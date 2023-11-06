10 Best Business Travel Management Companies

A good travel management company can provide you with a travel program that is tailored to your needs, as well as travel arrangers to help you with all of your travel arrangements. They can also provide you with helpful tips and advice for business travelers. If you’re looking for the best travel management services for your business, then look no further than the following 10 companies.

What are Business Travel Management Companies and What do They Offer Business Travelers?

BTMCs, provide services to their corporate clients to help manage their business travel. This can include providing software that tracks the expenses and itineraries of traveling employees, booking flights and hotels, arranging car rentals and other transportation, and providing customer service support during the travelers’ trip.

Sell Your Business Discover the Zoho Ecosystem Drive Traffic to Your Website Advertise Your Business Here

This can be invaluable for companies that have many employees traveling for work regularly, as it helps keep track of all the costs and logistics associated with business travel. Additionally, BTMCs can often negotiate lower rates for their clients on various travel services.

READ MORE: Travel Risk Management Tips

Benefits of Using a Corporate Travel Management Company

There are many benefits to using a corporate management company for travel, including these four:

Expense management. BTMCs can help businesses keep track of their spending on business travel and provide software to help manage and automate the expense reporting process.

Business traveler support. Corporate travel management companies can provide customer support to travelers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This can be helpful in the event of an emergency or last-minute changes to travel plans.

Travel management solution. BTMCs can provide businesses with a complete travel management solution that includes booking flights and hotels, arranging transportation, and providing customer support.

Lower travel costs. BTMCs often have access to discounts on flights, hotels, and other travel services that they can pass on to their clients.

How to Grow Your Corporate Travel Program

A company can grow its business travel program in a few ways, including using a business management company for travel. Business travel arrangers can help to make travel easier and more efficient for employees, which can save the company time and money.

Small Business Deals

You can also educate employees on the benefits of using a travel management company in the travel program. And you can encourage employees to book their travel early.

General Criteria for Choosing the Best Business Travel Management Company

Selecting the right business travel management company is crucial for streamlining your corporate travel needs. To assist you in this important decision, here are some general criteria to consider, along with a scale indicating their relative importance:

Expertise and Industry Experience (High Importance) : Extensive experience in corporate travel management. In-depth knowledge of the travel industry and its trends. Proven track record of successfully handling business travel for clients.

: Cost Efficiency (High Importance) : Competitive pricing and cost-effective solutions. Ability to negotiate discounts with airlines, hotels, and other service providers. Transparent pricing structures with no hidden fees.

: Traveler Support and Assistance (High Importance) : 24/7 availability for traveler support. Access to a dedicated travel advisor or consultant. Quick response time to resolve travel-related issues.

: Technology and Booking Tools (Moderate Importance) : User-friendly online booking platforms. Integration with expense management systems. Mobile apps for easy on-the-go bookings and itinerary access.

: Customization and Flexibility (Moderate Importance) : Tailored travel solutions to meet your specific business needs. Ability to accommodate last-minute changes or adjustments. Flexible policies that align with your company’s travel policy.

: Traveler Well-being and Safety (High Importance) : Implementation of traveler safety measures and risk management. Access to real-time updates and alerts during travel. Compliance with health and safety regulations, especially during emergencies.

: Reporting and Analytics (Moderate Importance) : Access to detailed reporting on travel expenses and patterns. Analytics tools to help identify cost-saving opportunities. Insights into traveler behavior and preferences for future improvements.

: Global Reach and Network (Moderate Importance) : A wide network of partners and suppliers worldwide. Capabilities to manage international travel seamlessly. Knowledge of regional travel nuances and requirements.

: Client References and Testimonials (Moderate Importance) : Positive feedback and references from current clients. Case studies showcasing successful travel management experiences. Reputation and credibility within the industry.

: Sustainability and Environmental Responsibility (Low Importance) : Commitment to sustainable and eco-friendly travel practices. Options for carbon offset programs or eco-conscious travel choices. Alignment with your company’s sustainability goals.

:

The 10 Best Travel Management Companies for Business Travel

As businesses increasingly shift to a global marketplace, the need for efficient and cost-effective travel management has become more important than ever.

