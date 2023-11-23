The 20 Best Team Management Apps for Small Businesses

According to a 2017 Gallup report, 70 percent of employees are not engaged at work. So for businesses with small teams, keeping employees active and on top of their daily tasks is absolutely essential. Meetings and constant email chains can lead to a lot of wasted time, so having an app that’s specifically geared toward managing your team can be a huge benefit.

Benefits of Using Team Management Apps

Team management apps have become essential for coordinating tasks, improving communication, and enhancing productivity in the business world. These tools streamline workflows, foster collaboration, and help teams achieve their goals efficiently. Here are five key benefits of using team management apps:

Enhanced Collaboration : Provides platforms for real-time communication and sharing of resources, enabling seamless teamwork, regardless of location.

: Provides platforms for real-time communication and sharing of resources, enabling seamless teamwork, regardless of location. Improved Organization : Features like task assignment, scheduling, and progress tracking keep projects and daily operations well-organized and transparent.

: Features like task assignment, scheduling, and progress tracking keep projects and daily operations well-organized and transparent. Increased Productivity : Automates routine tasks and gives a clear overview of deadlines and responsibilities, allowing teams to focus more on core activities.

: Automates routine tasks and gives a clear overview of deadlines and responsibilities, allowing teams to focus more on core activities. Easy Access to Information : Centralized storage of files and data ensures immediate access to necessary information for all team members.

: Centralized storage of files and data ensures immediate access to necessary information for all team members. Better Time Management: Time-tracking and reporting features help in effective allocation of time, ensuring teams meet deadlines and manage workloads efficiently.

Our Methodology to Choose the Best Team Management Apps

In reviewing the best team management apps for businesses, we apply a comprehensive methodology that includes a rating scale from 1 to 10. This scale quantifies each app’s effectiveness in key areas such as collaboration, ease of use, and feature richness. Higher scores indicate better performance, providing a clear, comparative view of how each app stands in facilitating team management.

Collaboration and Communication Features (Rating: 9/10)

We assess the capabilities of each app in fostering effective team collaboration and communication. A high rating indicates robust features like chat, file sharing, and real-time updates.

Ease of Use and Interface (Rating: 8/10)

The user-friendliness of the app’s interface is evaluated. Apps that are intuitive and easy to navigate score higher, as they reduce the learning curve and enhance user adoption.

Task and Project Management (Rating: 9/10)

We rate each app on its ability to manage tasks and projects efficiently. This includes features like task assignment, progress tracking, and deadline reminders.

Integration with Other Tools (Rating: 8/10)

The ability to integrate with other business tools such as email, calendar, CRM, and file storage solutions is assessed. Seamless integration is key for a streamlined workflow.

Customization and Flexibility (Rating: 7/10)

We consider how customizable and flexible the app is to suit various business needs and workflows. Apps that offer a high degree of customization are rated favorably.

Scalability (Rating: 7/10)

The scalability of the app to accommodate growing teams and evolving business requirements is evaluated. Higher ratings are given to apps that can scale effectively.

Security and Reliability (Rating: 9/10)

The security measures and reliability of the app are crucial. We assess data protection capabilities and the app’s uptime record.

Pricing and Value for Money (Rating: 8/10)

Cost-effectiveness is analyzed by comparing the app’s pricing against the features and benefits it offers. Apps providing greater value for money score higher.

Customer Support and Resources (Rating: 8/10)

The availability and quality of customer support, including help guides, tutorials, and responsive customer service, are evaluated.

Best Team Management Apps

Here are some of the best team management apps for your small business to consider.

Slack

To stay in constant contact with everyone on your team, Slack offers a communication hub where you can set up threads for specific departments or projects. You can also send private messages and schedule voice and video calls.

Asana

Asana is designed to help you assign tasks and keep an eye on your team’s progress through various projects. You can set deadlines and priorities and then your team can check items off their lists to keep you apprised of what has been completed and what still needs work.

Trello

Trello allows you to create boards, lists and cards that share details about projects and tasks with members of your team. Then they can add comments, collaborate on docs, or check off to-dos within each item.

Zoho Workplace

A fully featured office suite, Zoho Workplace includes an email platform, collaboration options, and word processing. It’s essentially a suite full of various options so that you can build the platform that works best for your team’s individual needs.

Microsoft Project

Available as part of Office 365, Microsoft Project offers templates and scheduling tools that help you manage products with your whole team. It also lets you set business objectives and track the use of resources over the course of each project.

Podio

Podio is a work management solution that lets you start conversations, set up workspaces for specific projects or departments, and even bring clients or freelancers into just the workspaces or conversations that are relevant to them.

