Ten Places to Get Bookbinding Supplies for Your Business

The first step to starting a bookbinding business is often finding reliable vendors that can timely provide you with quality bookbinding supplies. From cutting boards to cover material, the quality of your materials will directly impact the final product you can deliver to your customers.

To save you time, we have listed the top ten places where you can purchase bookbinder supplies for your business.

The Bookbinding Market in 2023

According to a research report, the global bookbinding adhesive market was valued at USD 1,856.21 million in 2022. And the market is expected to touch USD 2,237.88 million in 2030 with a CAGR of 2.4%.

That said, the bookbinding market will grow in 2023 and the coming years. So starting a business of binding books or handmade photo albums is an excellent idea to take the entrepreneurial plunge this year.

Top Places to Buy Bookbinding Supplies Online

1. Amazon

Amazon is the biggest marketplace to buy bookbinding supplies and kits to start your bookbinding business. The best thing about Amazon is you will have world-class customer support.

Create a business account on Amazon, sign in, and buy bookbinding supplies at competitive rates.

2. Etsy

If you like to do business directly with makers, Etsy might be the right platform to buy your bookbinding supplies and tools. Using the right Etsy filter, you can connect to the right seller for your bookbinding materials.

3. eBay

eBay is another good place to buy bookbinding supplies and tools for your bookbinding store. If you search smartly on eBay, you can find many bookbinding tools and supplies that are not listed on other online marketplaces.

4. Hollander’s

Hollander’s has been offering decorative papers and bookbinding supplies since 1991. Hollander’s maintains a wide range of bookbinding supplies, including adhesives, book boards, sewing supplies, tapes, spine reinforcement, and other items used in the bookbinding process.

5. Talas

Talas is a leading place to buy bookbinding tools and supplies. Talas sources high-quality bookbinding supplied from around the world. So you can buy the top quality products on Talas for your business.

Established in 1962, the company has a rich inventory of bookbinding supplies. You’ll likely get everything you require to start your bookbinding business here.

6. BLICK Art Materials

BLICK Art Materials has been serving the community for over 100 years. You can explore a wide range of paper and board, various types of glue, cutting tools, and other bookbinding supplies on the BLICK Art Materials’ website.

7. Lineco

Lineco offers a wide range of adhesives, book-covering materials, tools, and supplies for book cleaning and repair. Lineco provides its customers with a quick order feature to quickly add multiple products to their shopping cart.

8. JOANN

Started in 1943, JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores is the country’s leading craft and specialty retailer. Visit the company’s website to browse a vast collection of bookbinding products, including awls, threads, adhesives, and more.

9. Texas Art Supply

Established in the early 1950s, Texas Art Supply offers a wide range of bookbinding supplies. The bookbinding product range of the company includes book-making kits, bone folders, knives, adhesives, tapes, awls, threads, and many more.

10. Skyline Book Binding Machines & GBC Supplies

For those interested in buying bookbinding products and supplies in one place, Skyline Book Binding Machines & GBC Supplies is the ultimate destination. The company maintains a large inventory of various bookbinding tools and supplies, including bind machines, binding covers, pocket folders, and more.

Essential Bookbinder Supplies

Here is a list of essential bookbinding supplies:

Acid-Free Paper Acid-free paper is made in a way that neutralizes its pH level to prevent deterioration over time. This type of paper doesn’t yellow or become brittle with age, making it ideal for books that need to last for decades or even centuries. It’s often used for the pages of high-quality books, archival documents, and photo albums. Bristol Board Bristol board is a thick, durable paper stock, known for its stiffness and smooth surface. It’s commonly used for hardcover book covers, picture books, and as a backing material in bookbinding to provide structure and durability to the book. Buckram Buckram is a heavily sized and coated fabric, commonly made from cotton, used in bookbinding for its strength and resistance to wear, moisture, and mildew. It’s often used for library bindings and high-use books because of its durability and ability to withstand frequent handling. Canvas Canvas, typically a heavy-duty woven fabric, is used in bookbinding for its robust texture and durability. It’s often employed for artistic book covers or unique, handcrafted volumes. Canvas can be painted or printed on, allowing for creative and customizable book covers. Leather Leather, a traditional bookbinding material, is prized for its elegance, durability, and tactile feel. Used primarily for high-end books, such as collectibles, antiques, and luxury editions, leather can be tooled, stamped, or dyed, offering a range of aesthetic options. Linen Linen is a strong, natural fiber fabric used in bookbinding for its classic appearance and texture. It’s a popular choice for hardcover books and can be dyed in various colors. Linen covers are often seen in academic and professional publications. Parchment and Vellum Parchment and vellum are animal skin-based materials historically used for book pages and covers. Today, they’re mainly used for restoration, religious texts, or replica historical books. They provide a distinctive, luxurious feel but require special care due to their sensitivity to humidity and temperature. Tyvek Tyvek is a synthetic material known for its durability and resistance to tearing, water, and aging. In bookbinding, it’s used in situations where strength and longevity are key, such as in conservation and library repair work. Chipboard Chipboard is a type of paperboard made from recycled paper. It’s thick and rigid, often used for the backing of hardcover books. It provides structure to the book and is a cost-effective option for bulk production. Japanese Tissue Japanese tissue is a thin, strong paper made from natural fibers. In bookbinding, it’s primarily used in the repair and conservation of old books, thanks to its strength and flexibility. It can be used to mend tears in paper without adding bulk or stiffness.

