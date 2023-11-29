The 14 Best Business Podcasts Right Now

Did you know a staggering 44% of the U.S. population has listened to a podcast, and among these, the best business podcasts are gaining significant traction? An incredible 40 million people tune into podcasts every week for education, entertainment, and inspiration.

This surge in popularity indicates that podcasts are becoming an increasingly prevalent medium to stay informed about the latest business and industry tips, trends, and updates. For business owners and entrepreneurs, this trend is particularly noteworthy.

Podcasts offer a unique blend of accessibility and depth, providing insights from industry leaders, successful entrepreneurs, and business experts. They serve as a valuable resource for keeping up-to-date with market changes, learning new strategies, and getting inspired by stories of business innovation and success.

In short, if you’re a business owner or entrepreneur and you’ve yet to explore the world of podcasts, you could be missing out on a goldmine of information and insights. The podcast phenomenon offers easy access to a vast array of knowledge and experiences, making it an exciting and enriching medium for anyone in the business world.

Our Methodology: How We Chose the Best Business Podcasts

Identifying the best business podcasts involves assessing a variety of factors that contribute to their value, relevance, and appeal to a business audience. Our methodology for selecting the best business podcasts employs a scale from 1 to 10, with each score reflecting the significance of different elements like content quality, industry insights, and listener engagement.

Higher scores, closer to 10, are given to aspects that are crucial for a high-quality business podcast, such as practicality of advice, depth of industry analysis, and the expertise of hosts and guests.

Content Quality and Relevance (10/10)

High-quality, relevant content that provides valuable information and insights on business topics is given the highest priority.

Expertise of Hosts and Guests (9/10)

Podcasts featuring hosts and guests with proven expertise and experience in business are highly valued for their authoritative insights.

Practicality and Applicability (9/10)

We prioritize podcasts that offer practical advice and strategies that listeners can apply in their own business endeavors.

Industry Insights and Analysis (8/10)

In-depth industry analysis and insights that help listeners stay informed about trends and changes in the business world.

Production Quality (8/10)

High production quality, including clear audio and professional editing, enhances the listening experience.

Audience Engagement and Feedback (7/10)

Podcasts that actively engage with their audience and have positive listener feedback and reviews are considered more influential and effective.

Variety and Diversity of Topics (7/10)

A broad range of topics that cover various aspects of business, from startups to corporate strategy, adds to a podcast’s appeal.

Frequency and Consistency of Episodes (6/10)

Regular release of episodes and consistency in content quality helps in building and maintaining a dedicated listener base.

Inspirational Value (6/10)

Podcasts that inspire and motivate business professionals and entrepreneurs through success stories and motivational content.

Accessibility and Availability (6/10)

Ease of access and availability of the podcast across various platforms and devices.

Listener Community and Network (5/10)

A strong listener community or network that adds to the value of the podcast through discussions, networking opportunities, and shared resources.

Our methodology is designed to highlight business podcasts that not only provide enriching content and industry insights but also engage and inspire their listeners.

By focusing on the quality of content, practicality of advice, and the expertise of hosts and guests, we aim to identify podcasts that serve as valuable resources for business professionals seeking knowledge, inspiration, and growth.

The Best Business Podcasts

If you’re unsure which podcasts to listen to, take a look at the following best 14 business podcasts that U.S. listeners can get right now.

Key Highlights of Each Business Podcast

Dive into the distinct features and topics of the top business podcasts with these key highlights. Whether you’re an aspiring entrepreneur, a marketing professional, or someone interested in the intricacies of business wars, this list provides a snapshot of what each podcast uniquely offers.

Entrepreneurs on Fire : Focuses on practical tips and inspirational stories for budding entrepreneurs.

: Focuses on practical tips and inspirational stories for budding entrepreneurs. The Art of Hustle : Offers actionable business advice with a focus on marketing and entrepreneurial strategies.

: Offers actionable business advice with a focus on marketing and entrepreneurial strategies. Rise and Grind : Delivers insights on enhancing productivity from high-profile business figures.

: Delivers insights on enhancing productivity from high-profile business figures. Indie Hackers : Reveals the secrets of successful online business ventures through in-depth interviews.

: Reveals the secrets of successful online business ventures through in-depth interviews. Marketing Over Coffee : Provides easy-to-implement marketing tips in a casual, accessible format.

: Provides easy-to-implement marketing tips in a casual, accessible format. Foundr Podcast : A mix of inspirational stories and practical advice from renowned business leaders.