Evernote Business

From the creator of the popular note-taking app, Evernote Business provides a cloud-based productivity solution that lets you share notes and files with team members and then manage workflows for specific projects. It also integrates with other popular apps like Slack, Outlook and Google Drive.

Fuze

Fuze lets you stay in communication with your team at all times through voice calling, video conferences and online messaging. You can set up group chats for larger projects or call individuals for more targeted conversations.

Scoro

The Scoro platform essentially lets you every aspect of your business operations in one place. As far as team management is concerned, you can use it to set tasks and workflows for projects and manage your calendar of meetings, events and important deadlines.

SmartSheet

For small businesses that are looking to grow, SmartSheet offers team management features like project workflows and communication. It also offers automation features to help you save time and scale your business more efficiently.

MeisterTask

MeisterTask allows you to create visual project boards that can be completely customized. You and your team members can work together to evolve each project in the way that make the most sense for your particular work style.

Hubstaff

A time tracking solution, Hubstaff offers a desktop, web and mobile app that’s made to help teams increase productivity. Basically, it runs on team members computers and keeps track of activity levels. It even offers screen tracking for remote employees and GPS functionality for fleet workers.

Toggl

Toggl is a time tracker that provides reports and insights about how time is spent. You can set it to provide alerts when team members are idle for long periods of time and track the profitability of various tasks. It’s available on desktop and mobile so you can stay on top of your time management from anywhere.

Bitrix24

An online collaboration suite, Bitrix24 offers more than 35 different communication options for your team, including chat, video, document collaboration, CRM, emails and calendar management.

Yammer

Another Microsoft tool, Yammer offers project tracking, communication threads, document sharing and groups. It’s available with Office 365 and also offers mobile apps on iOS and Android.

Notion

Notion bills itself as the “all-in-one workspace.” It offers to-do list management for the whole team, along with note-taking, document collaboration and the ability to set up a knowledge base to help your team with FAQs and common issues.

ProWorkFlow

A web-based project management solution, ProWorkFlow lets you set up projects, assign tasks and track progress and time. It integrates with a number of accounting and file storage solutions so you can access all of the reports and documents that are relevant to your projects in one spot.

Freedcamp

Freedcamp is a cloud-based planning and project management solution for teams and individuals. It lets you create tasks and subtasks and then share them with members of your team. You can then view charts of your to-dos and progress and make adjustments along the way.

ProofHub

ProofHub lets you manage communication with your team and clients in one dashboard. You can set up departments, tasks, milestones and chats to keep everyone on task and make sure that each team member knows what is expected of them through every step of the process.

Teamwork

Teamwork offers project management functionality along with chat and help desk functionality. You can assign tasks and track progress in the same place where you help clients or customers with specific issues on your site or app.

Top Team Management Apps Summary

App Name Description Slack A communication hub for setting up threads for specific departments or projects, private messaging, and scheduling voice and video calls. Asana Designed for task assignment and progress tracking through various projects with deadlines and priorities. Trello Allows creation of boards, lists, and cards for project and task details, with features for comments, document collaboration, and task completion. Zoho Workplace A fully featured office suite including email, collaboration options, and word processing, customizable for team needs. Microsoft Project Part of Office 365, offers templates and scheduling tools for managing products, setting business objectives, and resource tracking. Podio A work management solution for starting conversations, setting up workspaces for projects, and including clients in relevant spaces. Evernote Business Provides cloud-based productivity solutions for note sharing, file sharing, and managing workflows, integrates with apps like Slack, Outlook, and Google Drive. Fuze Offers communication through voice calling, video conferences, and online messaging, including group chats and individual calls. Scoro Manages all aspects of business operations, including tasks, workflows, and a calendar for meetings and deadlines. SmartSheet Offers team management features like project workflows and communication for small businesses, with automation for scaling. MeisterTask Allows creation of customizable visual project boards for collaborative work. Hubstaff A time tracking solution with desktop, web, and mobile apps, featuring activity level tracking, screen tracking, and GPS functionality. Toggl A time tracker with reports and insights on time usage, including idle time alerts and task profitability tracking. Bitrix24 An online collaboration suite with over 35 communication options including chat, video, document collaboration, CRM, and calendar management. Yammer Offers project tracking, communication threads, document sharing, and groups, available with Office 365 and mobile apps. Notion An “all-in-one workspace” for to-do list management, note-taking, document collaboration, and setting up a knowledge base. ProWorkFlow A web-based project management solution for setting up projects, assigning tasks, and tracking progress and time. Freedcamp A cloud-based planning and project management solution for creating tasks and subtasks, with progress charts and adjustment capabilities. ProofHub Manages team and client communication with departments, tasks, milestones, and chats in one dashboard. Teamwork Offers project management functionality along with chat and help desk, allowing task assignment and progress tracking.