Material Description Primary Use Durability / Longevity Acid-Free Paper Paper neutralizing pH level to prevent deterioration. Pages of high-quality books, archival documents, photo albums. High (Doesn't yellow or become brittle with age) Bristol Board Thick, durable paper stock with stiffness and a smooth surface. Hardcover book covers, picture books, backing material in bookbinding. High (Provides structure and durability) Buckram Heavily sized and coated fabric, usually cotton. Library bindings and high-use books due to resistance to wear, moisture, and mildew. Very High (Strong and durable) Canvas Heavy-duty woven fabric. Artistic book covers, unique, handcrafted volumes; can be painted or printed on. High (Robust and durable) Leather Traditional, elegant, and durable material. High-end books (collectibles, antiques, luxury editions); can be tooled, stamped, or dyed. Very High (Durable and luxurious) Linen Strong, natural fiber fabric. Hardcover books, academic and professional publications; can be dyed in various colors. High (Classic appearance and texture) Parchment and Vellum Animal skin-based materials. Restoration, religious texts, replica historical books; distinctive and luxurious. High (Requires special care) Tyvek Synthetic material resistant to tearing, water, and aging. Conservation and library repair work where strength and longevity are key. Very High (Durable and resistant) Chipboard Paperboard made from recycled paper, thick and rigid. Backing of hardcover books, providing structure; cost-effective for bulk production. Moderate (Depends on usage) Japanese Tissue Thin, strong paper made from natural fibers. Repair and conservation of old books; mends tears in paper without adding bulk or stiffness. High (Strong and flexible for conservation)

Thread

Thread is an essential material in bookbinding as it is used to sew the pages of a book together and attach them to the spine of the book. You’ll also need sewing needles to facilitate this process.

PVA (Polyvinyl Acetate) Glue

PVA glue is a synthetic adhesive popular in bookbinding for its flexibility and strength. It dries clear and is pH neutral, which helps in preventing the paper from yellowing over time. PVA glue is commonly used for attaching book covers, spine gluing, and general assembly due to its ease of use and long-lasting bond.

Wheat Starch Paste

Wheat starch paste is a traditional adhesive made by cooking wheat starch. It’s favored in conservation work due to its reversibility and minimal impact on paper. This paste is ideal for delicate tasks like paper repair and attaching endpapers, as it provides a gentle, yet effective, bond.

Methyl Cellulose

Methyl cellulose is a synthetic adhesive that is pH neutral, making it suitable for conservation work. It’s a reversible adhesive, meaning it can be removed without damaging the book materials. It is often used in paper repair and book conservation, especially for delicate and aging documents.

EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) Hot Melt Glue

EVA hot melt glue is a thermoplastic adhesive that provides a strong bond and is easy to apply using a hot glue gun. It’s commonly used for quickly binding the spines of paperback books and is favored in industrial bookbinding due to its fast set time and strong hold.

Rice Starch Paste

Rice starch paste is a mild, natural adhesive traditionally used in Japanese bookbinding. It’s gentle on paper, reversible, and ideal for conservation and repair work. Its fine quality and lower water content make it suitable for delicate papers and art books.

Rubber Cement

Rubber cement is a flexible adhesive used in bookbinding for temporary or repositionable bonding. It’s useful for layout work, as it allows for repositioning before setting permanently. However, it’s not typically used for long-term or archival binding due to its tendency to become brittle over time.

Spray Adhesives

Spray adhesives are used for evenly coating large surfaces and are helpful in attaching book covers and endpapers. They offer a quick and uniform application but require ventilation and careful handling. They are not typically used for archival purposes but are convenient for crafting and DIY book projects.