: A mix of inspirational stories and practical advice from renowned business leaders. Business Wars : Fascinating deep dives into the history and challenges of major global brands.

: Fascinating deep dives into the history and challenges of major global brands. Mixergy : Broad range of topics covered, ideal for entrepreneurs seeking diverse insights.

: Broad range of topics covered, ideal for entrepreneurs seeking diverse insights. Startups for the Rest of Us : Specializes in advice for launching and improving software products.

: Specializes in advice for launching and improving software products. Hack the Entrepreneur : Focuses on overcoming common entrepreneurial challenges.

: Focuses on overcoming common entrepreneurial challenges. Demand Gen Chat : Offers expert advice on generating leads and revenue in B2B markets.

: Offers expert advice on generating leads and revenue in B2B markets. Inside LaunchStreet : Provides a holistic view of business operations with actionable tips.

: Provides a holistic view of business operations with actionable tips. The Marketing Companion : Blends humor with marketing expertise for an entertaining learning experience.

: Blends humor with marketing expertise for an entertaining learning experience. StartUp: Real-world stories and experiences from startup founders and business professionals.

Entrepreneurs on Fire

Entrepreneurs on Fire is an award-winning podcast that was founded and presented by John Lee Dumas. The podcast stands out for its engaging format, featuring John interviewing inspiring entrepreneurs to help aspiring entrepreneurs achieve a seamless journey to business success.

These interviews delve into the experiences and lessons learned by successful business figures, offering listeners practical advice and motivation.

The podcast covers a range of topics, including innovative business strategies, overcoming challenges, and personal growth, making it an invaluable resource for anyone looking to navigate the entrepreneurial landscape.

The Art of Hustle

The Art of Hustle, co-produced by WeWork and iHeartRadio, is an informative platform for entrepreneurs and marketers. Founded by Anthem Salgado, a small business coach and marketing specialist, this popular business podcast offers each episode as a masterclass in business development.

It provides business advice and training designed to “untangle your to-do list and clear a pathway for new forward movement.” The podcast addresses various aspects of entrepreneurship, from effective marketing strategies to time management, helping listeners streamline their business operations and grow their ventures.

Rise and Grind

Rise and Grind is hosted by Shark Tank presenter Daymond John, one of the most prominent names in America’s business landscape today, Rise and Grind is a must-listen for those interested in the dynamics of business success. Each podcast features John interviewing leading business figures, discussing issues related to productivity, power, and performance.

These conversations are rich in insights, offering listeners a peek into the minds and methods of successful entrepreneurs and business leaders, thereby serving as a source of inspiration and practical advice for listeners at all stages of their entrepreneurial journey.

Indie Hackers

The Indie Hackers podcast, hosted by Courtland Allen, offers raw and unscripted conversations with the founders of profitable online businesses. This podcast is a treasure trove of insights for anyone looking to venture into the online business world.

Listeners can learn about successful marketing strategies and growth techniques directly from those who have experienced success in the digital marketplace. Each episode is packed with actionable tips and inspiring stories, making it an essential resource for online entrepreneurs.

Marketing Over Coffee

Marketing Over Coffee, recorded weekly in a coffee shop by hosts Christopher Penn and John Wall, is an invaluable resource for small businesses seeking practical marketing advice.

The podcast covers a wide range of marketing topics, including social media, copywriting, SEO, and affiliate marketing, providing listeners with tips and strategies that are both current and easily applicable. Its informal and conversational style makes complex marketing concepts accessible to entrepreneurs of all levels.

Foundr Podcast

Nathan Chan hosts the Foundr Podcast, a leading business podcast designed to help small business owners and entrepreneurs learn from the greatest minds in business today.

Recognized as the “go-to digital resource for the growing ranks of craft, self-made entrepreneurs – at every level of experience,” the podcast features interviews with renowned business leaders and experts, offering insights and advice that are invaluable for business growth and personal development.

Business Wars

The Business Wars podcast, presented by David Brown, former anchor of Marketplace, offers an intriguing look into the stories behind some of the world’s biggest brands and their leaders.

By dissecting and analyzing challenges and inspirations faced by brands like Nike, Netflix, and Adidas, the podcast provides listeners with a deep understanding of the strategies and decisions that shape the business world. These real-life stories are not only inspiring but also educational, offering practical lessons in business strategy and leadership.