In this new era of globalization, organizations are looking for travel managers who can help them navigate the higher prices and complex logistics of doing business internationally. Here are ten of the best travel management companies for businesses of all sizes:

1. TravelBank

TravelBank offers a comprehensive corporate travel management solution that includes expense reports, money management, and booking. With TravelBank, businesses can save time and money while ensuring that their employees have a safe and seamless travel experience.

2. AMEX GBT

If you’re looking for an efficient and reliable way to handle your business travel, AMEX GBT is a great option. Their risk alerts and direct communication during disruptions make them a dependable choice, while their pre-negotiated rates can save you money.

Plus, their customer care operates at a rapid 15-second response time, so you can always get help when you need it. And if you need to cancel your trip last minute, FlexiPerk can get you up to 80% of your money back.

3. SAP Concur

SAP Concur is a comprehensive solution for businesses looking to manage their travel spending. It offers a wide range of features, including booking tools, expense reporting, and invoicing. This makes it an ideal solution for companies that want to streamline their travel process and reduce their expenses.

4. CWT

CWT is a 150-year-old company that has a global presence in 150 countries. It offers a business-to-business-for-employees platform that’s reliable and easy to use. Their myCWT app is accessible on PC and mobile devices, and it allows travelers to book flights and make reservations at 800,000+ properties at special rates.

5. Egencia

Egencia is a travel management software that can help businesses keep track of their travelers and their travel data. This can help ensure traveler safety and a smooth travel program. Egencia also offers reports and analytics so that businesses can see how their travelers are performing and where they can make improvements.

6. BCD Travel

BCD Travel offers comprehensive travel management solutions for businesses of all sizes. With offices in 109 countries, BCD Travel is well-positioned to help businesses manage their travel needs worldwide.

Their software suite includes three separate platforms that can be customized to meet the unique needs of your business. Additionally, BCD Travel offers access to APIs to integrate with their platforms, making it easy to get the exact solution you need.

7. CTM

If you’re looking for a comprehensive travel solution for your business, look no further than CTM. They provide online booking tools for corporate travel, making it easy to find a hotel and car rental. With CTM, you can get your business trip organized quickly and easily.

8. TravelPerk

With the world’s largest inventory of travel options and partners with the biggest names in the business, TravelPerk can cater to your every need. Forget about hours wasted researching flights, hotels, and car rentals – let TravelPerk do all the hard work for you.

9. FCM Travel Solution

If you’re looking for great deals on business travel, FCM Travel Solution is the perfect option. With over 650,000 hotel properties and major airline partnerships, FCM can offer you specially negotiated airfares and hotel rates.

Plus, their FCM Connect suite of tools includes a powerful online booking tool and an expense management platform, making trip planning and tracking expenses a breeze.

10. TripActions

TripActions has trusted partner connections and an easy booking process that’ll have you on your way quickly and easily. Plus, if you need any help along the way, TripActions’ customer support is always happy to help.

Company Key Features TravelBank Comprehensive corporate travel management, expense reports, money management, and booking. AMEX GBT Efficient and reliable business travel management, risk alerts, pre-negotiated rates, and responsive customer care. SAP Concur Comprehensive travel spending management solution, booking tools, expense reporting, and invoicing. CWT Global presence, accessible myCWT app, flight booking, and reservations at special rates. Egencia Travel management software for traveler tracking, travel data analysis, and reporting. BCD Travel Comprehensive travel management solutions, customization, and API integration. CTM Online booking tools for corporate travel, hotel, and car rental arrangements. TravelPerk World's largest inventory, partner connections, and automated travel booking. FCM Travel Solution Deals on business travel, 650,000+ hotel properties, airline partnerships, online booking, and expense management. TripActions Trusted partner connections, easy booking process, and responsive customer support.

READ MORE: business travel tips

Factors to consider when choosing a corporate travel management company

When choosing the best corporate travel management solutions for a small business, there are a few key factors to consider.

One of the most important considerations is the travel managers themselves – what experience do they have and what is their knowledge of the travel industry advancements that can save money for your company?

Additionally, it’s important to look at the company’s commitment to traveler wellbeing. Are they offering features like loyalty rewards programs and 24/7 support? Finally, it’s also important to check out the company’s ability to save you money.

Can they offer discounts on airfare, hotels, and car rentals? By considering all of these factors, you can be sure that you’re choosing the best travel management solutions for your business.