Double-Sided Tape

Double-sided tape is used in bookbinding for its ease of application and cleanliness. It’s ideal for attaching book covers, assembling photo albums, and crafting handmade books. While not as strong as other adhesives, it’s a convenient option for quick projects or where liquid adhesives might be problematic.

Supply Description Primary Use Suitability for Archival Use Thread Essential material used to sew pages together and attach them to the spine. Sewing the pages and binding them to the spine, crucial in traditional bookbinding. Yes PVA (Polyvinyl Acetate) Glue Synthetic adhesive known for its flexibility and strength; dries clear and is pH neutral. Attaching book covers, spine gluing, general assembly; popular due to ease of use and long-lasting bond. Yes Wheat Starch Paste Traditional adhesive made from cooked wheat starch; favored in conservation work. Ideal for delicate tasks like paper repair and attaching endpapers; gentle yet effective bond. Yes Methyl Cellulose Synthetic, pH neutral, reversible adhesive. Used in paper repair and book conservation, especially for delicate and aging documents. Yes EVA (Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate) Hot Melt Glue Thermoplastic adhesive with a strong bond, applied using a hot glue gun. Commonly used for binding the spines of paperback books; favored for its fast set time and strong hold. No Rice Starch Paste Mild, natural adhesive traditionally used in Japanese bookbinding. Gentle on paper and reversible; ideal for conservation and repair work, suitable for delicate papers. Yes Rubber Cement Flexible adhesive used for temporary or repositionable bonding. Useful for layout work, allowing repositioning before setting; not for long-term or archival binding. No Spray Adhesives Used for evenly coating large surfaces; quick and uniform application. Helpful in attaching book covers and endpapers; requires ventilation and careful handling. No Double-Sided Tape Used for its ease of application and cleanliness. Attaching book covers, assembling photo albums, and crafting handmade books; convenient for quick projects. No

Bookbinding Tools for Business

You will need the following essential equipment and tools to finish a bookbinding project.

Book Press

A book press is a heavy piece of equipment used to apply even pressure to a book during the binding process. It consists of two flat plates that can be tightened together, usually with a screw mechanism. Book presses are essential for ensuring that glued pages or covers are firmly bonded and for keeping the book flat while the glue dries.

Cutting Mat

A cutting mat is a durable, self-healing surface used for cutting paper and other materials. It protects the work surface and the blades of cutting tools. The mat often has grid lines and measurements printed on it, aiding in precise cutting and trimming.

Utility Knife or Scalpel

A utility knife or scalpel is used for precise cutting and trimming of paper, cloth, and other materials in bookbinding. These tools offer more precision than scissors and are essential for creating clean, straight edges.

Paper Drill or Awl

A paper drill or awl is a tool used to create holes in paper or other materials, particularly for sewing the spine of a book. The awl is a simple, pointed instrument that pierces through stacked papers, while a paper drill can make holes more quickly and through thicker stacks.

Sewing Needles

Sewing needles are used in bookbinding for stitching together pages. They come in various sizes and are typically used with linen thread. Sewing is a crucial part of traditional bookbinding, especially for hardcover books, as it provides strength and durability to the binding.

Glue Brush

Glue brushes are used to apply adhesives evenly in bookbinding. They come in various sizes and are essential for spreading glue over large surfaces, such as book covers or spine. Using a brush ensures an even coat of glue, which is crucial for a strong and neat bond.

Ruler or Straight Edge

A ruler or straight edge is used for measuring and ensuring straight, accurate cuts and folds. In bookbinding, precision is key, and these tools help in achieving the exact dimensions required for different parts of the book.

Nipping Press

A nipping press is a smaller type of press used for compressing and flattening individual sections or the spine of a book. It’s especially useful after gluing the spine or adding new sections to a book, as it helps in creating a tight and even finish.

Corner Cutter

A corner cutter is a tool used to round or shape the corners of books or paper. It gives a professional finish to the book and can also be used for aesthetic purposes, creating different corner styles for the book covers or pages.

Bookbinding Jig or Cradle

A bookbinding jig or cradle is a device used to hold pages or signatures in place while they are being sewn together. It often has a V-shaped trough that allows the pages to lie flat and ensures even sewing along the spine.

Bone Folder

A bone folder is a small tool made from bone, plastic, or Teflon. It is used to crease paper, smooth down glued areas, and ensure a crisp, professional finish. It’s a multipurpose tool that aids in various steps of the binding process, from folding pages to attaching covers.