Mixergy

Mixery is a popular business podcast hosted by the successful business owner and entrepreneur Andrew Warner. Each episode of this insightful podcast focuses on different aspects of running a business, from the initial stages of starting a venture to the complexities of building a sustainable, purpose-driven business.

Featuring interviews with successful and inspiring entrepreneurs, the podcast offers a wealth of knowledge, covering topics like innovative business strategies, overcoming challenges, and personal growth stories. These real-world insights are invaluable for anyone looking to navigate the entrepreneurial journey, providing both inspiration and practical advice.

Startups for the Rest of Us

Startups for the Rest of Us is an extremely useful business podcast that helps entrepreneurs, developers, and designers improve the way they launch software products. Hosted by experienced web app professional and author Rob Walling, along with programmer analyst Mike Taber, this popular podcast provides listeners with a blend of technical expertise and business acumen.

The discussions delve into strategies for effective product development, marketing tactics, and overcoming common challenges faced by software startups, making it a must-listen for anyone in the tech startup space.

Hack the Entrepreneur

Hack the Entrepreneur, hosted by Jon Nastor, is a podcast geared towards developing the entrepreneurial mindset. The show explores the struggles, fears, and habits of small business owners, offering listeners a deep dive into the realities of entrepreneurship.

By examining the experiences of various entrepreneurs, the podcast provides valuable insights and strategies for overcoming obstacles and achieving success in the business world.

Demand Gen Chat

Host Emil Shour brings a wealth of knowledge to B2B marketers on the Demand Gen Chat podcast. Each episode features a candid interview with an expert in B2B marketing, exploring different topics like SEO, advertising, and career growth.

This podcast is an essential resource for professionals looking to enhance their lead generation and revenue-generating strategies in the B2B space, offering actionable advice and industry insights.

Inside LaunchStreet

Hosted by Tamara Ghandour, founder of the thriving online education and business community platform GoToLaunchStreet.com, Inside LaunchStreet examines the multifaceted aspects of setting up, running, and growing a business.

Each episode provides listeners with insights from inspiring figures in the business and marketing world. The podcast offers actionable takeaways at the end of each episode, making it a practical guide for entrepreneurs seeking to innovate and succeed in their ventures.

The Marketing Companion

Claiming to be the “world’s most entertaining marketing podcast,” the Marketing Companion stands out with its unique blend of humor and expertise.

Hosted by globally-recognized marketing author, consultant, and blogger Mark Schaefer, alongside the witty research expert Tom Webster, this podcast offers fun, engaging, and insightful discussions on all aspects of marketing. It’s an invaluable resource for businesses looking to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of marketing.

StartUp

Described as arguably one of the top podcasts in the business world today, StartUp delves into the real-life experiences of starting and launching a startup. Hosted by Alex Blumberg and Lisa Chow, this popular podcast features interviews with professionals from various sectors of the business world.

Each episode offers an in-depth look at the challenges, triumphs, and lessons learned in the journey of building a startup, making it an essential listen for aspiring entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts.

Comparing Top Business Podcasts

For a comprehensive understanding of the best business podcasts available, refer to this comparison table. It outlines the key features and target audiences of each podcast, making it easier for you to choose the ones that best fit your professional interests and requirements.

Podcast Name Key Features Best For Entrepreneurs on Fire Interviews with inspiring entrepreneurs. Aspiring entrepreneurs seeking inspiration. The Art of Hustle Business advice and training. Entrepreneurs and marketers. Rise and Grind Interviews on productivity, power, and performance. Business professionals interested in efficiency. Indie Hackers Conversations with online business founders. Online business owners and marketers. Marketing Over Coffee Tips on various aspects of marketing. Small businesses looking for marketing advice. Foundr Podcast Interviews with business experts. Entrepreneurs at all levels. Business Wars Stories behind major brands and their challenges. Those interested in business stories and brand development. Mixergy Diverse business topics with successful entrepreneurs. Business owners seeking broad insights. Startups for the Rest of Us Launching software products. Entrepreneurs, developers, and designers. Hack the Entrepreneur Entrepreneurial mindset development. Anyone looking to develop an entrepreneurial spirit. Demand Gen Chat B2B marketing strategies. B2B marketers. Inside LaunchStreet Comprehensive business insights. Business owners and marketers. The Marketing Companion Entertaining insights into marketing. Businesses improving marketing skills. StartUp Insights into starting and launching a startup. Professionals interested in startup culture.