Handle and Lock Letter/Legal (Black)

Pendaflex Portable Bankers Box

If you regularly move your important documents from one location to another, you certainly need to find a portable bankers box.

The Pendaflex portable bankers box is a good option for a good price as it comes fitted with a built-in handle and the double latch closure properly secures your important documents. The box also uses a polypropylene exterior which is water-resistant and super easy to clean. This black storage box weighs 2.84 pounds.

Pendaflex Portable Bankers Box with File Rails, Hinged Lid with Double Latch Closure

Bankers Box STOR/FILE Storage Boxes – 4 Pack

The brand name that started it all – Bankers Box offers this set of four boxes with a standard setup construction. These boxes can be used with shelving or for moderate stacking, and have a 450 lb capacity. The lift-off lid ships attached to each box to prevent lid loss and then tears off when you’re ready to use it.

Bankers Box STOR/FILE Storage Boxes Standard Set-Up Letter/Legal 4 Pack

Collapsible Linen Bankers Box

Another great choice for a more stylish bankers box is this collapsible linen model. This banker’s box has a lift-off lid and comes with 5 hanging file folders. You won’t have to store this box away though – it’s decorative enough to be left out. This banker’s box is collapsible, making it easy to store and pack away when not in use.

Decosis File Bankers Box with 5 Hanging Folder for Office

IRIS USA Plastic Storage Bin – 4 Pack

Organize your surroundings with this durable IRIS USA storage box made of durable BPA-free plastic and environmentally friendly.

This bankers box has a latching lid with grooves that allow for a secure stacking experience. The plastic construction and tight-fitting protect your important documents from spills, and you can as well easily clean the box with warm water and soap. This storage container will easily store your letter or legal hanging file folders.

IRIS USA Letter & Legal Size Plastic Storage Bin Tote Organizing Bankers Box with Durable and Secure Latching Lid

Collapsible Bankers Box With Wheels

For heavy-duty storage that also needs to be portable, this collapsible bankers box is perfect. It comes with dolly wheels attached so it can easily be stored away under a desk or transported from room to room.

It is designed for legal and letter-sized files and has a coated sliding rail for smooth sliding. This bankers box has a lift-off lid and fits approximately 65 legal and 90 letter filing folders.

Collapsible Hanging File Bankers Box Storage With Wheels

Shouldin Linen File Box

Enhance your office décor with the stylish Shouldin file box. Easily store your files, letters, and books using this box, which also features an extra mesh pocket on the exterior that you can use to store little things like scissors, pens, paper clips, and so on.

A powder-coated smooth riding rail makes the back and forth sliding of files super easy. The box also uses a special design that allows you to easily collapse and store it when not in use.

Linen Bankers Box with Metal Sliding Rail For Letter Size Extra Pocket Storage

SentrySafe 1170 Fireproof Box

Protect your most important business documents with the SentrySafe 1170 Fireproof Box. The box is UL Classified and can protect your documents for up to 30 minutes at 1550°F. The box also comes with a key lock for maximum privacy. It also easily accommodates hanging files.

SentrySafe 1170 Fireproof Box with Key Lock 0.61 Cubic Feet

Akro-Mils Plastic Storage Container

Sometimes you need a transparent container that allows you to see the contents without opening the lid.

The Akro-Mils 12-gallon container allows you to do just that and more. This heavy-duty storage box uses durable industrial-grade plastic and is also specially designed for heavy to moderate stacking. The water and smoke-resistant box allow you to safely store all your important documents. It also features security tie holes, so you can use zip ties for additional security.

Akro-Mils Plastic Storage Container 12 Gallon KeepBox Bankers Box

Amazon Basics Storage and Filing Boxes

This deal from Amazon Basics gets you 20 storage boxes, each with side handles and a lift-off lid. The white storage boxes are made from strong corrugated cardboard so they can secure your documents as well as withstand moderate stacking. Each Amazon Basics bankers box can hold letter or legal-sized documents.

Amazon Basics Storage and Filing Boxes with Lift Off Lid and Handles Pack of 20

Fireproof Document Box with 10 Pack Hanging File Folders

This strong yet portable bankers box has tons of places to store other items besides files. It has multiple outer pockets, card slots, disk pockets, a mesh bag and more. And while it is large, it is easily stackable in lower stacking options. In addition to being fireproof, this bankers box is protected by a combination lock and comes with a pack of 10 hanging file folders.

Fireproof Document Box with 10 Pk Hanging File Folders(Letter Size) with Lock

Collapsible Linen Hanging Filing Storage Boxes

This bankers box is equipped with PVP slide rails on each side to easily hang file folders. It fits both letter and legal-sized files, as well as books or other items. This sturdy and stylish bankers box is available in multiple colors and is collapsible for easy storage.

Collapsible Linen Hanging Filing Storage Boxes with Plastic Slide

Bankers Box Storage Organizer with Zippers

This fireproof lock box is made from durable silicone-coated fiberglass, which is also waterproof. With dimensions of 15.55″ x 12.2″ x 10″, this bankers box has plenty of room to store all your important documents, while still being portable. It also has a combination lock for peace of mind that your personal documents are secure, and a zipper closure to prevent lid loss.

ENGPOW Fireproof Document Box Filing Box for Hanging Letter/Legal Folder