Tool Description Primary Use Material Typically Used In Book Press Heavy equipment with two flat plates, tightened usually by a screw mechanism. Applies even pressure to a book during binding; essential for bonding and flattening. Metal, Wood Cutting Mat Durable, self-healing surface with grid lines and measurements. Protects work surfaces during cutting; aids in precise cutting and trimming. Rubber, Vinyl Utility Knife/Scalpel Precision cutting tool for trimming paper, cloth, and other materials. Used for creating clean, straight edges with more precision than scissors. Metal, Plastic Paper Drill/Awl Tool for creating holes in paper/materials, with an awl being a simple pointed tool and a drill being more robust. Used for sewing the spine of a book; awl for manual piercing, drill for quicker, thicker piercing. Metal Sewing Needles Comes in various sizes, typically used with linen thread. Stitching together pages of a book, crucial for hardcover bookbinding. Metal Glue Brush Brush of various sizes for adhesive application. Evenly spreads glue over large surfaces like book covers or spines. Wood, Synthetic Fibers Ruler/Straight Edge Measuring tool for ensuring accuracy. Used for measuring and achieving straight cuts and folds in bookbinding. Metal, Plastic Nipping Press A smaller type of press for compressing book sections or spines. Flattens individual sections or the spine of a book, especially after gluing. Metal, Wood Corner Cutter Tool for rounding or shaping the corners of books or paper. Gives a professional finish to books, used for aesthetic purposes. Metal, Plastic Bookbinding Jig/Cradle Device often with a V-shaped trough to hold pages or signatures. Holds pages in place while sewing them together, ensures even sewing along the spine. Wood, Metal Bone Folder Small tool made from bone, plastic, or Teflon. Used to crease paper, smooth glued areas, and ensure a crisp finish. Bone, Plastic, Teflon

What Are the Most Important Supplies for Bookbinding?

The most important supplies for bookbinding include but are not limited to paper, bookbinding glue, board, cloth, thread, awl, cutting tools, headband materials, and a bone folder.

You will also require additional bookbinder supplies, such as decorative paper for endpapers and leather for covers, to enhance the look and feel of your bookbinding project.

The good news is you can easily buy bookbinding tools and supplies online.

Is Bookbinding a Profitable Business?

Yes, bookbinding can indeed be a profitable business, but as with any venture, profitability is contingent on several key factors. To give a more comprehensive perspective, let’s explore these factors in detail:

Demand for Bookbinding Services The demand for bookbinding services can vary based on location, the presence of a reading and literary culture, and the niche markets available. For example, areas with universities, libraries, and a robust literary scene may have a higher demand for bookbinding services.

Quality of Services The quality of your bookbinding work, including the durability, aesthetic appeal, and uniqueness of your bindings, will significantly impact customer satisfaction and repeat business. High-quality craftsmanship can also command higher prices.

Profit Margins Profit margins in bookbinding depend on the cost of materials, labor, and overheads versus the price customers are willing to pay. Specialized services like restoration of antique books, custom bindings, or artisanal techniques can have higher margins.

Competition The level of competition in your area can influence your business’s profitability. In regions with fewer bookbinders, you may find it easier to establish a market presence. Conversely, in areas with more competition, differentiating your services becomes crucial.

Target Market and Niche Services Identifying and catering to a specific target market, such as collectors of rare books, libraries, or individuals seeking custom-made journals, can impact profitability. Niche services like leather binding, restoration, or creating artist books can attract a particular clientele willing to pay a premium.

Marketing and Online Presence Effective marketing strategies and a strong online presence can attract a wider customer base. Showcasing your work on social media, having a professional website, and engaging with online book communities can enhance visibility and profitability.

Operational Efficiency Streamlining operations, such as optimizing supply chains for materials or investing in efficient tools and equipment, can reduce costs and increase profit margins.

Customer Relationships and Referrals Building strong relationships with customers and encouraging referrals can lead to repeat business and a loyal customer base, which is crucial for long-term profitability.

Adaptability and Innovation Staying adaptable and innovative, such as offering eco-friendly binding options or incorporating modern design trends, can help in attracting new customers and keeping the business relevant.

Location and Accessibility The location of your business and its accessibility to customers, whether in a physical storefront or online, can influence profitability. A convenient location or an easy-to-use e-commerce platform can enhance customer experience and sales.



Success in this field hinges on understanding and effectively navigating these various factors. A combination of high-quality services, strategic marketing, niche targeting, and efficient operations can lead to a sustainable and profitable bookbinding business.

What Kind of Cloth Is Used for Book Binding?

The most frequently used cloths for bookbinding are Japanese book cloth (linen), binder’s buckram, cotton, and cialux. When you are selecting a bookbinding cloth, consider your bookbinding skills and desired durabilities of books.

Read More:

